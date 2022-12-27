I Can Wear This Beanie All Winter Without Destroying My Natural Hair

The dreaded winter season is here, which means I've officially gone into hibernation mode.

Unfortunately, there are times when I need to leave my warm, cozy apartment and enter the frigid cold. When those moments do arise, I have to ensure I'm fully covered from head to toe — 'cause if you haven't already guessed, there is nothing I hate more than being cold.

Typically, I would forgo hats for earmuffs, since materials like wool and cotton would snag on my hair or dry it out. But thanks to the genius mind of Grace Eleyae, I can now wear a beanie all winter long without having to think twice. Simply put, it's the best hat for natural hair.

The Grace Eleyae High Top Beanie is made of 100% acrylic on the outside to keep the cold out, but the inside is lined with charmeuse satin which reduces friction against the hair, thus preventing breakage while also leaving hair moisturized and frizz-free.

To shop: $42; graceeleyae.com



These beanies sell out all the time, and it's easy to see why. But luckily, there are numerous other hats to choose from, which are of course all lined with satin.

Choose from wide brim hats, wool berets, and baseball caps. And if you're in the mood to switch things up a bit, opt for one of the brand's gorgeous turbans.



