The 13 Best Hair Products for Shine of 2023 That Give Supermodel-Level Luster

These 13 Best Leave-In-Conditioners of 2023 Will Leave Your Hair Smooth and Hydrated

If you’re looking for a multipurpose product that relieves dehydrated strands and leaves hair with a beautiful shine, the Oribe Super Shine Moisturizing Cream is our top pick. Oribe packs its formula with nutrient-rich natural ingredients that strengthen hair to create a glass-like finish.

Many shampoos and serums use plant-based oils, like jojoba, argan, and coconut to rebuild damaged hair for a healthier look. But don’t just reach for topical products to give your hair a glossy vibrance — the right hairdryer or pillowcase can mean the difference between perpetual bedhead and a flawless finish.

From color treatments to cold weather , our hair takes a beating — and when strand strength goes, so does shine. If your hair is lacking a little glossiness, a shine-boosting product could be the solution to revive dull-looking strands and put you back to supermodel status.

Best Overall Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Hair Cream Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Dermstore What We Love: It uses a blend of amino acids and plant-based ingredients to hydrate damaged hair and increase shine for all hair types. What We Don’t Love: The smell isn’t for everyone. Think of this super moisturizing cream from Oribe as that big glass of water you chug post-spin class. If you have damaged hair from over-bleaching or excessive heat, you'll benefit from Oribe’s Signature Complex, which quenches dehydrated hair. It includes ingredients like lychee and edelweiss flower to protect hair’s natural keratin as well as wheat amino acids to seal in moisture. Since the late celebrity stylist Oribe Canales founded the brand, we aren’t surprised its vegan formula has our hair looking like we stepped off the catwalk after each use. Reviewers found a little goes a long way and say it feels light as a feather on their hair, but they ran hot and cold on the fragrance. So, if florals aren’t your preference, know the scent could come off a little intense. Price at time of publish: $52 Key Ingredients: Amber extract, soy protein biopolymer, and wheat amino acids | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Budget Dove Beauty Hair Therapy Ceramide Brilliant Gloss & Repair Target View On Target View On Walmart View On CVS What We Love: It uses a clean formula to nourish dry, frizzy hair and repair split ends. What We Don’t Love: The product design could be more user-friendly. There’s nothing sad about heartbreak ballad-belter Olivia Rodrigo’s shiny hair, and we uncovered the secret to her gorgeous locks. Clocking in at less than a latte, this leave-in treatment rebuilds run-down hair using ceramides — yes, the same ingredient you find in your favorite face creams. Ceramides, a naturally occurring lipid in your hair, act as little glue sticks that work to keep cuticles closed. When added to hair products, they help strands retain moisture, kicking up the gloss factor. Getting celebrity-quality hair is a breeze with this low-maintenance product — simply apply it to wet hair and brush through. We only wish they’d switch the bottle's design to something more user-friendly, as the spray can get stuck in the nozzle and become hard to dispense. Price at time of publish: $8 Key Ingredients: Ceramide, coconut oil | Size: 5.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Splurge Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer 5 Dyson View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Love: The flyaway attachment gives users sleek, shiny hair while protecting the strand’s integrity. What We Don’t Love: There’s an adjustment period while you learn to use the different attachments. We have a suspicion that people who never seem to get flyaway hair are using the Dyson Supersonic. It works well on all hair types and, according to Faith Huffnagle Armstrong, Director of Education at Prose Custom Hair Care, by “regulating the temperature to prevent excessive heat damage and protect natural shine,” the dryer helps keep your hair safely intact, as opposed to other heat tools. Because the Supersonic dries hair at lightning speed, you will boost your hair’s health while reducing the risk of heat damage. Reviewers found it worked so well, you might have an excuse to drop all other treatments, making a case for spending more on this luxury item. If you’re unfamiliar with Dyson products, it’ll take time to learn how to use this dryer — we recommend checking out the infinite number of tutorials for your best results. Price at time of publish: $430 Heat Settings: 4 | Speed Settings: 3 | Attachments: Flyaway attachment, concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment, wide-tooth comb The 10 Best Hair Dryers of 2023 for Gorgeous At-Home Blowouts

Best for Curly Hair Kerastase Curl Manifesto Huile Sublime Repair Hair Oil Kerastase View On Kerastase-usa.com What We Love: The serum uses manuka honey and ceramides to hydrate and strengthen delicate curls. What We Don’t Love: It’s unclear what step of your routine to use the oil, so it can take a couple of tries to find when it works best for your hair. This hair repair oil gets us closer to those ‘90’s Julia Roberts curls we all envy, but only actually see during rom-com movie nights. Natural nutrients from manuka honey and ceramides moisturize even the most dehydrated of curls, and they soften hair for a noticeable shine. We love that this is a multi-purpose product you can use as a leave-in conditioner, pre-shampoo treatment, or even for a post-blowout shine. On the flip side, because of its many uses, it could take a couple of tries before perfecting when, exactly, it is best to apply to your hair. If at first you don’t see your desired results, try incorporating it into a different step in your routine. Price at time of publish: $52 Key Ingredients: Manuka honey, ceramides | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: No

Best for Humidity Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss Ulta View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Beautycarechoices.com What We Love: It only takes a small amount of product to increase shine and reduce frizzy flyaways for all hair types. What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers say the smell is too strong. If you’ve been personally victimized by a humid climate, this silkening gloss is your ultimate umbrella. It works as well as the name promises to smooth down flyaways and provide a near-reflective sheen. We tip the hat we no longer have to wear to hydrolyzed silk, which helps prevent breakage and locks in moisture. Note that a little, especially since the smell is slightly strong, goes a long way. Stephanie Angelone, Master Stylist at RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar in NYC, recommends using just a pea-sized drop in your hands post-blowout to create the best shine and enhance your style. Price at time of publish: $26 Key Ingredients: Hydrolyzed silk | Size: 2.2 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Treatment Moroccanoil Treatment Original 5 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Moroccanoil.com What We Love: Antioxidants and vitamin E strengthen hair in this formula. What We Don’t Love: It could be too intense for thin or fine hair. In an industry where there’s a new “It” brand every season, Moroccanoil has defied trends for over a decade. This cult favorite packs its formula full of shine-enhancing antioxidants, like vitamin E and flaxseed. Since the latter ingredient is full of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, it’s also an excellent resource for strengthening hair. While the results leave us with an undeniable shine, when it comes to providing long-term moisture to the hair, we’d choose another on this list with more hydrating properties. Price at time of publish: $34 Key Ingredients: Argan oil, linseed extract | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Hot Tool Trademark Beauty Speedy Blo Walmart View On Walmart What We Love: The hair dryer includes a nozzle for smoothing and it works well on all hair types. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t have as many heat settings as others on the market. If you’re not quite ready to invest in the Dyson Supersonic, but are still looking for a blow dryer that promotes shine, Angelone recommends the Speedy Blo from Trademark Beauty. “For a tool, it is always key to look for a blow dryer that's powerful, but protective,” explains Angelone. With nearly 2000 watts of power and advanced technology which she says “helps seal the cuticle for shinier, healthier hair,” this dryer fits the bill. While it doesn’t offer as many heat settings as similar dryers, we think its speedy dry time makes up for it, especially because of its lightweight design. Weighing in at just over a pound, this hairdryer is light enough for travel, ensuring shiny hair in all of your vacay Instagram posts. Price at time of publish: $70 Heat Settings: 3 | Speed Settings: 2 | Attachments: 2 concentrators, 1 diffuser, 3 nozzles

Best Pillowcase Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What We Love: Using the pillow over time prolongs blowouts, reduces frizz, and promotes shine as you sleep. What We Don’t Love: Washing it requires extra care and time. We assume (because let’s face it, they mostly do) that celebrities' flawless hair requires hugely time-consuming routines with a team of stylists. But with this celeb-approved tip, you can do it in your sleep. Kristen Bell, Kelly Ripa, and other celebs with great hair, have raved about the Slip Silk Pillowcase, and stylists are big fans, too. “It helps to reduce friction overnight that typically leads to split ends and dullness over time,” says Armstrong. Plus, you won’t need to replace the pillowcase as often as other products, so we think it’s worth the investment. Although it will require a little more TLC during laundry days, what extra time you spend washing, you’ll save on hair styling. Price at time of publish: $89 Material: Silk | Dimensions: 20” x 30” (Queen) | Colors: 15

Best Brush Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Hairbrush Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Different teeth height work to gently detangle and make hair shinier. What We Don’t Love: The brush can feel uncomfortable if you’re used to one with a handle. Turns out, it’s not so much how many times you brush your hair as the type of brush you’re using. And this pocket-sized tool is the trick to a super shiny finish, thanks to its patented two-tier teeth design. The longer teeth detangle knots, while the shorter teeth work to smooth hair. The results? Less breakage and more shine. The brush also places bristles further apart, making it easier to clean. Holding the pear-shaped brush for the first time might feel a little odd, but we promise you won’t even notice the missing handle. Price at time of publish: $13 Bristle Material: Polypropylene | Hair Type: All | Size: 3 x 2 x 5 inches

Best Oil Prose Custom Hair Oil Prose View On Prose.com What We Love: The brand lets you customize the oil based on your specific hair type and needs. What We Don’t Love: Since each formula is crafted specifically for you, it takes longer to receive your product. The couture of haircare, Prose, customizes each formula to your exact hair needs using an online consultation quiz. One of the fairy godmothers in a white lab coat behind each concoction is Armstrong. Prose formulates the hair oil using plant-based ingredients, like pine nut oil, she says, so it’s non-greasy and adds shine to all hair types. “Each formula considers your hair type, density, length, hair goals, environment, and more to combine a blend of cold-pressed oils that deliver amazing results and is free from silicones,” explains Armstrong. Good hair comes to those who wait, so practice patience while the chemists mix up your perfect blend. Price at time of publish: $48 Key Ingredients: Grapeseed, cucumber, and shea oils | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Shampoo L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Glossing Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: It balances the pH value of hair using a vegan and gluten-free formula. What We Don’t Love: The shampoo works best as a set, which means buying more products. Do we dare say this $8 shampoo works just as well, if not better, than the worshipped Olaplex? Between being vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, dye-free, and gluten-free, the only thing this shampoo doesn’t leave behind is shine. Argan oil, the multitasking ingredient full of antioxidants and vitamins, is responsible for making strands stronger and glossier. The shampoo’s pH-balancing formula is ideal for those looking to hydrate chemically treated hair because it won’t strip hair of the natural oils it needs to stay healthy. If you want to pare down on products, we suggest checking out another product on the list since the shampoo is one of a three-part treatment kit. Price at time of publish: $9 Key Ingredients: Argan oil, salicylic acid | Size: 8.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: No

Best for Blow Outs BlowPro Time to Shine 3D Illuminating Mist Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautyplussalon.com What We Love: It prolongs blowouts and increases shine without using chemicals or fillers. What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers say it can feel a little heavy on thin hair. BlowPro launched the world’s very first blow dry bar in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, so they definitely know the key to a shiny finish. The tea behind the glossy results is using it — the primary benefits of the mist come from the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties of white and chamomile tea. Both ingredients help enhance the hair’s color and vibrance. Angelone recommends spraying it over your finished blowout and again after hairspray for the “best, most luscious gloss.” Yet, as tempting as it might be to saturate your hair with endless spritzes, start with just one so it won’t cause your hair to feel heavy. Price at time of publish: $22 Key Ingredients: White tea and chamomile extracts | Size: 4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes We Tested 29 Hair Oils — These 11 Keep Hair Moisturized and Silky Smooth