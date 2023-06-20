In other words, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to hair, which is why we’ve taken a more holistic approach to hair care; we organized the best products out there by hair type and goal, making them easy to slot into your specific routine. Keep reading for what you should consider including in your hair regimen, stat — and get ready to put an end to bad hair days for good.

Building your hair-care routine can seem like creating your own magic potion for your unique hair concerns and goals: Add a few pumps of shampoo, throw in a squeeze of conditioner, and mist on a hairspray for a concoction that results in smooth, strong, and all-around healthy hair. And that doesn’t even account for the wide variety of hot tools and hair accessories that can add sparkle to your style.

Best Shampoo & Conditioner for Fine Hair: Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Shampoo And Conditioner Ulta Buy on Ulta $16 "For an instant boost in volume, turn to this duo. The shampoo and conditioner contain caffeine and a special bonding technology that works inside the hair cuticle to strengthen strands and leave it looking full of body and extra-shiny — which is all we ever ask for." —Audrey Noble, InStyle contributing beauty writer

Best Shampoo & Conditioner for Thick Hair: ROZ Foundation Shampoo and Conditioner Roz Hair Buy on Rozhair.com $72 "They smell amazing, and the formula is great for any hair type." —Jenna Perry, celebrity hair colorist

Best Shampoo & Conditioner for Natural Hair: Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner Mielle Organics Buy on Target $13 Buy on Mielleorganics.com $13 Buy on Sallybeauty.com $15 "I normally prefer a co-wash to shampoo because my hair is so dry, but this shampoo doesn't leave my curls stripped or thirsty. When combined with the conditioner, it leaves me with almost zero frizz, even when I air-dry my hair. They both also smell divine which, if you spend three hours on wash day like I do, is a pretty big deal." —Amber Rambharose, InStyle fashion writer

Best Shampoo & Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair: Moroccanoil Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner Sephora Buy on Moroccanoil.com $26 Buy on Moroccanoil.com $26 "You might already know and love Moroccanoil's hair formulas for its nourishing, shine-enhancing argan oil, but this duo takes it to the next level: It's pH-balanced, free of sulfates, and packed with botanical ingredients that defend against color fading." —Deanna Pai, InStyle contributing beauty editor

Best Drugstore Shampoo & Conditioner: Pantene Unbreakable Lengths Shampoo and Conditioner Target Buy on Target $17 Buy on Walmart $17 "The broken baby hairs around my hairline drive me up a wall, so I turned to this pair for help. Infused with rice water, antioxidants, and vitamin B5, they cleanse and deeply condition while minimizing breakage." —D.P.

Best Leave-In Conditioner: K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Sephora Buy on Amazon $75 Buy on Sephora $75 "This mask cuts down on hair breakage and dryness more than anything else I’ve ever tried. Plus, it leaves my hair shiny, silky, and easy to style. If you’ve ever had trouble growing out your hair (or have a bad split end problem), definitely give this product a shot." —Madeline Hirsch, InStyle news director

Best Co-Wash: Dove Love Those Bold Curls Co-Wash Dove Buy on Walmart $8 "This co-wash has more slip and detangling power than most conditioners. That alone makes it the best co-wash I've ever used, but it also breaks down product buildup on the scalp and rinses out easily. It also — drum roll, please — is effective as a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner for my long, thick 3b curls." —A.R.

Best Mask For Fine Hair: Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Kerastase Buy on Amazon $63 Buy on Kerastase-usa.com $63 "This newly reformulated masque now features proteins and niacinamide to soften, strengthen, and condition hair without weighing it down. I use it weekly to keep my dryness and frizz under control." —D.P.

Best Mask For Medium to Thick Hair: Ouai Treatment Mask For Thick Hair Sephora Buy on Amazon $38 Buy on Sephora $38 Buy on Theouai.com $38 "A game-changer for my dry ends, this treatment mask restores hair to its natural healthy state and repairs any damage. It is made with ingredients like shea butter, keratin, and a blend of almond, olive, and macadamia oils to condition hair — all while leaving it soft and shiny. My hair has never looked better." — A.N.

Best Mask For Natural Hair: Melanin Haircare Plumping Deep Conditioner Sephora Buy on Target $32 Buy on Sephora $32 Buy on Ulta $32 "With summer comes sandy beach days, weekends at the pool, bleached strands (I always want to go lighter with my hair this time of year), and...hair damage. Thankfully, I keep this deep conditioner handy for a little TLC. I like to run the product through my hair first thing in the morning and let it work its magic while I make breakfast. By the time I'm ready to hop in the shower and rinse it out, my hair feels so nourished and so silky-smooth." —Ondine Jean-Baptiste, InStyle assistant social media editor

Best Dry Shampoo: Olaplex Dry Shampoo Sephora Buy on Sephora $30 Buy on Ulta $30 Buy on Olaplex.com $30 "I mostly use dry shampoo for the styling perks — think weightless lift at the roots — and this delivers just that in an invisible formula packed with the brand's signature bond-building technology." —D.P.

Best Hair Gloss: dpHue Glossy Glaze Ulta Buy on Ulta $29 Buy on Dphue.com $29 "While I rely on a wash-and-go style, I use the Sheer version of this in-shower hair gloss if I plan to blow out my hair. It leaves it shiny, super-soft, and frizz-free for days." —D.P.

Best Scalp Treatment: Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Treatment Mist Sephora Buy on Sephora $58 Buy on Dermstore $58 Buy on Oribe.com $58 "For when my scalp feels too oily, I reach for this mist. It contains a biome-balancing complex, willowherb extract, and peppermint oil that helps rebalance the scalp’s natural microbiome and control excess sebum production. It goes on lightweight and really helps me on those days between washes — especially when it’s hot out." —A,N.

Best Scalp Scrub: Viviscal Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Ulta Buy on Amazon $20 Buy on Ulta $20 Buy on Sallybeauty.com $20 "There's nothing more indulgent than this sea salt-infused scalp scrub. It clears away build-up, makes quick work of my flakes, and leaves my hair smelling fresh and sweet (without being overpowering)." —D.P.

Best Scalp Serum: Aveda Scalp Solutions Overnight Scalp Renewal Serum Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $52 Buy on Aveda.com $52 "A few nights of using this scalp serum has made all the difference in my scalp, which can get flaky and itchy in cooler months; the formula actively soothes and hydrates with a blend of hyaluronic acid and other botanical extracts, effectively balancing it. Plus, it doesn't feel greasy or leave residue on my pillow." —D.P.

Best Hairspray: Matrix Fixer Hairspray Ulta Buy on Amazon $22 Buy on Ulta $22 "For hold without the crunch, this formula does the trick. It also comes with two added perks: It helps my hair resist humidity, making it essential for sleek ponytails, and is flexible enough for restyling when needed." —D.P.

Best Curl Cream: KeraCare CurlEssence Coconut Curling Cream Keracare Buy on Keracare.com $8 Buy on Sallybeauty.com $8 "This curl cream is like no other; it allows the hair to retain moisture while keeping the curl defined and shiny." —Venner James, celebrity hairstylist and groomer

Best Mousse: Aussie Miracle Waves Soft Waves Mousse Buy on Target $5 Buy on Walmart $5 Buy on CVS $7 "My curl pattern isn't uniform, so when I need cohesive definition in a pinch without any weight, I turn to this mousse. Bonus: It resists frizz, making it my summertime must-have." —D.P.

Best Blowout Cream: JVN Blowout Cream Sephora Buy on Amazon $29 Buy on Sephora $29 Buy on Jvnhair.com $29 "I used to believe achieving an at-home blowout was impossible until I tried this. it's a super-lightweight cream that not only protects hair from heat damage, but also makes it super-easy to style hair. Plus, it's made with nourishing ingredients like peptides and hemisqualane to hydrate and strengthen strands." —A.N.

Best Wave and Curl Enhancer: Ceremonia Pequi Curl Activator Styling Serum Sephora Buy on Sephora $27 Buy on Ceremonia.com $27 Buy on Revolve $27 "My hair texture runs the gamut from wavy to straight, depending on the humidity, how I style my hair, and various other factors. So when I found a curl activator that actually did what it promised — even on my barely-there curls — I was impressed. This activator gives me the perfect messy beach waves, but helps separate and define any curl pattern." —M.H.

Best Volumizer: Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray Living Proof Buy on Amazon $35 Buy on Ulta $35 Buy on Livingproof.com $35 "I cannot say enough great things about this texture spray! It has become a staple in my beauty routine. It adds the perfect amount of texture to your hair to help it look tousled and chic. I love adding a few curls to my naturally wavy texture, then spraying this product on to give my hair the most gorgeous, undone look. It can also be used at the root for added volume — and has an amazing scent that scores me compliments whenever I enter a room." — Amanda Lauro, InStyle designer

Best Shine Treatment: Bread Beauty Hair Oil Sephora Buy on Sephora $24 Buy on Ulta $24 Buy on Breadbeautysupply.com $24 "This hair oil is my blow-drying secret weapon. Halfway through diffusing, when my hair is damp but not dripping wet, I apply Bread Beauty Hair Oil. It locks my curl pattern in place, seals in moisture, and leaves a high-shine, glossy finish on my dry, heat-damaged hair." —A.R.

Best Anti-Frizz Treatment: Kerasilk Taming Balm Walmart Buy on Beautycarechoices.com $36 Buy on Planetbeauty.com $36 "My hair frizzes in a matter of minutes — so in humid weather, I rely on this rich balm, which works double-duty to both defend against UV rays and protect hair from frizz. It's a winner for touching up my air-dried hair." —D.P.

Best Curl Refresher: TPH by Taraji The Guardian Curl Refresher Mist TPH by Taraji Buy on Amazon $14 Buy on Walmart $10 Buy on Asos $10 "Once I'm past day three of wearing my curls out, I can't be sure my hair won't be a dry, matted mess. This mist really helps restore life to my hair with a quick and easy spritz — no messy spray bottles of water or goopy creams required. The light, floral smell makes everyone's heads turn when I walk into a room, which is always an added bonus. And, on that, the mist acts as a filter to protect my hair from all the pollution and dirt in the air while I'm running from appointment to appointment — win-win." —O.J.

Best Detangling Product: Pacifica Coconut Milk Detangle Elixir Target Buy on Amazon $10 Buy on Target $14 Buy on Pacificabeauty.com $10 "If your hair tangles often, this spray is the solution. Made with vitamin B5 and coconut, it gently works through tangles while conditioning it. Plus, it comes in the loveliest coconut scent." — A.N.

Best Brush: Pattern Beauty Paddle Brush Pattern Beauty Buy on Sephora $20 Buy on Ulta $20 "Whether detangling your curls with your conditioner in the shower or blowing your hair out for a silk press, this paddle brush works. It has flexible bristles, making it snag-free." —V.J.

Best Edge Brush: Baby Tress The Edge Styler Target Buy on Target $19 Buy on Thirteenlune.com $15 "I've got lots and lots of baby hairs, but I've never been adept at styling them until I tried this edge comb. I don't know if it's the precision of the dual-sided comb or the control provided by the ergonomic handle that makes the magic happen, but it's the only tool I've been able to use to get my edges not only laid, but also creatively styled." —A.R.

Best Comb: Act+Acre Detangling Comb Act+Acre Buy on Actandacre.com $32 Buy on Bluemercury.com $32 Buy on Goop.com $32 "Instead of brushing my hair, which is a good way to wreck my curl pattern, I detangle in the shower with this comb; the wide-set teeth are gentle and offer a little scalp-massage moment." —D.P.

Best Eco-Friendly Brush: Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Plant Brush Tangle Teezer Buy on Tangleteezer.com $18 "You get the same high level of efficacy that we've all come to know with this beloved brush, but it's now plant-based. It's made with 85% sustainably grown and harvested castor beans that have been transformed into bio-plastic, making it one of the most eco-friendly brushes around." — A.N.

Best Hair Dryer: BaBylissPRO Italia Brava Walmart Buy on Walmart $172 'It’s powerful, with three settings and a cool shot button — which is good for all hairstyles and keeps frizz under control. It's an amazing tool for either diffusing with an attachment or doing round-brush blow-out." —V.J.

Best Curling Iron: Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Shark Buy on Amazon $300 Buy on Sharkclean.com $300 "I’m not big into hair styling, so my preference always leans towards the functional and multi-tasking. I’m willing to invest in a tool, but it had better offer more than just your typical blow-dry. That’s why I love this tool: It has quite a few attachments available, and you can actually mix and match for more or less options, depending on what style you’re interested in." — M.H.



Best Straightening Iron: Dyson Airstrait Sephora Buy on Sephora $499 Buy on Ulta $500 Buy on Dyson.com $500 "Dyson's hybrid straightene uses the same airflow technology as the Airwrap to dry and straighten hair at the same time — without damaging it with excess heat. The result is pin-straight hair that you get in half the styling time it would take to use a dryer and straightener separately." —A.N.

Best Hair Rollers: Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers Sephora Buy on Amazon $12 Buy on Sephora $12 Buy on Ulta $12 "Through years of on-the-ground research, I’ve found that heatless hair rollers are the best way to get bouncy, supermodel-worthy hair without a ton of fuss. These self-grip rollers from Drybar are my go-to. If I’m looking for that extra bit of volume, I’ll put them in my freshly blow-dried hair while I decide on my outfit and apply makeup. With just some hold product and a bit of heat, these will give you major body for a night out." —M.H.

Best Hair Clips: Emi Jay Sugar Blossom Emi Jay Buy on Emijay.com $34 "You can always count on Emi Jay to come out with the most adorable hair clips that actually hold up hair well — especially my thick hair — but the Sugar Blossom one is truly special. Founder Julianne Goldmark created this collection specifically to celebrate her Korean roots, and this pastel pink with white floral decals and jewels is simply stunning." —A.N.