To find the best hair perfumes we consulted with leading fragrance experts and tried out dozens of products, analyzing the ingredient list, benefits, and scent of each. Whether you enjoy gourmand notes, hair-refreshing formulas, or alcohol-free versions, there is an option for you amongst our top picks. Discover the 13 best hair perfumes of the year, below.

On top of that, “If your skin is sensitive to scent, hair perfumes may be a safer option,” says fragrance content creator and brand consultant LC James. Whether it’s one definitive motivation or a combination of these reasons, hair perfumes are a fantastic option for your beauty collection.

No fragrance wardrobe is complete without a hair perfume. Hear us out: Though they may seem frivolous and unnecessary at first glance, hair perfumes hold a bevy of benefits. Think about it — a hair-focused iteration of your favorite scent has a much more cost-conscious price tag; the formulas usually have a lighter intensity of fragrance , which leaves behind a delicate trace rather than a too-strong impression; and many are made with shine-enhancing or reparative ingredients , keeping hair health top of mind.

Best Overall Byredo Gypsy Water Hair Perfume Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Byredo.com What We Love: You get the iconic Gypsy Water scent for a fraction of Eau de parfum price.

What We Don’t Love: The perfume still contains a percentage of alcohol. A handful of the experts we interviewed listed Byredo’s hair perfume as a favorite, beauty editors love it, and it's one of the brand’s best-selling products — so it’s no surprise it claimed the best overall title. While it does contain trace amounts of alcohol (not enough to dry out your strands), this hair perfume is so incredibly powerful and intense that just a spritz or two will last the entire day — an attribute that sets it apart from others whose scents fade relatively quickly. Another bonus is the price point: If you’re not quite ready to commit to one of Byredo’s popular Eau de parfums, try the hair perfume. They come in the brand’s most beloved scents, like Gypsy Water, and the 75 milliliter bottle lasts much longer than you’d expect. With notes of bergamot, pine, sandalwood, and amber, the classic Gypsy Water scent creates a craveable smoky, woodsy, and citrus experience. If you aren’t a fan of woody scents, celebrity hairstylist Adam Reed also recommends Byredo’s Bal D'Afrique Hair Perfume, which is a citrus and floral fragrance with lemon, black currant, vetiver, and cedar. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: 75 ml | Key Ingredients: Fragrance, alcohol | Fragrance Notes: Bergamot, sandalwood, amber

Best Budget Pacifica Beauty Island Vanilla Hair & Body Mist Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This is a delicious gourmand scent that smells far more expensive than its budget-friendly price point.

What We Don’t Love: The scent fades pretty quickly. Looking to get away to a tropical island in mere seconds? Spritz on this hair and body mist composed of Tahitian vanilla and rich bourbon vanilla for an addictive gourmand scent. The upside of this light formula is the ingredient list: It consists of water and essential oils, no alcohol in sight. The downside is the mist can lose its potency quickly, so you may have to mist on a few additional sprays throughout the day. But don’t worry about running out quickly — the bottle is by far and away the largest option on this list. Bonus points for the packaging material, which is made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 177 ml | Key Ingredients: Essential oils | Fragrance Notes: Vanilla

Best Splurge Frederic Malle Musc Ravageur Hair Mist Bloomingdales View On Fredericmalle.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: This is a lighter variation on the classic, cult-favorite perfume.

What We Don’t Love: The mix of sugar and spices makes this an extremely sweet perfume — if gourmand scents give you a headache, you probably want to avoid this. The Frederic Malle perfumers intentionally designed the brand's hair mists to be similar to the original Eau de parfums, but still unique in their own right. Intended to have a slightly lighter scent that interacts with the heat produced from the head, the Musc Ravageur fragrance projects notes of amber, patchouli, vanilla, and sandalwood. Working beautifully on its own (or in tandem with the Eau de parfum), this bold and sophisticated hair perfume is worth the splurge. James is also an admirer of this hair mist. “I don’t say this lightly — if you like spices, musks, and smelling like the sexiest sugar cookie alive, you need some Musc Ravageur in your scent wardrobe,” she says. “The hair mist is the best way to get it, with 100 milliliters being a fraction of the cost of the Eau de Parfum,” she adds. “This stuff is dangerous — thank me later.” Price at time of publish: $180 Size: 100 ml | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, fragrance | Fragrance Notes: Amber, vanilla, patchouli, sandalwood

Best Drugstore Eva NYC Mane Magic Hair Fragrance Eva NYC View On Eva-nyc.com What We Love: The scent is an expensive-smelling mix of florals and musk — with an under-$20 price tag.

What We Don’t Love: The bold scent is short-lived: The fragrance isn’t long-lasting. If you’ve used any of Eva NYC’s hair care products and couldn’t get enough of the scent, it was Mane Magic you were getting a whiff of. The brand’s signature mood-boosting scent includes notes of classic florals: Gardenia, freesia, jasmine, and magnolia, along with hints of plum and musk. A quick spritz increases dopamine levels, but as with many hair perfumes, the scent doesn’t linger all too long.



Truthfully, we can forgive the short-lived fragrance because of Eva NYC’s admirable sustainability efforts. They’re the first and only masstige brand to certify as climate neutral; as well as the first brand to launch 100 percent recyclable forever aluminum, which can be reused endlessly. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 30 ml | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, fragrance | Fragrance Notes: Freesia, gardenia, amber, musk

Best Fresh Scent Diptyque Do Son Hair Mist Diptyque View On Diptyqueparis.com What We Love: This smells like both a beach vacation and walking through a tuberose field on a sunny day in spring — plus the formula has hydrating castor oil.

What We Don’t Love: The floral notes may be too intense for some users. Inspired by renowned perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin’s childhood spent at Do Son beach in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, the scent hints at tropical getaways with tuberose, orange blossom, and jasmine. But it’s the tuberose that does the majority of the Do Son heavy lifting. Known as the carnal flower, the tuberose is a sweet, potent, almost lily-like blossom that shares almost no olfactory notes with a rose — in fact, completely ignore the word ‘rose’ in tuberose. Instead imagine warm weather locals, sweet florals, and Do Son beach when you see the word tuberose. We’ll be the first to admit that tuberose can be polarizing, but its unique heady aroma is what makes it so memorable. The formula doesn’t just make hair smell good: It also includes castor oil, which can be highly moisturizing and imparts a healthy shine on strands. Price at time of publish: $56 Size: 30 ml | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, fragrance, castor oil | Fragrance Notes: Tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine

Best Gourmand Scent Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Perfume Gisou View On Gisou.com What We Love: Featuring hints of wildflowers and honey, this perfume makes you smell like you’ve been running through a bee farm.

What We Don’t Love: The scent can disappear too quickly. It’s only right that influencer and entrepreneur Negin Mirsalehi’s Gisou Hair Perfume smells like honey. After all, the family business is bees. Born and raised in the Netherlands on the family’s sixth-generation bee farm, Mirsalehi created Gisou as a celebration of all things honey and propolis. All Gisou products are made from the family’s honey, including the Hair Perfume, which has hints of soap, florals, and, yep, honey. Honey doesn’t just make the hair perfume smell sweet, it actually adds a bevy of nourishing, moisturizing, and reparative benefits to the hair, too. Spritz it on second or third day hair that needs a refresh. While it imparts shine that lasts for hours, the fragrance itself lingers only for an hour or two. Price at time of publish: $83 Size: 100 ml | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, fragrance, honey | Fragrance Notes: Honey, wildflowers, soap

Best Floral Scent Parfums de Marly Delina Hair Perfume Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Parfums-de-marly.com What We Love: The fragrance is a modernized take on a rose scent with tart notes of lychee and bergamot.

What We Don’t Love: This may be too bold and sweet for some users. Rose fragrances can be divisive — you love them or you hate them — and Delina is no exception. Those that love natural rose in a fragrance can’t get enough, and those that don’t care for rose enthusiastically cannot stand it. If you’re in the former camp, this hair perfume is a dream. Turkish rose is at the heart of this light spritz, but you’ll also find tart rhubarb and lychee, creamy cashmere wood, and musk for an addictive hair perfume. Compared to other hair perfumes, this scent lingers for a long time, too, so you’ll feel energized when you catch a whiff of your hair blowing in the wind. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 75 ml | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, fragrance | Fragrance Notes: Turkish rose, lychee, vanilla

Best Spicy Scent Penhaligon’s Halfeti Hair Perfume Penhaligonâs View On Penhaligons.com What We Love: The historic niche brand features charming packaging and scents, including this deliciously rich woody-floral fragrance.

What We Don’t Love: The short-lived longevity will leave you wanting to reapply after a few hours. Penhaligon’s — a delightful word to say aloud, but also a delightful heritage brand. The 150+-year-old British brand has a pretty significant fan, too: King Charles III. He granted the brand a royal warrant — a mark of recognition for products used by the British monarchy — in the ‘80s and recently collaborated with them on a fragrance in early 2022 (Highgrove Bouquet, inspired by the florals and fruits that grow around the royal home). Halfeti is one of the brand’s bestsellers: A rich blend of spices, leather, and woody notes create a satisfyingly complex hair perfume. The perfume has citrus, herbs, and spices for top notes, then floral heart notes (including jasmine and Bulgarian rose), and a base of leather, oud, cedar, sandalwood, amber, musk, and vanilla. “11/10 for packaging and presentation, this lush spicy rose is a regal addition to your hair routine,” says James. A charming blend from a charming brand — a perfect fit for any Anglophile. Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 30 ml | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, fragrance, argan oil | Fragrance Notes: Cardamon, Bulgarian rose, oud The 11 Best Spicy Perfumes That Will Add Excitement to Your Fragrance Wardrobe

Best for Dry Hair Balmain Paris Hair Perfume Saks Fifth Avenue View On Balmainhair.us View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: The formula includes the brand’s argan elixir and silk protein complex to moisturize and enrich hair over time.

What We Don’t Love: Though this is an issue with many hair perfumes, the scent fades pretty quickly. Fashion label Balmain Paris’ ‘hair couture’ line is dedicated to high-fashion glam with high-tech ingredients and sustainable production methods (What more could you want?). The brand’s signature fragrance is a who’s-who of gourmand and citrus heavy hitters (in popularity and scent). Believe it or not, the blend includes all 19 of the following notes: Star anise, tarragon, pinewood, peach blossom, raspberry, gardenia, orange blossom, cloves, jasmine, rose, ylang-ylang, apricot, lilac, amber, vanilla, sandalwood, cedar wood, balsamic, and white musk. You’d think it’d be a potent mess, but magically, the fragrance is a sensual floral, amber, and woody blend. Oh, and the formula contains the brand’s silk protein complex and argan elixir for a dose of hydration throughout the day. All bottles are made of 100 percent recyclable plastic, sustainable ingredients, and the brand practices green shipping methods, too. Considering the price we wish the scent lingered a bit longer, but with all the added benefits we think this hair perfume is well worth it. Price at time of publish: $163 Size: 100 ml | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, argan elixir, silk protein | Fragrance Notes: Star anise, gardenia, white musk

Best for Shine Kérastase Chronologiste Huile de Parfum KÃ©rastase View On Kerastase-usa.com What We Love: Hair care first, perfume second — this fragrant treatment adds shine, reduces breakage, and strengthens strands.

What We Don’t Love: The oil can weigh down fine hair. Kérastase has been pioneering hair care innovation since 1964, but one of its most impressive recent inventions is this hair perfume oil, which works to strengthen and repair hair with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, while also imparting a complex scent. While the hair repair benefits are the star of the show, the fragrance isn’t playing second fiddle. After all, the scent is created by master perfumer Alberto Morillas, who crafted some of the most iconic scents on the market today (including CK One (!), Acqua di Gio, and Gucci Bloom to name just a few). This hair perfume has top notes of crisp citrus, floral notes of tea rose and peony, and a base of magnolia and wood. Color expert Shelley Gregory is a fan, noting it’s “a great multitasker for moisturizing the hair.” Plus, she loves the enviable shine it can add to strands with just a few drops. You may want to skip this if you have fine hair, though, because it can be too heavy and ultimately weigh down strands. Price at time of publish: $74 Size: 100 ml | Key Ingredients: Fragrance, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E | Fragrance Notes: Tea rose, wood, musk

Best Hair and Body Mist Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sephora What We Love: This has the same iconic scent the brand’s beloved Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

What We Don’t Love: Packaging issues can leave the bottle broken and leaking. If you’ve ever massaged on Sol de Janeiro’s famed Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and loved the warm, beachy scent, you’re in luck: This Cheirosa 62 hair and body mist has the exact same scent. Filled with gourmand notes of pistachio, almond, salted caramel, and vanilla, the perfume is designed to leave you metaphorically sundrenched and “cheriosa,” which means smelling incredibly irresistible in Brazilian. The brand is focusing on sustainability, too: The bottles are designed to be endlessly refilled (with the refill coming in a hefty 240 ml container). While we love the sustainability aspect, the packaging could use a little work because we found that it’s prone to leaking unless stored upright. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 240 ml | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, fragrance | Fragrance Notes: Pistachio, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood

Best Alcohol-Free Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge Scented Hair Mist View On Franciskurkdjian.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: A boldly-scented hair mist that’s sans alcohol is a rare find, treasure this iteration.

What We Don’t Love: The recently ubiquitous scent is almost too popular. The myth, the legend, the Baccarat Rouge 540. Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s hair mist is consistently sold out — yes, it’s a fantastic hair perfume, but it’s also Baccarat Rouge 540 at a fraction of the Eau de Parfum price point. And impressively, Kurkdjian has taken the alcohol-free challenge to heart, creating a potent, beautifully bold scent, sans alcohol. This makes the perfume far more gentle on hair, but it’s also much more difficult to formulate, so bravo, dear Kurkdjian. The light, floral, amber, and woody scent has hypnotized all of social media, becoming a viral sensation in the last few years. Don’t let the manic popularity discourage you, though, it’s a fantastic scent and a steal at less than $100. Price at time of publish: $85 Size: 70 ml | Key Ingredients: Castor oil, fragrance | Fragrance Notes: Jasmine, saffron, cedar