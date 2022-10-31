The 5 Best Gua Sha Tools of 2022

Whether you’re a gua sha newbie or have been incorporating the practice into your routine for years, find our favorite AAPI-owned gua sha tools below.

As with many wellness practices that have become mainstream, there is an influx of brands creating gua sha stones — that’s why it was important for us to feature products from AAPI-brands who have a rich history and connection to the art of gua sha. After conducting research and consulting with experts, we found the Yina Bian Stone Gua Sha stellar for addressing numerous skin concerns and reaching small and big areas alike.

“Gua sha literally means ‘to scrape sand’ in Mandarin,” Lin Chen , the founder of Pink Moon , tells InStyle. And although the blitz of TikTok videos landing on your For You Page might have you believe the practice is just for facial sculpting, "its healing capabilities extend far deeper," Chen says. Don't let the word "scrape" scare you off, though. The slow strokes won't actually tear or bruise the skin, and Chen confirms that gua sha is not only safe but "amazing for sensitive skin." That's why many use it as a form of self-care today.

If you've been on TikTok recently, you've probably come across at least a few videos of people running green or pink objects across their skin in repetitive strokes. The practice is called gua sha, and the objects are tools made of stones like jade and rose quartz. While most of the "trends" that live on TikTok have shorter life cycles than that of a fruit fly, the Chinese practice has already been around for thousands of years — some people are simply just getting the memo.

Start your day on a zen note with Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool. This smooth and calming stone sculpts and shapes your facial features with minimal pressure. Featuring three different sides, this versatile tool is great for those looking to target their cheekbones and jawline. Using the indented side, cup the gua sha around your cheekbone or jaw and glide upward to accentuate your natural features. No need for fillers with this tool, as over time your skin will appear firm and lifted, and who doesn’t want that? We recommend visiting Mount Lai’s Instagram page to discover new ways to utilize your tool, as they regularly post new tutorials. Reminder: Gua sha tools are delicate — especially this one — so be sure to handle it gingerly and store it in a pouch to ensure it doesn’t break.

What we love: Mount Lai regularly posts gua sha video tutorials on their Instagram , making it easy to learn how to use yours.

This beloved tool comes complete with a velvet pouch for safe storage. Plus, the brand is dedicated to making a social impact: 1% of every sale is donated to a charity (you get to choose between five timely causes at checkout), so you can feel extra good about your purchase.

Indulge in a little self-care with this heart-shaped gua sha tool from Pink Moon. Rose quartz — symbolically known as being the crystal of self love and protection — is a great stone for those with sensitive skin because it naturally calms inflammation. Made specially to fit within the contours of your face, it can be used in a variety of ways: Glide the curved side along your cheeks and jawline to drain your skin of any excess water. Then, swipe the edged side to sculpt and lift your features.

What we don’t love: It’s a smaller gua sha tool than most and can be a little hard to hold.

What we love: This stone actually comes with an entire tutorial booklet, so you can easily target your needs and learn how to use the stone quickly.

Simply put, this tool simplifies your routine, combining four tools into one. Just be sure to regularly clean it as the nephrite jade is very porous and tends to absorb skin care products.

Like the name suggests, the Supernal Cosmic Stone gua sha is out of this world. Featuring four unique sides, the Cosmic Stone has all your skin needs covered. The wider waved edge is great for longer sweeps across your face, neck, and body to detox and calm. Similarly, the wavelet edge — a slightly smaller curve — perfectly hugs your cheeks and forehead. Swiping upwards with this side is great for preventing fine lines and wrinkles. The comb edge (our personal favorite) helps improve blood circulation and collagen production, a feature often not found on gua shas. The fine teeth make it ideal to sculpt your cheekbones and target fine lines on the neck. It can also be used on your hairline to stimulate hair growth. Lastly, the deeper arch works to mold your face, improving your skin’s firmness and giving the appearance of a lifted look.

We love that stainless steel is inherently anti-bacterial, so the tool won’t harbor any bacteria or product buildup since it isn’t porous. It’s also extremely easy to clean: You only need to rinse it with warm water. Be sure to use this alongside a serum or cream, because on its own it can cause tension.

Instantly wake up and refresh dull, sleepy skin with the Sacheu Stainless Steel Gua Sha. Naturally cold, this stainless steel skin care tool instantly depuffs swollen, inflamed complexions — so you don’t need to put it in the fridge to reap the cooling benefits. Acting as a full-body lymphatic drainage tool, each side serves a different purpose: The wider curve eases tension along your neck, decolletage, arms or legs; the divot side is designed to glide along your jawline and cheekbones to sculpt; and the flat offers relief along the temples.

What we don’t love: This tool shouldn’t be used on its own — be sure to apply a serum or cream beforehand.

Shoppers can’t seem to get enough of this tool, either — it has only accrued five-star reviews; most of which rave about the size and results: Many say that with consistent use they have felt a significant decrease in tension, especially in their shoulders and jaw. Try warming the tool up under warm water and using it on your neck and shoulders to loosen things up.

The uniquely shaped tool features both smooth and rigid sides that are designed to increase circulation, depuff, smooth fascia, and tone the skin. We love that it’s large enough to swipe across the body, yet still small enough to comfortably reach smaller areas like your temples and jawline. And if you’re unsure of how to use the stone, don’t fret: It comes with a clear guide with illustrated diagrams to show you what sides of the stone are best for each area of your body.

While you may be used to seeing pastel-colored gua sha tools made from rose quartz or jade, cosmic bian crystals have also commonly been used for centuries. This tool from Yina is cut from the Bian Shi stone which contains over 30 minerals and trace elements that are known to help regenerate cells and draw out negative energy.

What we love: You can use the deep comb edge on your legs and shoulders to relieve sore muscles

What to Keep in Mind

Stone Type



Gua shas are most commonly made from jade, rose quartz, bian, or amethyst stones. Naturally, jade is a cooler stone, which helps reduce any puffiness in the skin. If you struggle with inflammation, use a jade tool, like Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, to help with lymphatic drainage. For those that have sensitive skin or suffer from rosacea, opt for a rose quartz tool. Synonymous with love and healing, the Pink Moon Rose Quartz Facial Gua Sha Tool reduces inflammation in the skin.

The bian stone is the most traditional gua sha medium (Yina Bian Stone Gua Sha is made with bian) as it is strong and is able to deeply massage the skin, relieving you of any tension or stress. Speaking of tension, if you struggle with TMJ or hold a lot of your stress in your jaw, amethyst will become your new favorite stone — gua shas made from this stone help alleviate tension in the jaw and improve circulation.

There are stainless steel gua shas, like the Sacheu Beauty Gua Sha, that are great in terms of hygiene. Stainless steel doesn’t transfer bacteria as it’s nonporous, so it’s easy to clean and won’t absorb any skincare products.

Size and Shape



Gua shas come in a variety of shapes and sizes — some feature jagged edges, while others are curved and smooth. When it comes to finding the right sized tool for you, you want to take a look at your skin’s needs. If you’re looking to relieve any tension you hold in your skin, opt for a tool that features sharper, rugged edges as they knead out any tension you’re holding onto. (The comb side of Supernal Cosmic Stone - Nephrite Jade Gua Sha Tool is ideal for this.) On the other hand, if you’re looking to intensify your lymphatic draining system, find a tool that has a slightly round edge that cups onto the surface of your skin to glide along your contours.

Depending on the areas you want to target, you want to find a gua sha that fits the size of the area you want to remedy. For example, if you plan on using your gua sha on your legs or stomach, you’ll want a larger tool to cover more surface area. On the contrary, if you’re just using the stone on your face, a smaller tool is ideal to reach all the crevices and contours of your skin.

Your Questions, Answered

What is gua sha?



In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), gua sha is clinically used to treat ailments like heatstroke, gastrointestinal issues, and chronic pain, and was originally used only on the body, explains Dr. Ervina Wu, a doctor of TCM, registered TCM Dermatologist, and the Co-Founder of YINA. By applying pressure to specific areas of the body or face and "scraping" the stone up or down on the skin, you can increase lymphatic drainage, move stagnant energy, promote blood flow, and reduce inflammation.

“Gua sha is typically done on the back to facilitate muscle recovery, promote detox, and help to recover from a cold,” says Dr. Shari Auth, board-certified Chinese herbalist and of WTHN. Similar to cupping, gua sha marks on the body can last between one to seven days and are not sensitive to the touch. But don’t worry, you’ll never be using gua sha techniques on your face that would promote these marks. The ancient practice increases circulation to promote detox and whole body healing, and ease sore muscles.

How is facial gua sha different from body gua sha treatments?



“Facial gua sha is different from gua sha on the body because it does not leave a mark,” explains Dr. Auth. “Typically, a polished tool made from jade or quartz is used to massage the face to increase circulation and the production of anti-aging molecules, collagen and elastin. Collagen helps to reduce wrinkles and elastin helps to firm and tone the face. This increased circulation always increases detox for a clearer complexion.”

How do you use a gua sha tool?



As with most practices, there are many techniques when it comes to gua sha – and they all target different needs. Tutorials are in abundance and we highly recommend checking out Mount Lai or WTHN for video tutorials.

According to Melissa Medvedich, founder of Supernal, an introductory method for gua sha is to tilt the tool to a 15 degree angle before gliding it across your skin. “The intention is to have the majority of the flat stone surface make maximum contact when possible,” she explains. Then, apply light pressure as you swipe. “A gentle to light-medium pressure for facial gua sha is recommended for an optimal technique,” she says.

How do you clean a gua sha tool?



Cleaning a gua sha tool is super easy. All you really need is soap and water. The care beyond washing requires a bit more effort. “Gemstone gua sha tools are durable and long-lasting when treated with care — however, they are still vulnerable to breakage or chipping if dropped and won't be suitable for continued use,” says Medvedich. “As gua aha stones can become slippery with soap or oil residue, be sure to take extra care when cleaning. Handle your gemstone gua sha tools the same way you would a sentimental piece of jewelry or favorite porcelain mug.

Why Trust InStyle



Olivia Cefalu is a Brooklyn-based freelance beauty editor and writer. She covers everything beauty and wellness related, and has a real passion for SPF, a good facial, and nail art. With bylines in Shape, Well & Good, Fatherly, Ipsy, and Very Good Light, her research is thorough and inspired by a passion for teaching others about beauty practices and products. She first learned about Gua Sha and various techniques from the Mount Lai Instagram. Olivia had already been researching an anti-inflammatory diet for her cystic acne and understands how important incorporating a lymphatic drainage aspect would help further her body’s health. Since then, she’s tried (and broken a few!) many different gua sha tools and learned new techniques through her experience and visits to WTHN for acupuncture appointments. For this story she spoke with Lin Chen, the founder of Pink Moon; Melissa Medvedich, founder of Supernal; Dr. Ervina Wu, a doctor of TCM, registered TCM Dermatologist, and the Co-Founder of YINA; and Dr. Shari Auth, board-certified Chinese herbalist and co-founder of WTHN for more information about the ancient tool and practice.



