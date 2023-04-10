The 19 Best Gourmand Perfumes of 2023 That Smell Good Enough to Eat

Yet, in the 30 years since gourmands entered the perfume scene, their popularity has only grown. “It seems like there’s always been a group of people who want to smell like a snack,” says James, who adds that the ever-expanding, ever-evolving category has much more to offer now than just strawberry shortcake.

Gourmands were often maligned by perfumers and fragrance fans alike, says perfumer David Moltz, because of their single-note composition, which was usually “strawberry shortcake” sweet.

Love them or hate them, gourmand fragrances are here to stay. While edible-inspired fragrances are perfectly commonplace these days, the category is fairly modern. “Most people mark the origin of gourmands in modern perfumery as 1992, with the release of Mugler’s Angel,” says fragrance content creator and brand consultant LC James. “Prior to that, the aroma chemicals that make up gourmand perfumes were around, but they were used more as accents or compliments, rather than the star of the scented show.”

Best Overall D.S. & Durga Pistachio Perfume D.S. & Durga View On Dsanddurga.com What We Love: It’s an unusual yet cozy scent that shakes up traditional expectations of gourmand.

What We Don’t Love: This scent is so singular that it might be too unusual for some. D.S. & Durga is the perfumer’s perfumer. The brand is known for its boundary-pushing with unexpected scents and hyper-specific backstories, not to mention the endlessly cool husband-and-wife co-founders. Self-taught perfumer David Moltz and architect Kavi Moltz, have been creating fragrances since 2000, and one of their newest and most interesting perfumes is the gourmand, Pistachio. Think you hate gourmand scents? Try the enveloping Pistachio, which takes inspiration from, yep, pistachio, as well as a plethora of other gourmand notes, including cardamom, vanilla, and roasted almond. The blend also has a strong earthy base that hints at notes of patchouli for a cozy, sensual, reimagined look at gourmand. Price at time of publish: $190 Size: 50 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Pistachio, cardamom, vanilla cream

Best Budget Outremer Vanille Perfume Extract Smallflower View On Smallflower.com What We Love: With a price tag under $10, this bold extract offers plenty of bang for its buck.

What We Don’t Love: The extract is single-note, so it might lack the complexity some desire found in blended perfumes. If you’ve ever meandered through any apothecary, you’ve probably laid eyes upon the French brand Outremer. The brand’s biggest seller is this small vial of potent extract, which has won over the hearts of vanilla fans. “This is a powerhouse buttercream vanilla with a day-long staying power, particularly in the extract formulation,” says James. “No reason to spend a penny more if you’re a vanilla lover.” To note: This is an extrait de perfume, the most potent form of perfume, so just a dab'll do you, even if you want to retain the scent all day long. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 12 ml | Type: Extrait de perfume | Top Notes: Vanilla

Best Fruity Tom Ford Lost Cherry Parfum Tom Ford View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Bonanza.com What We Love: A blend of fruity sweetness, hints of cherry liquor, and smoky base notes make this perfume a playful and hypnotic divergence of scents.

What We Don’t Love: It disappears after about six hours of wear, so if you’re looking for longevity, opt for the travel size and carry it with you to reapply throughout the day. If there’s one thing Tom Ford fragrances are known for, it’s sexiness. And the brand manages to twist gourmand into a sensual, insatiable experience with Lost Cherry. This perfume isn’t just a fruity gourmand, but rather the sweetness is mixed with florals, like Turkish rose and jasmine and a smoky base, thanks to tonka bean, sandalwood, vetiver, and cedar notes. All together, it’s a full-bodied perfume that beautifully dances between fruit, floral, sweet, and smoke for a complete experience. Price at time of publish: $395 Size: 1.7 fl oz | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Bitter almond, cherry liquor, black cherry

Best Vanilla Juliette Has a Gun Vanilla Vibes Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: This fragrance is an updated, modern take on the traditional vanilla note.

What We Don’t Love: Maybe too updated of a vanilla scent — some may find that the fragrance smells more like sea salt and caramel without any striking vanilla notes. “Vanilla Vibes is a must-smell,” says James. “Don’t let the notes fool you — this is ocean spray and salted caramel that’s light enough for a summer day but enticing enough for a winter evening.” This blend isn’t full blown sweet vanilla, but rather a more nuanced twist on the beloved note, with hints of sea salt and sandalwood. It smells as though a traditional vanilla fragrance spent the day at the beach. Founded by Romano Ricci, the great grandson of famed fashion designer Nina Ricci, Juliette Has a Gun centers around the creation of scents that tell stories and make statements — not just smell nice. (Although they do smell really great, too.) Price at time of publish: $140 Size: 100 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Sea salt, vanilla, sandalwood

Best Coffee Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: It smells like a vanilla latte — in the best possible way.

What We Don’t Love: The fragrance has a strong ‘love it or hate it’ following, but most fans (and haters) can agree on one thing: It disappears after a few hours of wear. If you are fueled by coffee, allow this caffeine-driven scent to start your engine. Strong notes of bold coffee are paired with sweet vanilla and hints of pink pepper, jasmine, patchouli, and cedar, culminating in a rich, sensual fragrance that has attracted many fans (and foes) since its 2014 launch. Price at time of publish: $110 Size: 50 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Coffee, white flowers, vanilla

Best Sweet Parfums de Marly Oriana Parfums de Marly View On Parfums-de-marly.com What We Love: We reach for this perfume when we want a sweet — but not-too-sweet — treat.

What We Don’t Love: It’s not for anyone who doesn’t enjoy candy-forward scents. Oriana is a vibrant, sweet shop-inspired fragrance, but the layered blend isn’t sickeningly sweet. Instead, the perfume’s sweet marshmallow and cream notes are balanced with a trio of citrus accords — mandarin, grapefruit, and orange blossom — grounded with ambrette and musk base notes to compose a scent the brand describes as a “mille-feuille of flaky sweetness, softness, and sensuality.” Parfums de Marly is a fairly new French brand, created in 2009. Both the brand name as well as their collection of fragrances, are inspired by Louis the XV’s Château de Marly, which essentially served as the King’s party palace, as it hosted a number of raucous events. The palace was also dubbed the “perfumed court” because everything from the fans to the curtains were doused in heady fragrances. Price at time of publish: $175 Size: 30 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Mandarin, grapefruit, bergamot

Best Spicy Kilian Paris Angels’ Share Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bykilian.com What We Love: A sexy, sweet, spicy delicacy, this fragrance is housed in an equally bold, see-and-be-seen, bottle.

What We Don’t Love: It may lean too syrupy sweet for some. This daring scent has strong notes of cognac, which is very intentional for Kilian Hennessy — emphasis on his last name, Hennessy. The perfumer is an heir to the renowned French cognac-making family, so it’s only natural that his fragrances would wink at his heritage. Alongside the cognac accord are candied notes of cinnamon, tonka bean, vanilla, and creamy praline. With a dash of spicy sandalwood and mossy oak, you’ve got a woody, spicy, and sweet treat that wears all day — although it does its best work at night. Price at time of publish: $230 Size: 1.7 fl oz | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Cognac, vanilla, oak wood

Best Classic Thierry Mugler Angel Ulta View On Ulta What We Love: Angel revolutionized the fragrance industry, introducing an entirely new scent genre.

What We Don’t Love: A divisive scent: You’ll either love it or you hate it; it can be overly sweet and patchouli heavy for some. Respect where respect is due: Angel is widely recognized as the beginning of gourmand. What makes Angel so special (and especially revolutionary at the time of its creation) is that at first whiff, sugary sweet notes flood the nostrils, before giving way to hints of woody patchouli and leather — dampening the overt sweetness with these earthy, musky notes. 30 years later, the fragrance is still just as special — so special, in fact, that it entered the Fragrance Foundation Hall of Fame (basically the Oscars of perfumery) in 2007. Price at time of publish: $87 Size: 25 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Bergamot, praline, patchouli

Best for Everyday Byredo Black Saffron Eau de Parfum Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What We Love: Black Saffron is an updated, savory take on gourmands without a hint of sickening sweetness.

What We Don’t Love: It lacks the lasting power usually found with Byredo scents. It feels impossible to think of modern fragrances today without including the instantly recognizable Byredo, even though it was only founded in 2006 by Ben Gorham. One of the Stockholm-based brand’s most interesting gourmand scents is Black Saffron. It’s a complex blend of smoke from the leather accord, along with grassy vetiver, musky blonde wood, peppery juniper berries, crisp and citrusy pomelo, and earthiness from Kashmiri saffron. Inspired by Gorham’s Indian upbringing, as saffron is holy to all Hindus, the fragrance pulls from the flower in elements of smell, taste, and color. Price at time of publish: $200 Size: 50 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Juniper berries, pomelo, saffron

Best Luxury Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Jomashop.com What We Love: This perfume is instantly recognizable, due to both its ever-increasing popularity and entirely unique aroma.

What We Don’t Love: It’s a highly condensed perfume that is definitely not for the faint of heart. You may have not personally smelled this fragrance, but you’ve most likely seen it described in the growing number of viral TikToks. Described as “money” or “rich mom-approved,” it certainly does smell both luxurious and extravagant. Baccarat Rouge 540, which James describes as possessing a “cotton-candy-sweet top note,” is a collaboration between Kurkdjian and crystal manufacturer Baccarat, in honor of their 250th anniversary. The unisex scent defies categories, landing somewhere between a gourmand, a floral or a woody perfume, depending on who you ask. We put it squarely in the gourmand category, given its warm, sugary, almost cotton candy-like essence. You can join countless celebrities in the Baccarat Rouge 540 fanclub, which include Kacey Musgraves and Olivia Rodrigo. Price at time of publish: $325 Size: 2.4 fl oz | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Jasmine, saffron, cedarwood

Best Citrus Vyrao Free 00 Violet Gray View On Vyrao.com What We Love: Designed to not only smell fantastic, Free 00 is also energy-enhanced to embolden you with a feeling of liberation.

What We Don’t Love: The responsibly-made scent doesn’t have as much longevity compared to other gourmand fragrances. Citrus gourmand scents occupy a delicate dichotomy: Snappy citrus notes paired with sugary sweetness. Vyrao’s Free 00 flirts with that fine line with the zestiness of Sicilian lemon, mandarin, and orange, married with sweet vanilla. The aromatic cocktail not only smells uplifting, but it’s also designed to evoke a feeling of liberation and sexuality. In fact, all of Vyrao’s fragrances are created to elicit a specific sensation and each perfume is supercharged by an energy healer. Even better, the blends are made of 80 percent organic ingredients and packaged in 100 percent recyclable materials. Price at time of publish: $190 Size: 1.7 fl oz. | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Lemon, mandarin, orange flower

Best Splurge Krigler Good Fir 11 Krigler View On Krigler.com What We Love: Krigler is a heritage brand with aromas in beautiful packaging that are meant to be displayed and treasured.

What We Don’t Love: It’s a demi-gourmand scent, meaning it may not be a true enough gourmand scent for some gourmand die-hards. The Krigler perfume house has been innovating adventurous scents since the 19th century and now, the fifth-generation perfumer Ben Krigler is at the helm. Each scent tells a strong story and Good Fir 11 is no exception — the scent was created in 1910 as a homage to Colorado pines. Although the name might imply a simply woodsy scent, Krigler says that this fresh, crisp perfume is one of his favorite gourmand fragrances. The unusual blend includes vetiver, pink pepper, ginger, nutmeg, tobacco, and musk, and when combined, make for an unexpected, but incredibly pleasant experience. Price at time of publish: $455 Size: 50 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Pink pepper, bitter orange, banana leaf

Best for Date Night Frédéric Malle Musc Ravageur Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: Described as “savage sex appeal” by Frédéric Malle, this fragrance is seductive and mysterious.

What We Don’t Love: Some might find the fragrance to be too intense or overpowering. Groundbreaking French “perfume publisher” (as he describes himself), Frédéric Malle has a unique concept for his Editions de Parfums. Rather than creating the scents himself, he selects world-famous perfumers and allows them total freedom, with Malle acting as a sounding board and editor alongside the perfumer. This concept has allowed for some of the most celebrated — and unpredictable — perfumes today, including Musc Ravageur. This deliciously sexy combination of cinnamon, tonka, vanilla, patchouli, and musk was created in 2000 by legendary perfumer Maurice Roucel for Frederic Malle Editions de Parfums. “A sugar cookie with sex appeal, Musc Ravageur is worth every cent of its hefty price tag,” says James, who describes it as one of her most complimented scents. After all, it’s rumored that George Clooney is a fan and Malle himself refers to the fragrance as “sex in a bottle.” Price at time of publish: $220 Size: 50 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Lavender, tangerine, bergamot

Best Rollerball Lake & Skye Cote du Paradis Lake & Skye View On Lakeandskye.com What We Love: Designed to transform and uplift, this scent is conveniently packaged as an on-the-go rollerball.

What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t offer as much longevity as other eau de parfums. Côte du Paradis is a summery French Riviera vacation —so it makes sense that it’s bottled into a travel-friendly rollerball. The toasty, warm scent features a blend of woody and gourmand notes, including palo santo, almond, tonka bean, and vanilla. Based in upstate New York, founder Courtney Somer is a holistic nutritionist and aromatherapist, who develops each scent in her brand’s portfolio to inspire positivity and calm. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 10 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Palo santo, almond, tonka, vanilla bean

Best Tea Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: It smells exactly like a cup of strong green tea.

What We Don’t Love: Some may find the scent too sweet, noting it closer to the aroma of a matcha KitKat than a cup of green tea. If your day starts or ends with a cup of tea, consider this matcha-inspired scent. The fragrance somehow smells precisely the way green tea tastes, with a lasting hint of white chocolate and musk, too. The fragrance is designed to create a peaceful sensation, wrapping you in the feeling and mindfulness of a warm cup of matcha. I’ve personally been testing this perfume out for months, and wouldn’t traditionally identify myself as a gourmand fan, but I can’t stop spritzing this on. It’s so comforting that it truly puts me in a relaxed mindset, as if I was actually sipping hot tea on a chilly day. Price at time of publish: $144 Size: 100 ml | Type: Eau de toilette | Top Notes: Bergamot, matcha, mandarin

Best Warm Philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Ulta View On Ulta What We Love: With an accessible price point, it’s an easy entry to the world of gourmands, especially if you’re interested in classic scent profiles.

What We Don’t Love: It can make you smell like a walking cupcake shop — whether you view that as good or bad. If you’re looking for a fragrance that smells exactly how a warm blanket feels, try this cozy variation of Philosophy’s Fresh Cream. With a foundation of cream and vanilla, peppered with notes of musk, tangerine, sandalwood, and orchid, it smells like a warm dessert. Perhaps you were (or are) a fan of Bath and Body Works’ beloved Warm Vanilla Sugar? This eau de toilette takes on similar notes, but has less straightforward vanilla and more nuanced accents. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 0.5 fl oz | Type: Eau de toilette | Top Notes: Tangerine, vanilla bean, cashmere wood

Best Honey Ellis Brooklyn Bee Eau de Parfum Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: Notes of honey, vanilla, and amber offer a full-sensory experience.

What We Don’t Love: Some may find the honey fragrance too medicinal. Ellis Brooklyn’s founder, Bee Shapiro, created Bee not so much as a namesake, but rather as a dedication to its most prominent note: Honey. Beyond honey, the formulation features a mix of warming aromas, including dark rum, vanilla bean, sandalwood, and cocoa absolute. The fragrance smells comforting, and even perhaps nostalgic, as some have compared it to various childhood memories, from honey-flavored cereals to marshmallows. Price at time of publish: $105 Size: 50 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Honey, dark rum, vanilla

Best Smoky Maya Njie Tobak Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: Each bottle is filtered, filled, and labeled individually by hand.

What We Don’t Love: The London-based brand has a smaller stockist, making it more difficult to find retailers. If you pride yourself in having a curated, story-rich fragrance collection, make this Maya Njie eau de parfum your next addition. Inspired by a decades-old family photo album, Njie designs each perfume to capture and enhance one of these photographic moments. As a perfumer, Njie draws from her Swedish and West African culture, and the blends are made in small, fresh batches and bottled individually by hand. This Tobak eau de parfum is a wonderfully calming blend of sweet and smoky notes from tobacco leaf, vetiver, cinnamon, and tonka. James is a big fan of the brand and she notes that the brand’s other well-known gourmand scent, Vanilj, is a long-standing favorite, too. Price at time of publish: $102 Size: 50 ml | Type: Eau de parfum | Top Notes: Tobacco, vetiver, cinnamon