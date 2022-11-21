The 16 Best Gifts Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Think Will Be Great For Sisters

Read on for the gifts the duo thinks would make the most thoughtful surprises for any sister this year.

One year Charli bought Dixie a painted portrait of her childhood stuffed animal. “It was so special to me and such a thoughtful gift. It was so unexpected but when I opened it I got so emotional,” says Dixie. These thoughtful gifts that show you care about your sister will offer a long-lasting memory.

“Charli’s favorite kind of gifts are ones relating to a memory, a special time, or something very thoughtful. I always try to give her something that can create a new memory for her or commemorates a past one,” says Dixie. And Charli agrees, “I always want something that is meaningful to my friends and family. I stay in tune with things she is liking but always go with my own interpretation of what she’d want.”

No matter how well you know your sister, we know how difficult they can be to shop for. That’s why we turned to sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio for some ideas and inspiration. The two multi-hyphenates — singers, actresses, dancers, tastemakers, and more — may be known well on their own, but we’re still inspired by their bond as sisters.

Ian Charms The Ema Necklace Ian Charms View On Iancharms.com Both sisters think jewelry can be a fairly fool-proof gift. “I like to think about who I am getting the gift for and try to focus on what they would feel comfortable in,” says Charli. She recommends Ian Charms for that sister who is also your best friend. “Think handmade friendship sets!” This female-owned and -operated brand handmakes each piece in Los Angeles. All have a quirky, youthful lure to it, and it will be instantly recognized as an elevated friendship bracelet.

Bondeye Jewelry Textured Double Hoops Bondeye Jewelry View On Bondeyejewelry.com Charli loves Bondeye Jewelry for the brand’s sustainability practices — it uses recycled 14k gold and ethically sourced stones — and the on-trend yet original pieces offered. She calls these hoops a “great daily go-to” for any sister who needs a new wardrobe staple. But she also recommends the powdered donut ring as a “fun quirky piece” to expand anyone’s jewelry collection.

Cartier Love Ring Cartier View On Cartier.com If your budget happens to be larger, Dixie thinks you can’t go wrong with this classic Cartier ring. “This is obviously an investment, but I gifted Charli a love collection ring for her 18th birthday and she loved it,” she says. The 18k gold ring comes in yellow, white, or rose gold for whatever your sister might like best. The 16 Best Celebrity-Approved Gifts to Buy in 2022

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Harrods.com View On Lelabofragrances.com “Charli and I are obsessed with candles. We have so many and love gifting each other new scents and styles to try,” says Dixie. “It's such a good gift for a sister because there are so many price ranges, notes, and designs that fit every kind of sister.” She recommends opting for a unisex fragrance, like this one from Le Labo, because it can please nearly everyone. “We always had this burning in my dressing room on tour this summer and my whole team loved it. I gifted everyone a santal 26 candle at the end because we were all obsessed,” adds Dixie.

Charli D'Amelio Born Dreamer Eau de Toilette Ulta View On Ulta Charli designed this perfume to complement every wearer’s personal body chemistry. “I love how light the scent is. It really works well for anyone.” The fruity floral scent has notes of anjou pear, orange zest, jasmine, musks, cedarwood, and more. It even comes at an affordable price with easy shipping from Ulta.

Aerin Wave Gallery Frame Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma A picture frame with a photo of you and your sister might just be the easiest, most thoughtful gift. This gold frame will match nearly any decor, plus it looks beautiful on its own. Charli recommends using a goofy photo, instead of a serious one. “It is always so great to have a reminder of those lighthearted moments,” she says.

Heyday 35MM Camera with Built-in Flash Target View On Target Add this cute film camera to the gift, too. Dixie loves how “personal” shooting on film is — “they can’t immediately be posted to social media or be shared,” she says — and appreciates how fun it can be used “to capture memories that’s different than just using your phone.”

Sculpd Pottery Starter Bundles Sculpd View On Sculpd.com Both sisters agree that sometimes time spent together is good enough. “Her continued mentorship and support as a sister is the ultimate gift,” says Charli of Dixie. But if you’re the type of siblings who need an activity, Charli suggests anything arts and crafts-related. “I love anything that builds memories with my sister,” she says. This Sculpd kit allows you to spend time together, while also creating a charming keepsake.

Lonely Ghost Checkered Blanket Lonely Ghost View On Lonelyghost.co “This is such a fun statement piece to throw on your couch or your bed. It’s so cozy and the checkered pattern is adorable. I gifted Charli the red checkered blanket and she gifted me the black one,” Dixie tells us. The 100 percent polyester blanket is double layered, so it will be extra cozy.

Lonely Ghost Daily's Hoodie-Grey Lonely Ghost View On Lonelyghost.co Charli also recommends the brand Lonely Ghost, telling us, “Everyone loves a go-to comfy set.” She describes this sweatshirt and matching sweatpants as “lightweight but still something I want to snuggle up in.”

SOCIAL TOURIST Glitter Logo Full-zip Hoodie Hollister View On Hollisterco.com But if your sister prefers a zip-up, as opposed to a hoodie, opt for this hoodie from the sisters’ line Social Tourist. “Charli and I always pull inspiration from each other and what we’re wearing as of late. We love getting so creative and bouncing ideas off each other,” says Dixie. This two-toned hoodie will feel super soft to the touch. The glitter logo adds a bit of glam without being too much.

Venus et Fleur Le Clair Cinq Venus et Fleur View On Venusetfleur.com While you can’t go wrong with any kind of flowers, Charli suggests Venus et Fleur for big milestones, like anniversaries or career achievements. “Flowers are so great to let someone know you are thinking of them,” she says. This box set from Venus et Fleur comes with its everlasting flowers and a secret drawer underneath to hold jewelry or another small memento. Choose from over 20 different colors for a nearly custom arrangement that will suit your sister’s style.

Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set Sephora View On Sephora Any sister interested in skincare probably has her eye on this lip mask from Laneige. “This lip mask has always been a staple in my routine,” says Dixie. She thinks this would make “the perfect stocking stuffer” because of its small size yet thoughtful intention.

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette Sephora View On Sephora View On Patrickta.com But say your sister is more of a makeup gal, get her this eyeshadow palette Dixie swears by. Although she works with Patrick Ta himself, she thinks his products are truly the best. “The quality of Patrick’s makeup is well worth the money, and I love gifting any of his products for lovers of makeup. Anyone looking to elevate their makeup routine should totally grab this palette,” she says. With 12 warm neutrals and bronze glitters, this neutral palette lends itself to everyday and high glam looks. The 32 Best Gifts for Makeup Lovers in 2022

Emi Jay Custom Paddle Brush Emi Jay View On Emijay.com Dixie recommends the beloved Dyson Airwrap, but since that might be a bit difficult to get your hands on (and potentially out of budget), she thinks a personalized bamboo brush from Emi Jay will get the point across just as well, too.”These brushes are beautiful and the customization to have their name or initials make them extra thoughtful,” she says. With six different brush options and five stone colors, you can pick something just right for your sister. Just make sure it’s exactly right when you order it because there are no returns, changes, or exchanges allowed with this item.