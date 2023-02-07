The 14 Best Gifts For Significant Others, According to the “Girls Gotta Eat” Podcast Hosts

But whatever you pick, make sure you know what kinds of gifts say “I love you” to them. “I always say, 'I don’t want stuff.' It just piles up, and I’m not going to use it most of the time,” says Greenberg, who prefers to give experiences and sentimental items over objects. And as Hesseltine puts it, “It’s never too early to give a gift in a relationship,” so even if its relatively new, a small something will

No matter where you are in your relationship, gifts are hard — like, really hard. You need something that says you care, of course, but depending on how long you’ve been dating, you don’t want to send the wrong message. And Valentine’s Day only adds an additional level of pressure. You’ll probably want to think hard about this one, which is why we consulted some experts to help you out. Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine, hosts of the hit podcast “Girls Gotta Eat” , a comedy show about dating, sex, and relationships, shared their favorite gifts for every stage of every relationship, from gold-plated chargers to sentimental paintings to toys for the bedroom.

Anker 24K Gold USB C to Lightning Cable Amazon View On Amazon Hesseltine received this “sexy” Anker charger from a guy friend who she says is “so good at gifts.” According to her, he told her “this is going to change your life.” And apparently, it did. “It’s so cute. It’s so quality. It’s got these gold accents. It’s pricey for what it is, but you can feel the difference.” You still need a brick for it (you can buy one here), but the gold adds a little oomph to a relatively boring piece of tech. “You can plug it in for 10 minutes and your phone will be halfway charged. It’s just such a practical gift.” It comes with a travel pouch, too, making it great for the on-the-go person.

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Hesseltine calls these robes “elite,” adding that she has the towels and “couldn’t shut up about them for at least a week” after buying them. “I love a cozy vibe. I don’t always love having to get dressed for a date, so I love the idea of being at home and really comfortable in matching robes,” says Greenberg. “We don’t have to think about what we’re wearing. Plus, it’s even faster to get naked in a robe,” she adds. They both appreciate that you can monogram it for an extra special element. But to “cosplay being in a hotel,” Hesseltine also recommends the Westin robes, which are just as comfy, but come in fewer colors and can’t be monogrammed.

Vibes Only Get Wet Set Vibes Only View On Vibesonly.com “We wanted to create the best lube on the market,” says Hesseltine. “It’s super high quality and has a very light, subtle scent.” The water-based lube comes in a set with their massage oil and blow gel (though you can buy them separately, too) all in one handy travel pouch to take with you wherever you might need to. “The gel makes everything down there taste like a tasty cupcake. And of course, the massage oil is really great for both partners, too. We both love massages as foreplay,” she adds. They did lots of personal testing with all three products to ensure the experience works for both partners. Hesseltine thinks this set will spice up any relationship in just one use. The 13 Best Sex Toys of 2023

GLDN Au Naturel Necklace GLDN View On Gldn.com “We’re very free-the-nipple positive,” says Hesseltine. “Like, we love boobs.” She gifted this to Rayna after her breast reduction and to another friend with breast cancer, but thinks it's actually quite universal for any kind of couple. “It’s a fun thing. There’s different breasts to choose from, so you can really personalize it.” She suggests men cheekily buy this for their significant other as a way to say “I love your boobs,” Hesseltine notes, or for women to “brand their partner” with their breasts. “It might even be fun for same sex couples to swap boobs.” On the quality, Greenberg chimes in to say it’s worthy of a gift and one of her favorite pieces to wear. “I have worn it in Instagram stories, and I get a huge influx of people asking, ‘Where did you get that?’ Because it’s really simple, and it takes you a second to kind of look at it and be like, ‘Oh, wait, it’s boobs. Fun!’ Because you don’t expect somebody to be wearing it.” 9 Pieces of Heart-Shaped Jewelry Under $75 That Won't Make You Cringe, We Promise

Personal Wine Engraved Liquor Bottle Personal Wine View On Personalwine.com For a fun, personal gift that you can enjoy together, try a custom bottle of wine. “You could do something funny or naughty on it,” says Hesseltine. “I'd probably give Rayna a bottle of wine that says get drunk and take nudes.” She suggests adding on a set of these glasses she calls “perfection” to the gift, too. But because they might not want to actually drink it, you could opt for custom glasses instead, which are a touch more permanent. Engrave them with their name or initials or even do an inside joke. Whatever the saying, they’re sure to appreciate them for years to come.

Modern Mystic Shop Celebrity Prayer Candle Modern Mystic View On Modernmysticshop.com “I think that it's such a funny thing to give someone a candle because it's like this basic trope. But these are so much better. They're such a conversation piece. And there's really something for everyone,” says Hesseltine. Pick your partner’s favorite celebrity — from Beyoncé to Lizzo to Dolly Parton — so they can worship them in a whole new way. Not sure this will go over well? Hesseltine thinks you should get a fancy candle with it. “I think it'd be funny if you did both. Here's the best of both worlds. Here's your $90 candle. And here's your $17 Beyonce candle,” she says. And if you need some suggestions, we have some thoughts on the best ones here and here.

Buffy Build A Linen Sheet Set Buffy View On Buffy Anyone sleeping over at their partner’s house should be content with the bedding situation. And as Hesseltine explains, “If you have a partner that you aren't sleeping in their bed, and it's not up to par with what was the quality that you would like, you need to fix that. It’s a gift for them, but also for you.” She recommends Buffy (full disclosure, Buffy sponsors their podcast, but the two organically love the brand, too) for anyone. With seven colors and four sizes to choose from, these linen sheets can suit any bedding aesthetic — even if their decor screams “I have no aesthetic” — and upgrade their bedding instantly. “I'm obsessed with that fabric. I've never felt anything like it in my life,” she adds.

Catchsketch Custom Illustrations Etsy View On Etsy “This is so tremendously thoughtful to me,” says Greenberg, who recommends a custom illustration from the place you met or any significant place to you both. “My whole home is filled with art and anything that I can do that’s custom is always really great.” You can get a custom painting from anywhere, but this one from Etsy will do the trick — and certainly be appreciated.

Goldbelly Choose Your Own Pasta + Sauce - 3 Pack Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Goldbelly allows you to purchase food from around the country without actually being there — it ships the meals right to your door. “Maybe you had your first date at one of these places or maybe you took a vacation years ago and ate at this most amazing restaurant. You can really source memories through Goldbelly,” says Greenberg. If you’re not sure what to pick, she suggests Raffetto’s pasta. “They send you pasta and meatballs and sauces. You can cook a little bit, but you don’t have to do a full blown thing, so it’s particularly great for people that don’t know how or don’t like to cook.” But there are thousands of options to choose from, including just desserts, if that’s more your speed.

AMPEngraving Custom Party Jenga Set Etsy View On Etsy Make your own Jenga set with a sharpie and a blank set or buy one with more gracefully printed words on it. “It is the gift that keeps on giving. You can have a bunch of date nights with this and you can make it a sexy Jenga, if you know what I mean,” says Greenberg, who says that creative couples can have a lot of fun with something like this.

Mancrates Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate Mancrates View On Mancrates.com “Maybe you’re trying to get your partner to be a little more adventurous or maybe you love to try new things already — regardless, this type of box set is really approachable,” says Greenberg. “It’s saying, ‘Let’s try something different together,’ without being intimidating.” She recommends everything from the exotic meats package (“I like the word exotic. It just feels naughty,” she says) to the gourmet grilled cheese crate. But for a personalized option, try this pizza grilling crate, which allows you to print their name on the pizza peel for an added pizzazz to an already excellent gift. “It can be like a getaway, but in your own home — it’s really fun.”

Adventure Challenge Scratch-Off Date Book for Couples Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Freepeople.com This book allows you to step out of your comfort zone with each other and take your dates beyond a nice restaurant. “My favorite type of relationships that I've had are people that just think creatively about dates,” says Greenberg. This book comes with 50 date ideas. Select one based on cost, time of day, and amount of time, then scratch off the idea and begin. You add photos and notes into each page, discussing how much you enjoyed it (or didn’t), then once you’re done, you have a complete book of memories.

Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer Uncommon Goods View On Amazon View On Uncommon Goods Greenberg considers herself the self-proclaimed scrapbook queen, sharing that she’s made one for nearly everyone in her life. “I had a relationship with somebody who napped constantly. He was addicted to napping, and I would take all these photos of him. For his birthday, I gave him a whole book of photos of him napping,” she says. She calls this an “alternative to a scrapbook,” adding that it’s “a little less work,” too. By using 14 photos from, say, your relationship, you create something that’s just as thoughtful as a scrapbook, but a bit more creative than a framed photo.