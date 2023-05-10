As a mom of two, I always felt incredibly touched when a friend or loved one treated me to something they’d put some real thought into. Baby gifts are great, of course, but mamas deserve some love too — especially when they’re deep in the fourth trimester.

When a new mom returns home with their little bundle of joy, she’ll be feeling a million different things — overwhelmed, exhausted, over the moon, and pretty emotional. It's an incredibly special, but vulnerable time. So, if you’re looking to spoil a new mom, you’ll want to find them a feel-good gift that’s entirely for them. Most vitally, it should be something that reminds them of your love and support during this time.

Cosabella Talco Maternity Nursing Bralette Cosabella View On Cosabella.com Breastfeeding can be a tricky affair, so why not support your favorite new mom with a gorgeous nursing bra from Cosabella? Super practical, wireless, and sleek, it’s soft and luxurious and fitted with convertible straps. It’s so beautifully designed, in fact, you wouldn’t even know it was for nursing. Price at time of publish: $110

Hello Fresh Meal Kit Delivery Service for New Parents Hello Fresh View On HelloFresh Hello Fresh makes it impossibly easy for new parents to choose and order weekly meals in just a few minutes. They can select their desired meals from 40 weekly recipes, including options for vegetarians and pescatarians, as well as low carb and low calorie devotees. Each hassle-free meal can be chopped, cooked and served within 30 minutes. Price at time of publish: Starting from $78

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle Diptyque View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com A Diptyque candle is never a bad idea, especially not for a new mom in need of a little indulgence and relaxation. We love this rose scent that pays homage to the queen of flowers and the way it fills a room with the most beautiful fragrance. The lucky recipient will be reminded of your loving gesture time they light it. Price at time of publish: $74

Hatch The 4th TriFeeding Bundle Hatch View On Hatchcollection.com Show your support for a breastfeeding new mom with this gift set of bestselling nursing essentials. The set includes the 24/7 Feeding Jumpsuit in a soft, cozy cotton for maximum comfort, the wireless and adjustable Everyday Nursing Bra that can be unhooked with just one hand, and the Nipple and Lip Balm to nourish skin and relieve irritation and dryness. Price at time of publish: $178

Fitflop Shuv Two-Bar Shearling Suede Slippers Amazon View On Amazon These aren’t just any old slippers, they’re fabulous, fluffy, and impossibly comfortable shearling-lined slip ons that feel like you’re walking on a cloud of pillows. The footbed is ergonomic while the soft suede exterior adds a design twist for an elevated-casual vibe. Price at time of publish: $79

Elvie App Controlled Women's Pelvic Floor Trainer Revolve View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Best Buy View On Elvie.com Elvie’s sleek, silicone kegel device offers women a solution for strengthening pelvic floor muscles. It connects wirelessly to an app to give you five minute interactive routines that promise results within two weeks. The app also provides real-time biofeedback, including customized routines and progress tracking. Strengthening your internal muscles was never so fun and easy. Price at time of publish: $199

Somm Select The Explore Four Gift Pack Somm Select View On Sommselect.com A wine-loving new mom will probably be over the moon to enjoy a glass of their favorite tipple again. So, what better way to reward them for nine months of sobriety than with a collection of four wines from Somm Select? The Explore Four Gift Pack contains a quartet of themed wines that celebrate a specific region or grape variety — this compilation pays homage to the wines of Washington state — and each bottle of vino is selected by master sommelier Ian Cauble. Price at time of publish: Starting from $128

Alo Yoga Stretch Cable-Knit Leggings Alo Yoga View On Net-a-Porter The first few weeks of motherhood are largely spent in leggings, so a luxurious pair is a welcome gift for any new mom. We’re big fans of Alo Yoga and this stretch cable-knit style offers light support that’s ideal for low-impact exercise, such as pilates and yoga — or just strolling around the park. Price at time of publish: $110

Cozy Earth Serenity Silk Kimono Long Robe Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Early mornings and late nights require the comfiest of loungewear — cue an oversized silk kimono robe from Cozy Earth. Sure, a new mom may feel like a zombie, but it doesn’t mean she has to look like one. This beautiful robe is made with 100 percent mulberry silk that is treated with aloe vera, making it extra soothing on mom and baby’s delicate skin. Price at time of publish: $550

Bleusalt The 3-Yard Wrap Bleusalt View On Bleusalt.com Malibu-based fashion label, Bleusalt, offers plenty of great gift ideas for new moms, but their 3-Yard Wrap is far and away the best option. It is three yards worth of luxurious and super soft fabric and it comes in 24 different colors, from neutral tones to bright fuchsia. It’s an easy way to elevate any look. also incredibly versatile, as it can be worn as a shawl, scarf, or wrap to feed the new baby privately while out and about. Price at time of publish: $150

Hatch Rest Hatch View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart This innovative sleep machine is a gift for both baby and mom, as it promotes restful sleep for all. This multifunctional device can be used as a sound machine to lull a newborn to sleep or a nightlight to create a warm glow around the room for quick feeding or changing without needing to turn a bright light on. It also has a dimmable clock and a time-to-rise feature that helps you wake gently. Price at time of publish: $70

Nespresso Pixie Electric Titan Nespresso View On Nespresso.com The first year of a baby’s life is fuelled by hundreds of cups of coffee, and the Nespresso Pixie is one of their fastest single cup coffee makers, only needing 25 seconds to heat up (because what new mom has more time than that?). Its sleek design is slim and light enough for even the smallest of kitchen counters. Price at time of publish: $229



Pink Stork Postpartum Sitz Bath Soak Amazon View On Amazon A new mom likely doesn’t need much encouragement to take a nice long bath, and she can maximize her tub time with these lavender-scented bath salts designed for postpartum relief and afterbirth care. Made with 100 percent dead sea salt, this soak was specifically created for recovery after delivery and labor, including lingering after-effects, like muscle soreness and swelling. Lavender essential oil is known for its calming properties, while the magnesium works wonders for postpartum perineal care. Price at time of publish: $13

Carter’s Nesting Lounge Pants Carterâs View On Carters.com These Nesting lounge pants from Carter’s are just the thing for pulling on postpartum. These simple cotton pants have an elastic waist with chic smocking detail and can be worn above, below or mid-bump to help keep a new mom comfortable while she still has a bit of a bump after birth or is recovering from a C-section. We also love the summer-ready white and blue striped pattern. Price at time of publish: $65

Spoonful of Comfort New Parent Care Package Spoonful of Comfort View On Spoonfulofcomfort.com If you buy one thing for a new mom, you can never, ever go wrong with food. This care package for new parents is filled with delicious comfort food, like mac and cheese, a half dozen bacci rolls and an assortment of cookies — the ideal fuel for night feeds. Price at time of publish: $85

Colugo The Baby Carrier Colugo View On Colugo.com From helping to soothe an unsettled baby to getting a few chores done while the baby sleeps, a baby carrier is a lifesaver for a new mom. This lightweight, breathable carrier from Colugo comes in nine different colors and keeps the baby safe and secure. It can be used from birth up until the baby weighs 33 pounds. Price at time of publish: $145

Etta Loves Sensory Sky Print Muslin 3-Pack Etta Loves View On Ettaloves.com These super-soft muslin squares from Etta Loves feature scientifically designed patterns to help support a baby’s cognitive and visual development. They’re also incredible at protecting a new mom’s shoulder and clothes from accidental spit ups. Price at time of publish: $36

Studio Null Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Verdejo Wine Studio Null View On Nullwines.com For a breastfeeding mama, a non-alcoholic wine that is just as tasty as the real thing is just the thing for an evening wind down. This sparkling red wine hails from Rueda, Spain, and was made from the region’s signature varietal, Verdejo. Just because a new mom may not be drinking alcohol doesn’t mean she can’t be festive. Price at time of publish: Starting from $36

Saatva Herringbone Knit Blanket Saatva View On Saatva Made from long-staple cotton, this super snuggly knit blanket in a sophisticated herringbone weave is naturally hypoallergenic and certified to be free of potentially harmful chemicals. It comes in three calming colors — sage, slate and white -– and it’s also machine washable, making it ideal for the realities of life with a newborn baby. Price at time of publish: $165

Oya Happy Vagina Sculpting Leggings Oya View On Wearoya.com Oya is a physician-tested activewear brand that’s on a mission to keep a lady’s most private parts cool, dry and healthy. The Happy Vagina Sculpting 7/8th leggings feature antimicrobial mesh, a crotch gusset and absorbent insert so new moms recovering from childbirth can stay clean and dry throughout the day. They also offer two deep pockets, which come in handy for holding extra pacifiers. Price at time of publish: $94

Storq Quick Change Fanny Pack Storq View On Storq.com Storq’s Quick Change fanny pack is a cool-mom gift who likes her baby accessories to be as hip as she is. While compact to allow for one-handed access, it’s cleverly designed with a changing bag tucked inside a magnetic pocket, along with plenty of space for a few essentials. It’s also made with machine washable and very wipeable nylon fabric (music to any mom’s ears). Price at time of publish: $68

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dsw.com A pair of comfortable and versatile sneakers that can go with any outfit for nearly any outing are a new mom’s go-to shoe. What makes Superga’s Cotu Classic Sneaker even better is that it offers both qualities, along with an understated and pretty silhouette. They’re available in 15 different colorways, from a casual summer white to a stain-concealing navy or black. Price at time of publish: $47

FLOWERBX Flower Subscription FLOWERBX View On Flowerbx.com While a new mom might be inundated with flowers initially, she’s sure to love a monthly bunch of blooms arriving at her door a month or two down the road. FLOWERBX, one of our favorite luxury florists, offers gifting options that allow you to choose how frequently you’d like flowers delivered, and for what duration. Each delivery features one type of flower, without filler. The first delivery is always their bestselling Pink Mondial Roses in a complimentary vase, followed by seasonal varieties. Price at time of publish: Starting from $75

lululemon Ready to Rulu High Rise Jogger 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon New moms swear by these joggers, making them a part of their daily uniform from postpartum and beyond. They’re flattering, addictively soft, and look a little more elevated than an average pair of joggers. No matter the temperature, mama will be cool and comfortable with the sweat-wicking material that moves with the body, courtesy of the loose fit that floats away from the body. Pro tip: If you are thinking of buying clothing for a new mom, ask them what size they would like — don’t guess and don’t size up. Price at time of publish: $108

Storq New Mama Self Care Gift Set Storq View On Storq.com Storq is a go-to for pregnancy and postpartum essentials, and this New Mama Self Care Gift Set will make a really thoughtful gesture. The kit includes three natural restorative products — a bath soak, nursing balm and soothing spray — that are designed to help a new mom ease into postpartum life. If you want to be extra thoughtful, offer to hold the baby while she takes a soak in the tub. Price at time of publish: $75

Omorvicza Queen Oil Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus Formulated with three sources of omega to strengthen the skin barrier and restore depleted lipid levels, Omorovicza’s Queen Oil is just the thing for compromised, sleep-deprived skin in need of some TLC. The luxurious oil helps lock moisture into the skin, reconstruct collagen and elastin to plump and firm, and create a protective antioxidant shield with vitamin C, E and K. The bottle also looks beautiful on any bathroom shelf. Price at time of publish: $160

Bloomscape Aechmea Pink Plant Bloomscape View On Bloomscape.com As any new mom will tell you, flowers are one of the most popular gifts you receive when you have a baby and you run out of vases pretty quickly. That’s why a gorgeous plant from Bloomscape will come as a welcome relief — and it’ll way outlast even the freshest bouquet. The Bromeliad Aechmea Pink makes a lovely choice as it’s pretty, air purifying and no fuss. You can choose between five different colored pots and ensure that it matches your new mom’s interior. Price at time of publish: $79

Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Cream 4.2 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Sleep deprivation and stress wreak havoc on skin and can leave it looking red, splotchy and riddled with acne. Yet this rich recovery cream, filled with ceramides and ginger root extract to address redness, along with Tasmannia lanceolata fruit extract to heal irritated skin, was formulated specifically to soothe stressed-out skin. New moms will forget all about their pregnancy skin woes, and quickly. Price at time of publish: $76

Saatva Weighted Silk Eye Mask Saatva View On Saatva This weighted silk eye mask is a luxe way to lull anyone into a deep sleep, which new moms are in desperate need of. It’s made from 100 percent pure Mulberry silk, and is designed to rest gently on the cheekbones and forehead to block light and provide firm pressure to the eyes. It’s just like a weighted blanket, but in the form of an eye mask, making it ideal for those nights when you’re so tired that it’s hard to wind down properly and need a helping hand. Price at time of publish: $75

MUTHA Up All Night Eye Cream Mutha View On Cosbar.com View On Fwrd.com View On Mutha.com When you know your mom friend has been up all night with their baby, she’ll thank you for years for gifting her this aptly named eye cream. It’s earned a massive fan following for its incredible ability to combat the telltale signs of fatigue. It moisturizes the delicate eye area and brightens dark under eye circles in a snap, courtesy of the formula’s active ingredients, including pearl powder, coffee seed, rice peptides and hyaluronic acid. Price at time of publish: $90

Ethan & Emma Universal Baby Stroller Organizer Amazon View On Amazon A stroller organizer is the kind of accessory that you don’t know how much you need until you have one. This one from Ethan & Emma wraps easily around the stroller handlebars and offers several mesh and zippered compartments to fit everything from toys to diapers to sippy cups. Price at time of publish: $32

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil Sol de Janeiro View On Amazon View On Soldejaneiro.com They say the best shower of your life is the one you take after the safe delivery of a baby, What better way to follow that feel-great shower than with this heavenly scented body oil? Formulated with Guarana caffeine complex, micro algae, and Brazilian olive oil, it not only smells amazing and sweet, but visibly firms and depuffs the skin. Price at time of publish: $52

Skims Fleece Sleep Set Skims View On Skims.com This soft, oversized set of fleece pajamas from Skims can be worn for relaxing at home or for mornings spent sleeping in. The wide-leg pants have deep side pockets and an elastic waistband for an ultra comfortable fit, while the long sleeved shirt buttons down the center for easy access when breastfeeding. The set is available in a size-inclusive range from XXS to 4X. Price at time of publish: $99

Atlas Coffee Club Gift Subscription Atlas Coffee Club View On Atlascoffeeclub.com To say a new mom needs a strong cup of joe in the morning may be an understatement, but with a six-month subscription to the Atlas Coffee Club, she’ll have fresh roasted coffee beans at her fingertips. Tailor the subscription to your friend’s tastes by selecting the coffee type, roast, and quantity she’ll receive at her doorstep monthly. What’s more, each monthly package contains information on the batch’s tasting profile and a postcard and coffee history from the country it was harvested. Price at time of publish: $99 for 6 month subscription

Augustinus Bader The Lip Balm Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Spacenk.com View On Violet Grey If you never imagined yourself getting excited by a lip balm, it’s probably because you haven’t tried this one from Augustinus Bader. It makes for a fabulous self-care moment, especially if your friend isn’t the makeup type, and the silky candelila wax-base simply glides right onto parched lips. This deeply conditioning lip treatment is packed full of rich and healing ingredients, including plant-derived collagen to plump lips and vitamin E to boost hydration and protect the skin from environmental stressors. It’s also colorless, non-sticky, fragrance-free and vegan, so moms can feel totally safe kissing their babies while wearing the treatment. Price at time of publish: $41

Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler 30oz Amazon View On Amazon It’s easy to get stuck in one position for what feels like forever when you’re holding a sleeping baby, and having a big tumbler full of water within reach is key. Hydration is especially important for new moms to keep their postpartum recovery on track. This one holds 40 ounces of both hot and cold water, and comes with a large, secure straw for easy access and a screw-top lid to ensure it won’t spill anywhere near the baby. Price at time of publish: $30

Silke London 3-Step Routine Silke London View On Silkelondon.com It’s a well-researched fact that people feel better when they think their hair looks good (there’s actual science behind having a good hair day). Make it easy for a new mom to have a good hair day with Silke London’s three-step routine set. It comes with their signature silk hair wrap to protect strands from nightly friction against a pillowcase and extend time between washes and stylings and hair ties to hold hair without the creasing or damage, as well as heatless curlers to roll into your hair and leave in overnight to awaken with curls or Price at time of publish: $136

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Sephora View On Tatcha.com View On Sephora View On Ecosmetics.com New moms need hard working, multitasking beauty products that require very little effort and Tatcha’s Overnight Repair Serum checks all the boxes. By slathering this dense cream on right before bed and letting it get to work overnight, the skin will appear healthy and radiant. Japanese indigo extract hydrates dry patches, hyaluronic acid and ceramides strengthen the skin barrier and mondo grass root gives a glow. In clinical trials, 93 percent of users showed an improvement in skin radiance after just one night. Price at time of publish: $92

Elvie Stride Pump 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Aeroflowbreastpumps.com The new Elvie Stride Breast Pump is for the mom who does it all. This discreet wearable breast is shockingly lightweight and quiet, and can be worn easily within a bra so they can go about their day without having to stop and sit in one place. We’ve tried it and it’s a real game changer — especially if you have to go back to work or have other children to run after. Price at time of publish: $269

Skin Proud Bright Eye Brightening Eye Cream Skin Proud View On Iamproud.com Very early mornings after a night’s intermittent sleep are part and parcel of motherhood, meaning that an energizing eye cream is a must. We love this cooling eye gel from vegan beauty brand Skin Proud. It’s formulated with shea butter and niacinamide to hydrate the delicate skin, along with pomegranate and vitamin C to brighten and wake up tired eyes. Price at time of publish: $13

Bee Goddess Magical Alphabet Necklace Bee Goddess View On Beegoddess.com These stunning Magical Alphabet necklaces from Bee Goddess are made from 14-karat gold and decorated in diamonds and peridot. Not only are they incredibly beautiful, but the sentiment behind them is perfect for marking the birth of a new baby. The Queen Bee is a messenger of love and life and signifies feminine power, beauty, spiritual wisdom and rebirth. Price at time of publish: $1,311

Taïm Kitchen Ready-to-Cook Kits TaÃ¯m Kitchen View On Taimkitchen.com We’ve yet to meet a new mom who had time to spare for culinary exploits. But taïm Kitchen, a buzzy Mediterranean restaurant based in New York’s West Village, allows you to ship fresh, ready-to-cook meals with everything they’ll need to whip up a mouth-watering and nutritious feast. The falafel, cauliflower shawarma and hummus are not to be missed! Price at time of publish: Starting from $110

CTOAN Co. Dorell Plus Size Pregnant Candle CTOAN View On Ctoanco.com CTOAN Co’s pregnant body candle is the first of its kind to show a true representation of a pregnant body. It features lifelike detail, such as back rolls, butt dimples and hand-painted gold stretch marks, and it’s available in a range of skin tones. We think it’s a beautiful reminder that all pregnant bodies are beautiful. What’s more, 25 cents from every signature Dorell sold will be donated to beAncient Song Doula Services, an organization that works to reduce the Black childbirth mortality rate. Price at time of publish: $32