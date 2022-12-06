The 10 Best Gifts Courteney Cox Says Will Make Any Home Comfortable and Inviting

If you still need a little guidance on what to get the homebody in your life, Cox has a few ideas that are sure to please: Every item in her carefully curated gift guide is meant to make anyone’s home feel a little bit more comfortable and inviting.

“I’m a homebody, mostly because I love where I live, but part of it for me is making a space that feels comfortable and welcoming to anyone who walks through the door,” the actress and Homecourt founder tells InStyle. For her, cozy gifts span much further than the average throw blanket: Think mood-setting candles, calming body washes, and even airy bathrobes.

Homebodies often get the short end of the gifting stick. Think about it — how many times have you bought a coffee mug or fuzzy socks for your friends who prefer to stay in? While those are trusty fallbacks (truly, a good pair of socks is totally underrated), there are plenty of other presents that will leave your recipient feeling warm and fuzzy. First, it’s important to think out of the box, that’s why we turned to a self-proclaimed homebody, Courteney Cox.

Eight Homes: Clements Design Barnes & Noble View On Barnesandnoble.com To truly transform a home into a sanctuary, it’s important to create a space that aligns with your vision and style — for some people that may be incorporating bright colors wherever possible, but for others, a minimalistic, neutral vibe feels more inviting. If you know someone who recently purchased a home or just wants to upgrade their space, an interior design coffee table book can work as decor itself, but more importantly, it can provide boundless inspiration. “Sure, it looks great on the coffee table, but if it’s a book you really love, it’s something you can keep going back to for ideas,” says Cox. Some of her favorites include Eight Homes: Clements Design by Kathleen and Tommy Clements, Personal Space by Trip Haenisch, and Pacific Natural by Jenni Kayne. Price at time of publish: $75

Homecourt Balsam Fireplace Candle Homecourt View On Homecourt.co While decor sets the stage, a signature candle makes a house a home. For Cox, Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace Candle is her go-to ambiance-setter for the season. “I want to burn it 365 days a year,” she says of her brand’s holiday offering. The wood-forward fragrance features a captivating medley of fresh fir balsam, inviting juniper berry, and warm salted amber. Still, compared to traditional holiday scents, this is more mellow, so whoever receives this as a gift will want to continue burning it long after the decorations are packed away. Beyond the scent, the vessel is also a minimalistic masterpiece. “The design is something that I think goes with any house style,” adds Cox. Price at time of publish: $65 We Burned 51 Festive Scents — These Are The 13 Best Holiday Candles to Kickstart The Season

Once Milano Antibes Linen Bathrobe Once Milano View On Oncemilano.com Your homebody probably already owns a fluffy, spa-like robe, so introduce them to something different yet just as comfy, like this high-end linen option from Once Milano. “It’s elegant — I don’t use that word very often — and looks sophisticated,” says Cox of her at-home spa day staple. Made of 100 percent linen, this robe comes in 26 colors, ranging from classic white to a rich forest green, and feels light and breathable. “Because it’s pretty and comfortable, I don’t feel like I’m wearing a bathrobe,” Cox adds. “Plus, the more you wash it, the softer it gets.” Price at time of publish: $266

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Cable Throw Blanket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales According to Cox, throw blankets are so much more than just something to snuggle up in — depending on the design, they can be the finishing touch that ties a space together. “A blanket can completely change the vibe [of a room],” she says. “I like to drape a lighter-colored blanket [across my couch] in the summer and switch it with a darker, richer color in the winter. It’s an easy way to change things up.” She particularly likes Rosemary Hallgarten blankets because they’re ultra-plush and come in a variety of designs. (She even gifted one to Jennifer Aniston a few years back, and it remains a centerpiece in her living room decor.) These throws can only be found in one of the brand’s showrooms. So we found this just-as-cozy option from the internet-favorite brand Barefoot Dreams. The classic cable knit design reminds us of our favorite sweater. We also love this Waffle Cotton Throw Blanket from Parachute, too. Price at time of publish: $188

Duxiana Travel Pillow Duxiana View On Duxiana.com It may seem counterintuitive to include a travel pillow on a homebody gift guide, but whether she’s traveling or comfortable in her own bed, Cox says this is one thing that she absolutely can’t live without. “If I could only use one pillow [for the rest of my life], I would choose this small one over anything else,” she explains. “I sleep with it every single night.” 20 percent smaller than the standard pillow, the plush cushion is filled with fluffy, hypoallergenic goose down and comes with a luxe cotton sateen cover, making it extremely satisfying to rest on. Essentially, this mini luxury keeps the comfort of home close by whether your recipient is five or 500 miles away. Price at time of publish: $178

Jenni Kayne Shearling Moroccan Slipper Jenni Kayne View On Jennikayne.com In a world of UGG slippers and fuzzy socks, you won’t find a shortage of soft footing options to choose from. But, Cox thinks this cloud-like pair from Jenni Kayne should be at the top of everyone’s wish list. The versatile design takes inspiration from traditional Moroccan slippers called “babouche”, which feature folding heels. These can easily be slipped on or off, but the heel actually flips up to provide more support (and comfort). Kayne’s version also keeps feet snug with a shearling lining and suede outsole. Though a bit pricey, Cox assures us that they’re a worthy investment that your recipient will wear for years to come. Price at time of publish: $270

Nècessaire Eucalyptus Body Wash Necessaire View On Necessaire.com Cox believes that the best beauty-oriented gifts not only have to have an exceptional formula but also should complement someone’s space (it could inadvertently become decor, after all). Nècessaire put in the work to create exceptional skincare formulations housed in sleek packaging. Though all of its products are gift-worthy, Cox recommends the Eucalyptus body wash first and foremost. “With body wash, I don’t want it to have a scent that competes with my perfume, and the fragrance [in this] isn’t overpowering,” she explains. “It makes you feel clean, and it looks good in the shower, too.” Cox isn’t the only fan of this body wash, though — InStyle editors also named it the best overall body wash for its impressively hydrating formula that promotes a healthy skin barrier. Price at time of publish: $25

Restoration Hardware Ultra-Soft Turkish Towel Set Restoration Hardware View On Rh.com Due to extra-long staple fibers, Turkish cotton towels feel exceptionally soft and absorb better than most other fibers because extra-long-staple cotton comes from plants that are not only harder to harvest but also less abundant than short-staple cotton. Cox likens these ones from Restoration Hardware to clouds. “I’ve never felt anything like them,” she says. This three-piece set elevates the entire bathroom experience with a bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth. Whether your loved one prefers relaxing in the bath or recharging in the shower, wrapping up in these plush towels will be a welcome extension to their self-care ritual. You can even add a special touch by having them monogrammed. Price at time of publish: $108

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream 4.8 Bluemercury View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Violet Grey Another aesthetically-pleasing beauty product Cox always falls back on is the Augustinus Bader Body Cream. “I like that it is so thick but doesn’t leave a greasy feeling,” she says. Aside from the fact that it looks and feels so luxurious (the heavy, opulent jar is attention-grabbing on its own, and the rich formula quickly melts into the skin), the results from continued use are what really make this cream noteworthy. A special cocktail of nourishing shea butter, anti-inflammatory candeia oil, and vitamins A and E work together to not only soften skin but also reduce the appearance of dark spots over time. Price at time of publish: $180