The 12 Best Gifts for Gen-Zers, According to Chlöe and Halle Bailey

Read on for everything they would recommend from loungewear from VS PINK to luxury earrings and a pair of heels to go out in.

InStyle, “We are both super big on gifts and showing people that we love them, especially when it comes to family and friends that really have helped us through whatever. We really like to show people that we appreciate them. So for me, my philosophy is to go big or go home.”

Sure, lots of people on your list are hard to shop for — that sister who has everything, the aunt who only uses luxury skincare, and the mom who says she doesn’t need anything — but what do you get the Gen-Zer who is, well, cooler than you? To give you the best possible choices, we turned to two of the coolest Gen-Zers we could think of: Halle and Chlöe Bailey. The two singers shared with us what they would give anyone their age.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Strap Sandal Stuart Weitzman View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales With how much time has been spent at home in the past few years, it feels nice to go out again. For the Gen-Zer who is sick of staying home, Chlöe suggests purchasing them a pair of heels that can go with everything, from a club dress to a professional meeting to a pair of sweatpants. “You can never go wrong with a stiletto,” she says. This classic pair from Stuart Weitzman will subtly match just about everything in your giftee’s closet, regardless if you choose black or nude.

Lovers and Friends Paula Mini Dress Revolve View On Lyst.com View On Revolve Neither Chlöe nor Halle recommends buying anyone's jeans. “Jeans are so personal,” says Chlöe, which is why she thinks she would “definitely give someone a cute club dress,” instead, especially if your giftee is keen on going out. It-girl retailer Revolve has lots of going-out dresses, but we’re particularly into this mini from Lovers and Friends. The strategic cut-outs provide just enough sex appeal, but the sleek fit still looks elevated.

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lordandtaylor.com Another foolproof gift: a chic jacket. Because it’s less personal of a fit, like jeans, Chlöe thinks a cool jacket would be a better idea. This one from BlankNYC comes in three different colors — black, green, and brown — plus an affordable price point. The gold hardware and cropped fit stand out a bit more than your typical jacket. But if you need more options, check out this TikTok-favorite version under $50.

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick 4.6 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Dior.com Before gifting makeup, Chlöe and Halle recommend taking into consideration their skill level before making the purchase. “I feel like you should only give an eyeshadow palette to somebody who’s really good at makeup. But for me, I wouldn’t want it because I’m not very good at my makeup,” says Halle. Instead, she recommends giving a lash extension gift coupon or a really good lipstick. “Something that’s easy to do because I wouldn’t know where to start with eyeliners or shadows,” she adds. When we tested red lipstick, we crowned this longwear Dior lipstick the best overall because the punchy red pigment lasts for 12 hours without budging. Any TikTok obsessive will love how it looks on camera. The 13 Best Red Lipsticks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Champssports.com View On Dick's Right now, Halle is wearing a pair of Travis Scott x Nike sneakers. But for something a bit more accessible, she suggests Nike Air Force 1s, which Halle thinks you “can wear with anything” because they’re “a closet staple.” Her feet are particularly flat-footed, so she likes how comfortable yet supportive Nike’s are.

Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas Revolve View On Amazon View On Converse.com View On Revolve Anyone who likes to dress with more of a retro flare might like Converse high tops better, though. The sisters agree, these are just as cute, but maybe a little less versatile than Air Force 1s. Pay attention to your giftee’s style to decide which would be better for them.

JBL Flip 5 3.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot If you too would like to blast music as you get ready to go out, we’re big fans of the wireless bluetooth JBL Flip. You can easily connect it to your iPhone for up to 12 hours of battery-powered playtime. It comes in 20 different colors for whatever your giftee might prefer. Plus, it’s waterproof because, you know, accidents happen — especially if you place it a bit too close to the sink.

Victoria’s Secret PINK Velour Heritage Sweatpants Victorias Secret View On Victoriassecret.com Anyone who prefers to stay at home instead of going out will love these velour sweatpants. Halle says she “gravitated towards” cozy fabrics like velour because as she puts it, “it's so soft, but also at the same time, it's so cute, so cozy, so sexy.” It comes in a matching set, but Chlöe suggests mixing it up. PINK has lots of other sweatshirts to choose from, like this logo zip-up and oversized long-sleeve tee, or you can pair it with a sexy bralette that Halle particularly loves.

Tiffany & Co. Solitaire Diamond Earrings Tiffany & Co. View On Tiffany.com The sisters love to gift each other accessories, like sunglasses and jewelry, because they can wear them in any way they want and quite simply never go out of style. These Tiffany earrings come recommended by both Chlöe and Halle because they’re a classic that will always be in. We know they’re pricey, but they’ll have them forever, so it’s an investment worth spending.

EMMAS PILLS Obsession Hoops Revolve View On Revolve View On Revolve View On Shopemmapills.com But because not everyone wants — or will wear — a pair of high-end earrings, we’re big fans of Emma Pills, one of our top-rated brands for hoops. These 14k gold-plated wavy hoops come with a post-back closure that won’t irritate sensitive ears. The solid gold will be sure to match everything in their closet (or with the other earrings in their piercings).