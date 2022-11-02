The 11 Best Full Coverage Foundations of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless

To determine the top contenders for the category, we scoured the web for the highest-rated full coverage foundations, which we then ran by professional makeup artists, as well as our team of testers. We ended up narrowing down that over-saturated market to 32 finalists for the best full coverage foundations of 2022. To further narrow down the selection, we tested each foundation over 16 hours to determine how well it stays put, the level of coverage it offers, and more. In doing so, we came up with the 11 best full coverage foundations, with the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation coming out on top.

Whether you have an upcoming photo shoot months in the making, are looking forward to a special date, or simply prefer a more opaque makeup finish, full coverage foundation can help you achieve your beauty goals. Of course, not all full coverage foundations are created the same, and many can lead to more caking than coverage. With that in mind, we took it upon ourselves to suss out the best full coverage foundations of 2022.

Best Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation 4.8 Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Love: It goes on smoothly and stays put. What We Don’t Love: It could be a bit more hydrating. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation is beloved by over 253,000 Sephora shoppers — and it’s clear to see why! For starters, it’s sold in an impressive 44 shades (in warm, cool, and neutral undertones). What’s more, the formula features special AirCool technology, which makes it feel fresh and airy on the skin, despite being a full coverage formula. In that way, it stays incredibly comfortable throughout the day. Comfort and colors aside, it’s also designed to blur fine lines and wrinkles. “With two pumps, it covered almost all imperfections and looked very even,” says one of our testers. “The texture was smooth, it went on easily, and it did not move around or bunch during the application. Even after 15 minutes, there were no signs of wear; it looked smooth, with no creasing into lines.” While this foundation is advertised as a matte formula, our tester says that it could more accurately be described as semi-matte. While the application and coverage certainly stand out, it’s the staying power of this foundation that made our testers devoted fans. “The foundation didn’t move after application, nor did it transfer onto the blotting paper,” one marvels. “If I had to improve anything, I would make it a tiny bit more moisturizing. However, given the great transfer resistance of the product, I would sacrifice additional moisture for staying power.” Price at time of publish: $46 Shades: 44 | Finish: Matte | Size: 30 mL



Best Natural Finish: Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation 4.7 Sephora View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Feelunique.com What We Love: A single layer is enough to create a gorgeous, airbrushed finish. What We Don’t Love: It can settle into fine lines. Many consider Pat McGrath to be the queen of luxurious makeup — just look at Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video, where she’s literally cast as Queen Pat. On the subject of full coverage foundations, Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation is among the most highly-rated formulas at Sephora, with over 114,000 likes. What makes the foundation so likable, according to our tester, is that it’s incredibly comfortable while offering just enough coverage. "One layer is enough to make my skin more even and airbrushed, and it left a gorgeous, skin-like (but still better than my natural skin) finish,” she shares. The reason it applies so beautifully (and comfortably) is because its water-based, which prompts it to sink into skin to quench any dehydration. “It feels like I'm wearing a tinted serum — After re-reading my moisture levels, my skin was almost just as moisturized after using the foundation as using just moisturizer,” our tester adds. Her one complaint about the cult-favorite foundation is that, due to the airy, water-based formula, it does melt into lines a bit throughout wear. “I'm noticing slight creasing around my mouth in my smile lines, but nothing drastic,” she admits. “I think powder (a staple in my makeup routine) would have set this and prevented that from happening. Other than that, the foundation stayed put and doesn't feel like it's going anywhere.” Price at time of publish: $68 Shades: 36 | Finish: Natural | Size: 35 mL



Best Budget: NYX Total Control Pro Drop Foundation 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Nyxcosmetics.com What We Love: It’s very affordable, extremely lightweight, and doesn’t crease, smudge, or pill. What We Don’t Love: While it doesn’t settle into lines, it's not transfer-resistant. Compared to the other contenders, NYX Total Control Pro Drop Foundation is not only a superb pick from a budget stance, but a value one, too, given it’s the largest bottle of liquid full coverage foundation on this list. While you might think that a more affordable foundation wouldn’t perform as well as a luxe formula, our tester assures us that it’s a standout. “The texture feels very smooth, and it has a shine to it but doesn't look oily — it looks healthy,” she shares. Part of what makes it look so fabulous is the fact that it’s sold in so many colors, so it’s easy to find the perfect shade match, too. Our tester’s one complaint is that, unfortunately, this full coverage foundation isn’t transfer-resistant. While she found that it didn’t settle into pores, fine lines, or wrinkles, when tended to with blotting paper, it transferred substantially. “It was all over the table and my phone,” she shares. “It still looked great on my face, though. It just transfers a lot.” Price at time of publish: $8 Shades: 27 | Finish: Natural | Size: 58.56 mL



Best Splurge: Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation 4.8 Bluemercury View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Bluemercury.com What We Love: It provides a natural, radiant finish that effortlessly masks redness. What We Don’t Love: It only comes in seven shades. Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation might offer full coverage, but according to our tester, it applies like a weightless skincare product. “It’s very refreshing,” she exclaims. “It's a water-based formula that glides right on.” Once applied, our reviewer was surprised to see just how well the product stayed put. “The staying power is amazing,” she says. “It didn’t settle into my wrinkles, and there was no pilling or smudging — it provided a smooth, impeccable finish. I have never felt a foundation this light that actually provided coverage without feeling like I’m wearing makeup.” Another highlight? She says that the foundation creates a radiant, natural glow that masks redness entirely. “It looked like my skin,” she explains, again swooning over how it never looked caked on the way some full coverage foundations do. Our one strife is the shade range — with only seven colors available, there are a lot of people who won’t be able to enjoy this foundation. Price at time of publish: $130 Shades: 7 | Finish: Natural | Size: 0.42 oz.

Best Stick: Nudestix Tinted Blur Foundation Stick Sephora View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Nudestix.com What We Love: It applies so smoothly. What We Don’t Love: It requires layers to achieve a true full coverage finish. Let us begin by saying that Nudestix Tinted Blur Foundation Stick is not a full coverage foundation. That said, due to the way it applies, it has successfully wiggled its way into the category. The reason? The hydrating vitamin E and green tea-infused formula expertly blurs skin for a silky, airbrushed finish and can be layered on to create a true full coverage result. “It looks natural and works well to cover discoloration,” says one tester. “It feels light and looks beautiful on the skin. It’s a great product to use for a light to medium coverage, but it is creamy and buildable.” Her tip for achieving your ideal coverage? Start with a hydratingg primer for the foundation to perform well. Price at time of publish: $32 Shades: 11 | Finish: Natural Matte | Size: 0.2 oz.



Best for Dry Skin: KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Kohls.com What We Love: A little goes a very long way, and it feels comfortable on the skin. What We Don’t Love: The shades can be difficult to decipher. It’s rare that a full coverage foundation can be applied flawlessly with fingers and brushes alike, but KVD Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm is the exception. “I absolutely love this foundation,” our tester reveals. “I only used my fingers to apply it, and I used very little, but it provided full coverage in one go. I appreciate how it did a great job of hiding my sun blemishes and hyperpigmentation while feeling light on my face — never cakey, chalky, or dense.” Our tester isn’t the only superfan of the full coverage foundation, though. Thousands of Ulta shoppers are, as well. And it makes sense: The product is infused with antioxidant-rich apple extract and plumping and hydrating sodium hyaluronate, both of which help to nourish skin for a bouncy, healthy-looking visage. “My skin actually was more hydrated after I put it on which is nice because I have been looking for a foundation that I can use in the wintertime,” our tester shares. Two things to keep in mind: 1) A little goes a very long way, so start with less and build up if you see fit (though, we found that one layer is more than enough). 2) The shades aren’t entirely accurate in the compact. Instead, the brand suggests relying on the model photos associated with each shade as opposed to the compact imagery itself. Price at time of publish: $41 Shades: 40 | Finish: Matte | Size: 0.35 oz.



Best for Oily Skin: ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation 4.4 Courtesy of Detox Market View On Sephora View On Dermstore View On Iliabeauty.com What We Love: It’s lightweight and acts like a skincare serum while providing ample coverage. What We Don’t Love: It transfers slightly. With 30 shades to choose from and a formula that feels more like skincare than full coverage makeup, it’s no wonder Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation is adored by over 102,000 Sephora shoppers. What sets this foundation apart is just how nourishing the ingredients list is: Infused with smoothing niacinamide, soothing allantoin, and calming and hydrating aloe, this is one of the (if not the) gentlest full coverage foundations on the market. “It covered my redness,” one tester shares, admitting that it took a few layers but that she was impressed nonetheless. “Alone it gives a soft blurred finish to the skin, perfect for those days you want to look natural or want to do a lot of contouring and layers.” Price at time of publish: $54 Shades: 30 | Finish: Natural | Size: 30 mL



Best With SPF: Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 4.7 Sephora View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Kosas.com What We Love: It works incredibly well to even out skin tone. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t fully cover darker, more noticeable “imperfections.” KOSAS Revealer Skin Improving SPF 25 Foundation is another full coverage foundation that makes skincare benefits a top priority. In addition to being infused with SPF 25 sun protection, the foundation is formulated with niacinamide, caffeine, squalane, arnica, and pro vitamin B5 to brighten, smooth, and soothe skin for a natural-looking finish. “With two pumps, I was able to cover about 85 percent of my face,” our tester shares. “I had to go in with a little more (less than a pump) to fully cover my entire face using a damp Beauty Blender. After that, woo! Watch out! My face was glowing, even-toned — dare I say, stunning?” As much as she adored the radiant finish, she admits that her more prominent beauty marks required a bit more coverage. “Mild redness and blemishes were covered but for things like scars and a blue veins, I would want to follow up with a concealer,” she shares. Price at time of publish: $42 Shades: 26 | Finish: Natural | Size: 30 mL



Best Matte Finish: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Matte Powder Foundation 4.4 Sephora View On Sephora View On Esteelauder.com View On Macy's What We Love: It evens out skin tone and feels lightweight. What We Don’t Love: It’s not the best at hiding complexion discolorations. Powder foundations are a bit trickier from a coverage stance, as they’re not always as easy to build as their cream and liquid counterparts. Still, our tester enjoyed the coverage this powder foundation provided, even if it didn’t completely cover her complexion discoloration. “It looked natural and I was able to control the coverage based on my application,” she says. Since it’s more buildable than immediately opaque, our tester says that this matte powder could also work well as a finishing powder of sorts. “It sets in quickly and doesn’t feel heavy,” she says. Since it’s a powder, though, she points out that transfer is rather unavoidable. Price at time of publish: $48 Shades: 31 | Finish: Matte | Size: 0.42 oz.

Best Satin Finish: Sisley Paris Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat Oil-Free Foundation Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What We Love: It’s buildable, dries down quickly, and looks natural. What We Don’t Love: It’s not a true full coverage foundation. If you’re willing to rely on multiple layers, Sisley Paris Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat Oil-Free Foundation is a great option. It applies smoothly, dries down quickly, and feels amazing on the skin, our tester says. While it’s not a true full coverage foundation (as it applies more sheerly) with multiple layers, you can tailor the coverage without worrying about it becoming too heavy on the skin. “It held well and did not smudge, crease or cake up,” our reviewer explains, noting that it blends seamlessly. “It’s a great, light, comfortable product to wear every day,” she concludes. Price at time of publish: $100 Shades: 25 | Finish: Natural | Size: 30 mL