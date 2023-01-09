The 12 Best Fragrances for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

There’s no doubt about it, fragrance can be very personal and hard to shop for — especially for someone else. But, it also makes a really nice gift. So where does that leave you in terms of gifting fragrance? It’s great if you know what kind of scents someone is into. Even better if you know the exact brand and/or fragrance they wear. In case you don’t, though, we’ve got a little secret to let you in on: Each of the twelve signs of the zodiac have unique characteristics that can be super helpful in understanding their likes, dislikes, and yes, even fragrance preferences.

To help narrow down our selections, we turned to Maressa Brown, InStyle's resident astrologer, and author of the forthcoming book Raising Baby by the Stars: A New Parent's Guide to Astrology. Understanding the planets that rule each sign can tell you a lot about someone’s fragrance tastes and even the visual elements that are most pleasing to them (to help inform the type of perfume bottle they would find most attractive), Brown explains.

We’re not big on placing bets, but if we were, we might tell you that you’re not going to need to include a gift receipt with this present.

These are the best fragrances to buy for each astrological sign (or to shop for yourself).