Whether you're all about sweet and floral or into earthier vibes, these picks have you covered. And, to help you narrow down your search for the right scent, we've highlighted those that have made the biggest splash this year. Consider these candles, fragrances, and room sprays those that deserve signature-scent status.

Fragrance is powerful: One sniff of a certain note can fuel nostalgia, boost your mood, and instantly transport you into another world — or all of the above. The best part? With the range of notes out there, there's a fragrance for everyone, whatever their scent preferences.

Best Candle: Hotel Lobby Positano Candle Hotel Lobby Buy on Hotellobbycandle.com $56 "As a candle hoarder, I've found that it takes a lot for a scent to stand out from my stash. But this is one candle that I lit immediately, and the juicy, slightly floral scent made my house feel like a breezy, seaside escape (as the brand intends, if the name is any indication)." —Deanna Pai, InStyle contributing beauty editor

Best Candle Set: Maison Margiela ’Replica’ Beach Walk Perfume & Candle Set Sephora Buy on Sephora $125 "Maison Margiela has blessed us with sets of their iconic scents in both fragrance and candle form. 'Beach Walk' in particular is a crisp, floral smell that instantly transports you oceanside. Made with notes of bergamot, heliotrope, and coconut milk, this will help you manifest fun summer adventures ahead." —Audrey Noble, InStyle contributing beauty writer

Best Clean Fragrance: Abel Pause Eau de Parfum Blue Mercury Buy on Bluemercury.com $130 Buy on Ecosmetics.com $130 "If I could capture meditation in a bottle, it would be this scent. It has notes of mimosa, violet leaf, and narcissus for a powdery floral that's so soothing: One spritz and I feel at ease and balance. Bonus: It's made with 100%-natural plant-derived ingredients with staying power." —A.N.

Best Fragrance Oil: Costa Brazil Aroma In Oil Costa Brazil Buy on Anthropologie $78 Buy on Niche-beauty.com $78 Buy on Violet Grey $78 "I am in my woody-scent era — and have this oil to thank. It's a brilliant cocktail of Brazilian orange, pink pepper, myrrh, vetiver, and cedar, which offers a balance of spice and wood. The scent lasts from day to night, too; I couldn't ask for anything more." —A.N.

Best Floral Fragrance: Byredo Young Rose Byredo Buy on Nordstrom $205 Buy on Bloomingdales $205 Buy on Neiman Marcus $290 "I know what you're thinking. Rose? For fragrance? Doesn't sound groundbreaking. But leave it to the genius noses at Byredo to take a scent most commonly associated with grandmas and great aunts (no shade) and breathe new life into it. With layers of Sichuan pepper and Damascus rose, this scent is surprisingly youthful and energetic." —Madeline Hirsch, InStyle news director

Best Gourmand Fragrance: D.S. & Durga Pistachio D.S. & Durga Buy on Nordstrom $190 Buy on Neiman Marcus $280 Buy on Revolve $190 "Gourmand scents can be polarizing, and that's kind of the point. It's also what makes Pistachio so great: Each layer of the fragrance features pistachio for a heady payoff, as well as notes of cardamom, roasted almond, and patchouli. It's a warm, sweet fragrance that makes a statement." —D.P.

Best Musk Fragrance: Krigler Good Fir Krigler Buy on Krigler.com $615 "Of the many fragrances I wear on rotation, this one gets me the most compliments. White musk is mixed with notes of bitter orange, tuberose, and vetiver for a fresh, green scent with warm, cozy undertones. It will be a mainstay in my collection for years to come." —A.N.

Best Citrus Fragrance: Hermes Un Jardin a Cythere Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $113 Buy on Macy's $149 Buy on Neiman Marcus $113 "Maybe it's the Aquarius in me, but I love when scents have a unique twist to them. This citrus fragrance is mixed with notes of olive tree and pistachio, making for a woodsy aroma with an unexpected touch of zest." —A.N.

Best Fruity Fragrance: Vilhelm Parfumerie Mango Skin Saks Fifth Avenue Buy on Neiman Marcus $150 Buy on Revolve $150 Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue $150 "Mango isn’t the most common fragrance note, but it should be — and this perfume is here to lead the charge. Not only does it come in the most beautiful (and heavy) bottle, but the scent is also exactly what you’d think: a ripe mango. But there's more to it, too, with lingering notes of patchouli and jasmine to keep things interesting." —Christopher Luu, InStyle senior news editor

Best Herbaceous Fragrance: Sisley L'Eau Rêvée D'Hubert Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $195 Buy on Neiman Marcus $115 Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue $115 "This fragrance is unlike anything I've smelled before; it starts with a bright, minty top note, then immediately transforms to freshly cut grass before drying down to a true light floral. If all that seems like it shouldn't work, know that it does; I love spritzing it on for a midday refresh on hot days, though it's lovely every day of the year." — Lindy Segal, InStyle contributing fashion editor

Best Room Fragrance: Homecourt Neroli Leaf Room Deodorant Homecourt Buy on Homecourt.co $45 "I didn't see the point of a dedicated room fragrance until I moved into a house built in 1960 — and all the scents that came with it. The Neroli fragrance is bright and refreshing; I love that it works immediately to nix odors, but also lasts for a few hours. I now keep it handy for touch-ups any time things start to smell a little musty." —D.P.