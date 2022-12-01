Beauty Makeup Face Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers, and Coverage The Best Foundations With Skincare Perks Get you a product that can do both. By Anthea Persaud Published on December 1, 2022 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Charlotte Tilbury/ Nars/ Cle de Peau/ InStyle It's 2022, and foundation formulas have come a long, long way. Back in the day, there was the risk that a product could clog your pores and break you out. And while that can still be the case today, many foundations are now jam-packed with skincare benefits, and it makes perfect sense. If I wear this product almost daily, I want to see my skin transform for the better over time. Why didn’t we think of this sooner? I say, better late than never! But with the emergence of so many new multitasking foundations, choosing the right one for you can be hard to navigate. As a makeup artist and beauty expert, I am here to guide you in the right direction — and the following hybrid foundations have got you covered (quite literally). 7 Expert Tips on How to Apply Makeup on Dry Skin and Avoid Flakes 01 of 05 NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation Nars To shop: $50; narscosmetics.com Ever since this foundation launched, I have been utterly obsessed, to say the least. The finish leaves you with the look of a glowy goddess with naturally luminous skin. I like to layer this foundation for medium, buildable coverage. In terms of skincare, the formula is infused with biomimetic oat, which helps reduce the appearance of redness, along with Japanese lilyturf to help retain moisture. Cacao peptides and milk thistle help reduce the effect of blue light and environmental stressors on our skin. Pro tip: If you have oily skin like myself, and happen to find this formula too shiny, mix in your favorite mattifying foundation and you’re good to go! 02 of 05 L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping and Hydrating Tinted Serum with 1% Hyaluronic Acid Amazon To shop: $14; amazon.com This viral sensation is a fan favorite for a reason. L’Oréal hit the nail on the head with this foundation-serum hybrid. The addition of one percent hyaluronic acid makes all the difference by visibly plumping and hydrating the skin. Studies claim that skincare benefits can be seen in as little as three weeks. I find myself reaching for this when I want a quick light base on days I’m strapped for time. You can apply this with your fingers as you would a serum for buildable coverage. I love finding drugstore gems, and this one is a diamond in the rough. 03 of 05 Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Clinique To shop: $30; clinique.com Funny story, I actually stumbled upon this foundation, and it shook me. The finish is natural and looks flawless on the skin. I’m someone who struggles with large pores, and my skin was blurred! The coverage is full, and I mean full – not a single spot was left on my face once it was applied. The formula is filled with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, vitamin C to brighten and salicylic acid to re-texturize the skin. Not to mention that it also contains SPF 25, an added bonus. Based on clinical results, over time this formula helps brighten dark spots, discoloration, and improves smoothness. What does this foundation not do? 04 of 05 Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation Cle De Peau To shop: $270; cledepeaubeaute.com Have you ever encountered a foundation that sits on a throne? Me neither! This foundation was a splurge for me, but everything about it screams luxury. So get ready for some fancy terminology: The formula contains precious lakesis complex with chai hu extract for elasticity, Japanese prickly ash, thyme and chestnut rose extracts to firm, along with a skin-empowering illuminator to help shield internal and external stressors on the skin. The Foundation comes with a tiny golden spatula to distribute the product and I think of this whole experience as self-care. I feel like a princess when applying this sheer formula and my skin looks so plump and hydrated afterwards. Treat yourself, you deserve it! 05 of 05 Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid Charlotte Tilbury To shop: $46; sephora.com This Charlotte Tilbury foundation is worth all the hype. The ultra-hydrating, vegan formula looks like a second skin with an added glow. The coverage is medium, but you can layer it up and apply it with brush for a bit more coverage. Pro tip: I like to spot conceal before applying this foundation, so my dark spots are already out of sight. Hyaluronic acid in the formula helps hydrate and plump, so if you have dry or combo skin, you’re going to love this. The formula also includes bix’ activ to smooth, rose complex to brighten and coconut extract to plump – with all these hard hitters, you can be sure that your foundation will be working overtime.