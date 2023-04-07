The 8 Best Foot Spas of 2023

Best of all, many foot spas come with additional features like massaging rollers, pumice stones, adjustable heat settings, bubble functions, and even red light therapy options. To help keep feet healthy and pampered, we rounded up the eight best foot spas on the market that are perfect for soaking achy toes and tense feet. With one of these foot spas on hand, your self-care days will be so much more indulgent.

Whether you’re a DIY spa day maven or simply someone who spends a lot of time on their feet, there are few better ways to relax and unwind than with a soak in an at-home foot spa. They’re not just for enjoyment, though: According to Texas-based board certified podiatrist Dr. Anne Sharkey, foot spas can be used to treat foot pain and tension, increase blood circulation, and provide a deep clean before an at-home pedicure . And, keeping feet clean and regularly soaking them can greatly reduce health issues caused by harmful bacteria or fungi.

Best Overall Best Choice Products Motorized Foot Spa Bath Massager 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bestchoiceproducts.com What We Love: With countless special features and several massage options, this foot spa creates the ultimate at-home spa treatment. What We Don’t Love: The deep bucket doesn’t always make for the most ergonomically comfortable experience. Let’s get one thing straight: The Best Choice Foot Bath is an unparalleled, top-notch foot spa that puts some very special features front and center. With motorized shiatsu massage rollers, a built-in pumice stone, removable maize rollers for acupoint pressure, and a gentle fountain shower option, users can get a completely customizable massage while they soak their tired feet. There’s even a red light therapy function to reduce inflammation. But, best of all, users can adjust the 10- to 60-minute timer to their liking and just let the foot bath run its course — no thought required. It is worth noting that the bath has a maximum foot size of a male 11.5. Also, the deep basin can make for a less-than-comfortable soaking situation depending on user position. That being said, the foot spa is on wheels so it’s easy to move around and find an ideal spot for soaking. Price at time of publish: $70 (originally $80) Size: 18 in x 14.5 in x 15 in | Weight: 11.3 lb | Special Features: Motorized shiatsu massage rollers, built-in pumice stone, removable maize rollers for acupoint pressure, red light therapy function, adjustable heat function, optional timer, removable medicine box

Best Budget Homedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Homedics.com What We Love: Toe-touch controls make for a no-mess soak. What We Don’t Love: The foot spa will maintain heat but can’t heat water on its own. If you’re looking for an at-home spa experience but not willing to shell out more than, say, 50 bucks, the Homedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa is a great pick. Sure, it’s not the fanciest foot bath on the market, but its gentle massage features and removable pumice stone help exfoliate and soothe feet without all the bells and whistles. Plus, the spa features toe-touch controls, which allow users to sit back and relax for the entirety of their soak — no need to crouch down to turn the machine on or off. Our one gripe is that the spa cannot heat up water on its own. Rather, it can maintain heat. While it’s not a necessary feature by any means, we would appreciate the option to change water temperature throughout the experience. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 15.4 in x 14 in x 6.9 in | Weight: 3.6 lb | Special Features: Toe-touch controls, removable pumice stone, raised massage nodules, heat maintenance, bubble massage

Best Luxury Ivation Foot Spa Massager 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: With heating and cooling functions, as well as a suite of additional features, this foot spa makes for a seriously luxe at-home experience. What We Don’t Love: The oxygenating bubble feature can make the foot spa harder to clean and prone to harboring bacteria. Sometimes, you want all the benefits of a professional foot spa from the comfort of your home. That’s where the Ivation Multifunction Foot Spa Heated Bath comes in. We’re especially fond of the quick-acting temperature control, which allows users to take a cool dip or a long soak in steamy hot waters up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. With four different massage and exfoliation accessories included, this tub allows you to customize your soak to your liking. To really transport yourself to the spa, though, we recommend incorporating some aromatic epsom salts into the water to make using this a full sensorial experience. While the bubble feature encourages circulation (and certainly feels nice), it can make the foot spa more prone to bacteria, so be sure to clean extra well between each use. Price at time of publish: $145 Size: 16.5 in x 14.9 in x 9.2 in | Weight: 6.7 lb | Special Features: Adjustable heat, motorized massage rollers, vibration setting, acupuncture pedicure attachments, bubble massage feature, aromatherapy feature, pumice stone attachment

Best Heated Conair Foot Spa 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Beallsflorida.com View On Best Buy What We Love: This foot spa heats water and has a nice, soft vibration function. What We Don’t Love: It can be incredibly loud. If you know what you want, sometimes simple is best. For example, if you prioritize heat and gentle vibration, the Conair Foot Spa With Vibration and Heat is the one for you. With a single massage attachment, the spa is the perfect no-fuss soak for tired, aching feet. The subtle vibrating nodes on the guard and base offer a soft massage that’s more soothing than shiatsu. Plus, we’re always fans of toe-touch controls for easy use. That being said, if you’re hoping to watch TV or listen to some music while you soak, this may not be the right foot spa for you. Several users note a very loud buzzing noise when the bath is turned on. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 14.6 in x 7.5 in x 16.6 in | Weight: 4.7 lb | Special Features: Toe-touch controls, massage attachment, vibrating nodes on guard and base, adjustable heater

Best for Large Feet Zircon 5-in-1 Foot Spa/Bath Massager 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This foot spa is suitable for feet up to a men’s size 15. What We Don’t: The plug-in cord is a bit short. You know what they say about big feet…big foot spa. ZIRCON’s 5-in-1 Foot Spa Bath Massager should fulfill all your big-footed needs, with enough space to fit feet up to size 15. Plus, the 14 removable shiatsu massage rollers and optional vibration means you can customize your massage experience every time. The bath spa heats up instantly and maintains temperature for as long as you’d like. But, perhaps best of all, it has an overheat protection function for safety — which Dr. Sharkey says is important to avoid, so you don't accidentally burn your feet. Keep in mind that the plug-in cord is a bit short, but it’s nothing an extension cord can’t fix. Price at time of publish: $56 (originally $90) Size: 16 in x 13.4 in x 8.1 in | Weight: 4.6 lb | Special Features: 14 removable shiatsu massage rollers, heat control, bubble massage function, optional vibration

Best Features Niksa Foot Spa Massager With Heat 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com What We Love: The Niksa Foot Bath Spa has virtually every feature you could want in a foot spa including red light therapy and an oxygen bubble function. What We Don’t Love: The heating function is strong, which can be a bit much for some users. With a mix of raised nodes and removable, acu-note rollers, the Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager gives users total control over their massage experience. But that’s not all — there’s heat control, bubble strips, oxygen bubble function, a built-in footstone, red light therapy feature, and even optional vibration. With all these features at an unbeatable price (under $100!), this spa can address an array of foot issues with its multi-functionality. As a bonus, it heats up super quickly and can reach temperatures of up to 118 degrees Fahrenheit — test the water out before fully submerging your feet at this temperature, though, because it can be too hot for some. Price at time of publish: $61 (originally $90) Size: 15.8 in x 13 in x 7.2 in | Weight: 4.7 lb | Special Features: Intelligent temperature control, 4 removable massage rollers with acu-notes, 2 bubble strips, raised massage nodes, oxygen bubble function, built-in foot stone, red light feature, optional vibration

Best on Amazon Brookstone Hydro Bubble Foot Spa Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This no-frills foot spa maintains heat and offers an invigorating bubble massage for tired feet. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t have heating abilities — it can only maintain heat, though some users say the function is weak at best. If you’re looking for a great value, easy-to-use foot spa that can be delivered to your door ASAP, consider Brookstone’s Hydro Bubble Foot Spa. With its toe-touch control, attached pumice stone, heat maintenance, bubble massage function, and raised massage nodes, it’s certainly not as flashy as other spas, but it gets the basics right — and at the end of the day, that’s all you need for an effective foot bath. There’s also a built-in splash guard, which is especially useful when it’s time to fill or empty the basin. It is worth pointing out that some users complain the heat maintenance function is weak at best, which could be problematic for those looking for a very warm-to-hot bathing experience. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 15.5 in x 14 in x 6.9 in | Weight: 3.6 lb | Special Features: Toe-touch controls, pumice stone attachment, raised massage nodes, bubble massage function, heat maintenance