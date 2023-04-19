We took it upon ourselves, therefore, to find the best of the best, and tested over 27 of the most highly rated flared leggings to see which came out on top in terms of opacity, stretch, durability, comfort, and style. We found leggings that were more suitable for rigorous exercise, and others where the buttery soft material felt more inviting to lounge around in. The result? A bunch of flared leggings for everyone from tall folks or petites to those who run or lounge in their leggings. Read our first-hand experience, after a four week testing period, to see how each of the winning selects performed.

On a long list of Y2K trends that are making a comeback, including low-rise jeans, mini skirts, and chunky jewelry, flared leggings are crawling back into the fashion scene in 2023 as well. It’s easy to fall in love with the bell bottoms of leggings, because whether you’re wearing them to the gym or to the couch, they bring undeniable style points that are hard not to adore.

Best Overall Lululemon Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant Nulu 5 Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: Even with consistent wear, these pants remained in top-notch shape, never stretching, pilling, or losing its softness. What We Don’t Love: They are a bit too long for shorter girls. We didn’t expect to be as blown away by these Lululemon leggings as we were. We found ourselves basically unwilling to take these leggings off for nearly everything — the buttery soft, split-flare leggings accompanied us to the gym, the grocery store, to see friends, to dance, and to lounge around the house. We almost debated sleeping in them, but in the end, we felt we were taking it a bit too far and decided against it (but we still think you could). It was evident how top-quality these leggings were, given that they never tore, pilled, ripped, thinned, or caused chafing on our skin. Areas of high-friction, like the knees, showed no signs of wear and tear, even after weeks of consistently wearing them, washing them, and engaging in high-intensity training. We also noticed zero signs of sheerness, nor sagging, bunching, or rolling. We never needed to adjust the pants, pulling up a too loose waistband or picking a pair that was too tight — they perfectly hugged our bodies as leggings should. And for our long-legged ladies, you’ll be happy to hear that these pants don’t awkwardly cut at your ankles. We found them gracefully draping all the way down into a beautiful flare. On the other side of the coin, our petite ladies might find the hem slightly too long. Luckily, Lululemon offers free hemming, no receipt or tags required, so that everyone may enjoy their pristine pants. Price at time of publish: $118 Colors: 5 | Material: Nylon, lycra elastane | Size: 0-20 | Rise: High

Best Budget Copyleaf Flare Yogo Pants 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They are opaque and stretchy, allowing us to engage in our full range of motion comfortably. What We Don’t Love: They shrink a little from the wash. These yoga pants feel and look more expensive than they actually are. We found these leggings to be pleasantly thick, stretchy, and opaque, passing our squat test with flying colors (or should we say, no colors), but it did give away to some panty lines, if we ever wore anything other than a thong. On top of impressing us with the quality, we particularly loved the V-shaped waistband that looked extremely flattering on us, as well as the deep side pockets found on either side of the pants. This allowed us to hit the gym without a bag by just slipping our phone, keys, and extra cash into the side slits. Once there, we were able to engage in our full range of motion, thanks to the flexibility of the material. The band also never rolled down or pinched our tummies. After throwing it in the wash, we noticed the pants shrunk ever so slightly, particularly around the flare. It was nothing that bothered us, but it’s something to keep in mind if you want to maintain the original shape. Opting to hand wash and avoiding the dryer will maintain the condition even better. Price at time of publish: $19 Colors: 18 | Material: Nylon, spandex | Size: XS–2XL | Rise: Mid

Best Plus-Size SuperFit Hero Pocket Flare Leggings 4.5 SuperFit Hero View On Superfithero.com What We Love: The material is very thick and durable, providing good support on the legs and waist. What We Don’t Love: They’re a little stiff and therefore restrictive on our movements. The best part of these leggings? They’re completely opaque. We’re talking full-coverage no matter if we squatted, stretched, or held them up against the sun. Because of how thick and sturdy it was, the fabric never showed any signs of wear and tear, even after vigorous exercise and multiple rounds through the washer. On top of that, the sweat-wicking material didn’t hold onto odor and kept it rather fresh throughout a workout. Compared to other plus-size leggings we’ve tried, this one was much more dense, but it still felt soft. The waistband hugged our bellies, while the fabric also supported our thighs. We did notice, however, that because of the high level of support, they did restrict some of the bigger movements, like running or jumping. The leggings felt a bit stiff in these moments, and even caused some friction in the inner thigh. We preferred wearing them as a lounge piece, working from home, or running errands around the neighborhood. We also noticed that for anyone taller than five foot four, these leggings fall a bit short around the ankles. At a 30-inch flared inseam, these are definitely intended for shorter ladies. Price at time of publish: $98 Colors: 2 | Material: Polyester, spandex | Size: L–7XL | Rise: High

Best Compression Outdoor Voices FrostKnit Flare Pant 4.8 Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com What We Love: They’re the perfect length for taller ladies. What We Don’t Love: They’re too restrictive for comfortably lounging around. There are three things these leggings are great for: compression, tall people, and the outdoors. That makes sense, considering the name of the brand (Outdoor Voices), but these compressive leggings were fantastic in the colder weather. Made of thicker material that tightly wrapped around the legs, the leggings kept us surprisingly warm and supported during workouts outside. Compression leggings help stabilize muscle movements during exercise, which takes some of the strain off your body. These ones even dried quickly (an accidental discovery when a kid spilled some water on our legs). The heavier material made outdoor exercises, like hikes, much more enjoyable than standard leggings. And even when we sweat through our workout routines, the leggings wicked away sweat and held absolutely no scent even before washing them. On the flip side, the compression makes them less comfortable for lounging around the house. They’re definitely intended to be taken out, as we noticed them to be a little uncomfortable to snuggle into the couch with. Another strong pro about these leggings was the length. While the previous options leaned on the shorter side, these ones fit perfectly on our five-foot-nine bodies. As tall people, it’s difficult to find flared leggings that don’t meet your heels, but these do. That does mean that they’re a bit long on our shorter ladies, so keep that in mind while you shop. Price at time of publish: $118 Colors: 3 | Material: Lycra, nylon, polyester | Size: XXS-3XL | Rise: Mid The 14 Best Leggings of 2023 for Working Out and Living In

Best for Workouts Athleta Elation Flare Pant 4.6 Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: The quality of the pants feel substantial, allowing us to stretch and bend comfortably while remaining completely opaque. What We Don’t Love: There was some mild pilling after the wash. Let’s be real, the flare portion of the pants can sometimes be a bit hazardous during exercise, but not in these. We noticed the opening circumference to be a bit smaller on the Athleta flare pants, which made them more movement-friendly during our trips to the gym. While many flared leggings serve more as a fashion statement, these milder options allowed us to work up a real sweat — which we thought we should mention was also undetectable in scent, thanks to the moisture-wicking fabric. Overall, these pants were surprisingly thick. It made them withstand any tearing, washes and dryers, but they also made us a little too warm. We recommend them for low impact workouts, like a gentle yoga routine, instead of a high intensity routine. Or, we think they would be a great option for outdoor activities, like running in the park. You’ll also be happy to know that we didn’t experience any chafing around the thigh either — another pro for a pair you’ll want to workout in. During our cardio exercises, we occasionally found ourselves adjusting the waistband ever so slightly. When we bent around, they would have a slight rolling or bunching, which we had to straighten out. That being said, it never sagged or slipped down. And during yoga, the completely opaque material kept our underwear hidden. The stretchy and soft material made all types of movement a real treat. However, once we took it out the dryer, we did notice what looked like the beginnings of some fraying and pilling. Even though the tag says they’re safe for the washer, we suggest airdrying them instead. Price at time of publish: $99 Colors: 6 | Material: Nylon, lycra | Size: XXS–3XL | Rise: High

Best for Long Legs Beyond Yoga Spacedye High Waisted All Day Flare Pant 4.4 REI View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Beyondyoga.com What We Love: The fabric is ultra soft, and invites you to lounge around all day. What We Don’t Love: They’re not ideal for high-intensity workouts. To our friends five foot seven and up, we found the perfect flared leggings for you. Flared pants that are even an inch too short can look awkward on tall people, but these ones gracefully reached our heels and achieved the look we were hoping for. But just a warning, if you’re on the shorter side, you will notice that the hem drags on the floor a little, causing rippage and dirt to collect there. On top of that, the fabric was shockingly soft, which made lounging around the apartment a real pleasure. Even after a few washes and extensive wear, the quality of the material remained the same. It was evident that these pants would last us for many years to come. The waistband held firm around the tummy without cutting in. The leggings also had pockets, which was a huge bonus. We purposefully wore bright floral underwear before engaging in any yoga poses, and we’re pleased to report that we couldn’t see anything underneath, not even a panty line. We will say though, that this pair is not necessarily sweat-wicking. We recommend saving these for low-intensity yoga, running errands, or going on walks. Price at time of publish: $110 Colors: 5 | Material: Supplex, spandex | Size: XS–4XL | Rise: High

Most Comfortable Beyond Yoga Spacedye Make The Cut Split Ankle Pant 4.9 Beyond Yoga View On Beyondyoga.com What We Love: They’re so buttery soft, we almost fell asleep in them. What We Don’t Love: The high-waist might be a little too long for people with short torsos. The Beyond Yoga leggings above were so comfortable on our tall bodies, that we had to include a shorter version for everyone else. If you want all the buttery soft comfort we just described in the previous blurb but are under five foot seven, then try these “Make the Cut” pants, which are similar, yet offer a slit at the front of the hem, which didn’t serve any big purpose other than style points. These pants are so comfortable that we never wanted to take them off, wearing them for over twelve hours. And if you don’t believe us, we almost slept in them. Amazingly enough, the same superior level of softness remained even after washing and drying – and we did not use the delicate cycle or any other precautions. We threw these in the machine, right with all our other clothes, and it did not disturb the fabric one bit. The color never faded. The material didn’t depreciate, and everything was as good as new. These pants come very high-waisted, which we personally loved. They provide good tummy control, and never bunched up or pinched us anywhere. That being said, it might be almost too high-waisted for people with short torsos. Price at time of publish: $69 Colors: 3 | Material: Polyester, elastane | Size: XXS–XL | Rise: High

Best High Waisted Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: They are extremely comfortable and stretchy. What We Don’t Love: The material gives away to some cellulite, due to its tightness. We know low-rise is making a comeback right now, but they’re not for everyone. Particularly when it comes to leggings, sometimes that extra compression around the stomach can be a huge help. So, we found flattering, supportive, and extremely comfortable high-rise leggings for you, and they’re available at Lululemon. We cannot stress enough how comfortable and stretchy these are. The soft, smooth fabric never made us feel itchy or too constricted. The waistband came up to right above our belly buttons to provide support without any restriction. Once on, they never left that position either, remaining perfectly situated instead of rolling or slipping. The stretchiness came from the 18 percent lycra elastane, which we helped the leggings mold around the body. We felt safe knowing that even if our weight fluctuated a bit, the flexibility would allow it to stay snug against the body. It also made stretching, working out, and (as we later found out) chasing our kids a simple breeze. On top of all of this, the pants were completely opaque. No amount of squatting or holding up against the sun revealed what was underneath. That being said, because of the tightness of the material, we noticed our cellulite peeking through ever so slightly on the thighs and booty. We weren’t bothered by this, but it’s worth mentioning if it’s of your concern. It’s also on the longer side, so people under five foot six might experience some bunching at the hem. Price at time of publish: $118 Colors: 13 | Material: Nylon, lycra elastane| Size: 0–20 | Rise: High

Best Crossover Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging Aerie View On Ae.com What We Love: The waistband looks extremely flattering. What We Don’t Love: The material is quite thin, so it’s not the most supportive option for the gym. These leggings, with their crossover waistband and flared hem, embody the Y2K aesthetic (where the trend originally began) immaculately. They curved along our body beautifully, gifting our backside with a little lift. We found the material to be thinner than other pairs on this list, though. Brightly colored underwear and tattoos did not show through from what we saw, and the material didn’t stretch, shrink, or thin out further after consistent wear or wash, which we appreciated. But we wouldn’t recommend these for rigorous exercise because it does not have any sweat-wicking capabilities, as we came to observe when the material clung to our sticky bodies. The buttery soft fabric was better for lounging around the house in comfort and in style. When we did exercise in it, be it running, yoga, or weight lifting, the waistband never rolled, bunched, or slipped — it held onto our tummies beautifully. They also happen to be yoga instructor and content creator Arina Negishi’s favorite flared leggings, thanks to their soft fabric and high waist design. They never fall down or require her to adjust them, a phenomenon we experienced as well. Price at time of publish: $41 Colors: 2 | Material: Nylon, elastane | Size: XXS-XXL | Rise: Mid