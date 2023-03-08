The 12 Best Flare Jeans of 2023 for That Retro Feel

Flare jeans come in all sorts of shapes — from skinnier bootcut styles for an elegant day-to-day look to statement bell bottoms for making a bit of an entrance. Depending on the style you go for, they can be an amazing basic or make a show-stopping outfit, but they’re always a very versatile piece. I mean, they are jeans, after all. To find the best ones, we scoured the internet, consulted experts, and tried a bunch ourselves to search for the jeans that flatter the body without being too tight, hit the perfect length so they neither drag on the floor or look cropped unintentionally, and come in a range of washes and sizes. (Yes, we had a lot of criteria.) Read on for our favorites to shop now.

Best Overall Spanx Flare Jeans Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Spanx What We Love: They offer shaping technology and a comfy stretch fit. What We Don’t Love: The dye bleeds if you don’t wash them before wear. We were captivated by how sleek these Spanx jeans looked, despite basically being jeggings. You get all the performance you expect from a Spanx product here, too: “From hidden core-shaping technology to premium stretch denim, they’ll make you look and feel your best,” Weiss Brady says. After trying them myself, thanks to the brand kindly sending a pair, I can attest that they complement my curves beautifully, hugging just the right places without being too constricting. They’re designed to be worn with heels, so they’re long; however, Spanx does offer a petite length, which you might want to opt for if the length intimidates you. And on that note, we should also point out that they come in plus sizes as well as tall lengths, so they can fit a wide variety of body types. Model Allison Weiss Brady also loves the jeans, telling us that she appreciates the wash on these Spanx jeans the most. She thinks the slightly faded medium color gives them a “worn-in, well-loved vibe,” she says. (But they come in four others, too, including midnight, light wash, white, and black.) They don’t come pre-washed, though, and the blue dye bled onto my skin the first time I wore these, so make sure to throw them in the laundry alone before wear. Price at time of publish: $148 Size: XS-3X in Regular, Petite and Tall | Washes: 5 | Material: Cotton, polyester, lycra elastane | Closure: Pull-On

Best Budget Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Flare Jeans for Women Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Love: They’re comfy and flattering. What We Don’t Love: They consider the environment, but could be doing more. This may not be cool to admit, but I’m obsessed with Old Navy. You can always count on them to carry tons of different styles in a great range of sizes and three lengths, while keeping prices down and considering the planet — in this case, these flare jeans are made from partly recycled materials. Obviously, they could be doing more, but it’s great that it’s at least a consideration. Fit-wise, these flares are as classic as they come, tight on top and gradually flaring out starting above the knee, with just a touch of stretch for added comfort. Bottom line: They feel and look great, and you can’t really go wrong. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 0-30 in Regular, 4-18 in Tall, 2-18 in Petite l | Washes: 4 | Material: Cotton, recycled polyester, recycled cotton, spandex | Closure: Zipper

Best Splurge Gucci Logo-Patch High-Rise Flared Jeans MATCHESFASHION View On Gucci.com View On Matchesfashion.com View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: They’re ideal for channeling ‘70s Italian glamour. What We Don’t Love: They only come in one length. If you claimed 2023 as your year of self-care, may I suggest some very conspicuous and equally cool designer jeans? “Gucci Appliquéd High-Rise Flared Jeans combine everything you'd want to create the chicest Instagram pic: a waist-hugging high-rise fit, a perfect hue of blue wash, and an ‘obviously there’ logomania addition,” says style expert Katya Bychkova. “Just a perfect flared jeans option over here.” If wide flares like these are a throwback to the ‘70s in themselves, this quintessentially Italian design is giving long-ago strolls through Rome or Capri — think White Lotus glamour with fewer murders. Like many flare designs, these are definitely long pants, and there’s no petite option available, so if you’re not planning to wear them with heels, there’s a good chance you’ll need to get them altered. Price at time of publish: $1,100 Size: 22-33 l | Washes: 2 | Material: Cotton, elastane | Closure: Zipper

Best Plus Size Halara High Waisted Crossover Casual Flare Pants Halara View On Thehalara.com What We Love: They’re as comfy as sweats, but as cute as jeans. What We Don’t Love: There are no back pockets. Are they yoga pants? Are they jeans? Does it matter? Just asking the hard questions over here. In the meantime, fashion writer Emerald Elitou can’t get enough of these stretchy flares. “I wish I had more of these flare jeans since they are the softest and most comfortable,” she says. “These high-waist lovelies are not only stylish, but they are also definitely the ones you wear to the market or when you are out having fun with friends while skating, dancing, or bowling. All you need to complete the look is a fitted tee and a pair of nice sneakers.” We know these aren’t technically jeans because they’re not made from cotton denim and don’t have any back pockets to add to the optical illusion, but they imitate the look of denim while offering all the comfort of yoga pants. Because changing out of your sweats feels like mission impossible these days, these will definitely help you do it. And better yet, they’re affordable and come in up to a size 4X in two lengths. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: XS-4X in Regular and Petite l | Washes: 6 | Material: Viscose, polyester, elastane | Closure: Pull-On The 10 Best Curve-Loving Jeans for Round Tummies

Best Petite Madewell Petite Skinny Flare Jeans in Elevere Wash Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: They’re short enough to style with flats if you prefer. What We Don’t Love: They’re more of a bootcut than a flare. If you’re under five-foot-three (or your legs are on the shorter side), finding flares that don’t pool on the floor under your feet can be tricky. But Madewell created these with you in mind. They’re more of a bootcut than a full-on flare, so they won’t overwhelm your smaller frame. And while the flare will elongate your figure, the high waist adds a little extra length as well, allowing you to appear much taller than you maybe are. With over 20 percent polyester mixed in, the jeans have a lot of stretch to them, making them comfortable off the bat. But the blend also prevents the jeans from sagging with time — you’ll still get a tight fit no matter how old they are. The jeans also feature Madewell’s “magic pockets” technology, which reinforces the front of the jeans, allowing the pockets to lay flat and providing enough tension to hold you in for a smoothing effect. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: 23-33 in petite, standard and tall l | Washes: 1 | Material: Cotton, polyester, Repreve polyester | Closure: Zipper The 16 Best Petite Jeans For Shorter Frames of 2023

Best High Rise Hudson Jeans Holly High Rise Flare Revolve View On Hudsonjeans.com View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: The scooped waistline and perfectly pronounced flare is a winning combo. What We Don’t Love: You may need to take them in if you have shorter legs. “I've been obsessed with oversized jeans by Hudson Jeans lately, and their flare denim styles don't disappoint, either,” Bychkova says. “Holly High Rise Flare Jeans are calling my name, as it's the ultimate J. Lo flares moment I've been waiting for.” I love the high-rise yet scooped waistline that will enhance your hips, as well as the pronounced flare that’s not over the top — and so do reviewers, who say these pants last for years and still look amazing. These are a perfect length for the long-legged, but the shorter fashion girls among us will probably need to take them in. It’s worth it, though. Price at time of publish: $215 Size: 23-34 l | Washes: 12 | Material: Cotton, polyester, elastane | Closure: Zipper

Best Mid Rise Gap Mid Rise Baby Boot Jeans with Washwell Gap View On Gap.com What We Love: They work just as well with flats as with heels. What We Don’t Love: Some people find them a bit short. For those who prefer a mid-rise fit, these bootcut jeans from Gap are as good as it gets. The waist hits right below the belly button, giving you that perfect in-between rise. As with many Gap pieces, these are available in regular, tall, and petite versions, which is lucky because some reviewers find the regular option a bit short for their taste. That does mean these will be great with sneakers and other flats, though, which isn’t the case with some of the other picks on this list. They're partially made from recycled materials using water-saving methods. But that doesn't prevent the brand from creating these jeans in multiple washes. We love the medium wash, which would look just as good with a white button-down as it would with your fave bright-colored statement top, but you can also find them in a classic dark wash and black, too. Regardless of which shade you pick, they’re super easy to wear thanks to the smaller flare and classic jean details. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: 24-35 in Regular, Tall and Petite l | Washes: 3 | Material: Cotton, recycled cotton, elasterrell, elastane | Closure: Zipper

Best Bootcut Ksubi Soho Muse Jeans Saks Fifth Avenue View On Ksubi.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Ssense.com What We Love: They come in a cool-girl stonewashed light blue. What We Don’t Love: The size range isn’t great. Somewhere between flares and boyfriend jeans lays the Soho Muse by Ksubi, which comes in a cool stonewashed light gray-blue. “This slim flare is great for a low-key cool-girl look,” stylist and creative director Lauren Coppen says. “I love the light fade of the denim — great for pairing with a matching denim jacket.” It’s a shame that these only go up to a jeans size 32 with only one length offered, but they’re designed with a little stretch for comfort and feature the five pockets you’d expect from classic jeans: a high-quality, no-frills basic. Price at time of publish: $220 Size: 23-32 l | Washes: 1 | Material: Cotton, elastane | Closure: Zipper

Best Bell Bottoms Free People Just Float On Flare Jeans Free People View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com View On Freepeople.com What We Love: They’re a fabulous statement piece. What We Don’t Love: You may need to try a couple sizes to find the right fit. Free People is basically synonymous with hippie-chic, retro fashion updated for the 21st century, so of course this is the first place we looked when we started researching the best flare jeans. These bell bottoms make a statement. Pair them with a simple crop top to keep the focus on the flares and minimize the risk of looking too costumey. These come in classic blue jean shades as well as gray, white, and a few reds if you’re looking for something a little different. However, the sizing is a little all over the place. Some discuss needing to size down, while more curvy figures flet they had to size up. It might take one or two purchases before you find the correct fit. We suggest trying them on in your nearest store if you can before purchasing. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: 24-35 l | Washes: 12 | Material: Cotton, polyester, viscose, spandex | Closure: Zipper

Best Cropped Good American Good Legs Cropped Mini Boot Jeans Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: They’re body-shaping and super stretchy. What We Don’t Love: They tend to sell out. While flared jeans add the illusion that your legs are much longer than they may actually be, people consistently grumble about how long they are, especially if you are, which means you’re forced to either wear heels or get the pants taken in. The catch-all solution? A cropped version like this one from Good American, a brand that prides itself on its, well, Good Jeans. These ones feature super comfy stretch fabric and are body-shaping to enhance your curves, plus they come in an amazing range of sizes. The one problem is that they tend to sell out, but that’s kind of a good sign, no? Price at time of publish: $150 Size: 00-26 l | Washes: 3 | Material: Cotton, recycled cotton, elasterell-P, elastane | Closure: Zipper

Best Stretch Frame The Jetset Flare Jeans Anthropologie View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Bergdorfgoodman.com What We Love: They’re comfy enough to wear on a flight — and they’re jeans. What We Don’t Love: The elastic waistband can loosen a little over time. Frame’s Jetset Flare may only come in three sizes, but it promises to fit jean sizes 22 to 34 thanks to legging-like stretch material. And while they do have some details that make these seem more like jeggings, Coppen notes that the jeans are “designed for comfort” and the elastic waist “can easily be hidden with a sweater layered over.” Reviewers who bought these to wear on a flight were very happy with their purchase, which, for a pair of jeans, is really saying something. Some people have noted that the waistband can get twisted and loosen slightly over time, but they don’t make it sound like it’s a deal breaker. Coopen says, “Try styling with a ballet pump.” Price at time of publish: $198 Size: 22-34 l | Washes: 2 | Material: Cotton, lycra, polyester | Closure: Pull-On