These Are the Beauty Gifts You Get When Flying First Class

When planning your next vacation, there are so many moving parts to consider. First and foremost, there's the location. Then, you have to plan which hotels to stay at and what activities to do while you enjoy your PTO. At that point, it's easy to imagine yourself basking in the bliss of your upcoming trip — but you still need to get there.

Flying likely won't be the highlight the trip, but there are ways to make the journey as enjoyable as possible. For starters, find the easiest flight route. And if you already have a frequent flyer profile set up with your favorite airline, chances are you can grab an upgraded seat for next to nothing. Or, you know, you can just splurge and treat yourself.

That said, the best experience you can get while flying, is without a doubt, flying first class. Many of these premium cabins offer more spacious seating, liquor menus featuring top-shelf bottles, à la carte dining options, onboard lounges — and even prestige beauty products.

Below, discover some of the best beauty amenities and goodie bags offered by premium airlines when you fly first class.



British Airways

Courtesy of British Airways

If there's one thing the Brits know how to do it's how to treat people like royalty. For starters, British Airways First passengers are gifted exclusive, sophisticated navy blue loungewear from British fashion brand, Temperley London. The luxury brand also creates matching slippers for passengers, with a colorful amenities bag.

Inside each bag, passengers can enjoy an array of skincare offerings from luxury brand ELEMIS. For the face, there's an anti-aging serum, eye balm, mist, lip balm, and both a cleansing face wipe and a rehydrating one. For the body, there's a deodorant stick and a hand balm. In addition to the ELEMIS offerings, passengers can also find a pair of foam ear plugs, a palm-sized compact mirror, a Colgate dental kit, a pen, a navy eye mask, and a pair of navy socks to match the Temperly London PJs.

Emirates

Courtesy of Emirates

First class passengers will arrive to their final destinations refreshed and ready to seize the day. The sophisticated airline offers his and hers amenity kits featuring BVLGARI's exquisite Le Gemme collection, Emirates-exclusive BYREDO skincare — the collection hydrates and soothes dehydrated skin (flying does that to the skin, after all) with vitamins, amino acids, and chamomile extracts — pillow mists, and a pair of noise-cancelling Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones.

The BVLGARI hers kit includes its “Rubinia” eau de parfum (a soft amber fragrance), body lotion, face emulsion, cleansing towel, and lip balm. In addition, those who opt for the "her" set will find a folded comb, a dental kit featuring Colgate toothpaste and a toothbrush made of eco-friendly wheat straw, a pack of tissues, a Rexona roll-on antiperspirant. and a circular black compact for touch-ups — all neatly packed in a black, rectangular leather kit. Those who choose the "his" collection will enjoy similar options, simply swapping the fragrance for BVLGARI's Tygar eau de parfum (a masculine citrus with notes of vetiver and musk) and adding a Gilette razor, shaving cream, and BVLGARI's after shave balm. These items will be nestled inside a black and brown leather pouch.

Delta Airlines

Courtesy of Delta

Flying first class with Delta means you get Sky Priority service, which offers speedy baggage handling, boarding, and cutting the line at security. But of course, that's not where the benefits end. Delta has an ongoing partnership with Mexican artisanal brand Someone Somewhere, which offers handmade and eco-friendly amenity kits. Each bag is made by artisan communities in Mexico, and passengers can even scan a QR code on the bag's seal to learn more about the artist who created their kit.

Inside each kit, first class passengers will find a handmade eye mask, ear plugs, a bamboo toothbrush and a mint toothpaste from The Humble Co., a pen, and a lip balm and hand cream from sustainable and natural beauty brand Grown Alchemist.

Other Delta premium amenities include a memory-foam pillow, noise-canceling headsets, and a plush blanket made from recycled materials.

United Airlines

Instagram @united"

United knows that one of the most clever ways to design an amenities bag is by partnering with one of the leading luggage brands. Case in point: AWAY. The travel duo collaborated on a mini hard-case suitcase to house offerings such as a pair of socks, an eye mask that cleverly says "Airplane Mode" across it, a Colgate dental kit, ear plugs, and an in-flight remedy skincare set from premium brand Sunday Riley that includes a facial cleansing cloth, lip balm, hand cream, and face cream.

Passengers of international United Polaris flights will also be able to enjoy other luxury items from Saks Fifth Avenue when flying first class. And getting a good night's rest will feel as comforting as it does at home as United offers a full-size pillow, duvet blanket, day blanket, cooling gel pillow with memory foam (it feels like you're resting your head on a cloud), and, upon request, a mattress pad.

Singapore Airlines

Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

One of the best things about flying first class with Singapore Airlines is getting to cozy up in a private space with extended curved partitions, as this provides more privacy than typical seats. However, we also love the amenity kit that comes with this high ticket seat.

It offers his, hers, and unisex kits. Inside them, passengers can find a Lalique lip balm, facial mist, hand cream (for women), and body lotion (for men) neatly packed in a gold pouch. Passengers can find travel-sized fragrance in each kit, too. Women can enjoy Lalique's L'Amour eau de parfum, a floral scent with notes of musk and cedarwood. Men can discover the brand's Encre Noir, which is a cocktail of cashmere wood, vetiver, cypress, and musk. Those who opt for a unisex kit will discover a Lalique room spray, scented soap, lip balm, and body lotion.

All Nippon Airlines (ANA)

Courtesy of All Nippon Airways

First class passengers flying this Japanese airline receive world-class treatment from the moment they step into the airport to the moment they depart the aircraft. Once on the plane, first class passengers will enjoy a seat with doors they can close for privacy, with some aircrafts even offering seats that recline completely flat. As they lounge, they can enjoy a list of amenities.

For starters, they're offered eco-friendly knitted loungewear and matching grey slippers. Then, come all the cozy offerings including a bed pad, down comforter with a 100% pure Egyptian cotton cover, and cotton pillow filled with high-quality Hungarian white duck down. These all scream luxury, but one of the cuter offerings is the amenities kit box itself.

Each pouch resembles a vintage, hard-shell leather suitcase created by premium luggage brand Globe-Trotter, and it comes in one of five colorways that vary with the time of year. Each pouch houses an eye mask, toothbrush and paste, ear plugs, and The Ginza skincare products (a creamy cleanser, night cream, and day cream).

