The 13 Best Fenty Beauty Products of 2023

We all know and love Rihanna’s music, but her beauty empire has grown bigger than her song catalog, bursting into a multi-billion dollar brand. And while Rihanna wasn’t the first celebrity to launch a beauty brand, she was completely ahead of the curve. Since Fenty Beauty’s debut in 2017, the brand has continuously broken boundaries and has allowed people of color to feel included and welcomed in the beauty conversation. Though pretty much every product in the line is noteworthy — we’ve lost track of how many have gone viral at this point — we managed to narrow down the vast product selection to 13 that truly stand out. Whether you’re new to Fenty Beauty or are already a Killawat stan, these are the 13 best Fenty Beauty products.

Most Universal Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer 4.9 What We Love: This gloss comes in seven shades that look great on every skin tone. What We Don't Love: Nothing, it's perfection. Lip gloss has been my number one beauty must-have since high school, and over the years I've tried hundreds — but absolutely nothing compares to the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. I could tell this was special from the first swipe.



There’s so much to love about the gloss, but I’ll start with the way it feels: Rather than having a tacky texture like many traditional lip glosses, this one feels velvety smooth because it's made with shea butter that conditions lips from the inside out. It also glides on like a dream, thanks in part to the large doe-foot applicator. Whether you prefer shimmering gloss or simply want glassy shine, there’s something for everyone because Gloss Bomb comes in seven shades, including glitter-flecked pinks and browns, as well as a crystal clear option (aptly named Glass Slipper). The best part? Each hue was designed to complement every skin tone — so don’t be surprised if you find it difficult to pick just one. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.3 oz | Shades: 7 | Key Feature: Nourishes lips from the inside out

Best Primer Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer What We Love: This makeup primer blurs skin to give you a flawless, filtered look. What We Don't Love: While it's designed for all skin types, it might not be hydrating enough for those with dry skin. Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer was included in the initial brand launch in 2017, and though Fenty Beauty now has three makeup primers, this one is the most universal. It blurs and evens tone for a more filtered appearance, and makes skin look just as beautiful on its own as it does when used with foundation. Though it has a slight pink tint in the bottle, it blends out invisibly on the skin and provides a nice, natural finish. We also appreciate that it was designed for all skin types, but we find that it works best for those with combination to oily skin because it's not super hydrating. If you have dry skin, check out the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer instead. Price at time of publish: $34



Size: 1.08 oz | Shades: 1 | Key Feature: Blurs the appearance of pores for an airbrushed finish

Best Foundation Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation 4.9 What We Love: This beloved foundation offers an amazing shade range (over 50!).

What We Don’t Love: Because the formula is mattifying it’s not great for very dry skin. This full-coverage, long-wearing formula is what set Fenty Beauty apart from the day the brand launched. The highly-rated, cult-fave foundation has a whopping 59 shades, and the brand continues to introduce new colors and phase out shades that don’t seem to match real skin tones. Perfect for everyday wear and special occasions alike, the full-coverage, matte finish formula features Climate Adaptive Technology that analyzes your skin to ensure your complexion remains oil free and flawless — even when you’re in tropical weather. We will say that if your skin leans dry this may feel a bit drying, so the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint may be a better option. Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 1.08 oz | Shades: 59 | Key Feature: Made with Climate Adaptive Technology to keep oil and shine at bay The 11 Best Full Coverage Foundations of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Contour Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick What We Love: These creamy sticks glide onto skin, are easy to blend, and are ideal for travel. What We Don't Love: Though buildable, if you apply too much skin can look muddy. You don't need to be blessed with model genes to get sculpted cheekbones or a chiseled jawline — with Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick on hand, your features will be defined in seconds. The creamy, light-as-air formula glides onto skin and blends beautifully whether you use a sponge, brush, or your fingertips. One swipe gives you natural definition, but you can also build upon it — just don't apply too much (over four swipes) or skin can start to look muddy. Just like Fenty Beauty's foundations, this contour stick has an extensive shade range with nine options (most brands have just two or three contour shades). Plus, the stick format makes it extremely travel-friendly so you can sculpt on the go. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.25 oz | Shades: 9 | Key Feature: A cream-to-powder contour stick that is mattifying yet hydrating

Best Setting Powder Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder 5 What We Love: The powder comes in an amazing range — eight shades — which is pretty much unheard of for setting powder. What We Don't Love: Though we love the shade range, we wish there was a totally translucent option. I'll always choose a setting powder over a setting spray (probably because my oily T-Zone continues to haunt me well into adulthood), but no matter your skin type, this setting powder will keep your makeup looking fresh from morning to night. Beyond making your makeup look perfect, it also gives skin stunning airbrushed-quality — similar to the Paris Instagram filter, but in real life. Most setting powders come in one translucent shade, but in true Fenty fashion, this one is available in eight shades ranging from fair to very deep, so everyone can find a hue that best suits their skin tone. We do wish there was a totally translucent option, but hopefully Fenty Beauty will expand the offerings soon. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 0.98 oz | Shades: 8 | Key Feature: Gives skin an airbrushed quality

Best Highlighter Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil What We Love: A little bit of this ultra-shimmery highlighter goes a long way. What We Don't Love: Though this comes in two shades, the formula is pretty sheer. Need a little razzle dazzle in your life? The ultra-glittery Diamond Bomb will have you shining brighter than a diamond. A simple swipe of the silky powder gives skin a show stopping twinkle — and don't be afraid to get creative. While it looks pretty dusted across cheekbones, we also love applying it along our collarbones and on the cupid's bow for added drama. Though it comes in two colorways (rose gold and pure platinum sparkle), the formula is nearly sheer, so if you're looking for a flush, it's best to pair it with blush. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 0.28 oz | Shades: 2 | Key Feature: Adds dimension to your skin wherever you decide to apply it

Best Eye Product Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara What We Love: This do-it-all mascara instantly volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls every last lash. What We Don't Love: There is a slight learning curve when it comes to using brush correctly. Of all the eye products Fenty Beauty offers, this mascara outperforms the eyeliners and brow pencils combined. The do-it-all formula instantly volumes, lifts, lengthens, and curls each lash (even the tiny ones in the corner) for a wide-eyed effect that's hard to beat. The formula itself is amazing, but half the magic is in the unique wand. The double-sided brush features a flat end to help lengthen lashes, and a rounder side to volumize and lift. Because of the design there's a bit of a learning curve with it — I recommend wiggling the fluffy side at the base of your lashes to start (this adds thickness and volume). Then, comb out your lashes with the flat side to lengthen and lift. The result is 'your lashes but better' and can be built upon for a more dramatic end look. Overall, if you're after long, lifted, defined, and totally clump-free lashes, this is the mascara to have. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.42 oz | Shades: Matte black | Key Feature: Curls and defines lashes

Best Lip Product Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint 4.2 What We Love: This lipstick provides super rich color-payoff and doesn't dry out lips. What We Don't Love: The formula can be messy until it dries — be patient, this takes a full minute or two. If you're after a bold, sexy lip color, the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint is drama in a bottle. Everything about this product demands attention: From the metallic, geometric top to the precise hourglass applicator and especially the rich colors. The vivid matte formula comes in a range of seven colors, including neutral nudes and vampy browns, but our favorite is the universal red hue, Uncensored (which happens to be Rihanna's go-to red).



Many matte lipsticks can feel uncomfortable, but this one is lightweight, easy to wear, and won’t feather or flake once it’s dry. For the smoothest application possible, we recommend standing in front of the mirror — because the formula is liquidy it can get a bit messy, but once it dries it won’t budge for the entire day. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 0.13 oz | Shades: 7 | Key Feature: Offers bold color-payoff without feathering The 12 Best Lip Glosses of 2023

Best Blotting Product Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder What We Love: This powder blurs out your complexion and quickly absorbs oil. What We Don't Love: Though it's great for both setting your makeup and for touch ups, excessive use can disturb makeup. Behind Rihanna, the star of the Super Bowl halftime show was this powder that she used midway through her show stopping set. And though Invisimatte Instant Setting + Plotting Powder hasn't gotten a lot of attention over the years, it's been one of my favorites. Whether you're oily all over or just in your T-zone, this invisible, universal powder can be used to combat shine and grease on all skin types in seconds. Use it to complete a fresh makeup look or throughout the day to zap oil away. Be sure to apply it sparingly, though, because I've found that after a few touch ups it can disturb the makeup underneath. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.3 oz | Shades: 1 | Key Feature: It absorbs oil and shine and helps makeup last longer

Best Body Product Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint 4.4 What We Love: The lotion accentuates your skin tone while giving you a sexy shimmer and a bit of sheer coverage. What We Don't Love: This formula tends to dry quickly so you need to rub it in fast. If your goal is to shine bright like a diamond from head to toe, look no further than Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint. Don't be alarmed by the amount of glitter in the formula (there is a lot), because as you smooth the sheer tint over your body it beautifully blends for a sun kissed, luminous effect. Whether you're at the beach or a special occasion, the glow won't fade either, because this tint is also sweat-resistant and transfer-proof — two reasons why it earned a spot on our list of best body makeup. Be warned that it does dry down fast, so you need to make sure to blend it in quickly to avoid shimmery splotches. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: 3.2 oz | Shades: 7 | Key Feature: Gives skin a shimmery, blurred effect

Best Skincare Product Fenty Beauty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen 5 What We Love: This all-in-one skincare and SPF is hydrating, smells amazing, and comes in an eco-friendly refillable container. What We Don't Love: This moisturizer-sunscreen combo is not reef-safe.

While I love skincare, I’m all for simplifying my routine — and Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer knocks out two steps in one because it also offers SPF 30 protection. The benefits don’t stop there, though. Infused with kalahari melon, an antioxidant-rich fruit that aids in hydration, and niacinamide, which evens tone and shrinks pores, the formula locks moisture into the skin and leaves it feeling supple and looking plump. As an added bonus, it also works to calm, soothe, and brighten skin thanks to a mix of hyaluronic acid and aloe. If you plan on going to the beach you may want to use another sunscreen — this one isn't reef-safe, and because of local regulations it can't be shipped to Hawaii. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 1.7 oz | Shades: N/A | Key Feature: Increases hydration while also calming, soothing, and brightening skin The 10 Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin in 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Fragrance Fenty Eau de Parfum What We Love: This fragrance melds with the wearer's body chemistry so it smells unique on every person. What We Don't Love: It is very floral, so if you aren't a fan of that fragrance family you probably won't like this. Real question: Who wouldn't want to smell like Rihanna herself? This perfume truly embodies the global superstar's confidence and swagger. With notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and Bulgarian rose, the fragrance is floral and sensual, making it a great pick for date night or anytime you need a confidence boost. While most perfumes have top, middle, and base notes, this only contains middle notes, which helps make the scent last longer and allows it to meld with your body chemistry, so it smells a little different on everyone. We'd be remiss not to mention the stunning amber bottle with gold detailing — it's equal parts luxe and classy just like RiRi. Price at time of publish: $140 Size: 2.5 oz | Shades: N/A | Key Feature: The perfume exclusively features middle notes which help the fragrance last longer than other perfumes