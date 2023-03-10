The 43 Best Female-Founded Fashion Brands To Support

With how many brands you can shop from out there, picking where to spend your money can be overwhelming. That's where we come in. As commerce editors, we spend at least eight hours a day, well, shopping (yes, we know we're lucky), taking stock of different labels that come across our desk and excite us enough to want to share with you. And our interest piques just a little more, too, when we spot a particularly stellar female-founded brand. That's why we decided to finally document our favorite fashion lines among clothes, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories for you to fill your closets with. We, of course, recommend reliable favorites, like Tory Burch and Sarah Flint, which have been recommended time and time again by celebrities (and editors!), but we gathered a few more lesser-known, just as worthwhile companies to shop from. We also marked the price range typical for the brand — $ means inexpensive, $$ stands for moderately priced, $$$ will be a splurge, and $$$$ stands for designer or true luxury prices — so you can know before you click. But regardless of what you're in the market for and how much you want to spend, you're sure to find something you love.

Dagne Dover Dange Dover View On Dagnedover.com Dagne Dover was founded by not one, not two, but three BIPOC women, namely Melissa Mash, Deepa Gandhi, and Jessy Dover. With a focus on eco-conscious bags that serve both style and function, the brand caters to the modern woman who’s always on the go. Between their puffer totes and neoprene backpacks, almost everything is 100 percent vegan, opting to use recycled materials and plastic bottles to craft their products instead. From start to finish, Dagne Dover operates as a sustainable company, minimizing waste, exercising ethical manufacturing, and avoiding toxic chemicals in production. All of this is done, however, without ever compromising style, which is why we spotlighted it as our best overall backpack (it's also owned by many people on our staff) and weekender bag. Categories: Bags | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Mejuri Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Calling Mejuri one of our favorite affordable jewelry brands and specifically highlighting its hoops, studs, and chunky pieces, we haven’t exactly kept our love for the brand much of a secret. Co-founder Noura Sakkijha focuses on pieces that women can live in by offering high quality, real gold jewelry that harps on a minimalist aesthetic to be worn with nearly every outfit. The brand also works with 80 percent recycled gold, keeping sustainability at the forefront of the business. Categories: Jewelry | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Loeffler Randall Loeffler Randall View On Loefflerrandall.com What began as a shoe journey in 2004, has since expanded into bags, accessories, and ready-to-wear products. Founder Jessie Randall loves to bring a creative touch to classic shoes, which is why you’ll find everything from sophisticated styles for the minimalist to the maximalist. You’ll also find shoes for every occasion – including your first job to your wedding ceremony. As a matter of fact, it was Beauty Editor Kaitlin Clark’s first “adult” purchase during college. “I wore them to internships and job interviews and they made me feel like a sophisticated, put-together professional that people would be silly not to hire – or at least that’s the crazy level of confidence they gave me”. Categories: Shoes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

M.M. LaFleur M.M. LaFleur View On Mmlafleur.com Innovating business attire for the modern professional woman, M.M. LaFleur offers timeless, practical pieces that feature well-cut, flattering designs (think: shift dresses that highlight the natural waist) made from high-end fabrics, like washable silk and vegan leather, for women to keep in their closets forever — regardless if they’re in the business world or not. Founder Sarah LaFleur works with designers Miyako Nakamura and Narie Foster to bring her vision to life and accommodate women of all shapes and sizes. We recommend the brand’s white button down shirt and black pants for easy, everyday, wear-to-work pieces. Categories: Everything | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Larroudé LarroudÃ© View On Larroude.com Larroudé has been quickly rising in popularity since their launch in 2020. The fun, vibrant shoes (we’re particularly obsessed with the floral mules and polka dotted platforms) have been spotted on celebrities like Salma Hayek, Sabrina Carpenter, and Vanessa Hudgens to new a few. Wife and husband duo Marina and Ricardo Larroudé combined their strengths – her two decade experience in the fashion industry and his business operations expertise – to bring life to a shoe brand that pumps excitement and vibrancy into every step you take. Multiple editors at InStyle own and rave about their shoes (which are not only cute but surprisingly comfortable as well) and frequently include them in our roundups (like this best knee-high boots story). Categories: Shoes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Cuyana Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Another InStyle editor-loved accessories brand, Cuyana offers clean, minimalist leather goods — like this backpack, which we’ve raved about before — that have timeless shapes and will become mainstays in your closet for years to come. Founders Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah work with artisans around the world, prioritizing partnering with primarily women, to give you functional designs that fill gaps in the market. Categories: Bags | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Hill House Home Hill House Home View On Hillhousehome.com You’ve probably already seen (and maybe even own) the social media-famous nap dress, the brainchild of Nell Diamond, founder of Hill House Home. The brand has since expanded from comfy, billowy dresses in breezy cotton (though, that’s still a mainstay) to shoes, swim, and accessories all in similar vintage-inspired, cottagecore-esque patterns. Categories: Everything | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Lively Lively View On Wearlively.com As far as bras go, Lively creates some of the most comfortable options on the market. We’ve highlighted its unlined bras, bralettes, minimizer bras, and more before because regardless what solution it solves — whether its barely-there support or reducing full breasts by an entire cup size — it makes sure each feels good to wear for long periods of time. Founder Michelle Cordeiro Grant keeps her company accessible to everyone as well, offering affordable price points and collaborating with Target to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy their undergarments. Categories: Underwear | Price Range: $ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Sarah Flint Sarah Flint View On Sarahflint.com Beloved by Meghan Markle, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Serena Williams, and many more celebrities, Sarah Flint gained notoriety for its well-made shoes that have a timeless appeal. We’ve raved before about the ballet flats and knee-high boots offered by the brand, which is run by founder Sarah Flint herself, because not only do they look attractive, but they’re designed with comfort in mind — the soles typically have 360 padding that molds to your foot, allowing you to wear even heels all day without feeling pain in your feet. Much of Flint’s designs are inspired by her travels around the world and personal paintings, giving you a look inside her world through her shoes. Categories: Shoes, accessories | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Kule Kule View On Kule.com Founder Nikki Kule grew up in the fashion world with both her parents owning and running their own brand. She focused on kidswear when she launched her brand in 2001 before becoming the creative director of Brooks Brothers kids and being inducted into the CFDA. But in 2015 she pivoted to womenswear, perfecting the striped shirt. We love the joy her clothes exude with whimsical sayings and logo T-shirts (and let’s not forget the matching socks), while still honing in on quality. We’ve named her white T-shirt as the most splurge-worthy tee you can buy, too. Kule has gone on to collaborate with brands like Madewell, Bergdorf Goodman, West Elm, and more, becoming a true sensation in casualwear. Categories: Everything | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Tory Burch Tory Burch View On Toryburch.com Long time InStyle readers will know we love Tory Burch, the namesake brand from Burch herself, which blends quintessential Americana style and prep with modern silhouettes. We always recommend her accessories, like leather goods — take this card holder, for example, which we’ve named our best overall card holder — because they will last for years to come. Right now, the brand has embraced a retro flare with its clothes, too, with jacquard polos and vintage-inspired tennis gear (we’re big fans of the skort), reinventing the classic styles we truthfully can never get enough of. Categories: Everything | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Tuckernuck Tuckernuck View On Tnuck.com With a vast selection of well-tailored dresses, pants, outerwear, and even vests, Tuckernuck transports you to a countryside town somewhere near the ocean — which makes sense as the founders Jocelyn Gailliot and Maddy Moore grew up in Nantucket (and is how the brand got its name). But you’ll find more than just preppy-chic clothes — the brand curates a lovely collection of homewear as well, which is why we voted it as one of the best places to shop online. Categories: Everything | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal View On Fleurdumal.com We’ve fawned over Fleur Du Mal for quite some time; not only have we highlighted its slip dresses before and named it one of the best lingerie brands to shop for, but we also have noticed the long list of celebrities who wear the brand, including Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski. Founder Jennifer Zuccharini knows what women find sexy, and channels that in all her designs, creating luxury garments that highlight curves, fit impeccably, and feel good to wear. While she’s known for her lingerie (of course), don’t sleep on the ready-to-wear garments, like the aforementioned slip dress, because they represent the same ethos as her undergarments, just a little more public-ready. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Savage X Fenty Savage x Fenty View On Savagex.com Founded by Rihanna, Savage x Fenty doesn’t need much of an introduction. This size-inclusive brand creates a seemingly endless amount of styles per month that go up to a 46DDD in bras and 4X in underwear and clothes. With everything from extremely sexy lingerie, like this lace corset or fire-engine red bra top, to functional (yet cute) activewear and loungewear, you’re bound to find something you like. And pro tip: if you subscribe to become a member, you can even get exclusive discounts. Categories: Clothing | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Rachel Comey Rachel Comey View On Rachelcomey.com An editor favorite, Rachel Comey launched her namesake brand in 2001, bringing an artistic edge to intellectual designs. She knows her quirky audience well, but she still aims to make her work appealing and accessible to a wide variety of people, as she did with her successful Target collection. And while the high-end price tags might make you shy away, the pieces are expertly crafted in order to give you as much longevity as possible with your piece. Plus, when you feel like you’ve outlived your piece, you can upcycle it through their resale shop as well. Categories: Everything | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Me + Em Me + Em View On Meandem.com British brand ME+EM founded by designer Claire Hornby considers its garments to be “intelligent style”, and we think that’s evident in the sophisticated garments that feature crisp collars and pair well with any blazer or loafers — senior commerce editor Chloe Anello even owns a few pieces from the brand and styles each as such. Women can find fresh, well-tailored suits in vibrant shades of pink or blue that are anything but corporate and boring or elevated basics that put a small spin on classics they might already own. Categories: Everything | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Monday Swimwear Monday Swimwear View On Mondayswimwear.com Monday Swimwear is your one-stop-shop for all things beach vacation. You’ve got your swimwear, your beachwear, you sunhats and even your beach towels. The two female founders Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman understood that moments by the ocean was a lifestyle deserving of its own looks and fashion. Based off of their motto “if you’re in a bikini on a Monday you’re having a good day,” Mondays dresses you for the tropical and coastal ways of living. Categories: Swim | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Recreational Habits Recreational Habits View On Recreationalhabits.com Aiming to add more representation and diversity to the world of the preppy elite and country club sports, married duo Jackie and Marlon Muller created Recreational Habits, a lifestyle fashion brand that made quality and stylish clothes for said sports. We recently tested and featured their turtleneck sweater in our best sweaters story, as the wool and cashmere blended top impressed us with how thick and warm it was (not to mention, extremely soft). The rest of their garments are held to the same standards, too, so regardless of what you buy, you’re sure to be impressed. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Rachel Antonoff Rachel Antonoff View On Rachelantonoff.com Known for whimsical, allover prints — like pasta, olives, mallards, shrimp, and pie — Rachel Antonoff infuses a healthy dose of joy into all her designs. Even printed garments feature interesting shapes (take this candy striper dress with an exaggerated Peter Pan collar for example), so they don’t just rely on the print for excitement. Antonoff also makes her brand inclusive with almost all designs going up to a 3X, allowing nearly everyone to enjoy her work. Categories: Everything | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

NOTTE NOTTE View On Nottejewelry.com More from the Y2K club is NOTTE. Jessica Tse, who dreamed up ideas and designs in Italy and NYC, crafts chunky jewelry in small batches. The fun pieces are crafted using beads, bold colors and forms, and quirky little shapes that never fail to make a wardrobe more lively and entertaining. From universal heart-shaped earrings to pieces inspired by Jessica’s heritage, there’s no shortage of cute and quirky accessories to shop from. Categories: Jewelry | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Riot Swim Riot Swim View On Riotswim.com The sleek, minimal swim and resort wear brand (worn by Kendall Jenner) creates body-inclusive pieces that make everyone feel like their sexiest selves with either itty bitty string bikinis or uniquely cut body-accentuating two pieces. You are even given the option to shop by coverage level. Plus, there’s a line specifically made for women with fuller busts. Founder Monti Landers has built a business from ground up and quickly became one of Instagram’s favorite swimsuit brands. Kratky purchased the Bixi top and bottom as well, and finds the delicate two piece to be quite elegant despite the minimal coverage. Categories: Swim | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Yam NYC Yam NYC View On Fredsegal.com View On Garmentory.com View On Yamnyc.com We can’t help but to feature Yam NYC’s delicately quirky accessories over and over again on InStyle. That’s because Morgan Thomas hand makes each piece by order using sustainable materials, and you’ll find that the little pops of colors, slightly patterned pieces, and uniquely cut metals add something new to your jewelry collection otherwise not found anywhere else. “They often combine metals with colorful accents like millefiori glass and beads to create jewelry that looks playful but sophisticated,” raves commerce writer Shannon Stubbs. Categories: Jewelry | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

By Chari By Chari View On Bychari.com Kate Hudson, Rose Huntington-Whiteley, and Aimee Song have all been swayed by By Chari’s simple yet fine jewelry. Inspired by founder Chari Cuthbert’s travels, family, and lifestyle, the collection consists of well-made dainty gold pieces made for everyday wear. We've highlighted these hoops before in our roundup of the best hoop earrings, but we're also fond of some of the more special occasion pieces, like this diamond necklace. Categories: Jewelry | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Jade Swim Jade Swim View On Jadeswim.com View On Matchesfashion.com View On Revolve Former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski Freeney developed Jade Swim to innovate the minimalist aesthetic often found in swimwear. Using solid colors on sleek designs that highlight natural curves, the cut of each suit speaks for itself without relying on a bold print to make the piece interesting. You’ll spot lots of daring one-shoulder tops and strategically placed cut-outs for sexy suits that still fit well and can be practically worn in the water. Categories: Swim | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Hanifa Hanifa View On Hanifa.co Hanifa, a black-owned designer fashion brand, has an impressive celebrity following count. Anifa Mvuemba’s designs have been seen on Chlöe Bailey, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, and more, which is really no surprise when you see her gorgeous collection of knit dresses, statement tops, and drool-worthy shoes. We recently featured one of their pieces in our Best New Year’s Eve dresses story, as everything from the floor-length hem, cut out sides and contrasting black and white lines impressed us. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Nubian Skin Matches Fashion View On Matchesfashion.com View On Nubianskin.com View On Urban Outfitters Founded by Ade Hassan, who had trouble finding her version of nude undergarments that matched her complexion, Nubian skin offers essential undergarments made for women of color. The brand has been featured on Beyonce’s Formation world tour, as the seamless underwear, neutral bras, and hosiery flatter melanated skin. Categories: Lingerie | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Comme Si Comme Si View On Commesi.com If Risky Business had an upscale clothing line dedicated to it, then Commesi would fit the description perfectly. The high-end loungewear brand focuses on socks, unisex boxers, and pajamas that embody a minimalist lifestyle. Made in Italy under the direction of founder Jenni Lee, the brand has many borrowed-from-the-boys styles that simply ooze comfort. Kratky bought one of their boxers and simply lives in them, which is why she included it in the best pajamas story. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

WWake WWake View On Wwake.com At Wwake, you’ll find everything from fine jewelry under $200 to luxury pieces, with a collection of opals, emeralds, and amethysts that brought a distinctive touch to our affordable jewelry story. The founder Wing Yau blends fashion with tradition in her designs, and anyone that loves earthy gems aside from just diamonds will have a field day browsing through their offerings. With the use of recycled and fair-trade materials, the brand is very transparent in its sustainability practices. Categories: Jewelry | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Maya Brenner Maya Brenner View On Mayabrenner.com Maya Brenner allows you to customize each jewelry piece to suit your style, like this letter necklace. But the personalized jewelry section also offers a wide range of styles with initials and star signs. The dainty pieces have been seen on celebrities like Sophia Bush, Kristen Bell, and Janelle Monae to name a few. Kratky also owns one of their bracelets made of 14k solid gold. She can wear it 24/7 without it ever fading in color. Categories: Jewelry | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Staud Staud View On Staud.clothing Quickly after Staud’s launch in 2015, the brand grew a cult-like following in a span of three years to become a household staple. The founder, Sarah Staudinger, crafts clothing with a feminine aura that feels equal parts powerful and seductive. The collection is distinctively different from other brands, with intricate patterns and cuts. However, it still resonates with the majority of people, giving it the unique edge and appeal that makes it so successful. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Abacaxi Abacaxi View On Abacaxi-nyc.com It’s color galore over at Abacaxi, an Indian-American-owned fashion brand that brings tropical vibes to New York City streets. Founder Sheena Sood created something completely new in the fashion scene that can’t be interchanged with any other brand. A mix of bold colors and an innovative take on traditional structures come together to create styles that bring out your playful side. If you’re tired of the usual minimalist looks, then you’ll have a field day browsing through Abacaxi’s collection. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

WMNS Wear WMNS Wear View On Wmnswear.com The pieces you find at WMNS Wear balance between trendy and unique, and are intended to be worn from day to night. Made for the confident and bold woman, everything from the body-hugging dresses to the seductive sets brings out the poised lady within you — at least that’s what founders Elizabeth, Lola, and Valerie had in mind when they launched this brand. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Quatre Swim Quatre Swim View On Quatreswim.com Quatre Swim makes swimwear inspired by summers spent on the French Riviera. The minimalist styles appeal to a wide range of people, including Kratky (who bought a set herself), and is one of her favorite two pieces to date. The brand also recently launched a ready-to-wear collection featuring beachwear dresses and two pieces. Founder Malaika Mzandu never skimps on quality, making sure the piece you receive will withstand salty seas, sweat, and sunscreens. Categories: Swim | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

PIPATCHARA PIPATCHARA View On Pipatchara.com Pipatchara is a new member in the luxury space, designing bags out of 100 percent italian calf leather. Many of the designs, created by sister duo Pipatchara and Jittrinee Kaeojinda, are made using the technique of “macramé” – textiles which are woven together using a knotting technique. Drawing inspiration from their home of Thailand, the gorgeous handbags can be seamlessly integrated into your wardrobe while remaining a distinct style that’s not offered anywhere else. If you’d like, you can even customize your own bag using their excellent craftsmanship. Categories: Accessories, clothes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

DISSH DISSH View On Dissh.com Australian label Dissh founded by Lucy Henry-Hicks has perfected effortless silhouettes with their minimalist designs. It’s hard to browse through their linen and knit dresses or stunning two-piece sets and not jump on board their mission, which is to empower women globally by dressing them with a cool, laid back wardrobe. The brand is not only founded and run by a woman, but operated almost entirely by women across their 200 employees. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: No

Lisou Lisou View On Nordstrom View On Co.uk British label Lisou specializes in fine silk garments, bringing vibrant styles to liven up your wardrobe. Each print is designed by the founder, Rene MacDonalds, which makes them exclusively unique to the brand. In a sea of trendy styles, minimalist looks, and copy-and-paste fashion, Lisou is a breath of fresh air with its stand-out designs. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Creased Creased View On Creaselabel.com Creased the Label makes his and hers boxer shorts and underwear sets that can be worn on its own or shown off under some baggy pants. Founder Tyshai Nessia Lewis was on a mission to create size-inclusive loungewear that not only looks cute but can be styled into your daily wear. Kratky owns the princess set and loves how it flatters the natural shape of her body. The brand is expected to expand its collection, offering more styles for people of all shapes and genders. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Mie Mie View On Mie.ng Browsing through Mie’s catalog of dresses, jumpsuits, and bottoms, you’ll not only find a collection of beautiful earthy designs, but also a line of clothes that are consciously made to be nature-friendly in an atelier in Lagos, Nigeria. Created by Damie Idowu, the majority of the pieces are made with 100 percent linen, a breathable fabric fit for summer weather. The delicately and finely crafted pieces hold an elegant appeal that are suitable to a wide audience. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

ReOna ReOna View On Reona.ca Black-owned and operated brand ReOna, founded by sister duo Christina and Philiscia Abayomi, embodies the statement “elevated basics” with its quality materials, sleek designs, and everyday staples. We featured the signature white tee in our roundup of best white T-shirts story for its double-layered stretch fabric, and InStyle writer Bianca Kratky owns and adores its sweetheart dress, as well for its flatteringly cut and incredibly stretchy material. Categories: Clothes | Price Range: $$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes

Novados Swim Novados Swim View On Novadosswim.com Novados Swim handmakes sustainable and luxury swimwear that gear slightly away from the typical spandex swimsuits. Founder and seamstress Ashanté Nicole crafts unique crochet bikinis as well as intricate mesh beach cover ups fit for a trip to a tropical paradise. By hand-making small batch (or strictly made-to-order) pieces with biodegradable cotton, Novadas Swim minimizes their carbon footprint and runs as a zero-waste business. Categories: Swim | Price Range: $$$ | BIPOC-Owned: Yes