The 10 Best Faux Leather Pants That Can Be Worn Year-Round

The 13 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2022 For Fall And Beyond

Keep reading to learn more about the best vegan leather pants.

Faux leather pants are offered in a variety of styles, colors, finishes, and rises that enhance their appeal, even at their high price point. With all of these options to choose from, we researched and tried the most popular faux leather pants on the market to make your shopping experience easier. Earning the top of our list is the Aritzia Melina Pant , thanks to its soft sheen, slim fit, and five-pocket styling that universally suits everyone.

I love jeans, but there’s just something special about a great pair of leather pants. Not only do they allow you to quickly transition your typical office attire to an evening out with friends, but they also instantly elevate any outfit. And while once noticeably different than real leather, faux leather has come a long way, looking nearly identical to the real thing — it even lasts just as long, too.

Best Overall: Aritzia Wilfred Melina Pant 4.4 Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: The finish is buttery soft and smooth and doesn’t have a sticky feel. What We Don’t Love: The sizing runs a bit small, so you may want to size up for a roomier fit. If you’re obsessed with the Melina Pant (like me), then you know the vegan leather alternative will be just as good even before trying. Like the original, these are a high-rise straight that are universally flattering and have a unique five-pocket styling (plus, come in three different lengths). When I slipped these pants on (which were kindly gifted from the brand), I would have never guessed leather, or in this case, vegan leather, would fit my three requirements in bottoms: extremely comfortable, stretchy, and breathable to wear. The stretch mainly has to do with the polyester lining in the interior, but the exterior is made from buttery soft polyurethane (a blend of synthetic materials) that adds to its mobility. Aritzia’s innovative vegan leather not only feels like the real thing but looks like it, too. Anyone who has shopped for faux leather pants or other garments before is aware that it can look the complete opposite (ahem, pleather). With these pants, you will not have to worry about their appearance or an annoying squeaky sound as you walk. The only issue you’ll be running into with these pants is selecting a color from the 20+ options available. Colors: 28 | Fit: High-rise straight | Material: Polyurethane exterior and polyester interior | Size range: 00 - 16 in three lengths

Best Splurge: Miaou Element Lace Up Pant Revolve View On Miaou.com View On Revolve What We Love: The lace up front helps to accentuate the waist, while the front slits add a little bit of a statement. What We Don’t Love: The pant leg might be too long on shorter heights. You’ve most likely seen Miaou’s iconic corsets on the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. But just like their timeless staple, these fitted low-rise, lace-up pants are nothing but sexy. Instead of a zip-up closure, a lace up front draws the eyes to the waist and allows for custom adjustment. And if you follow the detailed seams down the leg, you’ll easily notice the front slits at each hem that will work well with any heeled boot, pump, and sandal – the perfect twist to your typical leather pants. Colors: Black | Fit: Low rise straight | Material: Polyurethane and rayon | Size range: XS - XXL

Best Budget: Zara High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Zara View On Zara.com What We Love: Because they’re designed as leggings, they don’t sacrifice comfort over style. What We Don’t Love: The polyester blend could affect its quality in the long run. There’s nothing wrong with wearing faux leather leggings on a night out, especially if they look like the real deal. Consider these high-waisted faux leather leggings on your next outing, as the elastic waistband and side zip closure make the pair comfortable to wear and fitted to your body. Colors: 2 | Fit: High-waisted legging | Material: Polyurethane and polyester | Size range: XS - XXL

Best Slim Fit: AFRM Heston Straight Leg AFRM View On Revolve View On Shopafrm.com View On Zappos What We Love: Not only are the pant’s incredibly soft, its silhouette is flattering on everyone. What We Don’t Love: They fit bigger around the waist, so reviewers suggest sizing down. Inspired by the style of the ‘90s, AFRM's Heston Straight Leg truly hits at all the right places. Reviews have called these pants one of the most “flattering” and “comfortable” pair of faux leather pants they’ve tried, even considering them the best on the market. Not only are the pants super soft, they’re designed to lengthen and enhance your silhouette thanks to their five pocket styling. Plus, they come in four vibrant colors to match with the brand’s faux leather Koa Top for a monochromatic look. Colors: 4 | Fit: High-rise slim straight | Material: Polyurethane | Size range: 24 - 32

Best Cropped: Commando Faux Leather Paperbag Waist Crop Pants Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus View On Shopbop.com What We Love: They’re stretchy enough to wear all day, and can easily be dressed up or down. What We Don’t Love: The waist belt doesn’t hold up the pants snugly. The paperbag style has always been in, and the Commando Paperbag Waist Crop Pants prove just that. Designed with a four-way stretch, relaxed fit, and tapered leg, these pants will easily be the bottoms you transition from work to drinks in. You can remove the tie belt for a looser fit, or wear with the pants to cinch the high waist. No matter how you choose to wear them, they’re a great addition to every wardrobe. Colors: 4 | Fit: High-waisted relaxed | Material: Polyurethane, viscose, and elastane | Size range: XS - XL

Best Straight: Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: No matter your height, these pants will definitely fit you at just the right length. What We Don’t Love: Not everyone will love the ultra high-rise waist. One thing I love about Abercrombie’s sizing is that it comes in multiple lengths. These 90s Straight Pants (which were kindly gifted from the brand), are available in four – extra short, short, regular, and long – so you never have to worry about the legs of the pants dragging or rising above the ankle. They feel and look super luxe, and are ultra high rise all the way up to the waist (but still manage to flatter my body) for a true 90s fit. Colors: 2 | Fit: Ultra high-rise straight | Material: Polyurethane coating, polyester, and elastane | Size range: 23 - 37 in four lengths

Best Plus-Size: Good American Good Boy Faux Leather Pants Saks Fifth Avenue View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: Reviews say these pants move perfectly with your body. What We Don’t Love: They might be too long on shorter heights. From their “Better Than Leather” Collection, the Good American Good Boy Faux Leather Pants are exactly what the name states: truly better than leather. Reviews compliment the comfortability of the pants, comparing them to wearing sweatpants (in the very best way). We love that they have a relaxed, boyfriend-style fit and side slits at the hem for a bit of edge. Colors: 2 | Fit: Super high-rise boyfriend | Material: Polyester | Size range: 00 - 24

Best Flare: Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Leg Pants Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Edikted.com What We Love: The flare leg creates an hourglass silhouette when on. What We Don’t Love: We wish these pants were made from stronger materials. Similar to most products by Edikted, these pants will add a little bit of flare to your wardrobe, literally. The shape is super fierce and only enhances your figure by creating an hourglass silhouette. While it is hard to find stretch in faux leather, especially in faux leather pants, you won’t have any issue with these because of its spandex blend. Colors: 6 | Fit: Flare | Material: Polyester, rayon, and spandex | Size range: XS - XL

Best High-Rise: Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com View On Stitchfix.com What We Love: The high-rise waistband accentuates the waist, while the rest of the pants hug perfectly around the hips and thighs. What We Don’t Love: The sizing runs small. Trust me, Madewell’s faux leather pants (which were kindly gifted from the brand) are truly the perfect vintage jean. The cut is described as a straight, ‘90s supermodel-inspired jean with an irresistible waist-accentuating high-rise, which in real-life, is all completely true. The fabric is extra soft to the touch, and has a beautiful sheen that is far from being glossy. Only expect these pants to drape nicely along your hips and thighs, as it is meant to be fitted in these areas. Besides their standard sizing, the pants are also available in plus, petite, and tall, but after trying them ourselves, we think they run a bit small. Colors: 3 | Fit: High-rise straight | Material: Polyester and polyurethane | Size range: 23 - 33