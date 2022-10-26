We’re fond of Spanx’s ultra-smooth faux leather legging because they fit gloriously but remain a low-maintenance basic. But we asked experts for their favorite faux leather leggings and even tested a bunch ourselves in order to provide you the most compressive list out there.

“Faux leather pants are a timeless staple because the look will never change drastically from season to season and can be styled in many different ways,” celebrity stylist Ebony Brown tells InStyle, noting the importance of faux leather when completing a capsule closet. “My advice would be to invest in a style you love so you’ll wear them often.”

Arguably, there is no other piece in a wardrobe as versatile as leather pants. While some may say, “What about the white tee? A timeless, fitted blazer?” to them, I say: What other garment can go from having rock-and-roll sex appeal to any regular, old Tuesday at the office? Dressed up or down, paired with a sneaker or a pointed-toe mule, the pleather legging remains the same: Alluring and ageless.

Best Overall: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Love: These compressing pants live up to their countless five-star ratings. What We Don’t Love: They run a bit small. Spanx can do no wrong, especially with these pants made of nylon, elastane, and spandex blend. But don’t let the faux label fool you — these feel heavy like natural leather, meaning they don’t turn sheer or appear see-through. These shiny high-rise pants are compressing but also super smooth and breathable. They have typical shapewear properties — like making your backside look good — but not constricting, so you are still able to move in them. Because they are shapewear-esque, they run a bit small because they’re tighter than most. We recommend sizing up if you don’t want as much compression. Otherwise, they offer the right amount of control and functionality. Not to mention, they’re low-maintenance with washes. (Just throw ‘em in a machine on cold, and you’re ready for another wear.) They also offer short, regular, and tall sizes, checking all our boxes for the top spot on our list. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 1| Texture: Smooth | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Best Budget: Mango Faux Leather Leggings View On Mango.com What We Love: These don’t damage like other cheaper leathers tend to. What We Don’t Love: We wish there was a non-cropped option. This cropped-design, high-waist trousers from Mango take on an impossible sensation. They offer buyers budget-friendly faux leather that doesn’t crack. (Let's be honest: no one wants to leave the house with a brand new pair of leggings only to find they peeled by the end of the night.) These sleek leggings are guaranteed to remain smooth with each wear. They also come with an elastic waistband to stay comfortable on the body. We just wish they came in more length options for the taller folks among us (or anyone who doesn’t love a cropped moment). Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Number of Colors: 2 | Texture: Smooth | Length: Regular Only

Best Splurge: Alice + Olivia Vegan Leather Bootcut Pant Alice + Olivia View On Aliceandolivia.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: These appear waxy but are buttery soft to the touch. What We Don’t Love: They run a bit long, so tailoring made be required. I was once the leader of the anti-faux-leather-pant revolution. I’ve always disliked the way leather pants looked on my body. For others? Love. My own? Eh. But that was until I got sent Alice + Olivia’s sleek, ultra-flattering vegan leather to test out. Now, I’ve converted. These hang on the body as your favorite sweater does, wrapping around you plush and fluidly. And despite their texture appearing like typical satin faux leather, they’re smooth, like nylon leggings. The brand has a wide variety of InStyle-approved pleather choices, but if skinny-leg leggings aren’t your thing, opt for this wonderfully constructed bootcut pant. You may need to tailor them if you’re on the short side. But otherwise, they will withstand the test of time. Plus, it comes in lots of fun colors for anyone looking for more than just black. Price at time of publish: $295 Sizes: 00-14 | Number of Colors: 5 | Texture: Soft | Length: Regular Only

Best Plus-Size: Eloquii Faux Leather Leggings Courtesy of Eloquii View On Eloquii.com What We Love: These brag-worthy leggings don’t fold or roll while wearing them. What We Don’t Love: They have an odor straight out of the package. A style that goes from dressed up to down, the Eloquii Faux Leather Leggings come in fall-approved tones from an earthy olive to a deep brown. They don’t just look pretty, though. They have the right amount of stretch for comfort, hugging curves in the best way. Made for plus-size bodies, this brand also carries sizes 14-28, which we also dig. Oh, and speaking of digging: You won't have to worry about them poking into your hips. Rolling or folding isn't an issue, either. Just be aware, some reviewers mention it has a bit of an odor right out of the package. But washing them before wearing them should remedy the problem. Price at time of publish: $90 Sizes: 14-28 | Number of Colors: 3 | Texture: Smooth | Length: Regular

Best Petite: Old Navy High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Love: These are a high-quality, budget-friendly choice. What We Don’t Love: They have a baggier fit than most other options. These Old Navy Faux Leather Leggings are thick and fully lined. (We love them for the winter months, paired with an oversized knit.) But despite being on the thicker side, they have a stretch and remain lightweight. This ultra-smooth pant is stocked in petite sizes from XS-XXL and fits true to size; This inseam length actually makes you appear taller by hitting higher on the ankle. However, they don’t look quite as tight as other options. But that might work well for anyone who prefers less constricting garments. Price at time of publish: $35 Sizes: XS Petite-4X | Number of Colors: 1 | Texture: Smooth | Length: Petite, Regular, Tall

Best Tall: Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Vegan Leather Leggings Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: They offer the broadest range of lengths on our list. What We Don’t Love: They’re online only. These Abercrombie Vegan Leather leggings are versatile and classic. If you’re looking for a no-fail pair, these have an inseam that hits right. They hang nicely on bodies with a little more length and have a lining on the inside to add an extra level of comfort. The seam on the thigh will accentuate your length and make it easier to move in. We just wish these weren’t online only, so we can try them on without purchasing them first. Price at time of publish: $80 Sizes: XXS Short-XL Long | Number of Colors: 2| Texture: Smooth| Length: Extra Short, Short, Regular, Tall

Best High-Waist: Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings Amazon View On Amazon View On Wearcommando.com What We Love: They aren’t see-through — even the white option is full coverage. What We Don’t Love: They roll down with extended wear. These four-way stretch, high-waisted faux leather leggings come in five full-coverage colors that never fade. Lifestyle Influencer and Beauty Writer Katya Bychkova appreciates that “they offer less compression, which makes them more comfortable for everyday wear,” she tells InStyle. “They feature a shiny, grainy texture to look more like genuine leather and could pass for skinny leather pants.” And InStyle senior commerce editor Chloe Anello swears by them, too, because they never roll down or weirdly gap at the ankles — a feat for a taller woman, like herself. They’re similar to Spanx, but according to Anello, they hold up a little better and have a more natural-looking faux leather. Plus, they have a much better size range. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes: XS Petite-3X | Number of Colors: 5 | Texture: Smooth | Length: Petite and Regular

Best Wide Leg: Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Good American View On Goodamerican.com What We Love: They’re buttery soft. What We Don’t Love: They run a tad short if you’re on the taller side. When you think of wide-leg leather, you probably picture oversized trousers, but these Good American drawstring pants give a new take on the classic cut. These have a more sporty aesthetic, equipped with an elastic waist and airy fabric, than your typical legging, but they still have a laid back vibe. They’re so comfortable, and the texture is comparable to something like flower petals — they’re ridiculously soft. Price at time of publish: $149 Sizes: XS-5XL| Number of Colors: 2 | Texture: Smooth | Length: Regular

Best Flare: Aritzia Babaton Program Pant Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: These trousers will give instant polish to your wardrobe. What We Don’t Love: They run a little small, so size up. Aritzia has knowingly — and deservedly — gained viral praise for their Melina Pant, a straight-leg trouser, available in different textures from faux leather and Python Leather and Twill. But in turn, the unsung Vegan Leather Babaton Program Pant puts up a good fight for the title of best faux leather pant done by the brand. While both pairs have stretchy, comfortable fabric with a universally flattering fit, the Babaton Program Pant is a more defined, tighter shape and structured tailoring. The pants flare at the ankle and have a natural leather look. “Aritza has the best faux leather pants at the moment,” Celebrity Stylist Ebony Brown tells InStyle. “The quality will make you question if they’re faux and the fit is perfect.” Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: 00-12 | Number of Colors: 3 | Texture: Smooth | Length: Short, Regular, and Tall

Best Workout: Alo Yoga Faux Leather Airbrush High Waist Legging Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: These feel like leggings but appear like leather pants. What We Don’t Love: The sizing could be more inclusive. If you’re looking for the softness and wearability that comes with sporting leggings — but with the look of leather pants — this one's for you. Alo Yoga offers a looks-like-leather-feels-like-lycra option that can easily take you from the studio to the street. These have a cool, cracked leather finish that doesn’t look shiny or cheap. They also have a thick band that doesn’t dig into your hips, offering support through any low-impact workout. Pair with the matching bralette, and then reach for a jacket and a white tank to carry you from barre to brunch. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes: XXS - L | Number of Colors: 2 | Texture: Smooth | Length: Regular Only

Best Maternity: Madewell Ingrid and Isabel Leather-Like Legging Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: This is a stylish option for expecting mothers. What We Don’t Love: They’re a thicker material so they might be better for the colder months. On the hunt for a legging that has ultimate stretch, and you’re expecting? These Madewell Leggings are your ideal pick. They’re grainy, matte maternity leggings with a bit of sheen, but nothing distracting. They are sleek enough for work but incredibly cozy, giving a little extra something without sacrificing functionality. They won't budge or roll in after a long day —- and they also don’t come up too high on the belly, so nothing about them feels restricting to the body. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XS-XL | Number of Colors: 1 | Texture: Grainy | Length: Regular Only

Best Pant: Aritiza Wilfred Melina Pant 4.4 Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: They’re the perfect mix of a loose yet flattering fit. What We Don’t Love: They’re a bit pricier than other pant options. It would feel almost illegitimate to comprise a list of pleather greatness, mention Melina Pant’s notoriety, and not rank it. So, alas, Aritzia’s beloved straight-leg, boyfriend-fit faux leather pants make our roundup— no surprise. “I swear by all their faux leather pieces — from pants to pleated skirts and blazers,” NYC-based Fashion Editor Kelsey Stiegman tells InStyle. “The fabric feels like butter, and the designs give that perfectly oversized fit.” We love that it comes in 31 different colors and three different lengths, lending itself for a nearly customized fit. Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: 00-16 | Number of Colors: 31 | Texture: Smooth | Length: Short, Regular, and Tall