The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Include Major Designers and Summer Essentials Starting at $7

I’m obsessed with Amazon, and unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that today kicks off Amazon Prime Day. During this two-day sale, you can lock in unbeatable discounts across beauty, home, and tech. But my favorite category? Fashion.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that I, a fashion editor, am eager to shop the many style deals. Overflowing with shopper-favorite brands such as Kate Spade, Dolce Vita, Karl Lagerfeld, and Reebok, there’s something for everyone — and all of them are heavily discounted for the special event. Even better, I sorted through the thousands of sale items and rounded up the most notable finds just for you. Below, discover the best fashion deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing Deals

Amazon

Whether you’re searching for a supermodel-worn white T-shirt like this $7 Hanes tee, or perfect $10 leggings, Amazon Prime Day has you covered. You can even discover must-have dresses, such as this deep V-neck Anrabess gown and mini bodycon frock, or floor-length maxi skirts that are ideal for weddings, cocktail parties, and beyond. But honestly, I can’t get enough of these $10 Champion lounge shorts, and you’ll be just as obsessed.

Best Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals

Amazon

If you’re like me, you own way too many shoes for your own good. Still, you want more, and Amazon Prime Day is as good of a time as ever to feed your obsession. You can never go wrong with a pair of on-sale $30 Reebok’s to complement every outfit, while Puma Carina Sneakers offer the same versatility. If you’re looking for an active tennis shoe, consider Adidas’ 32 percent-off running shoes, or dress up your look with strappy sandals, walkable heels, or basic flip flops starting at $13.

Best Amazon Prime Day Bag Deals

Amazon

Life is short; buy the bag. Not only is that one of my life mottos, but it opens the door to securing your new favorite purse. This Fossil Fiona Crossbody Bag is currently discounted by 56 percent, bringing the price down to $57. Meanwhile, you can discover even more affordable options, such as this carry-all Dourr Tote, essential Baggallini purse, and luxe Aldo find. Even better, secure a Jw Pei croc-embossed handbag from a brand that’s garnered the likes of Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more.

Best Amazon Prime Day Swimwear Deals

Amazon

You know what they say: Sun’s out, buns out! Summer is here, drenching us in sunshine and hot temperatures, so make a splash in highly rated two-piece swimmies, such as this scoop-neck bikini or this twist-front set. Each is under $45, while one-pieces, like this vintage find, criss-cross style, and high-neck bathing suit, are on sale for $33 and under. But don’t forget about Amazon’s best-selling Eomenie one-piece, featuring a sexy cut-out, twisted center, and shaping waist.

Best Amazon Prime Day Designer Deals

Amazon

This is where it gets really good. Not only is Amazon slashing prices on everyday brands, but it’s offering huge discounts on designer names. Load your cart with Dolce Vita’s 58 percent-off braided sandals — I’ve tried them, and they’re beyond comfortable. Add a trend-forward Karl Lagerfeld backpack to your lineup of goods; it's a luxe and functional piece you’re sure to use on the daily. And for clothing picks, this comfy Calvin Klein bralette will be a staple in your wardrobe, while this elegant midi dress will be your go-to for weddings and formal occasions. But don’t forget about these totally chic Kate Spade sunglasses that are over half-off.

Amazon Prime Day has tons of discounted offerings across style categories — and you have the best picks right at your fingertips. Shop them ASAP before items sell out.

