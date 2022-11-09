The 6 Best False Eyelashes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

No matter what kind of falsies you’re looking for — whether you want them to be natural or bold — find the six best false eyelashes of 2022 ahead.

Now, there’s no shortage of false eyelashes available, which can make finding a pair that is worth your money feel impossible. Luckily, we did the work for you and uncovered the best falsies of the year. To identify these standout lashes, we tested the most popular products on the market. Starting with a pool of 19 highly-rated options, we recruited 10 testers to analyze them based on how easy they were to apply, how they felt on the eyes, how long they lasted, and how they looked overall. In the end, six truly wowed us — with the overall favorite being Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes .

While I can’t say that my first time applying falsies went well (it went horribly, in fact), I can say that since then, I’ve learned how to perfect the art of wearing fake eyelashes. First, I know the importance of picking a style to match the beauty look I’m going for. (If I want something bold, I opt for a full set, otherwise I go for individual lashes.) On top of that, I’ve found that the most important thing is selecting quality lashes.

When I was 15, I went to my first high school dance. I had the dress, the (way too high) heels, and the shiniest lip gloss. Still, I couldn’t help but feel that something was missing, and quickly realized that I needed bolder eye makeup. As someone who steers clear of dark eyeshadow and thick eyeliner, my only other option was to wear false lashes. Although I had never tried them before, I had a set on-hand for emergencies, and this was most definitely an emergency.

In terms of durability, these lashes were given five-star ratings by our tester. “They held up very well,” she says. “I feel like I could use them for a long time and even re-use them for multiple wears.” (The brand notes that they can be worn up to 25 times.) Though the band is half the size of typical falsies (hence the term ‘half lash’), those with smaller eyes may still have to trim them to get a more natural effect. But, aside from that, our tester says they “highly recommend” these lashes due to their ease of application and the naturally enhanced final look.

Want to add natural-looking length to lashes? These semi-wispy, fluttery half-lashes will do all that and more. They’re easy to apply and add the ideal amount of volume. Plus, as our tester explains, “the lash extension is very lightweight — it didn’t feel like there was anything on top of my natural lashes.”

Ultimately, these lash extensions are perfect for anyone who wants to amplify their natural lashes for an extended amount of time. “These are not to be used for a dramatic, glam, drag, or another intense look, but they are beautiful and I would wear them to an event,” our tester says. “They look 100 percent natural.”

Our tester explains that they don’t apply like regular lash strips: “These are applied as 'slices', so you're applying multiple pieces — one at a time — to create the look of the whole lash. You have to clean your lashes, then apply a bond, apply the glue, and predetermine the position to get the effect you want.” We will note that it might take a few times to get the hang of applying these lashes, so give yourself time to learn.

If you want a customizable lash set that can do it all, let us introduce you to the Lashify Control Kit. This top-rated box comes with everything you need to apply false lashes, including the Fuse Control Wand that allows for seamless application, one set of lashes (you can choose between Amplify, Bold, or Curl styles), the Whisper Light Dual-Sided Bond in clear and black formulas, and a handy case that can house all of your tools.

What We Don’t Love: Since it takes some time to get the hang of applying these lashes, this kit is not recommended for beginners.

Overall, these lashes are great for a first-timer who wants to add a little oomph to their look. “[They] would be wonderful for a night out, an event, or [a] stage performance,” our tester adds. “They're a bit much for every day and definitely don't look natural, but if that's not what you're looking for they're a great option!”

On top of that, these lashes provide comfortable wear for hours on end. “Previously, I have found some bands of strip lashes uncomfortable or noticeable, especially on the inner corner of my eyes, but these felt so light and I could barely feel them on!” our tester exclaims. Another bonus: They come in six different styles

Want to try fake lashes for the first time, but don’t know where to start? These Sephora lashes are just the thing you need. They’re versatile, pliable, and can be adjusted to fit any lash line. ”I found these strip lashes extremely easy to apply,” our tester says. “They're lightweight and flexible, which makes handling them easier. I applied these lashes with my fingers, which made for an even simpler, no-fuss application.”

Overall, these lashes are great for anyone who is looking to amp up their makeup look because they add a dramatic, fluttery flare. We will point out that they are very long, so if you’re hoping for natural-looking falsies, these might be too much for you.

Lilly Lashes is a fan-favorite brand for a reason. For starters, they make incredible lashes that are suited for all eye shapes. A major selling point is their flexibility — they can be altered to fit different lash lines, including almond, hooded, downturned, upturned, and more. On top of that, the application process is straightforward and easy, especially given that these lashes are so voluminous. While they might seem heavy due to the number of fibers on each strip, our tester says they’re almost weightless. “Despite the lashes being long enough to hit my eyebrows, the product feels extremely lightweight.”

What We Don’t Love: If you’re going for a natural makeup look, these lashes might be too long.

As for the application process , it couldn’t be simpler. “I thought this process was much easier than the other lashes I tested,” one reviewer comments. We will note that the other tester points out that the lash band itself isn’t curved, so it may not be the perfect fit on every eye shape. With that being said, these are great lashes for anyone with straight lash lines. (If you have a more curved lash line, we suggest using half lashes as they tend to be easier to place.) And as for our favorite thing about these lashes: They are reusable and can be worn up to 10 times.

If you want to step up your makeup game, these KISS lashes are sure to do the trick. They’re made with 100 percent synthetic faux mink hair and offer bold volume and length. The super-fine hairs are long and fluttery, making them ideal for anyone who wants to create a dramatic eye makeup look. Of the two testers that tried these lashes, one explains, “I love the overall look — it’s dramatic and fun.” Another tester notes that the falsies accentuate their natural lashes and make them look much longer.

What We Don’t Love: The lash line is very straight, meaning this set might not be a fit for all eye shapes.

If we needed another reason to love them, our tester explains that these lashes “would definitely hold up to multiple wears.” The lashes also feature a thin, black band that rests snugly on the eyelids and looks like eyeliner. “They are perfect for a night out and would look beautiful in photos,” our tester adds. “They aren’t too dramatic but add a nice flare to your eyes.” As for the best part: These falsies are vegan and cruelty-free.

If there’s one brand that just gets it when it comes to false lashes, it’s Colourpop. These faux mink lashes are the crème de la crème for more than one reason. First, they’re made with soft, 100 percent synthetic fibers that look just like real lashes. On top of that, they add gorgeous wispy length and definition without being too dramatic. And, according to one of our testers, “they’re very lightweight and comfortable on the eyes. You barely feel them, and they don’t inhibit your ability to see.” Plus, these lashes were designed to fit all lash lines, which means you don’t have to measure or trim them.

Our Testing Process

To start, we did a deep dive into the bestselling false eyelashes across top beauty brands. After reviewing the ratings, we rounded up the 19 most popular falsies on the market and put them to the test. 10 testers analyzed the fake eyelashes on a scale of 1 to 5 for four important categories: Ease of application, weight, wear, and look. Once the testers provided their feedback, we were able to cross off the not-so-great falsies and ultimately narrow down the list to the 6 best false eyelashes of 2022.

What to Keep in Mind

Style

“The first thing to pay attention to while buying fake eyelashes is the look you are trying to achieve,” says Katya Bychkova, beauty expert and founder of the Style Sprinter blog. “Are you all about natural-looking falsies, or are you going for a dramatic look?” Once you figure that out, you can decide between three lash styles: Strip lashes (like Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes), individual flares (like Lashify Control Kit), or corner/half lashes (like Lilly Lashes Butterfl’Eyes 3D Faux Mink Half Lashes). These three styles all work to create different beauty looks.

Usually, strip lashes are best for high-drama glam results since they often feature bold lashes with crisscross patterns for extended length. On the other hand, individual flare lashes are great for natural, everyday beauty looks. These lashes come individually (hence their name), so you can apply as many or as few as you’d like. Finally, corner or half lashes were made to lift the outer corners of the eyes.

Reusability

Most false eyelashes can be reused multiple times. In fact, some lashes are actually made to be re-worn, including the Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes, Lilly Lashes Butterfl’Eyes 3D Faux Mink Half Lashes, and the lashes in the Lashify Control Kit. To properly reuse falsies, be sure to clean them after each use. To clean them, wet a Q-tip or cotton round with face wash or false lash cleaner. From there, gently wipe away any leftover glue from the lash. Once the lashes are clean, let them dry. You’ll be able to use them 15 to 20 times if cared for in this way.

Glue

Finding the right eyelash glue for your falsies is equally as important as finding good lashes. To find the best glue for you, be sure to check the ingredient list to ensure you’re not allergic to anything. (Some lash adhesives are made with latex, which can irritate eyes and eyelids.) Once you’ve checked out the ingredients, determine what color glue you want. Do you want it to be clear or black? This usually goes hand-in-hand with what kind of makeup look you’re going for (bold or natural). From there, be sure you’re applying a thin line of glue along the falsies’ lash line. Some lashes, like Lashify Control Kit, come with adhesives, too.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you apply false lashes?

Just like every home needs a solid foundation, every pair of lashes needs the same. According to Bychkova, the best way to apply fake eyelashes is by first measuring the length of the band compared to your lid. “Often, you might need to cut the lash to fit your eye size,” she explains. “Use small manicure scissors and always cut starting from the outer corner of the lash, (i.e., from the side where the lashes are the longest.)” (We will note that you won’t have to cut the Lilly Lashes Butterfl’Eyes 3D Faux Mink Half Lashes since they’re half the size of typical falsies.)

Once you’ve done that, prep your skin for the falsies. “If you're not wearing eyeshadow, put some loose setting powder on to ensure your lids are not too oily, as it might impact how a lash glue sticks to your skin,” Bychkova says. When your lids are ready for the lashes, use a dedicated lash applicator (like the Tweezerman Lash Assist False Lash Applicator) or tweezers to grab the falsies. From there, apply a thin coat of lash glue to the false lash and wait 15 seconds before putting the lash on your eyelid. (This will ensure the glue gets tacky.) Finally, secure the false lash along your lash line, and you’re done!

How do you remove false lashes?

In terms of removing false eyelashes, the best way to do so is slowly and carefully so you don’t pull out natural lashes. “I remove false lashes by gently peeling them off, starting from the outside corner,” says celebrity makeup artist Andrew Velázquez. “If there happens to be glue residue, I apply an oil based eye makeup remover to rub off the rest.”

Additionally, if you are wearing lashes with strong glue, ​​Bychkova recommends soaking lashes in a makeup remover first. To do so, wet a cotton round in an oil-based makeup remover (like Chanel Gentle Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover) and leave it on your lid for about 15 to 30 seconds. “During this time, the product will break down some glue, making it easier to remove your falsies,” she says. “Don't just pull your false eyelashes! By doing so, you are risking pulling out your lashes.”

How do you clean false lashes?

There are a few ways to clean false lashes. “First, clean the glue out of the lashes by washing them with a foam face wash,” says Sima Mosbacher, a lash expert and founder of Urban Doll. “If you’re removing a stronger glue, I would suggest using an oil solution. You can also use a dish soap.”

Aside from face wash and dish soap, Bychkova notes that there are also dedicated false lash cleansers. She recommends using Velour Lash Clean, which you can use for both lash extensions and falsies. Just apply these solutions to the lash lines and gently rub off the glue.

Can you reuse false lashes?

Yes, you can reuse most false lashes. (Three picks on this list are actually made to be worn multiple times: Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes in Bae, Lilly Lashes Butterfl’Eyes 3D Faux Mink Half Lashes, and the lashes in the Lashify Control Kit). Bychkova notes that if you take good care of your falsies and don't damage them during the removal process, you could reuse them up to 20 times. Just ensure that you are properly cleaning them and using a strong glue that works with your lashes and eyelids.

How long do false lashes last?

According to Bychkova, the lifespan of your falsies depends on one simple thing: How well you care for them. “If you clean your false eyelashes properly after each wear and store them in a container that doesn't bend them, you could have a good 10 to 20 wears out of a single set,” she says.

Once applied, your falsies should be able to stay on for a full day (unless you have oily skin, says Mosbacher, then they may fall off quicker). That said, even though they can be reused and worn all day, they should always be removed before sleeping. “Although they are very commonly used, eyelash extensions and fake eyelashes can often create [eye] issues,” explains Christopher Zoumalan, M.D., a board-certified oculoplastic surgeon. “It's either the eyelashes themselves or the adhesives used that create issues for some patients.” While he explains that many patients don’t have problems with falsies, he also adds that there is evidence that wearing false eyelashes for too long can cause problems such as eyelid and eye inflammation (like conjunctivitis) and other infections. To avoid this, be sure you’re taking off your falsies each night and adequately washing your face.

What is InStyle Picks?

Did you notice the InStyle Picks seal of approval at the top of this story? That means our team of testers has reviewed every product on this list using a unique methodology to ensure it's really worth your time, money, and attention. We may get samples for free to try but we never promise positive (or any!) coverage in exchange. Put simply: InStyle picks are products we love, and we've put them to the test to be sure you will too.

Why Trust InStyle

Lauren Harano has been contributing to InStyle since August 2022, where she covers all things beauty. She is knowledgeable about everything from skincare to makeup, and has tested hundreds of products during her career. For this article, Lauren interviewed four beauty experts: celebrity makeup artist Andrew Velázquez; beauty expert and founder of the Style Sprinter blog, Katya Bychkova; lash expert and founder of Urban Doll, Sima Mosbacher; and board-certified oculoplastic surgeon and CEO and founder of Skinuva, Christopher Zoumalan, M.D.. All three experts lent their expertise and shared their advice for safely applying and wearing false eyelashes. Additionally, Lauren compiled insights from our in-house testers, poured over product specifications, and rounded up our top picks for this story. Each pair of fake eyelashes on this list is easy to apply and amplifies the look of natural lashes.