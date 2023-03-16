But no matter your goal, there’s likely a tool that can accomplish it, according to Dr. Hardik Doshi, a double board certified facial plastic surgeon in Long Island, New York, who says that: “There is some evidence to suggest that at-home facial devices can be effective in improving the appearance of the skin.”

High tech skincare is more advanced than ever, made evident in major part to a bevy of buzzy facial tools and devices available today. Consider the MIT-educated Ph.D. scientists that created a micro-mist device that allows ingredients to penetrate 20 times deeper or the ingenious device that accomplishes eight+ tasks in a single handheld tool. Or maybe you’re old school — no problem! There’s more scientific proof than ever that tried-and-true tools, like facial massagers and gua sha , have face-altering benefits.

Best Overall TheraFace Pro Therabody View On Therabody.com What We Love: This single tool addresses at least eight different skin concerns, including de-puffing, releasing muscle tension and firming skin.

What We Don’t Love: The hot and cold ring attachments are sold separately. Kristyn Smith, aesthetician and founder of Practise NYC, counts Bella Hadid (among many, many more fresh-faced models and celebrities) as a regular client. Smith has access to every device on the market, both new and old, and her recommendation for the must-have at-home tool is the TheraFace. It’s heralded as an all-in-one device, but truly, it’s an eight-in-one solution, courtesy of the various attachments that harness several different energy and physical therapies into one single instrument. A kit includes three percussive attachments, one microcurrent ring, three LED rings (red light for fine lines, blue for acne, and infrared to target deep skin and wrinkles), and one cleansing ring. You can also purchase hot and cold ring add-ons. “It has several different modalities that target some of the facial issues that I think have become more prominent since the pandemic,” she says, including increased facial tension, which she says is not only uncomfortable, but it can also have a huge impact on the face over time. Yet, the TheraFace’s percussive therapy — aka rapid and repetitive vibrating pressure — takes the guesswork out of an at-home facial and neck massage; all you have to do is hold the device against your skin. To tighten or lift your visage, simply swap the percussive therapy heads for the microcurrent attachment and get to work stimulating your facial muscles, which then, in turn, increases collagen synthesis within the skin, says Smith. Price at time of publish: $399 Type of Tool: Microcurrent, LED, cleansing | Good for: Sculpting, tension relief, brightening | Usage: Daily or weekly (depending on attachment)

Best Budget Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy Solawave View On Solawave.co What We Love: Its travel-friendly size and budget-conscious price make it a great beginner’s tool.

What We Don’t Love: The results can be subtle. This four-in-one wand features four distinct settings designed to support the skin all within one small, handheld tool that weighs less than an ounce: Red light, low-level microcurrent, low-vibration facial massage, and therapeutic warmth. Not only can it help with facial tone, fine lines, puffiness, and redness, but it gets the job done with only five minutes of your time each day, three days a week. It’s also great before a big night out, as shown by Meghann Fahy at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Makeup artist Emily Cheng used this wand over her entire face, spending extra time on smile lines. “Also, it's great to calm any inflammation or spots on the face prior to makeup,” says Cheng. Price at time of publish: $149 Type of Tool: Microcurrent, LED, facial massage | Good for: Fine lines, puffiness, redness | Usage: 3x per week

Best for Anti-Aging Droplette Micro-Infuser Courtesy of Droplette View On Droplette.io What We Love: This first-of-its-kind tool can get topical skincare to penetrate 20 times deeper into the skin.

What We Don’t Love: The device works only with its own capsules. Droplette is what happens when two MIT-educated Ph.D. scientists accidentally stumble upon the skincare benefits of micro-mist ingredients while researching how to treat debilitating skin diseases. Throw in a patent and a grant from NASA and you’ve got the Micro-Infuser. The science behind the Droplette is based on aerosolizing ingredients into a micro-mist, which allows products to penetrate 20 times deeper than a standard topical application, making it 90 percent more effective than other products. If it sounds kind of nuts, take a look at their impressive clinical studies that back it up. While it can only be used with their own proprietary capsules, the skincare ingredients target everything from dehydration to collagen repair. Price at time of publish: $299 Type of Tool: Micro-infuser | Good for: Dull skin, microbiome health | Usage: Daily

Best Cleansing Foreo Luna 4 Foreo View On Foreo.com What We Love: This multi-purpose tool deeply (yet gently) cleanses and sculpts.

What We Don’t Love: It turns off automatically after one minute, whether or not you’re done cleansing. Dr. Doshi only recommends a few facial devices, but he does see promise with cleansing devices, like this option from Foreo. “They can help to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from the skin more effectively than using your hands alone,” he says, adding that the gentle brush bristles can also exfoliate the skin and improve circulation. Foreo’s latest iteration, the Luna 4, is their most advanced — and universal — cleansing brush yet, thanks to its soft silicone bristles that go easy on ultra-sensitive skin and 16 different pulsation options that range from a soft vibration to a more intense pulse for a deep cleanse. Price at time of publish: $279 Type of Tool: Electronic cleansing | Best for: Cleansing, sculpting | Usage: Daily

Best Sculpting NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit NuFACE View On Mynuface.com What We Love: Long considered a game-changing tool, the NuFace is easy to use and can seriously lift and sculpt the face.

What We Don’t Love: NuFace’s activator gel, which conducts the microcurrent from the device to the facial muscles, must be applied to the face before using. Microcurrent performs exactly as the name implies: The device sends a low-voltage (aka micro) current of electricity to the skin and underlying muscles, which triggers a temporary spike in collagen production, causing the facial muscles to contract and tighten. NuFace has become synonymous with microcurrent facial tools and the Trinity+ is their strongest at-home device yet. While all NuFace devices are FDA-cleared to visibly contour your face quickly, this Trinity+ lets you level-up your experience by pressing the new boost button. This kicks the microcurrent power into overdrive, offering 25 percent more intensity to target stubborn areas. Price at time of publish: $395 Type of Tool: Microcurrent | Good for: Contouring, lifting | Usage: 5x per week

Best for Eyes CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector CurrentBody View On Cosmetify.com View On Currentbody.com View On Currentbody.com What We Love: This anti-aging eye mask targets the delicate eye area to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.

What We Don’t Love: It takes eight weeks of consistent, daily usage to see results. CurrentBody’s newest creation is this FDA-approved eye device that hones in on every type of eye area woe, including fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness, to reveal smoother skin and younger-looking eye area. The rechargeable mask has 80 professional-strength LED bulbs that emit four wavelengths — amber, red, deep red, and infrared — to speed up the body’s natural production of collagen and elastin production. This encourages cellular repair and supports the skin’s natural anti-inflammatory response, leading to a healthier-looking eye area over time. The only drawback is that you must be strict when it comes to usage; expect to spend three minutes a day, six days a week, to see results. Price at time of publish: $249 Type of Tool: LED mask | Good for: Dark circles, puffiness, fine lines | Usage: Daily

Best Roller Joanna Czech Facial Massager Net a Porter View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Joannaczech.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: The roller shape is specifically designed to relieve tension, increase circulation, and improve the skin’s overall tone.

What We Don’t Love: It can’t be used alone; it should be paired with a slippery skincare product to reduce friction on the skin. Nary a professional knows more about facial tools than famed celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech. Her world-famous facials often involve some of the most high-tech devices on the market — but when it came to creating her eponymous facial tool, Czech went old school. The roller’s heavy metal orbs mimic the intense, sculpting facial massage Czech is known for to amp up circulation, release jaw and neck tension, and improve lymphatic drainage. In just seven minutes a day, Czech says you can “physically change the shape of your face,” counting lifted brows, a defined jawline, and contoured cheekbones as just some of the facial magic this tool can deliver with consistent use. Price at time of publish: $189 Type of Tool: Massager | Good for: Tension relief, sculpting, lymphatic drainage | Usage: Daily

Best Gua Sha Lanshin Jade Gua Sha Tool Lanshin View On Lanshin.com What We Love: This ethically-sourced jade gua sha effectively kickstarts circulation and de-puffs the eye area.

What We Don’t Love: It can take patience and time to perfect the proper gua sha technique. New to gua sha? Grab this tool from Sandra Lanshin Chiu, an acupuncturist, herbalist, and Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner, who designed this Xiuyan Jade device specifically for beginners to master basic gua sha foundational techniques. If you’re totally lost, follow along with one of her in-depth online tutorials, but when in doubt, hold skin taut and glide the gua sha from the corner of the mouth up towards the top of your ear to contour, lift, de-puff, and decongest in a handful of minutes. As a bonus, gua sha also invigorates facial circulation, thus refreshing and brightening the appearance of skin. Price at time of publish: $49 Type of Tool: Gua sha | Good for: Lifting, puffiness | Usage: Daily

Best for Facial Removal Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal Dermaflash View on Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Love: You can safely remove facial hair — and dead skin cells — without fear of getting nicked or cut.

What We Don’t Love: It takes a bit of trial and error to get your method down pat. This updated device from Dermaflash makes smooth and fuzz-free complexions easy and simple. The facial hair removal tool uses sonic technology (up to 14,000 sonic vibrations a minute) to glide over skin while the microblade safely removes hair and debris, sans nicks or cuts. Not only does it remove facial hair, but it also carefully exfoliates dead skin cells, revealing a smoother complexion and radiant skin. This type of manual exfoliation can give skin a more youthful appearance, too. In clinical trials, 100 percent of testers said their skin looked younger, healthier and refreshed. Price at time of publish: $199 Type of Tool: Dermaplane | Good for: Exfoliation, hair removal | Usage: Weekly

Best for At-Home Facial Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What We Love: This professional-grade steamer is a dream for at-home facialists to loosen up congestion deep with pores.

What We Don’t Love: This steamer is intense and can cause redness for those with rosacea or sensitive skin. Looking to mimic spa-like results from the comfort of your own home? This professional-grade steamer from Dr. Dennis Gross will make the experience a snap. The warm, heavy steam will dislodge grime from clogged pores, making extractions easy and pain-free, while encouraging the layers of serums and masks to penetrate deeply into skin. Even if you’re not giving yourself fantastically indulgent at-home facials, the steamer’s micro-steam setting can promote the skin’s moisture retention as well as speed up circulation — no extractions needed! Price at time of publish: $159 Type of Tool: Steamer | Good for: Improving hydration, circulation | Usage: Weekly

Best Splurge Face Gym Pure Lift Facial Toning Device Face Gym View On Facegym.com What We Love: One of the most intense and advanced electric muscle stimulation tools currently available, you’ll see instant facial sculpting and toning.

What We Don’t Love: We love the results from this powerful device, although it should be used carefully. For those looking for deeper results when it comes to lifting and sculpting, this device from Face Gym is one of the strongest out there. Harnessing its patented triple-wave technology, it can reach deeper into facial muscles than most other devices, activating and elevating muscles for truly surprising results in minutes. Unlike traditional microcurrent devices which penetrate the dermis, this tool is designed to work far deeper into skin at the muscle level. Lizzo’s makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, uses this device to tone and sculpt the Grammy-winning star’s face, focusing on the jawline and cheekbones specifically. “I’m always blown away by how quickly you see the results, it’s definitely my must-have tool for the red carpet,” he says. Price at time of publish: $520 Type of Tool: EMS tool | Good for: Sculpting, toning | Usage: Every other day