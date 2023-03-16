Beauty Beauty Products & Tools The 12 Best Facial Tools of 2023 for Healthy, Radiant Skin Whether you want to sculpt, massage, brighten, fight acne, or de-puff, these at-home tools and devices offer it all. By Kristin Limoges Kristin Limoges Kristin Limoges is a New York-based wellness and beauty writer and has spent nearly a decade in the print and digital space. She's constantly in search of the most up-to-date and accurate intel on topics and prides herself on providing in-depth and helpful info for her readers. Check her out on Instagram: @kristinlimoges. In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews What to Look For in Facial Tools Your Questions, Answered Why Shop With Us We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. InStyle / David Hattan High tech skincare is more advanced than ever, made evident in major part to a bevy of buzzy facial tools and devices available today. Consider the MIT-educated Ph.D. scientists that created a micro-mist device that allows ingredients to penetrate 20 times deeper or the ingenious device that accomplishes eight+ tasks in a single handheld tool. Or maybe you're old school — no problem! There's more scientific proof than ever that tried-and-true tools, like facial massagers and gua sha, have face-altering benefits. But no matter your goal, there’s likely a tool that can accomplish it, according to Dr. Hardik Doshi, a double board certified facial plastic surgeon in Long Island, New York, who says that: “There is some evidence to suggest that at-home facial devices can be effective in improving the appearance of the skin.” The 7 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our Top Picks Best Overall: TheraFace Pro at Therabody.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy at Solawave.co Jump to Review Best for Anti-Aging: Droplette Micro-Infuser at Droplette.io Jump to Review Best Cleansing: Foreo Luna 4 at Foreo.com Jump to Review Best Sculpting: NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit at Mynuface.com Jump to Review Best for Eyes: CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector at Cosmetify.com Jump to Review Best Roller: Joanna Czech Facial Massager at Bergdorfgoodman.com Jump to Review Best Gua Sha: Lanshin Jade Gua Sha Tool at Lanshin.com Jump to Review Best for Facial Removal: Dermaflash Luxe+ Jump to Review Best for At-Home Facial: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall TheraFace Pro Therabody View On Therabody.com What We Love: This single tool addresses at least eight different skin concerns, including de-puffing, releasing muscle tension and firming skin.What We Don’t Love: The hot and cold ring attachments are sold separately. Kristyn Smith, aesthetician and founder of Practise NYC, counts Bella Hadid (among many, many more fresh-faced models and celebrities) as a regular client. Smith has access to every device on the market, both new and old, and her recommendation for the must-have at-home tool is the TheraFace. It’s heralded as an all-in-one device, but truly, it’s an eight-in-one solution, courtesy of the various attachments that harness several different energy and physical therapies into one single instrument. A kit includes three percussive attachments, one microcurrent ring, three LED rings (red light for fine lines, blue for acne, and infrared to target deep skin and wrinkles), and one cleansing ring. You can also purchase hot and cold ring add-ons. “It has several different modalities that target some of the facial issues that I think have become more prominent since the pandemic,” she says, including increased facial tension, which she says is not only uncomfortable, but it can also have a huge impact on the face over time. Yet, the TheraFace’s percussive therapy — aka rapid and repetitive vibrating pressure — takes the guesswork out of an at-home facial and neck massage; all you have to do is hold the device against your skin. To tighten or lift your visage, simply swap the percussive therapy heads for the microcurrent attachment and get to work stimulating your facial muscles, which then, in turn, increases collagen synthesis within the skin, says Smith. Price at time of publish: $399 Type of Tool: Microcurrent, LED, cleansing | Good for: Sculpting, tension relief, brightening | Usage: Daily or weekly (depending on attachment) Best Budget Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy Solawave View On Solawave.co What We Love: Its travel-friendly size and budget-conscious price make it a great beginner’s tool.What We Don’t Love: The results can be subtle. This four-in-one wand features four distinct settings designed to support the skin all within one small, handheld tool that weighs less than an ounce: Red light, low-level microcurrent, low-vibration facial massage, and therapeutic warmth. Not only can it help with facial tone, fine lines, puffiness, and redness, but it gets the job done with only five minutes of your time each day, three days a week. It’s also great before a big night out, as shown by Meghann Fahy at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Makeup artist Emily Cheng used this wand over her entire face, spending extra time on smile lines. “Also, it's great to calm any inflammation or spots on the face prior to makeup,” says Cheng. Price at time of publish: $149 Type of Tool: Microcurrent, LED, facial massage | Good for: Fine lines, puffiness, redness | Usage: 3x per week Best for Anti-Aging Droplette Micro-Infuser Courtesy of Droplette View On Droplette.io What We Love: This first-of-its-kind tool can get topical skincare to penetrate 20 times deeper into the skin.What We Don’t Love: The device works only with its own capsules. Droplette is what happens when two MIT-educated Ph.D. scientists accidentally stumble upon the skincare benefits of micro-mist ingredients while researching how to treat debilitating skin diseases. Throw in a patent and a grant from NASA and you’ve got the Micro-Infuser. The science behind the Droplette is based on aerosolizing ingredients into a micro-mist, which allows products to penetrate 20 times deeper than a standard topical application, making it 90 percent more effective than other products. If it sounds kind of nuts, take a look at their impressive clinical studies that back it up. While it can only be used with their own proprietary capsules, the skincare ingredients target everything from dehydration to collagen repair. Price at time of publish: $299 Type of Tool: Micro-infuser | Good for: Dull skin, microbiome health | Usage: Daily Best Cleansing Foreo Luna 4 Foreo View On Foreo.com What We Love: This multi-purpose tool deeply (yet gently) cleanses and sculpts.What We Don’t Love: It turns off automatically after one minute, whether or not you’re done cleansing. Dr. Doshi only recommends a few facial devices, but he does see promise with cleansing devices, like this option from Foreo. “They can help to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from the skin more effectively than using your hands alone,” he says, adding that the gentle brush bristles can also exfoliate the skin and improve circulation. Foreo’s latest iteration, the Luna 4, is their most advanced — and universal — cleansing brush yet, thanks to its soft silicone bristles that go easy on ultra-sensitive skin and 16 different pulsation options that range from a soft vibration to a more intense pulse for a deep cleanse. Price at time of publish: $279 Type of Tool: Electronic cleansing | Best for: Cleansing, sculpting | Usage: Daily Best Sculpting NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit NuFACE View On Mynuface.com What We Love: Long considered a game-changing tool, the NuFace is easy to use and can seriously lift and sculpt the face.What We Don’t Love: NuFace’s activator gel, which conducts the microcurrent from the device to the facial muscles, must be applied to the face before using. Microcurrent performs exactly as the name implies: The device sends a low-voltage (aka micro) current of electricity to the skin and underlying muscles, which triggers a temporary spike in collagen production, causing the facial muscles to contract and tighten. NuFace has become synonymous with microcurrent facial tools and the Trinity+ is their strongest at-home device yet. While all NuFace devices are FDA-cleared to visibly contour your face quickly, this Trinity+ lets you level-up your experience by pressing the new boost button. This kicks the microcurrent power into overdrive, offering 25 percent more intensity to target stubborn areas. Price at time of publish: $395 Type of Tool: Microcurrent | Good for: Contouring, lifting | Usage: 5x per week Best for Eyes CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector CurrentBody View On Cosmetify.com View On Currentbody.com View On Currentbody.com What We Love: This anti-aging eye mask targets the delicate eye area to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.What We Don’t Love: It takes eight weeks of consistent, daily usage to see results. CurrentBody’s newest creation is this FDA-approved eye device that hones in on every type of eye area woe, including fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness, to reveal smoother skin and younger-looking eye area. The rechargeable mask has 80 professional-strength LED bulbs that emit four wavelengths — amber, red, deep red, and infrared — to speed up the body’s natural production of collagen and elastin production. This encourages cellular repair and supports the skin’s natural anti-inflammatory response, leading to a healthier-looking eye area over time. The only drawback is that you must be strict when it comes to usage; expect to spend three minutes a day, six days a week, to see results. Price at time of publish: $249 Type of Tool: LED mask | Good for: Dark circles, puffiness, fine lines | Usage: Daily Best Roller Joanna Czech Facial Massager Net a Porter View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Joannaczech.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: The roller shape is specifically designed to relieve tension, increase circulation, and improve the skin’s overall tone.What We Don’t Love: It can’t be used alone; it should be paired with a slippery skincare product to reduce friction on the skin. Nary a professional knows more about facial tools than famed celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech. Her world-famous facials often involve some of the most high-tech devices on the market — but when it came to creating her eponymous facial tool, Czech went old school. The roller’s heavy metal orbs mimic the intense, sculpting facial massage Czech is known for to amp up circulation, release jaw and neck tension, and improve lymphatic drainage. In just seven minutes a day, Czech says you can “physically change the shape of your face,” counting lifted brows, a defined jawline, and contoured cheekbones as just some of the facial magic this tool can deliver with consistent use. Price at time of publish: $189 Type of Tool: Massager | Good for: Tension relief, sculpting, lymphatic drainage | Usage: Daily Best Gua Sha Lanshin Jade Gua Sha Tool Lanshin View On Lanshin.com What We Love: This ethically-sourced jade gua sha effectively kickstarts circulation and de-puffs the eye area.What We Don’t Love: It can take patience and time to perfect the proper gua sha technique. New to gua sha? Grab this tool from Sandra Lanshin Chiu, an acupuncturist, herbalist, and Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner, who designed this Xiuyan Jade device specifically for beginners to master basic gua sha foundational techniques. If you’re totally lost, follow along with one of her in-depth online tutorials, but when in doubt, hold skin taut and glide the gua sha from the corner of the mouth up towards the top of your ear to contour, lift, de-puff, and decongest in a handful of minutes. As a bonus, gua sha also invigorates facial circulation, thus refreshing and brightening the appearance of skin. Price at time of publish: $49 Type of Tool: Gua sha | Good for: Lifting, puffiness | Usage: Daily Best for Facial Removal Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal Dermaflash View on Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Love: You can safely remove facial hair — and dead skin cells — without fear of getting nicked or cut.What We Don’t Love: It takes a bit of trial and error to get your method down pat. This updated device from Dermaflash makes smooth and fuzz-free complexions easy and simple. The facial hair removal tool uses sonic technology (up to 14,000 sonic vibrations a minute) to glide over skin while the microblade safely removes hair and debris, sans nicks or cuts. Not only does it remove facial hair, but it also carefully exfoliates dead skin cells, revealing a smoother complexion and radiant skin. This type of manual exfoliation can give skin a more youthful appearance, too. In clinical trials, 100 percent of testers said their skin looked younger, healthier and refreshed. Price at time of publish: $199 Type of Tool: Dermaplane | Good for: Exfoliation, hair removal | Usage: Weekly Best for At-Home Facial Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What We Love: This professional-grade steamer is a dream for at-home facialists to loosen up congestion deep with pores.What We Don’t Love: This steamer is intense and can cause redness for those with rosacea or sensitive skin. Looking to mimic spa-like results from the comfort of your own home? This professional-grade steamer from Dr. Dennis Gross will make the experience a snap. The warm, heavy steam will dislodge grime from clogged pores, making extractions easy and pain-free, while encouraging the layers of serums and masks to penetrate deeply into skin. Even if you’re not giving yourself fantastically indulgent at-home facials, the steamer’s micro-steam setting can promote the skin’s moisture retention as well as speed up circulation — no extractions needed! Price at time of publish: $159 Type of Tool: Steamer | Good for: Improving hydration, circulation | Usage: Weekly Best Splurge Face Gym Pure Lift Facial Toning Device Face Gym View On Facegym.com What We Love: One of the most intense and advanced electric muscle stimulation tools currently available, you’ll see instant facial sculpting and toning.What We Don’t Love: We love the results from this powerful device, although it should be used carefully. For those looking for deeper results when it comes to lifting and sculpting, this device from Face Gym is one of the strongest out there. Harnessing its patented triple-wave technology, it can reach deeper into facial muscles than most other devices, activating and elevating muscles for truly surprising results in minutes. Unlike traditional microcurrent devices which penetrate the dermis, this tool is designed to work far deeper into skin at the muscle level. Lizzo’s makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, uses this device to tone and sculpt the Grammy-winning star’s face, focusing on the jawline and cheekbones specifically. “I’m always blown away by how quickly you see the results, it’s definitely my must-have tool for the red carpet,” he says. Price at time of publish: $520 Type of Tool: EMS tool | Good for: Sculpting, toning | Usage: Every other day Best LED Light Therapy OmniLux LED Contour Face Mask OmniLux View On Omniluxled.com What We Love: The travel-friendly mask can improve the overall health and radiance of skin within weeks.What We Don’t Love: It’s not as powerful as other (albeit much more expensive) LED light therapy masks. LED devices can treat a number of skin concerns depending on the color of the light, says Pavitt, making them her favorite at-home facial tools. This LED mask — which was already buzzy and in demand — hit fever-pitch fame when Bella Hadid was seen using the device on Smith’s Instagram. It features 132 medical-grade LEDs with red and near-infrared light to target fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and redness. With daily, consistent usage, the mask can stimulate collagen production and refine skin tone, leaving skin looking healthier, radiant, and more youthful, with results starting around six weeks. Price at time of publish: $395 Type of Tool: LED | Good for: Fine lines, discoloration, redness | Usage: 3-5x per week What to Look For in Facial Tools Skincare Concern Knowing what you’re hoping to accomplish with a facial device or tool is a crucial first step. Acne: For many, the source of some acne is improper cleansing. A facial cleansing brush can alleviate skin congestion, clogged pores, and flare-ups by gently exfoliating the skin, and removing dirt, oil, and makeup that can clog pores and contribute to breakouts, says Dr. Doshi. As a second step in an acne-fighting routine, Dr. Doshi recommends a blue light therapy device. The wavelengths from blue light kill acne-causing bacteria on the skin’s surface. Hyperpigmentation: Discoloration can be a difficult condition to self-treat, but there are a few devices that can help. According to Dr. Doshi, a microcurrent device can help to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of pigmentation. Additionally, speeding up circulation with a manual device, like a massage tool or gua sha can reduce inflammation, which is a common trigger for hyperpigmentation. Fine lines and wrinkles :While you might feel tempted to grab the most super-charged device you can find to address the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, a manual facial massage tool can work wonders too, says Dr. Doshi. “A facial massage tool can be used to gently massage the skin,” he says. “This can help to improve circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness, and improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.” Type of Tool The world of facial tools and devices is varied and expansive, but here are the most popular categories. LED: Light Emitting Diodes use different wavelengths of light to target various skin concerns, explains Dr. Doshi. Each wavelength targets specific focuses, from acne to skin texture to fine lines. Microcurrent: A microcurrent device uses small electrical currents to stimulate the facial muscles and tissues, says Dr. Doshi. The device is designed to allow the electrical current to build up muscles in the face, lifting and tightening the skin. Some companies claim microcurrent can also stimulate collagen production. Facial massage tools: Facial massage tools, like Lanshin Gua Sha and Joanna Czech Facial Massager, can be used to gently massage the skin, helping to improve circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, as well as reduce puffiness and give a lifted look. Ease of Use Let’s be honest: No matter the promises of youthful, radiant skin or Benjamin Button-ing your way through life, if a device can’t be easily integrated into our skincare routines, forget it. If a device is complicated, you’re simply not likely to use it, and if you’re not using it consistently, then you may as well not be using it at all.LEDs couldn’t be easier, you simply strap it on and allow them to get to work for 5-15 minutes while you bask under the wavelength glow. They are a time commitment though and require consistent usage to achieve noticeable benefits. Electric stimulation devices tend to be a tad more complicated and require a consistent level of pressure and focus on each side of the face for symmetrical results. NuFace and Face Gym are both easy electric devices to use — and some of the most powerful, too. Lastly, (and there’s no way to sugarcoat this) facial massaging tools require a lot of effort and handiwork. They’re also most beneficial when paired with proper technique, which is why it’s important to learn tips from trusted experts when perfecting the basics so you can successfully achieve sculpted, de-puffed, and de-congested results from the comfort of your own bathroom. Your Questions, Answered Do facial devices work? Facial tools absolutely work — as long as you’re investing in good quality products. And importantly, you’ll only see results if you’re consistent, says Czech, who adds that discipline is key. It’s also important to keep your expectations under control, as you’re never going to see the same dramatic results with at-home tools that you would with in-office treatments. At-home facial tools can be effective, but they should also be used in conjunction with a skincare routine, says Dr. Doshi, which includes, at minimum, a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. “Additionally, for more severe acne, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines and wrinkles, it's always best to consult with a board-certified facial plastic surgeon or dermatologist to develop a customized treatment plan,” he says. Are facial tools safe? Facial devices that use energy modalities in high settings are powerful and should only be used as directed. “I have had to repair damage from multiple at-home devices that were either unsafe or overused,” says Dr. Jennifer Levine, a New York-based double board certified facial plastic surgeon. Before using a new device or tool, read the manufacturer's instructions carefully first. It’s also always wise to start with the lowest setting or intensity level and gradually increase if needed, says Dr. Doshi, who adds that no device should be applied to broken or irritated skin. Keeping the device clean by sanitizing it after each use to prevent the buildup of bacteria (how to clean the device will be listed in the manual) will also ensure maximum safety, but above all else — discontinue use if you experience any pain, discomfort, or adverse skin reactions. How often should I use a facial tool? Each device or tool will come with a booklet of instructions or best practices. This is not the time to go rogue; follow the instructions and usage provided by the brand. “Overuse of certain devices or using them incorrectly can cause skin irritation or damage,” says Dr. Doshi. For example, a facial cleansing brush is wonderful — but using it too frequently or with too much pressure can damage the skin's natural protective barrier and potentially cause dryness, irritation, and sensitivity, he says. In general, he says it's best to start slow with a new facial tool (ideally once a week or every other week) and gradually increase frequency if your skin tolerates it well.