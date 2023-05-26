The 15 Best Eyeliner Pencils of 2023 to Add Definition and Drama

But because of their versatile usage, which can include waterlining the eyes, creating a sultry smudge, or outlasting tears, shopping for eyeliner pencils can require a little foresight. While certain picks offer unique benefits, we’ve found that most of the eyeliner pencils beloved by makeup artists can be blended out as needed, yet still set quickly. When it comes to eyeliner pencils, you can expect dramatic pigments and fade-resistant wear that can be smoked out or applied with precision.

While even the best eyeliner pencils can seem a little snooze-y compared to liquid liners and glitter-flecked formulas, they have one major advantage: Functionality. Few other makeup products can offer the same ease of use, long-term wear, and pigment payoff as eyeliner pencils — not to mention the inherent ability to define, emphasize, and play up the eyes.

Best Overall Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner 4.7 Victoria Beckham View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey What We Love: It's so saturated with pigment that a single swipe is enough. What We Don’t Love: You have to sharpen it regularly. This kajal-based eyeliner earned the top spot for its multifunctional formula. “I love the Victoria Beckham liners,” says Monika Blunder, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Gemma Chan and Amanda Seyfried. “They are super-creamy and smudge and blend out beautifully — and once they set, they don't budge.” Although it feels creamy and soft as you draw it on, you can still sharpen the tip (with the included sharpener) for a clear, precise line. Then, once it sets, the formula is waterproof and smudge-resistant, so it won't smear beneath the eyes. Another plus is that it comes in three different finishes — matte, shimmer, and jewel — allowing you to create a number of different looks. It's also safe to use on the waterline. Price at time of publish: $30 Type: Kajal | Shades: 15 | Size: 0.042 oz

Best Budget NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Waterproof Eyeliner Stick ULTA View On Target View On Ulta View On CVS What We Love: The color payoff is unmatched. What We Don’t Love: The tip can be tricky to sharpen. These waterproof eyeliner pencils won't budge once they're on, and they're priced so that you can (and probably should) stock up on multiple shades. And that’s especially easy: They come in matte and metallic finishes — and with 33 shades to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find exactly what you’re looking for. Not only does the creamy formula resist fading and smudging, but it's also waterproof and can stay put for up to 36 hours. The light shades do require an extra layer or two to get the most impact, but the brighter and darker shades are packed with pigment for an immediate payoff. Price at time of publish: $9 Type: Cream | Shades: 33 | Size: 0.043 oz

Best Drugstore L’Oréal Infallible Grip Gel Mechanical Liner Ulta View On Ulta What We Love: It deposits rich pigment. What We Don’t Love: Because it’s mechanical, the tip doesn’t stay very sharp. Don't feel like sharpening? You’re in luck: This retractable gel eyeliner is built like a mechanical pencil, so you can just twist it up to keep the applicator fresh and sharp. It's also dual-ended with a blending sponge on the other end, making it simple to create a variety of looks. Its gel formula isn't just waterproof and resistant to smudging, it also glides onto skin easily to prevent skips or dashes along the lash line. And with a wear time of up to 36 hours, it’s pretty safe to say that your eyeliner will outlast your dwindling energy at the end of the day. It's also ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes, making it a good option for waterlining (if that's your thing). Price at time of publish: $11 Type: Gel | Shades: 6 | Size: 0.011 oz

Best Splurge Gucci Stylo Contour Des Yeux Khol Eyeliner sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Love: It’s much more blendable than other options. What We Don’t Love: The tip can break if you apply too much pressure. For unbeatable blending, consider this creamy liner, which is softer than most of its peers. This feature allows it to slide on and blend in seamlessly, making it a go-to if you're in the market for a smudged, smokey look. You could also use it to replace eyeshadow in a pinch. It's easy to apply evenly, and despite its ability to smudge, it works for waterlining, since it’s both dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested. It comes as a retractable pencil so there's no need to sharpen it — although the compromise there is that the point won't be as precise. And while it does come with a sharpener, which is housed in one end of the pencil, it tends to waste some of the product. Price at time of publish: $37 Type: Khôl | Shades: 6 | Size: 0.01 oz

Best for Sensitive Eyes Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On CVS What We Love: It’s a great, basic eyeliner that’s gentle enough for all. What We Don’t Love: It might transfer or wear off during the day. The magic of this fade-resistant (but not waterproof) eyeliner is in the formula. It's made with 99.9 percent natural materials, including a cushiony blend of jojoba, mango, and meadowfoam oils, which both offer a comfortable and hydrating application. It's not only ophthalmologist-tested, but also free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, and synthetic fragrances. The color goes on softly and smoothly, and stays put whether you're applying it to monolid eyes, hooded eyes, or oily eyelids. The drawback is that the texture of the pencil can be too hard for the waterline — and, of course, it's not fully waterproof. Price at time of publish: $10 Type: Cream | Shades: 3 | Size: 0.04 oz

Best for Waterline Hueliner Longwearing Pencil Liner Ulta View On Ulta What We Love: It easily and evenly glides across lids without skidding. What We Don’t Love: Only two shades are currently available. Infused with a moisture-rich blend of argan oil, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol, this creamy eyeliner can create a smooth, seamless line without tugging skin or skipping. While it may be soft, however, it won't break — and it's still able to create skinny lines. The latest addition to beauty influencer Deepica Mutyala's makeup line, the clean formula is safe for the waterline, from which it won't budge, since it's both waterproof and transfer-proof. The pencil itself is also retractable, negating the need for regular sharpening. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Cream | Shades: 2 | Size: 0.01 oz

Best for Oily Lids Jillian Dempsey Kohl Eyeliner View On Credo Beauty View On Bluemercury.com View On Revolve What We Love: The shades are limited, but more unique than others. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t come with a sharpener. This dual-ended eyeliner is “also a favorite,” Blunder says. “It is much stiffer and less creamy, but that allows me to get super-clean, super-thin lines — and it also doesn’t smudge once it has set down.” Even though it's stiff, it features a blending nub on one end for easy smudging, giving you added versatility. And although the pencil itself is harder than others, it's still nourishing; in fact, it’s formulated with 100 percent plant-derived ingredients, such as organic jojoba oil, organic shea butter, and marula oil. It's also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about it melting or running through sweat and tears. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Khôl | Shades: 5 | Size: 0.32 oz

Best for Beginners MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Brow, Eye & Lip Liner Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: It can be used anywhere on the face that needs definition. What We Don’t Love: It’s not waterproof. New to eyeliner? You’re in luck: “These pencils go on smoothly and work great when you need to smudge them, because they don’t dry down,” says Mai Quynh, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Ali Wong and Riley Keough. She appreciates that they’re flexible and easy to apply, too. Another perk from this option? You’re not stuck with a handful of neutrals. “I also love how many shades they offer as well,” she says. That said, the neutrals here do include a variety of browns that work for every skin tone, giving them an edge over other options. They all come in a matte finish, too, which is what allows them to be used as a brow pencil and lip liner — in addition to an eyeliner pencil. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Creamy | Shades: 14 | Size: 0.05 oz

Best Waterproof Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target What We Love: The variety of colors is unmatched. What We Don’t Love: The glitter and shimmer finishes aren’t ideal for the waterline. This oldie-but-goodie “glides on just like butter,” says celebrity makeup artist and Ulta Beauty Pro Deney Adam. “It’s the smoothest, longest-lasting eye pencil I have ever used. Obsessed!” Even better: You've got options when it comes to the shades and finish. It comes in matte, satin, glitter, metallic, and shimmer finishes, allowing you to experiment with a huge number of makeup looks. The formula deposits bold, rich color in a single application, thanks in part to its texture, courtesy of a blend of vitamin E, jojoba oil, and cottonseed oil. It’s also waterproof, offering up to 16 hours of wear for an intense look that lasts as long as you need it to. Price at time of publish: $25 Type: Gel | Shades: 38 | Size: 0.04 oz

Best for Mature Eyes Jones Road Beauty The Best Pencil 4.9 Amazon View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Love: It creates a super-sharp line. What We Don’t Love: The sharpener is sold separately. If you don't love the softness of a creamy pencil, consider Bobbi Brown’s take on the firm liner pencils instead; these were inspired by the intense, deeply pigmented pencils of old-school eyeliners from the 1970s, which were nearly devoid of any creamy or silky ingredients and had the point and firmness of an actual pencil. And while that keeps the color from settling into or tugging at fine lines and creases, it can still be blended easily once you apply it — although you might not want to, considering the neat, sharp line this can create. The downside is that the formula isn't long-lasting; it has a wear time of about six to eight hours. However, you can set it with a powder eyeshadow if you need to…although it might just be a worthy trade-off for the clean, saturated look. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Wax | Shades: 6 | Size: 0.04 oz

Best Gel Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: It strikes the right balance between softness and staying power. What We Don’t Love: You can’t really sharpen the tip. This long-wear, retractable gel liner is a winner — for a few reasons. Quynh is an especially big fan of the texture, noting that it “goes on effortlessly and stays put.” Plus, the staying power is impressive: It can last up to 12 hours without fading, smudging, or transferring onto your face, giving you all-day intensity. While it’s only available in five shades (four of which are matte, with one shimmer option), “the colors are opaque and intense in pigment,” she says. “It really stays put and makes my job easier.” If that’s not a major selling point, we’re not sure what is. Price at time of publish: $28 Type: Gel | Shades: 5 | Size: 0.01 oz

Best Longwear Makeup by Mario Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com What We Love: It has a built-in sharpener that’s easy to clean. What We Don’t Love: The tip can feel a little dry. Blunder has been loving this pencil in the black shade in particular. “It is a true, deep, rich black — and has been a staple in my kit since it came out,” she says. The dual-ended, retractable pencil balances a velvety formula on one end with a blending brush — not a sponge — on the other, which allows for more seamless blending than the usual tool. It’s not waterproof, but it still has a decent wear time. It comes with a sharpener, but you do need to sharpen it regularly if you're looking for a precise point — so there's a little more maintenance involved. However, the sharpener has a cleaning stick to get rid of the shavings, which is a nice touch. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Cream | Shades: 5 | Size: 0.03 oz

Best for Smokey Eyes Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Eye Powder Pencil Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: It’s versatile, since it can work as a liner or shadow color. What We Don’t Love: Since it’s softer, the tip is also prone to breaking. This eye pencil is infused with powders, which allow for easy blending — making it a good pick if you're looking to smudge, smoke, and saturate the color around the eyes. That also makes it especially forgiving if you’re a beginner, since there’s no real expectation for a super-precise line. Keep in mind, though, that because you’re working with powders, the payoff is a little less intense than other options out there. And there’s no longwear advantage here, so you may need to set it with a loose, translucent powder — or just manage your expectations accordingly. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Cream | Shades: 3 | Size: 0.04 oz

Best Shimmer Kulfi Underlined Kajal Eyeliner Sephora View On Sephora View On Kulfibeauty.com What We Love: It’s long-lasting, yet easy to remove. What We Don’t Love: You don’t get as much product as in other liners. Khôl, or kajal, has long been used in India to define the eyes, so it's no surprise that this AAPI-founded beauty brand employs it in this super-creamy, waterproof eyeliner. It's infused with aloe vera, safflower seed oil, and vitamin E for an easy application, delivering intense pigment and a lasting payoff. A retractable eyeliner, it works well on the waterline and won't migrate into the eye, and comes in bright shades in both matte and shimmer finishes. Put simply: It packs a punch when it comes to both color and staying power. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Khôl | Shades: 7 | Size: 0.012 oz