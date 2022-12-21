The 7 Best Eyebrow Serums of 2022, According to Brow Experts

No matter where you are in your brow journey, keep reading to uncover the best eyebrow serums, according to the pros.

Still, with so many brow serums on the market, it can be quite the chore to research each and every ingredient label to pick out a worthy formula. That’s why we chatted with Pruett and two other brow experts to determine the best eyebrow serums of 2022. Overall, Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum proved to be a favorite for its concentrated formula that manages to revive sparse, over-waxed brows in weeks.

When looking for a high-quality brow serum, aesthetician Melissa Pruett, who is the founder and CEO of MELT by Melissa , says to look for peptide-based growth serums. “They’re a combination of vitamins, antioxidants, and plant extracts/botanicals — together, these ingredients stimulate hair follicles for new growth, nourish and condition existing hairs, and promote thicker, fuller brows over time,” she explains.

Once upon a time, ultra-thin arches were the cornerstone of a chic beauty look. Nowadays, though, full, fluffy brows are the goal. The problem is, if you’ve ever over plucked your arches, it may feel impossible to achieve the brow trend (even with the best eyebrow pencils in tow). Thankfully, it is possible to grow back your brows — or grow fuller brows for the first time ever. It all comes down to supplementing your beauty routine with an eyebrow serum.

As for what’s actually inside, the serum features a special penta-peptide complex along with hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed wheat protein to deeply condition brow hairs while botanicals and vitamins A, C, and E strengthen existing hairs. Unlike most brow serums (save for the Rye Beauty Brow Grooming Serum ), this one can be used day or night, on its own, or under makeup. One of our favorite features is the thick spoolie applicator that seamlessly brushes the serum through every last hair, but it is a bit too oversized for those with thinner brows.

Here we have another luxe option, only this time it’s actually the brainchild of one of the most sought-after celebrity brow specialists. The thoughtful formula took years to develop because Healy wanted to create something that was free of hormones and parabens to ensure that anyone — even those with sensitive skin — could reap the benefits.

What We Don’t Love: While we love the thick spoolie applicator, it’s a bit bulky to use on thinner brows.

Vegamour knows a few things about hair growth — with a plethora of products that address hair thinning with beautiful results (including InStyle’s favorite lash serum ), the brand has become a powerhouse for those looking to boost density. So it comes as no surprise that thousands of Sephora shoppers swear by the GRO Volumizing Brow Serum. “It’s a great option for anyone looking for a natural, vegan formula,’ Pruett says. “It’s formulated with mung bean sprouts and red clover, which contain active phyto-molecules, zinc, and biotin to promote thicker, fuller brows in four to eight weeks with consistent use.” To not waste any product and extend the life of this serum, just be sure to wipe off excess from the tip of the wand before applying.

Though the formula itself is impressive, the packaging could use some work as it tends to leak unless stored upright.

Augustinus Bader is revered for its luxury skincare but this year, the brand expanded its portfolio with The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum. It’s formulated with roselle and safflower extracts to prevent shedding and boost growth, as well as biotin to enhance brow and lash strength. “Those looking for a double duty solution for brows and lashes might love the Augustinus Bader Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum,” Holmes says. Infused with the brand’s TFC8 technology that ‘guides key nutrients and powerful ingredients into the skin, creating optimal support for cellular renewal,’ it’s thought to be the next big thing in brow growth serums.

On the topic of ingredients, Typology Eyebrow and Lash Serum is infused with plant-based pea peptides and castor oil to deeply condition lashes and brow hairs, while boosting growth, too. For best results, Pruett says to massage the serum in with your fingertips. “It will help promote circulation since it doesn’t have an applicator wand,” she explains, noting the spoolies don’t deposit as much product close to the skin.

Don’t be fooled: Not all worthwhile brow serums are expensive. “This is an easy-to-use, inexpensive multitasker for lashes and brows,” Pruett says. While it doesn’t contain as many active growth ingredients as higher-end formulas, she says that it’s the “perfect place to start for anyone who is budgeting for beauty and self-care.”

What We Don’t Love: This is not the best option if you’re after growth (it’s better at conditioning and strengthening brows).

Sold on Goop, you know Rye Beauty Brow Grooming Serum is a chic option — but shockingly, it also happens to be more affordable compared to many brow serums on the market. Rather than having a liquid formula, this is a thicker, gel-serum that contains high concentrations of biotin, gotu kola, amino acids, and green tea extract, which together support healthy brow hair growth . On top of touting impressive conditioning and growth-enhancing abilities, the serum is also completely safe to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and is a great option for those who want to avoid using hormone-based serums. As a bonus, while most brow serums are recommended for night time use, this one can be used during the day.

Though the best results are seen in eight weeks, it’s difficult to tell when the formula is running low because of the tube design. A good rule of thumb is to replace it after 12 weeks.

Holmes adds to this, noting that this particular brow conditioner is a fan favorite not only online, but in her studio as well. “This is a bestseller at our studio because when it works, it really works,” she reveals. “We have seen some eyebrow miracles with this product.” That said, to see the best results, she says to follow her four-by-four rule. “Apply it at least four times a week for four months,” she explains. “Take a starting brow selfie, then another at four months to check your results.”

RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner is renowned for its hormone-free, biotin-infused, peptide-powered formula. “RevitaBrow is peptide driven, which is the best for hair growth,” Healy says. Where biotin works to boost growth and condition and strengthen brow hairs, green tea extract promotes healthier-looking arches.

What We Don’t Love: Because of the tube design and applicator, it’s difficult to tell when the product is running low.

The best part is that it takes just a few weeks to notice initial results. “But keep in mind that the brow hair cycle is about four to six weeks and that full results take three to four months," Pruett adds, noting the importance of patience and realistic expectations when using brow growth serums. “Consistency is key but we really believe this product is worth making a habit.” While rare, it’s important to note that some people have experienced skin and brow hair discoloration. The cases of this happening are few and far between, but if you experience this, discontinue use.

Celebrity eyebrow specialist Joey Healy agrees. “It’s free of hormones and has a very natural formula,” he remarks. Meanwhile, Pruett says she’s been swearing by it since 2016. “This has been my tried-and-true brow growth serum for my clients,” she shares. “Not only does this product revive sparse, over-waxed areas, but overall we notice everyone ending up with healthier, stronger, fuller follicles.”

Along with over 30,000 Sephora shoppers, all three of the brow experts we spoke with adore Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum. “I love this for its price point, multiple size options, and concentrated ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and a proprietary botanical blend for skin and hair health,” says brow shaping expert Michele Holmes , AKA “The Eyebrow Whisperer.”

What to Keep in Mind

Active Ingredients

According to Holmes, brow growth serums typically contain “a growth-enhancing hero ingredient or a proprietary blend of ingredients, plus natural fruit or plant-based ingredients for added brow and skin health.” That said, if you come across a brow serum that only has one ingredient or doesn’t have a growth-enhancing ingredient like peptides or biotin at the forefront of the list, it’s best to look elsewhere.

While most highly-rated brow serums are infused with peptides and/or biotin (RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner has both), Holmes says that there are other ingredients to be aware of. “A stronger serum might include prostaglandins (hair growth hormone-mimicking compounds) which target the anagen phase of the growth cycle,” she shares. “These hormone-like synthetics are often paired with natural ingredients to create a proprietary blend for the brand.” Other ingredients that are common in brow serums include conditioning castor oil and panthenol, stimulating red clover extract, growth-activating rosemary extract, and nourishing green tea extract. “These ingredients are repeated often simply because they have a long history of data and science to support growth over newer synthetic ingredients on the market,” Holmes explains.

Usage

Although you might think that using a brow serum morning and night will boost your results, it’s important to follow the specific instructions on the product you choose. “Growth serums really do work as long as you’re choosing a product with the right kinds of active ingredients and actually using it consistently,” Pruett says. While many formulas can be applied twice a day, some are meant to only be used at night — like our best overall pick Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum.

Results

Even if you’re using your brow serum as recommended, though, it’s possible that the results won’t be visible for a few weeks (or even a couple of months). “Eyebrow serums are effective and do work, but you have to have reasonable expectations,” Healy says. “For example, serums can’t grow hair on a burn or scar because the hair follicle is completely compromised at that point.” That said, he assures us that high-quality brow serums can enhance your brows. “They make your individual brows longer and thicker to get more coverage on the brow bone,” he explains. “Brow serums are also great at retaining and rooting your brows better so they don’t shed as much.” Remember, patience is key — you’ll need to use most products for eight to 12 weeks to fully see results. (Don’t forget to take before and after photos!)

Your Questions, Answered

How do eyebrow serums work?

It depends on the exact formula but generally speaking, Healy says that it comes down to amino acids, peptides, and proteins — all of which work together to boost hair growth. “Amino acids come together in chains to make peptides, and peptides come together in groups to make proteins — proteins are the building blocks of hair,” he explains. If the brow product you choose is infused with hormones, though, he says it works differently. “Not only are there noteworthy side effects, but if you discontinue the use of hormone-based products, you’re going to quickly lose the results and go back to square one,” he warns. “On the other hand, peptides lead to more hair follicle repair with better quality, and they help when retaining the hair.” With this in mind, he recommends hormone-free brow serums (one of our favorites is the Rye Beauty Brow Grooming Serum).

In order for a brow serum to be effective, it’s as much about the consistency of the product and application, as it is about the ingredients. “High-quality growth-enhancing ingredients are most effective if they can penetrate the epidermis,” Holmes says. “Serums should be thin enough to travel down the hair shaft into the skin. Effective products can fight free radicals, increase blood flow, and activate follicles leading to prolonged anagen phase growth cycles.”

Can you use an eyelash growth serum on your eyebrows?

Can you? Yes. Should you? Not necessarily. “Many companies formulate brow and lash serums separately for good reason because the eyelash growth cycle is faster than the brow cycle,” Holmes says.

Pruett adds to this, noting that eyelash serums tend to promote length, while brow serums boost fullness to address patchy areas. As such, last serums may not work effectively on brows.

Why Shop With Us

Rebecca Norris has covered beauty for nearly 10 years. For this story, she spoke with three brow experts — Melissa Pruett, Joey Healy, and Michele Holmes — to determine what makes a high-quality, results-driven eyebrow serum formula. With their top picks in mind, she presents the best eyebrow serums of 2022.

