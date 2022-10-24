The 9 Best Eye Creams for Dry Skin

Contrary to popular belief, eye creams are not a scam. In fact, they're an essential part of any healthy skincare routine.

“Eye creams are specifically designed to use on the skin around the eyes to address common concerns such as dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines and wrinkles,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Cornell - New York Presbyterian Medical Center, previously told InStyle. “Because the skin around the eye is thin and delicate, it can be especially important to use products that are gentle on the skin and intended for the eyelid area.”

That said, it's important for these formulas to also be ultra-nourishing to ensure they're helping to hydrate the skin and keep it moisturized all day and night.

With colder weather on the way, you're probably looking for the best eye cream for dry skin — and we've got you covered. Discover our top nine picks, ahead.