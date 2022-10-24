Beauty Beauty Products & Tools The 9 Best Eye Creams for Dry Skin Just in time for winter. By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves Instagram Twitter Website Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on October 24, 2022 @ 05:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Contrary to popular belief, eye creams are not a scam. In fact, they're an essential part of any healthy skincare routine. “Eye creams are specifically designed to use on the skin around the eyes to address common concerns such as dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines and wrinkles,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Cornell - New York Presbyterian Medical Center, previously told InStyle. “Because the skin around the eye is thin and delicate, it can be especially important to use products that are gentle on the skin and intended for the eyelid area.” That said, it's important for these formulas to also be ultra-nourishing to ensure they're helping to hydrate the skin and keep it moisturized all day and night. With colder weather on the way, you're probably looking for the best eye cream for dry skin — and we've got you covered. Discover our top nine picks, ahead. To shop: $40; ulta.com While there are dozens of products on the market to choose from these days, you can never go wrong with an old reliable — namely Olay. The fragrance-free formula offers a mix of peptides and hyaluronic acid help to keep skin well quenched for 24 hours, plus it will give you an instant cooling sensation. Expect to see smoother skin after two weeks of consistent use. 02 of 09 Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream Courtesy Sephora To shop: $55; sephora.com A blend of niacinamide and peptides work together to smooth out fine lines, wrinkles, and support collagen production around the brow bone, eyelid, outer corner, and under-eye. Plus, it's lightweight and fast-absorbing formula is surprisingly hydrating. 03 of 09 Valmont V-Firm Eye Firming Eye Care Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue To shop: $290; saksfifthavenue.com Yes, this product is a splurge, but if you've got the cash, it's worth it — trust me. I first tested the formula when I got to experience Valmont's signature facial at The Carlyle. As soon as I got home, I put the V-Firm Eye Firming Eye Care in my bathroom cabinet and have been using it ever since. I really appreciate the gel-like formula that gives you the satisfaction and moisturizing benefits of slugging, but without the clammy or heavy feel. 04 of 09 Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum Courtesy Sephora To shop: $65; sephora.com We're all aware of the perks of retinol when it comes to reducing the signs of aging. But on the flip side, it's also known to wreak havoc on skin — especially for new users. Thankfully, Sunday Riley found a way to incorporate the superstar ingredient into an eye cream that won't dry out this delicate area. Retinoid ester and liposome-encapsulated retinol work to support collagen production, while the brand's moisturizing complex of ceramides and olive oil keep the skin barrier thriving. The formula is rounded out with niacinamide, which not only brightens discoloration, but also helps to reduce the look of wrinkles. 05 of 09 StriVectin Peptight™ 360˚ Tightening Eye Serum Courtesy Sephora. To shop: $72; sephora.com StriVectin is one of those brands that consistently understands the assignment — and the Tighten & Life Peptight Eye Serum is no exception. The brand's triple peptide blend of oligopeptide, dipeptide, and tetrapeptide work alongside caffeine and kakudu plum extract to hydrate, support collagen production, and help to give skin a firmer appearance. 06 of 09 Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Cream Courtesy Sephora To shop: $70; sephora.com Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Eye is supercharged, indeed. The silky formula boasts a mix of hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated, along with vitamin E to fight free radicals, and the brand's FR-Defense™ technology, which protects against environmental stressors. 07 of 09 Youth To The People Superfood Hydrate + Firm Peptide Eye Cream Courtesy Sephora To shop: $35; sephora.com This cult-favorite, clean, and planet-positive eye cream checks all the boxes. Formulated for all skin types, expect this mix of proprietary superfood blend, peptides, sunflower oil, and aloe to leave your skin feeling instantly soothed and hydrated. 08 of 09 Drunk Elephant Ceramighty™ AF Eye Cream with Ceramides Courtesy Sephora To shop: $60; sephora.com If your eyes are seriously quenched, this is the eye balm you need to reach for. Formulated with a three percent ceramide blend and 10% plant omega-lipid complex, rich in fatty acids, this product not only supports the skin barrier, but it will also soften skin with regular use. 09 of 09 TULA Eye Recharge + Replenish Pro-Ferm™ Overnight Eye Cream Courtesy Sephora To shop: $56; sephora.com Cult-favorite brand Tula wasn't joking around when they named this product. Expect star ingredients like chamomile and green algae to help soothe and keep skin moist.