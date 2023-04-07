Best Deal Overall: 7 For All Mankind High-Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $41 (Originally $228)

Winter is finally behind us, and it’s time for a spring refresh (aka, a shopping spree). To welcome the season, I’m filling my cart with pieces that’ll revamp my style and elevate my space. And, after a bit of spring cleaning, I’m ready to treat myself to a few upgrades — out with the old, in with the new! Luckily, this Easter weekend, Amazon’s sale section is overflowing with major markdowns on fashion, beauty products, home goods, and tech gadgets, with discounts of up to 82 percent off.

While the retailer has thousands of hidden Easter egg deals, we narrowed it down to the 99 best picks worth shopping. Below, you’ll find breezy sundresses, chic home decor, your new favorite beauty products, and epic deals on customer-loved electronics. This holiday weekend, there’s something on sale for everyone, so don’t wait to shop these incredible deals while they’re still in stock. Read on to discover the best Easter deals at Amazon, starting at just $6.

Best Overall Deals:

If you’re in a pinch this Easter and don’t have time to browse through our entire list of deals, we found the top 10 best discounts you won't want to miss. Starting with style, you’ll find a Calvin Klein tank top that’s perfect for spring and marked down to just $12 in some sizes, which is an entire 76 percent off its original $50 cost. And, what’s spring without florals? This adorable, botanical-print dress is over half off, and it's available in three pastel colors fitting for the season. Of course, no outfit is complete without accessories, and we found your new go-to crossbody bag by Vince Camuto, which is a full 57 percent off. To finish off your spring makeover, don’t forget to add the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer to your cart, which is just $40 right now.

Shop now: $72 (Originally $168); amazon.com

To give your home a spring upgrade, be sure to check out our top decor picks. This statement area rug can transform any space, and it’s marked down to just $56, which is nearly 80 percent off its original price tag. Plus, this decorative sunburst mirror and this modern gold mirror are both 70 percent off, so we have your walls covered, too. It’s also the perfect time to grab the gadgets you’ve been eyeing; Amazon’s Echo Dot is 53 percent off, and the retailer’s best-selling Fire tablet is nearly half-off. And, don’t miss the MacBook Air, which is $200 below its usual price.

Below, check out 88 more fashion, beauty, home, and tech deals worth taking advantage of.

Best Fashion Deals:

Spring is the best time to experiment with style; it’s warm enough to throw on flouncy dresses and comfy sandals, but not too hot to rule out classic jeans and lightweight sweaters. Basically, you get the best of both worlds and an excuse to do a little (or a lot) of shopping for the new season. As you prepare your wardrobe for a spring refresh, start by shopping the 22 picks below. In Amazon’s clothing section, you’ll find everyday basics like this Bandier tank top for just $12 (yes, you read that right), which comes out to an entire 75 percent off. And, for your new go-to jeans, check out this WallFlower high-rise flare pair, which is half-off and “fits like a glove,” according to one shopper. For springtime layering, you’ll love this now-$20 BCBG cardigan and this Gap denim jacket that’s down to $48.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Retire your snow boots, it’s time to shop for warm-weather footwear. Starting off strong with a customer-loved brand, Adidas is having a major sale this Easter weekend. You’ll never want to take these comfortable slides off, and they’re sold in six stylish colorways. Plus, they’re on sale for $30, which comes out to nearly 50 percent off. Another Adidas pick, these now-$77, supportive running shoes are perfect for long runs, daily errands, and everything in between. For something a little fancier, grab these heeled sandals for just $39, thanks to an on-site coupon.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $55); amazon.com

We’d never leave you without a few accessory picks. This Steve Madden purse is the perfect versatile shoulder bag, and it’s currently discounted by 40 percent. A Vera Bradley bag is also on sale for just $59, instead of its usual $95 price tag. If you’re looking to tote only the essentials, opt for this Kipling purse that’s just the right size. And, to dress up your spring outfits, add this quilted Guess bag with chain straps to your cart for $79.

Best Beauty Deals

Sometimes, it feels like the best beauty buys are way out of budget, but not on this list. Our top-rated picks are all under-$25, and they’re definitely worth the hype. Shop number one best-sellers and customer-favorite products in the skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrance departments. Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost face moisturizer is on sale for just $19 instead of its original $27 cost, and it’ll make your face “feel as smooth as a baby's skin,” according to a reviewer. The best-selling TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is also on sale and has more than 90,000 perfect ratings from customers. We also recommend checking out the RoC Retinol Correxion under-eye cream, which makes shoppers look “decades younger.”

Shop now: $19 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Moving on to body care, it’s sandal season, so it’s time to give your feet a little extra TLC. Over 11,000 shoppers swear by the Dr. Scholl’s Cracked Heel Repair balm, and it’s on sale for just $7. Plus, the Dermora Foot Peel Mask is just $17 and will make your “feet feel better than any pedicure [you’ve] ever had,” according to a reviewer.

Now that your new wardrobe and beauty regimen are secured, it’s time to switch up your makeup routine, too. Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara has over 80,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and it’s on sale for just $9. Another customer favorite,L’Oreal Paris’ Lumi Glotion is marked down to $11 and will give your skin an extra sunkissed glow before you catch some real rays this spring and summer. We also recommend the popular Pimoys powder puffs, which are less than $2 apiece and sure to give your makeup a flawless finish.

Shop now: $9 (Originally $13); amazon.com

Best Home Deals

You’ve given your look a revamp, now it’s time to do the same for your space. Amazon’s home section is chock-full of massive discounts on carpets, decor, and kitchen accessories. This contemporary area rug and this modern, geometric carpet are both discounted by 73 percent. Plus, this vintage-inspired area rug is marked down to just $58 from $265, which is a whole 78 percent off.

Shop now: $58 (Originally $265); amazon.com

Once the floor is covered, you can upgrade your walls, too, thanks to the mirror deals available this weekend. Score this free-standing pick for 54 percent off, this wooden-framed choice for nearly half off, or this chic metal mirror with built-in storage for a whopping 70 percent off. And, for additional decor, we recommend showcasing spring blooms in this rustic glass vase that’s over half off. Plus, this minimalistic charcuterie board is on sale for $15, and it will become your new best friend for springtime dinner parties.

Shop now: $55 (Originally $85); amazon.com

Best Tech Deals

If you’ve had your eye on some new electronics, now is the time to grab them. Amazon has hundreds of tech deals right now, but we narrowed down the wide selection to our top 22. The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV, is nearly 50 percent off, and the best-selling Amazon 55-inch Fire TV is 40 percent off. If you’re looking to take your favorite shows on-the-go, instead, the best-selling Amazon Fire tablet is an entire 47 percent off. Other Amazon electronics are majorly marked down, too, including the Echo Show 8, which is 42 percent off and has Alexa capabilities,and the Fire TV Stick for just $25.

Shop now: $100 (Originally $190); amazon.com

This weekend’s sale is also a great chance to upgrade your home security system, since the Ring Video Doorbell is now $175 instead of $250, and the battery powered Ring Stick-Up Camera is on sale for $30. Plus, you can get an entire 14-piece alarm kit for 30 percent off. Popular wireless headphones are also marked down — Apple AirPods Pro are $50 off, JBL Tune noise-canceling earbuds are an entire 50 percent off, and Echo Buds are discounted by 33 percent. Complete your spring shopping haul and home entertainment center with other Amazon favorites, like the Echo Dot Smart Speaker for just $40.

Shop now: $50 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

