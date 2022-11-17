The Viral Butt Crack Leggings Are Due for a Comeback, and They’re Already on Sale for Black Friday

Sorry not sorry.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Leggings
Photo:

Getty Images

Let’s rewind back to January 2021. Yes, I know — it was a weird time in all of our lives, it also was so long ago, and it might even be hard to recall what was going on then, but I’m asking you to remember those butt crack leggings. It’s three words you probably didn't think you'd read again (social media was flooded with them back in 2021), but it’s high time we talk about them again because they’re on sale for Black Friday. In other words, now is the perfect time for their revival.

The Seasum high-waist butt crack leggings, which is just one of the many styles that are already majorly discounted ahead of Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale, are all about making your butt look its best. A prominent back seam creates a lifting effect, making your booty look perky and full in just a few seconds. The compressive, quick-drying fabric is also incredibly flattering, but we don’t need to repeat everything here. You can read about one writer’s real-life experience with these leggings here.

If the butt crack leggings are too far outside of your comfort zone (hey, it's fine, because they’re certainly not for the faint of heart), rest assured that Amazon has slashed the prices of a myriad of “simple” leggings that are just as flattering, too. 

7 Best Amazon Black Friday Legging Sales 


The top-rated Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings snatch your waist, thanks to the criss-cross waistband, but that’s not the only standout design feature. They’re made from a four-way stretch fabric that checks all the boxes: It’s comfy, moisture-wicking, breathable, and flattering. Plus, the hidden inner pocket is great for holding your tiniest essentials, like keys or AirPods. 

Other standout styles currently on sale for Black Friday include these Amazon’s Choice Yummie Leggings that make for the perfect everyday style thanks to their sleek and simple design, or this pair from Sketchers that average a 4.6-star rating, with so many shoppers calling them “the best leggings [they] own” and “comparable to expensive brands.” In fact, one shopper loves them so much, they “don’t want you to buy any of them.” 

No matter what you’re looking for in a legging style, I promise you’ll be able to find it this Black Friday. There are so many options, you might just have to end up buying a few pairs. 

Shop More Editor-Loved Black Friday 2022 Deals: 

Related Articles
Black Friday Under Armour Leggings
These Barely-There Leggings Keep Me So Warm During the Winter — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon
Levi's Black Friday Jeans
Levi's Customer-Loved Jeans That "Feel Like Butter" Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Alo Yoga Sale
Save Up to 70% on This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand During a Rare Sale — for One More Day
Early BFCM J.Crew Sale
10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off
Black Friday Editor Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon fashion early Black Friday deals
Amazon Just Launched Its Early Black Friday Fashion Sale With Incredible Deals for Up to 74% Off
Early BF Amazon Designer Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Main Amazon Early BF Deals Roundup
Amazon Slashed Up to 55% Off Thousands of Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items — 3 Weeks Before Black Friday
Madewell Black Friday
I Used to Work Madewell’s Black Friday Sale, and These Are the 7 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Deals
Dermelect
This Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Brand Is Already Offering Black Friday Prices — but Only for InStyle Readers
Amazon Loungerwear
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
The Coach Bag That Set Off One of the Yearâs Biggest Trends Is Now 25% Off
The Coach Bag That Set Off One 2022's Hottest Trends Is Now 25% Off
Amazon fashion gift guide
Amazon’s Fashion Gift Guide Is Full of Holiday-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories — Starting at $14
Amazon Leggings
Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10
Celebs in Etica Jeans
This Sustainable Denim Brand Is an Open Secret in Hollywood — and It’s Up to 61% Off at Nordstrom
Roundup of Legging Deals
The “Perfect Leggings” With Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Marked Down to $8 Right Now