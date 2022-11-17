The Viral Butt Crack Leggings Are Due for a Comeback, and They’re Already on Sale for Black Friday

Let’s rewind back to January 2021. Yes, I know — it was a weird time in all of our lives, it also was so long ago, and it might even be hard to recall what was going on then, but I’m asking you to remember those butt crack leggings. It’s three words you probably didn't think you'd read again (social media was flooded with them back in 2021), but it’s high time we talk about them again because they’re on sale for Black Friday. In other words, now is the perfect time for their revival.

The Seasum high-waist butt crack leggings, which is just one of the many styles that are already majorly discounted ahead of Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale, are all about making your butt look its best. A prominent back seam creates a lifting effect, making your booty look perky and full in just a few seconds. The compressive, quick-drying fabric is also incredibly flattering, but we don’t need to repeat everything here. You can read about one writer’s real-life experience with these leggings here.

If the butt crack leggings are too far outside of your comfort zone (hey, it's fine, because they’re certainly not for the faint of heart), rest assured that Amazon has slashed the prices of a myriad of “simple” leggings that are just as flattering, too.

7 Best Amazon Black Friday Legging Sales



The top-rated Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings snatch your waist, thanks to the criss-cross waistband, but that’s not the only standout design feature. They’re made from a four-way stretch fabric that checks all the boxes: It’s comfy, moisture-wicking, breathable, and flattering. Plus, the hidden inner pocket is great for holding your tiniest essentials, like keys or AirPods.

Other standout styles currently on sale for Black Friday include these Amazon’s Choice Yummie Leggings that make for the perfect everyday style thanks to their sleek and simple design, or this pair from Sketchers that average a 4.6-star rating, with so many shoppers calling them “the best leggings [they] own” and “comparable to expensive brands.” In fact, one shopper loves them so much, they “don’t want you to buy any of them.”

No matter what you’re looking for in a legging style, I promise you’ll be able to find it this Black Friday. There are so many options, you might just have to end up buying a few pairs.