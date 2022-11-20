The 10 Best Editor-Approved Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon for Up to 75% Off

ICYMI, Black Friday went from a single-day sales event to a month-long discount extravaganza. To probably no one’s surprise, Amazon is already offering Black Friday deals, and they’re some of the best early discounts on the most sought-after products out there. The retailer has marked down items in nearly every category — beauty, fashion, home, electronics — you name it; there are literally thousands of products on sale over the next two weeks.

That being said, sorting through each category is truly overwhelming. As a shopping editor, I’ve already started adding items to my cart, so lucky for you, I’ve combed through hundreds of deals to find 10 of the best buys this week. This year’s discounts include a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for half-off, Ugg sneakers for under $100, and a whopping 75 percent discount on Jennifer Garner’s exact pair of Alo Yoga leggings. You’ll want to jump on these sales while they’re still available.



10 Best Early Black Friday Deals

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

With over 74,000 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why this is the first pick on my list. This vitamin C serum also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, all three of which work together to fight signs of aging. If you’re familiar with skincare, you know that a high-quality product can be pretty pricey, which is why TruSkin’s serum is the perfect solution to anyone looking for an affordable and effective addition to their routine.

Nioxin System Two Cleanser Shampoo

As someone with androgenetic alopecia, I can empathize with anyone struggling with hair loss — and I’m committed to recommending products that actually help achieve a fuller, thicker head of hair. Nioxin’s System Two Cleanser Shampoo is one of them: It creates volume that masks particularly thin patches and really cleanses the scalp of product build-up and sweat. I’ve written about this shampoo before — it’s that good.

Loveps Hair Dryer With Diffuser

Loveps Hair Dryer With DiffuserI’ve color-treated my hair for years; I’ve dabbled with blonde, red, and even pink tones. As fun as it is to play with different dyes, it’s wreaked havoc on my hair’s health, so I’m particularly conscientious of tools that will cause further damage to my locks. I love that this hair dryer from Loveps maintains a consistent temperature to prevent overheating and the breakage that comes as a result. The ability to fold it for easy travel is what really sold me, though; hotel hair dryers aren’t the best.

Framar Large Claw Clips

I kind of couldn’t believe it when the claw clip trend from the early aughts came back in style earlier this year — but don’t get me wrong, I was thrilled. There is nothing I love more than not having to deal with styling my hair, and these clips make that possible. They’re available in two sets: neutral colors that look good with every hair color and outfit and playful pastels for a bolder, brighter look.

Ray-Ban RB4061 Oval Sunglasses

I’m a bit of a sunglasses aficionado (yes, I fully indulged in those Prada sunglasses that were on sale last month), so you can only imagine my excitement when I saw a 50 percent discount on these timeless Ray-Ban shades. Their polarized lenses offer incredible UV protection, and their tortoise frame looks good with any outfit.

Deweisn Folding Travel Mirror Lighted Makeup Mirror

My friend recently introduced me to her Deweisn travel mirror while on a trip together, and it completely changed the way I get ready when I’m away from home. It folds into any tote bag like an iPad, features three light settings (white, warm, and natural light), and comes with a charger, so you have access to a well-lit mirror at all times.

Nars Natural Radiant Long-Wear Foundation

When I hear "Nars," I think “quality makeup,” and this foundation is no exception. I started wearing Nars' foundation a few months ago, and it's really changed my complexion. The formula sets quickly and provides medium to heavy coverage, toeing the line between a foundation and a concealer. It’s still moisturizing, however, making it a great skincare solution for winter months ahead.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging

I was never one to hop on the expensive athleisure train until I bought my first pair of Alo Yoga leggings. Their nylon and lycra material blend feels like butter on your skin, but is still thick and sturdy enough to hold up through years of washes and any sort of activity. I have yet to try this exact style, but Jennifer Garner is a fan, so I’m eyeing the ‘hunter camouflage’ colorway. Alo Yoga doesn’t go on sale often, either — and with a discount like this, I’m sure they’ll sell out quickly. (Hint, hint: that’s your cue to grab your wallet.)



UGG LA Daze Sneaker

If these Ugg sneakers are anything like the brand’s boots and slippers, I can only imagine how supportive and comfortable these sleek, elevated kicks are. These shoes are available in three styles: jasmine white, black, and silver metallic, but I’m partial to the former. If you’re in the market for a new pair of trendy white sneakers, I would start here.

Maaji Standard One-Piece

I know, shopping for swimwear is probably the last thing on your mind in late November — and that’s exactly why you need to stock up this week. Amazon has discounts on dozens of swimsuits, including options from premium brands, like this Maaji one-piece, that you won’t find when the weather warms up again. This flattering suit’s sexy zipper detail allows you to still get a little sun on your chest when you want it, but can be zipped all the way up for more serious exercise.

Shop more editor-approved early Black Friday Cyber Monday deals:

