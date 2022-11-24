Dyson's Famous Airwrap Styler Is $120 Off Right Now in the Brand's Holiday Sale — but There's a Catch

When we look back at 2022, there are a few moments that stand out above the rest (looking at you, corn kid). But one of 2022’s biggest winners wasn’t a moment, per se, but an ‘It’ item that everyone wanted to get their hands on: the Dyson Airwrap. That hot tool was like the shiny new Barbie doll or the latest Apple accessory, and as a beauty editor, I promise the enthusiasm for this device isn’t going anywhere — and this Black Friday, there are deals on Dyson hair tools you don’t want to miss.

The Dyson Owner Rewards deal offers 20 percent off the brand’s hair tool collection (as well as vacuums and other home devices) for loyal customers — AKA, anyone who’s shopped at the retailer before. So, if you’ve ever splurged on a Dyson hot tool or vacuum, you can take advantage of this sale by adding the serial number and purchase date of your device to the product registration page (FYI, it can be any Dyson product purchased at any time from any retailer) to become an official “Dyson owner.” Dyson owners will then receive an email with their code, which can be used for any product on the site between now and December 10.

Now that the brand has expanded its collection of hair tools, there’s more than one ‘It’ item to choose from. We highlighted a few of the best Dyson hot tools to splurge on this season, whether you’re shopping for early holiday gifts or just indulging yourself.

Supersonic Hair Dryer

I first tried my friend’s Dyson Supersonic hair dryer a few months ago, and any reservations I had about the pricey gadget completely disappeared. Rather than using heat the way a traditional hair dryer would, the Supersonic creates a high-speed jet of air that prevents damage and breakage. Five additional attachments are included in your purchase, including a diffuser, wide-tooth comb, flyaway attachment, styling concentrator, and gentle air attachment. This particular package also includes a detangling comb and a paddle brush, plus a case for easy storage.

Corrale Straightener/Styler

If there’s one takeaway from the early aughts, it’s that years of pulling flat irons over your hair will lead to long-lasting damage (lest we forget how much gel we used to keep it pin-straight every day — yikes). The Corrale straightener/styler promises to do everything but that — it’s a cordless, heat-controlled flat iron that regulates temperature during use to prevent damage. Its curved edges make it easy for users to create waves or curls, so it’s the perfect minimalist travel styling tool. It comes in six colorways, and all of them would make even the most cluttered bathroom vanity look chic.

Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete

And last but obviously not least, the Dyson Airwrap, the star of our bathroom cabinets. This multi-styler comes with six pieces, functioning as a curling iron, hair dryer, drying brush, and straightener. The real kicker, though, is that this tool was designed to work on multiple hair types, meaning you can gift this to literally anyone on your list. Like the previously mentioned Dyson products, this tool uses powerful air pressure to style your hair, rather than damaging heat. The Airwrap sells out frequently, so you won’t want to miss out on this limited-time deal.

