Reaping these rewards starts with using the right-sized brush — you’ll need one with firm bristles and an ergonomic design. To narrow down your tool selection, we factored in these considerations, conducted hours of research, and consulted four skincare experts so we could present you with the best dry brushes that’ll have you singing outside the shower.

Rhea Souhleris Grous, facialist and founder of La Suite Skincare at UnionDerm, explains that “dry brushing improves circulation, thereby encouraging the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the skin, keeping it firm, fresh, and youthful.”

Dry brushing is a form of physical exfoliation. The technique, which involves using a brush with firm bristles to slough off dead skin in upward, circular motions, is known to reduce ingrown hairs and stimulate the lymphatic system, promoting lymphatic drainage. It’s also seriously invigorating.

For those who exfoliate the old-fashioned way — with water, soap, and a washcloth — dry brushing sounds like an oxymoron. But the long and short-term benefits it offers piqued our interest.

Best Overall Elemis Body Detox Skin Brush Dermstore View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Elemis.com What We Like: The long handle and firm cactus bristles allow you to exfoliate hard-to-reach areas of the body. What We Don’t Like: The detachable brush is not sturdy. Any brand, especially a B Corp-certified one, touted by celebrities for its skin-saving serums and moisturizers, draws our eyes — and approval from dermatologists will keep them there. Three of the experts we consulted recommended the Elemis dry brush thanks to its cactus bristles, which quickly and efficiently exfoliate the body. They’re also fans of its thoughtful design. The long handle allows you to reach all the way down to your lower back without needing to bend or contort yourself into an awkward pose. However, what sets it apart is the detachable head and canvas strap that gives your hands a snug grip while you work the brush around your body. Although the bristles effortlessly shed dead skin, the head isn’t the sturdiest and can detach if you scrub too hard. Price at time of publish: $45 Bristle Material: Cactus | Size: 5" x 15" x 16" | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Budget EcoTools Dry Brush, Gentle Exfoliating Scrubber Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Like: This highly-rated handheld brush is easy to hold, eco-friendly, and durable. What We Don’t Like: The synthetic bristles may be too intense for sensitive skin. We’d sacrifice a lot to restore the smooth skin we had as pre-teens, but our budget won’t. This drugstore pick, recommended by board certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, gives pricier options a run for their money. It sloughs off dead skin and revitalizes your entire body with a palm-sized brush that is easy to maneuver. Simply slip your hand through the eco-friendly bamboo handle and watch the synthetic bristles work magic: It clears clogged pores and buffs out rough skin on the double. Anyone looking for a serious level of exfoliation will love this brush, but it could be a little rough on sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $6 Bristle Material: Synthetic | Size: 4" x 1.75" x 5.38" | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Lymphatic Drainage Gilded Body the Marble Body Brush thirteen lune View On Nordstrom View On Goop.com View On Heydayskincare.com What We Like: This sustainably designed brush is a long-lasting tool that looks beautiful and provides the right amount of pressure without feeling too harsh. What We Don’t Like: The brush may shed. Like the centuries-surviving sculptures you observe in a museum, this alluring body brush uses sturdy Carrara marble sourced in Italy — presenting you with a product that will last for years. Any of the six lovely colors (we’re fond of the balletcore pink) would look great in a bathroom shelfie, but it's the way it makes our skin feel — luxurious and radiant — after using it that we really love. Grous loves how the brush fits comfortably in your hand, while the brush’s heavy base and firm sisal bristles provide the right amount of pressure to renew a dull dermis. It also comes with a thick, solid strap to keep your grip firmly in place as you brush. Although we adore the design, the bristles will inevitably shed, which is why Gilded offers an annual complimentary brush refresh to replace any lost along the way. Price at time of publish: $129 Bristle Material: Sisal | Size: 4.72" x 0.98" x 2.76" | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best with Soft Bristles Tata Harper Dry Body Bush Tata Harper Skincare View On Tataharperskincare.com What We Like: The wooden knob and smooth material make this palm-sized brush easy to grasp. What We Don’t Like: It doesn’t provide intense exfoliation. Tata Harper is practically synonymous with glowing complexions (one of the reasons why our editors adore their products), so it’s unsurprising that Dr. Garshick recommends using their body brush when you want impossibly smooth skin. We loved this tool from the very start. Its silky vegan bristles offered the right level of pressure to achieve soft skin. Instead of a super intense scrub, the brush feels gentle against the skin as it wakes up the body and improves blood circulation. The design features a door knob-style handle to ensure it won’t slip out of your grasp as you use it. Equally important is the brush’s size, which is large enough to cover large surface areas, like your thighs and stomach, but isn’t so big that you’ll have trouble reaching behind your knees or inside elbows. Price at time of publish: $20 Bristle Material: Vegan fibers | Size: Not listed | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Vegan Keys Soulcare Energizing Dry Body Brush Keys Soulcare View On Ulta View On Keyssoulcare.com What We Like: The Fair Trade Certified (FTC) brand makes its well-designed brush with sustainable practices and vegan bristles to deliver a revitalizing experience with each use. What We Don’t Like: The bristles may be too soft for an intense exfoliation. This dry brush from Keys, as in Alicia Keys, is a dermatologist-tested product that we use as a mini relaxation moment on a busy day. We wouldn’t reach for it when we need the intensity of a pre-self-tan scrub, but the soft vegan bristles are ideal for waking up the senses in the morning or as a meditative ritual to wind down after a long day. Keys is an FTC brand, meaning it only develops products using clean ingredients and focuses on designing products via sustainable practices. Of course, the elegant matte black base, canvas strap, and silver accessories are a selling point too, and we’re always happy to see it on our bathroom shelves. Price at time of publish: $22 Bristle Material: Vegan, plant-based materials | Size: 5.5" x 3" | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Hard-to-Reach Areas goop Beauty G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty What We Like: Between the angled shape and non-slip wooden handle, this dry brush is the ultimate tool for exfoliating every part of your body. What We Don’t Like: The bristles could be too firm for sensitive skin. Goop might make headlines for their eyebrow-raising product names, but whether it’s a first-rate exfoliator or moisturizing sunscreen, we think their more conventional products deserve our undivided attention. Namely: The forward-thinking and environmentally-minded design of this FSC-certified dry brush. The helpful design features, including an easy-grip handle, curved design, and firm sisal bristles, lets you get into those hard-to-miss areas of your body (think: between your shoulder blades and the sides of your ankles). There’s even the thoughtful inclusion of a small woven loop to hang your brush after you’ve achieved baby-soft skin. Although we wish the agave-plant bristles were a little softer for our sensitive skin, the material does deliver impressive results for those that can handle the slightly-rough texture. Price at time of publish: $25 Bristle Material: Sisal | Size: 10.55" x 3.23" x 1.46" | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Face Tweezerman Dry Face Brush Walmart View On Walmart What We Like: Between the unique bristle design and soothing ingredients of green tea, this brush helps brighten, depuff, and exfoliate skin for an overall brighter complexion. What We Don’t Like: Perfecting your technique takes a bit of time. Searching for a dry brush that wouldn’t irritate my sensitive skin wasn’t easy — until I found this one from Tweezerman. It uses green tea-infused bristles, a soothing and anti-inflammatory skincare ingredient, to help give skin a visibly brighter complexion. With each upward brush stroke of the Lego-like bristle design, my face looks less puffy, and my eye bags look like I got 12 hours of perfectly restful sleep, and, do I dare I have the sculpted jawline and cheekbones of Emily Ratajkowski? On a less glamorous note, I also found that using the brush to scrub around the bridge of my nose helped rid me of uncomfortable sinus pressure. As adorable as this pocket-size tool is, using it isn’t totally intuitive — we wish it had a long handle, so that the rectangular shape didn’t feel so awkward in our hands. However, once you nail the technique, the payoff is worth the learning curve. Price at time of publish: $14 Bristle Material: Natural | Size: 1.10" x 2.50" x 5.13" | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Glowing Skin Kate McLeod The Body Routine Set Kate McLeod View On Katemcleod.com What We Like: The kit includes everything you need for glowing skin, including the brand’s best-selling moisturizer bar and dry brush. What We Don’t Like: The brush sheds. A free tote bag with purchase is always a draw-in to any beauty set, but you won’t be disappointed with what’s inside this canvas makeup-up bag either. The brand’s highly-rated moisturizer bar and dry brush are a match made in skin-softening heaven. Using the brush’s notched handle, you’ll get a firm grip as you awaken your body with the combination of horse hair and sisal bristles (take note — this material may shed a little upon initial use). This bristle duo won’t cause irritation and are firm enough to satisfyingly shed dead skin. Even better, Kate McLeod is a Made Safe Certified and Climate Neutral brand, meaning it’s committed to using safer ingredients and less packaging, so you’ll get brighter skin and a healthier planet. After showering, use the brand’s moisturizing Body Stone to indulge your skin with its emollient-rich and holistic ingredients of cocoa butter, almond oil, and essential oils for a totally renewed feeling. Price at time of publish: $66 Bristle Material: Horsehair and sisal | Size: Not listed | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Exfoliation Bushbalm Nordic Dry Brush Bushbalm View On Amazon View On Bushbalm.com What We Like: The durable brush is made from plant-based bristle fibers that help prevent clogged pores, which can lead to ingrown hairs and other skin congestion. What We Don’t Like: The bristles shed a little with the first few uses. If you’re prone to ingrown hairs, you’re likely very familiar with the discomfort they bring into your life. And, though we understand exfoliating is key to preventing them, finding a tool that won’t irritate the skin further isn’t so straightforward. Board certified dermatologist Dr.Tiffany Clay recommends this sensitive-skin-friendly dry brush as a solution. It features bristles sourced from the anti-inflammatory agave plant — a material that is the right combination of gentle and firm to unclog pores easily. She’s also a fan of the short handle that allows you to effortlessly slough away dead skin cells in areas where ingrown hairs thrive, like your underarms or inner thighs. You can expect some shedding from the bristles, but this shouldn’t interfere with the brush’s ability to give you smoother, pain-free skin. Price at time of publish: $21 Bristle Material: Natural sisal fibers | Size: 5" x 15" x 16" | Cruelty-Free: No The 9 Best Ingrown Hair Treatments to Keep Your Skin Calm and Bump-Free

Best Set Belula Premium Dry Brushing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like: Between a long-handle brush, face brush, and exfoliating gloves, this set includes everything you need to prep for a self-tan. What We Don’t Like: The brush can fall off the extended stick. I think I might finally have a shot at winning the gold (or should I say bronze) medal in the Olympic Sport of self-tanning, thanks to this all-in-one set recommended by board certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara. You can thoroughly prep your skin with these tools: The long-handle brush leaves no dead skin cell unturned, a facial brush delicately primes your visage, and exfoliating gloves let you easily tackle those infamous areas of the body prone to exposing your fake tan, like in-between your fingers. Even if your skin goals don’t include faking a beach vacation, we bet you’ll agree that its soft boar bristles, innovative design, and durability make it easy for dry brushing beginners, especially since it also comes with a set of very detailed, step-by-step instructions. Although the detachable head isn’t the sturdiest, we think the affordable price makes up for this one con. Price at time of publish: $25 Bristle Material: Boar hair | Size: 15" x 3.54" x 1.77" | Cruelty-Free: No

Best for Sensitive Skin Dr. Barbara Sturm The Body Brush Soft Sephora View On Sephora View On Bluemercury.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Like: You can choose from a medium or soft brush, both of which can be used dry or in the shower. What We Don’t Like: The brush strap is too long. We hear you — the thought of rubbing a dry brush on your already dry, tender skin sounds completely unappealing. However, exfoliation is essential to keeping your skin healthy, and Dr. Clay tells us that this Dr. Barbara Sturm body brush is the best option available for those with sensitive skin. Its natural bristles are much more forgiving on tender skin than synthetic ones, and you can even use it in the shower if you find brushing on dry skin is too abrasive. The brand also offers the brush in medium and soft-bristled versions, so you can pick the best one for your skin. While we love this handheld option for reaching every crevice, one thing we would change is shortening the strap handle so we could get a better grip. Price at time of publish: $40 Bristle Material: Natural | Size: Not listed | Cruelty-Free: Yes