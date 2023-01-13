The 9 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2023

But we’d be remiss to not include eight other noteworthy products from the cult-favorite brand. Find the best Drunk Elephant products, below.

What started as a collection of six products has evolved into over three dozen SKUs, spanning skincare, haircare, bodycare, and merch, as well as gift sets and travel-sized versions. And though it’s difficult to pick an overall favorite, we named Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter the most universal for its multipurpose, lightweight formula that enhances moisture retention for all skin types.

Since its debut, Drunk Elephant has stayed committed to creating high-quality skincare products infused with dozens of antioxidants and results-driven high-percentage actives. “[It’s in our philosophy that we want to be] a trouble-shooter for anyone who wants to solve an issue with their skin or just feels that their skin is not its healthy best,” says Drunk Elephant founder, Tiffany Masterson.

It’s been 10 years since Drunk Elephant first emerged on the skincare scene, and where many brands have come and gone in that time, the clean beauty brand has remained a staple for its highly-effective, colorfully-packaged formulas.

Most Universal Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: It’s incredibly lightweight and quickly sinks into skin without leaving a sticky residue behind. What We Don’t Love: Literally nothing — it’s the best. Of all of Drunk Elephant's products, I adore the Wonderwild Miracle Butter the most. The reason? It can be layered over top of any skincare to seal in moisture and ultimately make every product perform better. Think of this balm as a cleaner, more luxe version of Vaseline. As an occlusive — infused with ingredients like nourishing marula butter, soothing meadowfoam oil, and moisturizing cupuaçu and shea butters — the Wonderwild Miracle Butter is a fantastic option for slugging. When doing so, your skincare products stay better in place, sinking deeper into skin to reveal even more stunning results. Needless to say, I’m hooked — especially because this butter is unscented (making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin), and not as thick or sticky as its petroleum jelly counterpart. Price at time of publish: $38 Key Ingredients: Marula butter, Meadowfoam oil, and Cupuaçu and Shea butters | Size: 2 oz. These are the 12 Best Charlotte Tilbury Products

Best Cleanser Drunk Elephant Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser 4.3 Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sephora What We Love: It works extremely well to remove face, eye, and lip makeup. What We Don’t Love: It’s fully unscented — there’s not even a natural fragrance — so it’s not as invigorating as some face washes. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser smells like nothing and, honestly, initially feels like a typical gel face wash, but as soon as you lather it into your skin, it’s clear to see why it’s earned over 107,000 likes at Sephora. The clear, non-sticky jelly cleanser is formulated with a mild surfactant blend, along with moisture-replenishing glycerin and soothing cantaloupe fruit extract. Together, these ingredients ensure that skin is not only gently cleansed but deeply moisturized, too. What’s more, since it’s infused with aloe vera, board-certified NYC dermatologist Debra Jaliman, M.D., who is the author of Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist, says that it’s anti-inflammatory and great for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. As someone with reactive, redness-prone skin, I can attest to just how gentle this face wash is. While it doesn’t smell or really feel exciting, the results are nothing short of wow-worthy. It works just as well to remove face makeup as it does waterproof eyeliner and longwear lipstick, and it won’t cause any stinging in the process. Let me put it like this: This cleanser is so good, you’ll be very glad to know that it’s also sold in a convenient two-ounce travel-sized tube. Price at time of publish: $32 Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Cantaloupe fruit extract, and a Mild surfactant blend | Size: 5 oz.

Best Moisturizer Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer Ulta View On Walmart View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: It deeply hydrates and soothes skin. What We Don’t Love: It takes a few seconds to sink into skin and can pill if you don’t let it dry down before layering over top it. Beloved by over 360,000 Sephora shoppers, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer is nothing short of a cult favorite. First, let’s talk packaging: The teal-lidded face cream features a press dispenser that reveals plenty of product per push (one full press is enough for my entire face and part of my neck, but I use two to cover my decollete, too), while keeping the rest of the formula air-tight. Additionally, the dispenser area is slightly concave, designed specifically for cocktailing the cream with drops of serums (which the brand refers to as “Skincare Smoothies”). Beyond the smart packaging, the moisturizer itself is noteworthy. It’s formulated with plumping and firming signal peptides (which boost collagen-production, according to Dr. Jaliman), calming and hydrating pygmy waterlily stem cell extract, and anti-aging soybean folic acid ferment extract, which helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. From a texture stance, it’s a very lightweight gel-cream, with a hard-to-notice scent. As much of a crowd-pleaser as it is, one thing to keep in mind is that it takes a few seconds to fully absorb into the skin, so if you layer it on top of serums as a final step in your routine, you may find that it looks like there’s white residue. Don’t worry though, it disappears, you just have to be patient. And if you love this moisturizer but don’t want to lug around the jar, check out the travel-sized mini version, which is 0.5 oz. Price at time of publish: $68 Key Ingredients: Signal peptides, Pygmy waterlily stem cell extract, and Soybean folic acid ferment extract | Size: 1.69 oz. The 11 Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin in 2023

Best Serum Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum 4.2 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora What We Love: It effectively sloughs away dead skin cells, revealing brighter, smoother skin in its wake. What We Don’t Love: It can sting the tiniest bit. Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum is one of the most adored products from the brand’s portfolio. (Seriously, mentions of the product have garnered over 14.8 million views on TikTok.) The reason? It gently and effectively sloughs away built-up dead skin cells to reveal smoother, softer, clearer, younger-looking skin after each and every use. In terms of gentleness, the serum is formulated with glycolic, tartaric, lactic, and citric alpha hydroxy acids, which are known for being chemical exfoliants that are suitable for all skin types. While those acids are the stars of this night serum, salicylic acid is also part of the party. To ensure that the addition of the beta hydroxy acid doesn’t cause irritation, the formula is also infused with antioxidant-rich raspberry extract, which is known to soothe skin. (Still, Dr. Jaliman says that this formula is best for people with oily, acne-prone skin or normal skin — not for those with eczema or sensitive skin, as “it could be irritating.”) As gentle as this serum is, it’s important to remember that it’s meant to be used at night, as chemical exfoliants make the skin more susceptible to UV damage. Additionally, when first using this product, ease into it with two to three applications per week. Take note of how your skin reacts and proceed from there (it can sting a tiny bit when first incorporating it into your routine). Personally, I love to layer it with a dollop of the Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides, followed by a pea-sized squirt of the Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter, for a moisture-locked slugging effect. When I use this combo, I always wake up with plump, dewy skin. Price at time of publish: $90 Key Ingredients: Glycolic, Tartaric, Lactic, and Citric acids | Size: 1 oz.

Best Retinol Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta It took Drunk Elephant a few years to come up with their very own retinol cream, but when they did, it should’ve come as no surprise just how popular it’d become. With over 200,000 likes at Sephora, not to mention over 800 five-star reviews, the A-Passioni Retinol Cream embodies the brand’s ethos of clean, innovative skincare. It’s formulated with one percent vegan retinol to notably reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as sun damage. “It also has peptides to stimulate collagen [production], and glycerin for hydration,” Dr. Jaliman adds. As effective as it is, there are two things to keep in mind. First of all, it comes out of the tube yellow, which may seem off — but it’s totally normal and fine to use. Second, even with only one percent retinol, this cream is strong and isn't suitable for first-time retinol users. (If you are a first time retinol user, we recommend a formula that’s not as strong so your skin can build up a tolerance to the ingredient.) When it comes to retinol, it’s always a good idea to take a less is more approach and use no more than a pea-sized dollop for your entire face, applying the cream once or twice a week to start. Price at time of publish: $74 Key Ingredients: 1% vegan retinol, Peptides, and Fatty acids | Size: 1 oz. The 14 Best Retinol Products of 2023

Best Eye Cream Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream Sephora View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora What We Love: It deeply hydrates the under-eye area and contains vitamin C to reveal a brighter visage. What We Don’t Love: It dries up a bit in the dispenser between daily use, so it often has a little crusty chunk when you pump it out. If you have stubborn dark circles, it’s time to make room for Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream in your routine. With five forms of vitamin C at the helm, this lightweight eye cream addresses darkness and dullness under the eyes from all angles. What’s more, the cream is infused with firming signal peptides and refreshing cucumber extract, both of which help to refresh overall under-eye appearance. And, as Dr. Jaliman points out, with a touch of glycerin infused into the formula, the eye cream is deeply hydrating, too. While this cream blends in effortlessly and works well at room temperature, it’s even more soothing when chilled in the fridge. When applying it, just be sure to use your ring finger for the lightest pressure possible. After all, the skin under your eyes is the most delicate of all. Be aware that in between uses the formula can dry in the dispenser, which results in a small crusty piece of eye cream the next time you pump it. This doesn’t affect the product in any way, but it is a slightly annoying aspect to deal with. Price at time of publish: $64 Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, Peptides, Cucumber extract | Size: 0.5 oz.



Best Mask Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial AHA + BHA Mask 4.8 Sephora View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora What We Love: It reveals clinic-quality facial results that are smooth, even, and bright. What We Don’t Love: It can sting and cause redness — but it dissipates. Like the T.L.C. Glycolic Night Serum, the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial AHA + BHA Mask is formulated with a blend of complexion-perfecting chemical exfoliants. That said, it has a stronger salicylic acid strength than most OTC products (to deeply unclog pores, Dr. Jaliman points out), so it’s not quite as gentle as the beloved night serum. (Which is why Dr. Jaliman suggests not using it if you have sensitive skin, and especially if you have eczema or rosacea.) Still, the results it offers — a smoother, clearer, brighter, younger-looking complexion — has earned it quite the reputation, with over four million views on TikTok, and over 270,000 likes at Sephora. The trick is to use it properly — that is, once per week for no more than 20 minutes. (While 20 minutes is the max, I personally suggest starting with less time, especially if you have reactive skin, so as to avoid major tingling and lingering redness.) Once the time is up, rinse it off with lukewarm water and follow up with the Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, which comes with the mask. Even if you opt for a shorter wear time, you might experience redness (I know I have), but don’t worry! Come morning, your skin will look radiant and redness-free. Price at time of publish: $80 Key Ingredients: Glycolic, Tartaric, Lactic, Citric, and Salicylic acids | Size: 1.69 oz.

Best Haircare Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub Sephora View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta What We Love: It stimulates the scalp to remove built-up product and dead skin cells. What We Don’t Love: It takes a bit of effort to rinse out of your hair. The T.L.C. formulas have performed so well over the years that Drunk Elephant added hair care to the collection. After all, there’s no better way to nourish your hair than by starting at your scalp. The popular scalp scrub is formulated with the same glycolic, tartaric, lactic, and citric acids to gently remove built-up product and dead skin cells from the scalp. In doing so, the scrub promotes circulation and prevents dandruff, making it a great weekly treatment, especially for those with dry scalps, or those who use tons of product in their hair. In addition to exfoliating the scalp, the scrub deeply hydrates it with fatty acid-rich mongongo oil, which also boosts the moisture and appearance of individual hair strands, Dr. Jaliman says. So, whether you have straight, wavy, curly, or coily hair, this scrub can help. It can even aid in regulating oil production and boosting volume by removing the debris that weighs strands down. In short, it’s a hair holy grail. To fully rinse the scrub out of your hair, you’ll want to spend a few extra minutes in the shower ,though — it takes some effort to fully wash it out of your mane, but the results are worth it. Price at time of publish: $36 Key Ingredients: Glycolic, Tartaric, Lactic, and Citric acids | Size: 6 oz.