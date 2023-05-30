Naturally, that’s made them a favorite among makeup artists and savvy customers alike. However, no waterproof formula is exactly the same, so it’s important to have an idea of what to look for. Want to go full-blown glam? You’ll need one that can thicken lashes without leaving them stiff or brittle. Into the no makeup-makeup look? Then your best bet is a mascara that separates and conditions lashes without clumping or smudging. No matter the makeup look you’re going for, you can achieve the volume, curl, length and staying power you want with a stroll down the drugstore makeup aisle.

For sob-worthy wedding ceremonies, sweat-inducing heat waves, and beyond, the best drugstore waterproof mascaras can prove essential for keeping your eye makeup from running. The appeal of these formulas isn’t just that they’re accessible, often running in the single- or low double-digits per tube. They also offer budge-proof wear come rain or tears, resisting streaking and smudging where other, traditional formulas can’t.

Best Overall L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: It leaves lashes feeling soft and touchable. What We Don’t Love: The formula doesn’t offer much by way of length. This mascara from L'Oréal is a longstanding favorite of makeup artists across the world, and for good reason. “I've used it for years,” says makeup artist Lauren O’Leary. “It's very black, buildable for volume, and keeps the lashes curled.” Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Andréa Tiller calls it a cult-favorite for similar reasons. “It's super-black and lightweight but effective — which means it keeps your lashes up and curled!” In other words, it checks all the boxes most of us want out of mascara. And, in addition to curling and volumizing, it separates every lash to minimize clumps, even if you apply multiple coats (which you should, since the volume is buildable). It also stays put without leaving lashes feeling brittle or crunchy, imparting a full-on flutter that’s tough to beat. Price at time of publish: $9 Shades: 2 | Size: 0.28 fl oz

Best Budget Wet n Wild Mega Length Waterproof Mascara Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: The comb-like brush helps keep clumps from forming, even after several coats. What We Don’t Love: It won’t lift or help lashes hold a curl. Looking for length? You're in the right place with this formula, which stretches lashes for maximum length while creating definition with a unique comb-bristle brush. It's also infused with vitamin E to actively moisturize and protect lashes — which is key if you're applying (and removing) waterproof mascara on a regular basis. It's also sweat-, humidity-, and smudge-resistant, in addition to being waterproof. Because it leaves lashes feeling soft and flexible, you can reapply more throughout the day or before a big night out. Keep in mind, however, that the formula can take some time to set, during which the mascara can smudge around the eyes. We recommend waiting one full minute before adding another layer. Price at time of publish: $5 Shades: 1 | Size: 0.21 fl oz

Best for Sensitive Eyes Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara 4.7 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: It essentially doubles as a lash serum. What We Don’t Love: It won't deliver dramatic lashes, if that's your desired look. Whether you have sensitive eyes, are prone to allergies, or wear contact lenses, it's hard to go wrong with this ophthalmologist-approved formula. “I’ve been a longtime fan of this mascara, which is conditioning, hydrating, and also waterproof,” says makeup artist Neil Scibelli. “The formula uses hyaluronic acid to plump and volumize the lashes while staying smudge-proof all day.” Along with hyaluronic acid, the formula also contains vitamin E and keratin to enhance shine and condition lashes, strengthening them over time. It's worth noting, however, that while this mascara will definitely darken and thicken lashes, it still makes for a more natural look — so just adjust your expectations accordingly. Price at time of publish: $13 Shades: 2 | Size: 0.21 oz

Best for Volume and Length Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara Amazon View On Target View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: It really does replicate the look of false lashes. What We Don’t Love: It can be hard to remove, even with eye makeup remover. Skip the lash extensions and falsies and go straight for this mascara, which is designed to lift the lashes for a similarly eye-opening effect. The formula is blended with dark fibers, which cling to your lashes to add length and volume without weighing them down. Its curved brush is cleverly designed to fully coat each and every lash, even the teeny ones. Plus, there’s the customization aspect: The formula is buildable, so if you layer on two or more coats, it’s possible to get extra-long results. Better yet, it won't budge once you apply it, allowing for an impactful look that lasts rain or shine. Price at time of publish: $10 Shades: 2 | Size: 0.29 oz

Best Lengthening L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Waterproof Mascara 4.2 Ulta View On Target View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: It offers dramatic length while still being safe for sensitive eyes. What We Don’t Love: Both the tube and brush are skinny, which makes it a little tough to open and close. Get the most out of your mascara with this lash-extending formula, which has a unique wand to catch every lash, no matter how short or thin. “I like this one because it gives you the ultimate definition due to its wand bristles, which precisely separate the lashes and give you clump-free application,” says Tiller. One side is flat, which helps stretch the lashes, while the other, comb-like side separates lashes to wrap each lash in an inky black layer, sans clumps. Plus, she says, “the formula also does a great job with lengthening lashes.” As a bonus, it's a failsafe option for those with sensitive or watery eyes, since it's also fragrance-free, allergy-tested, and ophthalmologist-tested. Contact lens wearers, step right up. Price at time of publish: $13 Shades: 1 | Size: 0.27 oz

Best Curling Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara Amazon View On Target View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: It takes a few seconds to set, giving you time to layer on multiple coats. What We Don't Love: It can feel a little tacky on the lashes. O'Leary loves this mascara that is nearly foolproof to apply and lasts all day. "It has a curved wand that helps lift and curl the lashes," she says. The brush features a fan-like shape of bristles, making it easy to catch every lash hair and amp up volume effectively, whether your lashes are naturally straight, short, or sparse. But that's not all. "It stays on until you take it off, and is also a very easy-to-apply formula that can be layered for volume," she says. This buildable aspect allows you to load up the lashes with jet black goodness for extra thickness. And yet, doing so won't weigh them down, allowing them to have a long-lasting curl. Price at time of publish: $9 Shades: 4 | Size: 0.32 fl oz

Best Volumizing NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype Volumizing Waterproof Mascara Ulta View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Cosmetis.com What We Love: It doesn’t leave lashes feeling brittle or stiff. What We Don’t Love: It can smudge in high humidity, despite the waterproof formulation. To get the most out of a volumizing mascara, you'll need to douse each and every lash from root to tip with the product, and this iteration makes that easy to accomplish, courtesy of its tapered brush. The thoughtfully designed brush is smaller and can reach and layer even the teeniest lashes around the corners of the eyes without smearing. The brush also comes out loaded with product, so you don’t have to keep adding more for each layer. Speaking of: The formula leaves lashes super-soft, so you can apply as many layers as you'd like without it looking cake-y or forming clumps. Brush on just a few layers for a more natural look, or pile it on for extra drama. Plus, as with all NYX products, the formula is vegan and cruelty-free. Price at time of publish: $9 Shades: 1 | Size: 0.23 oz

Best Lifting e.l.f. Cosmetics Big Mood Waterproof Mascara Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: It’s great for cocktailing with other products, like mascara primers or even another mascara. What We Don’t Love: The brush shape can make application challenging at first, but the learning curve is quick. Lifting can be a tall order for mascara, since piling on product — often necessary for volume and length — can inadvertently weigh lashes down, meaning that in most cases, you'll have to opt for one effect or the other. But that's not the case with this formula, which both thickens and curls lashes in a single swipe. Its brush is shaped like an hourglass, allowing it to target and hug every lash (no wrist contortions needed), and the formula resists smudging and flakes. Unlike many other mascaras, the lift this one provides will actually last, thanks to the formula's inclusion of vegan jojoba wax that keeps the curl locked in place. The cruelty-free formula is so effective that it'll put your lash curler into retirement — all without phthalates and parabens, too. Price at time of publish: $8 Shades: 1 | Size: 0.3 fl oz

Best for Damaged Lashes Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Mascara Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walgreens What We Love: It’s surprisingly easy to remove. What We Don’t Love: The wand is big and can be a little unwieldy. Thick, robust lashes call for a thick, robust brush — so don't be surprised when you see this chunky mascara brush, which is larger than the average applicator. Even better, it contains a thicket of dense bristles, perfect for creating dramatic and glamorous looks. It's able to pack on product for extra volume, although it does require a steady hand to keep from smudging while you apply it. What makes it especially noteworthy for damaged lashes, however, is that the formula also contains collagen and keratin to moisturize and strengthen the lashes while you wear it. That makes it a great substitute if you're looking to take a break from falsies or lash extensions without sacrificing your look. Price at time of publish: $5 Shades: 1 | Size: 0.41 fl oz

Best for a Natural Look Almay Length & Lift Mascara Target View On Target View On Walmart View On Jcpenney.com What We Love: Developed with plant-based ingredients, this mascara is one of the safest out there. What We Don’t Love: It's gentle enough for sensitive eyes. For an everyday mascara, it doesn't get much better than this: The buildable formula can be low-maintenance or slathered on for increased drama and intensity. Either way, there's little risk of clumping and flaking, since the bristles separate the lashes as you apply it. Plus, the formula is good for lashes — it's filled with plant-based waxes and conditioning ingredients to keep lashes strong and healthy. Another advantage: It has serious sustainability chops, too. The cap and tube are made from post consumer recycled materials, while the bristles on the brush are made with renewable, biodegradable materials derived from plants. Price at time of publish: $13 Shades: 1 | Size: 0.24 fl oz

Best for a False Lash Effect Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: It can transform short, thin lashes in minutes. What We Don’t Love: It dries quickly, so you have to layer on multiple coats fast. False lashes can be tricky to apply, not to mention uncomfortable, which it's worth considering swapping them out of your routine in favor of this mascara from Essence. Instead of using an hourglass or fan shape, the brush is conical, allowing you to reach each and every lash without accidentally depositing globs of formula onto them (or the skin around them). In other words, you get definition, separation, and fullness. The actual mascara resists flaking and fading for all-day wear, and unlike many other mascara with this level of staying power, it washes off with a sweep of micellar water — without the usual elbow grease. That said, if the strong formula still won't budge, the brand recommends wiping it away with coconut oil if a regular remover doesn’t cut it. Price at time of publish: $5 Shades: 1 | Size: 0.42 oz