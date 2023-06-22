In recent years, Amazon has become a fashion destination in its own right. Stylish people across the land are flocking to the online retailer to shop for affordable clothing that garners endless compliments — whether it’s casual daywear, professional pieces, or special-event numbers. While Amazon is great for all sorts of clothes, it’s especially plentiful for dresses of all shapes and colors, from breezy sundresses to head-turning formal gowns. But because the platform can be a bit of a maze if you don't know exactly what you’re looking for, we’ve done the legwork for you and found the very best dresses you can buy on Amazon — most of which are exclusives that you can’t find anywhere else. To help us on our quest, we spoke to fashion stylists and influencers to find out what they’re buying on Amazon, and what we should keep in mind when shopping there.

Best Overall The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It looks luxurious without the price tag to match. What We Don’t Love: Some people find it too tight in places and too roomy in others. The InStyle team has been hopelessly devoted to this simple as anything satin slip dress for months, in large part because it looks so luxe without the price tag to match. Sure, you could start by ordering this one in just one colorway, but we can pretty much guarantee you’ll soon be coming back for more: It comes in an impressive 25 colors and prints, including neutral and bright solids, plus a floral and a tie-dye option. We also love that it’s available in sizes XXS to 5X, to better fit a variety of body types. With that said, because of its streamlined cut, some people find it to be hard to find that just right fit — it can be tight in the bust for larger chests, but roomy in the belly and hips. However, when it works, it works. Wear this for dinner on the town, or dressed up with accessories for a wedding. And did we mention it’s machine-washable? Price at time of publish: $55 Size Range: XXS-5X | Colors: 25 | Material: Polyester, elastane | Length: Midi

Best Budget POPYOUNG Women's Summer Casual Lace Hem T-Shirt Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It can easily be dressed up or down. What We Don’t Love: The fabric is a little thin. We all love scoring a piece of clothing at bargain prices, but it’s definitely better when the piece of clothing in question also has hundreds of positive ratings from happy fashion girls. This simple short-sleeved t-shirt dress comes in 12 colorways, most of which are lace-trimmed at the bottom for an added feminine touch. You can’t go wrong with the plain black, but we’re also big fans of the blue tie-dye and tropical leaf print versions. Somewhere between a mini and a midi, this dress can easily be dressed up or down depending on what you have planned. The only snag (pun intended) is that the fabric is a little thin and prone to wear and tear. Price at time of publish: $17-19 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 12 | Material: Rayon, spandex | Length: Knee-length

Best Splurge The Drop Women's Fiona Relaxed Linen Midi Shirt Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It can be styled a million different ways. What We Don’t Love: The pocket shows through the fabric on certain colorways. Even a splurge on Amazon doesn’t come close to the price tags you might see elsewhere, especially for a piece like this, whose body is made from 100 percent linen (only the pocket contains part polyester — which is actually a shame, because they can show through the fabric). “The Linen Midi Shirt Dress from The Drop in red or black is my #1 pick to add to your wardrobe. It’s so versatile!” says Los Angeles-based stylist Zoé DuFour. “You can belt it or wear it loose. It can be worn as a coverup poolside, styled over a pair of linen pants with a single button done at the bra line. Add a pair of metallic sandals or wear it on its own unbuttoned up the thigh.” Bonus points for The Drop’s inclusive size range, which means more people can enjoy what is undoubtedly a winning style. Price at time of publish: $70 Size Range: XXS-5X | Colors: 5 | Material: Linen, polyester, cotton | Length: Midi

Best Plus-Size Floerns Women's Plus Size Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Wrap Party Cami Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It comes in a staggering 47 colorways to suit every style. What We Don’t Love: The top can be too tight on larger busts. Consider all your wedding or gala guest needs sorted with this piece from Floerns. Available in a frankly unhinged number of colors and prints, there’s no way you won’t find one to suit your style to a T — for our part, we’re particularly intrigued by the black glitter, apricot pink satin, and green velvet options. This dress features thin spaghetti straps, a flattering cowl neck, a cinched waist, and a tulip-style skirt with a daring slit in the center. It comes in up to a size 5X, which we always love to see. Just note, though, those with larger busts might find the top part of this dress too tight for comfort, so it may be better for pear-shaped body types. Price at time of publish: $45 Size Range: XS-5X | Colors: 47 | Material: Polyester | Length: Midi

Best Petite Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s a super cute and versatile basic dress. What We Don’t Love: The arm holes are often wide enough to show your bra. If there’s one thing Amazon is good for, it’s basic, timeless pieces that you can easily throw on for all sorts of occasions. This sleeveless jersey dress is as simple as it is cute, thanks to its scoop neck, A-line cut and above-the-knee hem. As with a majority of the items on this list, it comes in a wide range of colorways (and at this price, we wouldn’t blame you if you stocked up on, like, five of them), with the black and white French stripe, dark olive, and burgundy being our standouts. It also comes in sizes XS to 6X, and is especially suitable for the petite among us looking for a mini-dress with a little more coverage. One common complaint with this one is that the arm holes are wide enough to show your bra, so you may just need to get creative on that front with a bandeau or pretty bra. Price at time of publish: $20-26 Size Range: XS-6X | Colors: 19 | Material: Rayon, elastane | Length: Mini

Best Casual utcoco Womens Striped Long Sleeve Dress Casual Loose Button Down Cotton Maxi Shirt Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s versatile and airy enough for all summer occasions. What We Don’t Love: It can shrink in the wash. This button-down, striped cotton maxi comes highly recommended. “I love everything about this dress for summer, especially the nautical feel,” says Tara West, a Boston-based personal stylist and fashion blogger. “It’s a fantastic price point for a full-length dress, and it couldn't be easier to wear, even on those super hot days. It’s flowy and light, yet stylish, with a raffia tote and a wide-brim hat.” Or, if you work in a less formal industry, you could dress it up with some gold jewelry and an elegant handbag for those days when you know the office AC is being serviced. Just note that it will shrink if you don’t follow the care instructions, so you’ll need to plan accordingly. Price at time of publish: $23-24 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 5 | Material: Cotton | Length: Maxi

Best Formal MUSHARE Women's Halter Neck Sexy Split Cocktail Party Maxi Long Formal Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It gives you an elegant, dressed-up look without costing an arm and a leg. What We Don’t Love: The side slits fall too high on the leg for some people’s taste. For any formal events you’re planning to attend (weddings, grad school prom, a random weeknight when you’re feeling fancy…), a floor-length gown is the most surefire way to nail the dress code. Since this is a piece you’re unlikely to wear many times, it definitely helps for it to not cost an arm and a leg, while still giving you that extra classed up feel — and that’s what you get with this dress. It features a high halter neck, a cinched waist, and a full A-line skirt with two sexy side slits that fall high on the thigh (so if you’re looking for something more conservative, this isn’t it). If you’re having a hard time picking just one color, we’d recommend the burgundy or red for something extra special. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 9 | Material: Polyester, spandex | Length: Maxi

Best Maxi Alaster Queen Women’s Strapless Bandeau Summer Long Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It can be worn casually or dressed up. What We Don’t Love: Some colorways don’t look as pictured. Don’t be fooled: This dress doesn’t come with a belt, despite being styled with one in every photo. In fact, fashion and lifestyle influencer Brittany Sansone prefers it without: “I would not style this with a belt, as seen in the photo, but this design is easy to throw on and style up,” she says. “Not to mention, it has pockets, which is a win-win for everyone. Add a minimal, heeled sandal and a mini-bag for a date night, or drape an oversized denim jacket over your shoulders with a flat sandal for a clean, casual look.” While this dress looks like it could be inconvenient from the pictures, it perfectly avoids some of the potential pitfalls: It doesn’t slip down nor fall too close to the ground, per reviewers’ feedback. The only downside we’re seeing is that some of the colorways aren’t accurately represented in the pictures, so there may be some amount of trial and error there. Price at time of publish: $32 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: 13 | Material: Rayon, polyester, spandex | Length: Maxi

Best Midi The Drop Women's April One-Shoulder Cut-Out Tiered Midi Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It looks beautiful while keeping you cool on the hottest days. What We Don’t Love: The cotton poplin wrinkles easily. The Drop is absolutely one of our favorite Amazon-exclusive shops, thanks to fashion-forward picks that actually look lovely on, come in a ton of colorways, and fit a wide range of sizes. This one-shoulder, cutout midi is the perfect example. “I love this vibrant orange dress, sure to make a statement,” says Alex Standley, a UK-based personal stylist and founder of Luxe Leopard Lifestyle. “It’s also made from cotton poplin, which will keep you cool in the sun this summer! It will look great with tan and gold accessories.” While we always love a cotton dress for those sunny days, the risk there is that it will crease easily while sitting or traveling. In our opinion, though? Worth the extra ironing. Price at time of publish: $70 Size Range: XXS-5X | Colors: 6 | Material: Cotton, polyester | Length: Midi

Best Mini Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Casual Party Mini Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s super cute for all your summer adventures. What We Don’t Love: The “yellow” colorway is actually way more orange than pictured. Just one look at this super cute mini will make you want to frolic through some tree-lined European city street somewhere, eating gelato and feeling generally blissful. Just us? Anyway, whatever your summer plans (or if you live somewhere that’s warm year-round), this dress was made to accompany you on all your adventures — by day or night. With its short flowy sleeves, criss-cross waistband, cutouts and tiered skirt, it will look just as great paired with flat sandals or white sneakers as it will with a pair of stilettos. Since it only comes in solid colors (each more stunning than the next), you can also feel free to go for the maximalist look when it comes to your accessories. Be warned, though: The “yellow” colorway is much more orange than pictured, as some people unfortunately found out the hard way. Price at time of publish: $39 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: 15 | Material: Cotton | Length: Mini

Best Party PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Midi Bodycon Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: We’re obsessed with the two-toned options. What We Don’t Love: The seams feel a bit cheap. Sure, this dress is cute in solid colors, but it’s the two-tone options that have truly sold us on this style. Seriously, how cute is that two-toned pink? And the white-trimmed brick red? Honestly, whichever one you go for, be prepared to field compliments left and right if you wear this dress to a party. While the daring cutout and slit could definitely look awkward if the design wasn’t done right, we can’t get enough of how this particular dress looks — it’s also perfect with high heels for special occasions. Most people are here for the thicker fabric, since it stops this dress from being see-through, but many also feel that the uneven seams betray this piece’s price. Price at time of publish: $37 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: 29 | Material: Polyester, spandex | Length: Midi

Best for Wedding Guests PRETTYGARDEN Women's Short Formal Satin Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s elegant while allowing for ease of movement throughout the day. What We Don’t Love: The sizing can be inconsistent. Weddings can be especially difficult to dress for, because you need something dressy that also allows you to dance the night away without feeling uncomfortable. As long as the invite doesn’t say “black tie or black tie optional,” a dress like this one is the perfect option: satin for elegance, and mini for ease of movement. Also, it doesn’t come in white, so there’s no danger of committing the worst of the wedding-guest faux pas. We’re particularly loving the grass green, dusty pink and brilliant blue options right now, but you can’t really go wrong with any of these. The sizing can be a bit inconsistent, so it may be worth ordering two and returning the one that doesn’t work, though. Price at time of publish: $44 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 18 | Material: Polyester, elastane | Length: Mini

Best Cocktail Justfitsu Women's Elegant Midi Dress for Cocktail Evening Party Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s really easy to style for any event that calls for cocktail dress. What We Don’t Love: The fabric can be a bit see-through. This dress’ description recommends this dress for bridesmaids, and we totally see that. With that in mind, it’s also ideal for events with a cocktail dress code (whether that’s a wedding or not), since it’s dressy and ankle-length. We prefer the darker options like black and wine red for evening events, while the pastel blue, green or pink would work well for a classy garden party. This pretty and easy to style dress features wide tie-up straps, a square neckline, a ribbon-style, detachable belt, and a simple tiered skirt. Some people do find the fabric a bit see-through, but this is varies from colorway to colorway. Price at time of publish: $38-40 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: 10 | Material: Polyester | Length: Midi

Best White Amazon Essentials Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It works just as well as a laid-back weekend piece as it does as a workwear basic. What We Don’t Love: You may need to size up. Where in the past we might have relied on H&M or Forever 21 to score nice basics with non-intimidating price tags, these days we’re turning more and more to Amazon Essentials. This boat-neck, straight-cut, t-shirt-like dress is very much giving chic French mom on her way to the bakery — a Sunday dress, if you will — and we’re very much here for it. That said, you can totally style it with a blazer and flats for going into the office. In white or light gray stripes, this dress is an absolute summer essential, while some of the darker colorways can also work well as mid-season transition pieces. Some people find it runs small, so you may need to size up. Price at time of publish: $22-31 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 6 | Material: Polyester, viscose, elastane | Length: Midi

Best Black The Drop Women's Anaya Square Neck Cut-out Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s both intricate and sleek. What We Don’t Love: The color fades easily. Here’s another dress style that’s the easiest thing ever to pull on and style even when you’re in a rush, and will still look super fabulous. We’re especially smitten with this one in black and white gingham, but it also comes in four sweet solid colors if that’s more your speed. This ankle-length dress features bell sleeves, a square neckline, cutouts at the waist, and a tiered skirt — intricate and streamlined in equal measure. We also love that it’s made from Tencel, meaning it’s a more eco-conscious pick than a polyester number, as well as making it extra soft, comfortable, and breathable for those hotter days. We’re picturing this with strappy flat sandals and a raffia handbag. Unfortunately, the color has a tendency to fade after just one wash or two. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: XXS-5X | Colors: 5 | Material: Tencel, polyester, cotton | Length: Midi

Best Maternity ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The over-bump waistline, stretchy bodice and long skirt make it a perfect pick during pregnancy. What We Don’t Love: It can be see-through in certain lighting. This dress may not have been specifically designed for maternity, but plenty of expectant moms are loving how it fits over their bellies, thanks to the over-bump waistline, stretchy bodice and long skirt. Available in an amazing 31 colors — including brights, pastels, neutrals and patterns — this dress is a feminine pick with a shirred bodice, tie straps, and subtly tiered skirts. It can be styled with flats, heels or sneakers depending on the occasion, and is made from breathable viscose that means it’s perfect for summer. Just be aware that it’s not lined, so there’s a chance it can be see-through in certain lighting. Price at time of publish: $47 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 31 | Material: Viscose | Length: Midi

Best for Work GRACE KARIN Women's Short Sleeve V Neck Business Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s modest enough for work, but still has personality. What We Don’t Love: The sash belt looks a bit cheap. This dress definitely gives off strong “I’m a professional” vibes, whether worn alone or with an elegant blazer. Available in classic black or navy blue, or in a more unexpected gray blue or light pink, its short sleeves and knee length lend it just the right amount of modesty, while the wrap style and sash belt infuse it with a little more personality. Unfortunately, some people find the belt looks a little cheap, so if that bothers you, you may need to replace it with one of your own. Still, at least it allows for a little creativity. Price at time of publish: $47 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 4 | Material: Polyester, elastane | Length: Knee-length

Best Floral EXLURA Women's Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Casual Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This dress comes in some particularly beautiful floral patterns. What We Don’t Love: The skirt may be a bit too short for taller women. Whatever Miranda Priestley says, we LOVE a floral for spring. And for summer. And fall. Winter may be a bit more of a tough sell, but we feel like we could make it work. Anyway, this dress comes in some particularly stunning floral prints: a sun-bleached yellow mix, apricot florals on an off-white background, and three more lovely odes to your favorite bouquet. If florals aren’t your thing, it also comes in solid colors or polka dot options. This sweet mini can be worn two ways: with a square neckline or off-the-shoulder, and it looks lovely either way. Other than that, it features puff sleeves, a smocked waist, and a tiered skirt (which is a tad on the short side, so tall ladies beware). Price at time of publish: $39 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 22 | Material: Polyester | Length: Mini

Best T-Shirt GAP Women's Pocket T-Shirt Casual Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s the perfect essential t-shirt dress. What We Don’t Love: It shrinks easily in the wash. A t-shirt dress is such a great piece to have on hand for wearing around the house or running errands, but also for dressing up for a nice brunch. Made from soft 100% cotton jersey and available in six colorways, this one from GAP is a pretty sure bet. It falls at mid-thigh so isn’t too short, and it has a pocket, too, which as we all know is the best possible feature for any dress style. It does shrink easily in the wash, though, so you may need to wash it on cold and skip the tumble dry on this one. Price at time of publish: $23-24 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: 6 | Material: Cotton | Length: Mini

Best Wrap LILLUSORY Women's Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Ruched Tie Waist Summer Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s perfect for a casual drinks date. What We Don’t Love: The polyester fabrication means it won’t be as breathable. We like the combination of the bodycon style and more covering features here, which makes it easier to wear a tight dress outside of a nightclub. This one is almost a classic t-shirt dress, with its short-sleeve style, but brings in a little extra intrigue with its faux wrap tie embellishment. It comes in a ton of different colors, and we especially love it for wandering about on a day trip, or for a casual drinks date with your best friends. Like many dresses on Amazon, it uses polyester to help keep the price down, so just be aware that it won’t be as breathable as a cotton number, and avoid wearing it during a heatwave if you can. Price at time of publish: $30 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 23 | Material: Polyester, rayon | Length: Mini

Best Bodycon BB DAKOTA Women's Smokeshow Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s sexy enough for the club, but low-key enough for a shopping trip. What We Don’t Love: The fabric is thin and can be see-through. Like with the LILLUSORY wrap dress, we love that this dress is sexy thanks to its tight fit and short skirt, while allowing for a little extra coverage at the neckline. Obviously, though, if you’re looking to up the ante, you can always style it with extra high stilettos for a night out on the town. Equally, this would look really pretty with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket for a shopping trip. Unfortunately, like with many lower-priced items, the fabric on this one is quite thin and has a tendency to get a little see-through depending on the colorway and the lighting. Price at time of publish: $30-38 Size Range: XS-L | Colors: 10 | Material: Rayon, elastane | Length: Mini