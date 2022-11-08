Stylists Reveal the Most-Requested Designer Pieces From This Celebrity-Frequented Luxury Store

Around the corner from the famed gothic-style Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal lies the flagship of one of fashion’s most notorious luxury streetwear and designer goods retailers, Ssense. This exclusive space tucked away in Old Montréal is home to a thoughtful curation of upcoming and established designer goods, making it a favorite among the creative communities that tend to thrive in Montréal.

While Ssense is widely known for its vast e-commerce site, local Canadians and fashion-forward celebrities like Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Bad Bunny and more have come to appreciate the designer playground that is Ssense’s brick and mortar store. So when my boyfriend and I decided to head up to Montréal for a weekend getaway, I booked an appointment at Ssense before even looking at hotels; with the click of a few buttons, including selecting which new ‘It’ bags I would like to try-on and which stylist I would like to work with, my appointment was set.

Since I was early to my appointment I was able to browse a few of the floors, including the Moncler exhibit celebrating the brand’s 70th anniversary and an abundant collection of luxury fragrances. As I was browsing, I couldn’t help but wonder which pieces were being requested the most, so after my appointment, stylists Parnell Jasmin and Marey Foz took the time to show me this season’s most sought-after designer goods.

Here are the nine most-requested designer items at Ssense:

While Amazon may have a stylist-approved boot selection under $75, shoppers looking to make the investment into a quality pair of designer boots can find them at Ssense. The iconically divisive Black Leather Tabi Boots from the French luxury house Maison Margiela are just as popular now as they were when they first hit the runway in 1988; designed with a split toe, these comfortable and long-lasting boots are an ideal investment for shoppers looking for a practical but statement-making shoe. As for waterproof options, the Bottega Veneta Black Matte Puddle Boots are a favorite among Ssense shoppers and supermodels alike: Kendall Jenner is often seen wearing them on rainy LA days.

After being seen on the arms of top celebrities like Alexa Demie and Dua Lipa earlier this year, the Balenciaga Pink XS ‘Le Cagole’ Shoulder Bag continues its reign at the top of the list for designer bags in demand. Although the bag is available in 14 different colors and styles, the stylists at Ssense said that the sweet pink shade is by far the most popular — most likely as a result of the Barbiecore trend. Another highly requested bag at Ssense is LeMaire’s Black Small Croissant Bag. The luxury Parisian brand has made a name for itself by creating new takes on timeless classics, and its croissant-inspired bag manages to recreate the hobo bag with thicker straps and a playful beige-lining meant to replicate the croissant (duh).

As for the most popular designer brand in Ssense’s store, Rick Owens seems to take the cake. Owens specializes in a luxury gothic style, not unlike the unique architecture surrounding Ssense in Old Montréal. And as a brand frequently on repeat by fashion it girls Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, Rick Owens sits comfortably at the top of the luxury streetwear pyramid. The Taupe Babel Duvet Cropped Jacket is a current favorite among Canadian shoppers who can appreciate the warmth from the down and the softness of the satin nylon. The jacket features an integrated scarf and cuffs to keep your neck and hands warm.

