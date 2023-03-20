5 Everyday Designer Bags That Celebrities Love

Is there anything more luxurious than a designer handbag? Considering there's a secondhand industry for the shopping bags that designer duds come in, there's absolutely nothing quite as luxurious as a designer purse or tote. That said, seeing one's checking account dip by triple or quadruple digits, or seeing one's credit card bill go up by those same figures, can be overwhelming, which is why it's best to shop for something designer that you'll use again and again (and again.)

Unlike a designer handbag you'll only bring out on rare occasions, the list of everyday designer bag requirements is long. For a purse to gain the coveted "all day, every day" spot in your accessories rotation, it should go with most, if not all, of your outerwear throughout the year, have enough room inside for essentials, and look timeless rather than trendy. An everyday designer bag should be useful but not utilitarian and clearly luxe but not overly flashy.

Yes, it's a challenge, but these five designer bags beloved by celebs are up for it. Each is splurge-worthy and won't languish in the back of your closet. Trust us.



A Leather Tote

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is often seen out and about sporting this very versatile tote from The Row. Not only is its classic style a perfect match for business casual and athleisure looks alike, but it's got the form and function to take you on a weekend getaway or a trip to the grocery store. Consider us obsessed.

Shop: The Row Park 3 Medium Leather Tote, $1,790



A Satchel-Inspired Purse

Getty Images

With a menswear edge softened by diminutive size, a satchel-inspired handbag matches nearly any aesthetic and still has room to fit the essentials — plus, a few extra shades of lip gloss. The Mulberry Amberley Handled Satchel is a favorite of none other than Kate Middleton, who has been seen carrying it no fewer than three times in March alone. For us non-princesses whose hands are full juggling hectic work schedules, the over-the-shoulder version offers the same style with more practicality.

Shop Similar: Mulberry Soft Amberley Satchel, $1,500



A Quilted Chanel Crossbody

Getty Images

There is perhaps no everyday designer bag as ubiquitous as the quilted Chanel crossbody — and for good reason, too. While this particular everyday designer bag is most closely associated with a kind of Breakfast at Tiffany's glamour, celebs like Emily Ratajkowski have proven this bag works just as well on a makeup-free walk as it does on a romantic trip to Paris.

Shop: Chanel Classic Handbag, $10,200



A Shoulder Bag

Getty Images

Shoulder bags are the perfect accessory to compliment an LDB, as Hailey Bieber recently demonstrated. Bags with longer shoulder straps are a dime a dozen, which makes the resurgence of the Y2K baguette-style bag like this one so delightful. Keep this style of everyday designer bag on hand for each and every night on the town.

Shop: Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Shoulder Bag, $2,500

A Mini Handle Bag

Getty Images

Dainty but functional, a handle bag is divinely delicate with enough room to store essentials. Another favorite of Kate Middleton, this style of everyday designer bag is best paired with an equally luxurious backpack or tote on overnight trips, but is absolutely perfect for a date night, cocktail evening, or wedding.

Shop: Polene Paris Numero Sept Mini Bag, $420

