Think cropped, oversized, hooded, colorful, embroidered — the list could go on and on. Designer Steph Mendoza says, “A denim jacket is an item that has been in my wardrobe through my adolescence and in my adulthood. From the looks of it, it’s not going anywhere.” And if anything, that means adding a few different styles to your closet can’t hurt. See our picks for the best denim jackets below.

When it comes to the perfect transitional piece of clothing, the jean jacket is the winner, no doubt. One of the most timeless pieces to ever exist, the chance that you already have one in your closet is high. For content creator Justine Agana, “A jean jacket is a staple in my wardrobe because of how versatile it is.” And while they can be worn with almost anything or during any season, the number of styles out there can be hard to parse through when deciding what type of jacket you want.

When you’re ready to stray away from the simple and dive into the striking, we invite you to check out the denim jackets offered by the Kit. There are not one, not two, but nine whimsical patterns and color-blocked denim jackets here. With these pieces, you’re guaranteed to stand out from the crowd and win some words of admiration. And if you’re worried about how to wash such a piece, fear not, as the brand confirms you can throw it in the washer like the rest of your clothes. It’s modeled after their successful men’s denim jacket, so we suspect it might run large. Keep that in mind as you go to pick your size (which is super inclusive, by the way).

What We Love: There are so many prints to choose from.

Sofia Marino focuses on creating embroidered denim jackets, giving you a variety of styles on their site. However, this zodiac piece stood out to us for including all 12 star signs, making this relevant to all shoppers. The piece is sewn with over forty four thousand stitches, while carefully placed beads mimic the sparkle of the stars. Just be careful not to get said beads caught on anything, as you don’t want to accidentally pull those out.

What We Don’t Love: The delicate beads might get caught on something and pulled out.

Hoodies make jackets a little more laid-back, and this option from Levi’s helps bring that appeal to life. But rather than an oversized jacket with a large hood, we wanted to highlight a form-fitting piece that can be worn with a little more versatility. The jersey sleeves make this slightly more comfortable than classic denim pieces as well. Just note that while the blue version has contrasting gray sleeves, the black version is fully monochrome.

What We Don’t Love: The two offered colors come in different designs.

Frame never fails to bring a high-end touch to relaxed pieces, and this denim jacket is a perfect example of it. At first glance, your eyes are immediately drawn to the distressed hem. While this detail sets this jacket apart from the rest, it should also be handled with a certain level of caution not to tear apart. The vintage-inspired, worn-in look awards you that effortless model-off-duty look, and when paired with a leather pants or white dress, you’ll feel the part too.

What We Don’t Love: The loose strands on the hem might pull and tear easily.

What We Love: The distressed hem makes this piece stand out from the bunch.

A white jean jacket is the perfect statement piece and layering top when you want the versatility of a denim jacket, but in a minimalist color. This option in particular comes with limited details– even the pockets have been simplified for a more sleek look. Rather than a classic cotton jacket, this piece has tencel blended into its fabric, making it more lightweight and breathable. But like all things white, you’ll have to be extra careful not to get any dirt on it.

Cropped to hit right around your waist, this Abercrombie jacket features a loose fit intended for casual outfits and warm weather — we even think it would look excellent paired with a denim mini skirt or high-waisted jeans. Besides coming in classic light-wash denim, it comes in cream and dark wash as well. We love how Abercrombie jazzed up the classic pockets with white thread and no button closure, similar to what you’d find on a trucker-style jacket, making this piece stand out from the rest. Just note that the sleeves fall a little short around your wrists.

After seeing this cropped denim jacket, we immediately wanted it in our closets. The cropped length hits perfectly at the waist, and the dark wash has a vintage, authentic rigid denim look. We were drawn in by the golden stitching that pops on the extra-dark color and love how it has more of a dressed-up appearance to it than your typical denim jacket. Even though it is cropped, it has upper arm room for layering and looks great with high-waisted bottoms. Just be aware that it only comes in this dark wash and a punchy red, so the light wash loyalists among us won’t have that to pick from.

What We Don’t Love: We wish it had more washes to choose from.

The perfect oversized jacket should have dropped shoulders, wide body, and long sleeves – this piece from Reformation checks off on all three. The boxy cut invites you to layer some cozy knits underneath, and indulge in that relaxed aesthetic we all love so much. Featuring button closures, two stylish front pockets, and recycled and regeneratively grown cotton, this is the perfect oversized option for anyone to add to their closet. If you want an extra special design detail, the same jacket is offered in black with studded details as well to add a little more edge to your wardrobe. This style is so popular, though, that it frequently goes in and out of stock. We think it’s worth waiting for — as all good things are — but if you’re not feeling patient, we rounded up more oversized picks , here.

What We Love: It comes in a studded version as well.

The hardest thing about finding a denim jacket when you’re petite is the sleeve length. Thankfully, the denim jacket from Gap, another maven for denim, comes in petite sizing and will feature a better arm's length for those on the shorter side. The wash is a classic medium, and even though it’s made from rigid denim, it still has the perfect lightweight feel to it. Unfortunately, the size range is rather limited, however, making this less inclusive than we would like.

What We Love: Comes in a petite sizing option for the best fit.

Made with a bit of elastane (and mostly cotton), this denim jacket from Universal Standard is the perfect lightweight option with plenty of stretch for maximum comfort. Like all Universal Standard pieces, the sizing is unique to the brand — meaning that a 14-16 is a size small, instead of the traditional size four — so pay close attention to the size guide as you go to purchase. But we deeply appreciate how vast the options are, extending all the way to a 4XL. Featuring a tailored fit in stretch denim, it’s a jacket that feels good on and moves with you. Plus, it features some contrast stitching, which is a detail Agana loves.

What We Don’t Love: The brand uses its own sizing scale, so can be harder to navigate.

Denim jackets are one of those looks that will simply never go out of style, so you may as well invest in a splurgy designer piece and hold onto it forever. The YSL jacket is neither too oversized nor too fitted, giving you an ideal everyday jacket that leaves space for some light layering. You can look spiffy and smart in the sturdy, 100 percent cotton jacket, dyed into a deep vintage blue color. The sizing is fairly limited, though, so we hope they expand it soon.

For under $70, this denim jacket from H&M checks off more boxes than we were expecting. It comes in a classic oversized fit with a versatile light wash (though it also comes in black) that looks nearly white. Made of thick cotton denim, it feels more substantial than one would expect for inexpensive denim, and it features other details, like dropped shoulders and adjustable cuffs, that add to its value. We had a hard time finding anything truly wrong with it, honestly, but we do think it runs a little long in the arms. However, that makes them particularly excellent for rolling up. We plan to add a few to our collection just in time for the warm weather.

What We Love: For the price, the fabric still has a quality feel.

“When you think denim, you think Levi’s,” says model Alexis Ren. “New or old, this jacket is a classic.” Almost every stylist InStyle spoke with mentioned their Levi’s jacket, whether it was thrifted or new, and there is no better place to start than with the original. Not only is the price great for the quality but also, since it only gets better with time, you can (and should) hold onto it forever. The straight silhouette hits at the hips for a classic fit and features the quality denim Levi’s is known for, making this one you absolutely need to add to your closet. You can pick from a whopping 10 different washes, but we just wish the plus-sizes had just as many washes to pick from.

What We Don’t Love: There are fewer color options for plus-size than in their regular sizes.

What To Keep In Mind

Wash

Denim gets its faded look through a special washing process, hence the different types of denim – light wash, dark wash, and more. Depending on preference, there are benefits for all different types of washes, but there are a few things to keep in mind when choosing between washes. Dark wash, or “raw denim,” is untreated and often stiffer, giving it a true workwear feel. Medium and light wash have been treated more, and in turn, give off a lighter color. Black denim is dyed to varying tones, meaning it’s liable to fade if over-laundered. Similar to black denim, resist the urge to over-wash your white denim as it will dull the color.



Fit

Mendoza says, “I always buy denim jackets in their largest size. Wearing the sleeves pushed up always gives me an elevated silhouette.” Pay attention to the details in the description. A fitted jacket versus an oversized one can be paired in different ways, and sometimes having both gives you more styling options. A cropped jacket can also be another version that is worth adding and may pair better with some outfits over an oversized one. It is all about playing around and seeing what styles you like best – and are the most comfortable.

Distressing

While a raw hem can be popular, it may be less likely to hold up over time. When choosing between a distressed and hemmed option, consider the longevity of the piece. And remember, professional distressing is different than doing it yourself, so keep that in mind if you want a distressed piece to hold up over time, it might be worth investing in a pre-distressed jacket rather than distressing yourself.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you style a denim jacket?

There is no wrong way to style a denim jacket, which is why it is beloved by so many people. NYC-based Stylist, Shayna Arnold loves it “styled with denim jeans and a button-down shirt, for a little denim suit moment. Also, I love the pairing of a denim jacket with a beautiful silk dress, for an interesting combination of structure and silhouette." Curve model Melonee Rembert's best styling advice: “Trial and error. Throw it over your look and see how it feels. Most times it’s the perfect layering piece.”

How can you source a vintage one?

Sometimes buying a denim jacket new is the best option, especially if you’re looking for a very specific style and wash, but because the quality of these pieces is normally made to last, it means there are abundant out there to thrift as well. Arnold said her favorite place to source any vintage denim is Stellas Dallas in Williamsburg. “They always have such a special variety, and it is very organized,” she tells InStyle. If you’re plus size, model Nika Gamble says, “I rarely see jackets that fit my arms in the women's section,” and suggests browsing through the men’s section instead.

What bottoms should you pair with a denim jacket?

One of the best things about a jean jacket is how versatile it is, both as a layering piece and as a piece to pair over specific bottoms. Agara prefers to balance out the volume of the bottoms to the volume of the jean jacket. “If it’s an oversized cropped jacket I would probably go with a bottom that has an equal amount of volume, so I would pair it with flowy or baggy trousers or even a pair of wide-leg jeans.” While it’s a topic of debate, plenty of people like denim on denim, so feel free to play around with pairing a denim top and denim bottoms (we have 10 ideas here).

Brooke LaMantia is a freelance writer covering all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity news. Bianca Kratky is a commerce writer at InStyle with over two years of experience in the fashion and beauty space. Together they researched the best denim jackets on the market and tapped experts Nika Camble, Melonee Rembert, Steph Mendoza, Alexis Ren, and Justine Agana for styling tips and things to consider.