The 10 Best Curly Hair Products To Create a Full, Frizz-Free Routine

Below, you will find my absolute must-have hero products, alongside unparalleled advice from François’ years of experience. Read on for the 10 best products you need to create the ultimate curly hair routine.

A solid sulfate-free shampoo, a holy-grail conditioner, various defining creams, gels, and moisturizing styling products are the steps every curly hair routine requires. “A healthy routine starts with treating your curls with love and care at every turn, from detangling to washing, and from drying to styling,” says Vernon François , famed celebrity hairdresser (clients include Lupita Nyong’o, Serena Williams, Solange Knowles, and many more), educator, and founder of Vernon François Haircare . And while a well-rounded routine needs multiple products, Pattern Beauty Leave-In Conditioner should be at the top of your list — its multi-tasking capabilities and the deep hydration it provides is unmatched for curls, kinks, and coils.

As an inheritor of curly hair from birth, it’s been a lifelong journey learning to manage my tangles, finding the moisturizing methods that work for me, and ultimately, growing to love my curls despite their (sometimes) difficult ways. After many years of exploring and experimenting with different products, I’ve come to discover the tried and true favorites I come back to time and again.

Most Universal: Pattern Beauty Leave-In Conditioner Pattern Beauty View On Patternbeauty.com What We Love: It’s a multi-tasking product that provides deep hydration plus styling benefits. What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers note receiving broken bottles (but, not to worry, as Pattern’s customer service team is great!). I’ve spent years trying a variety of leave-in conditioners, but once I found this one there was no going back — the jumbo tub permanently lives on my counter. A nourishing cocktail of coconut, jojoba, avocado, and sweet almond oils hydrate curls, restoring bounce and locking in all that post-condition moisture. As soon as I’m done washing and conditioning my hair, I’ll lather a layer of this on and let it soak in before moving on to my stronger-hold gel. If you prefer to detangle outside the shower (personally, I’m an in-shower detangler), this leave-in has tons of slip and will get the job done without pulling. Plus, I love the scents in all of Pattern’s products — they’re so fresh, like perfume for your hair (but not too strong). Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 25 oz. | Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, Jojoba oil, Avocado oil | Best For: Detangling, locking in extra moisture

Best Shampoo: Vernon François Curl Shampoo Sally Beauty View On Amazon View On Sallybeauty.com View On Vernonfrancois.com What We Love: It’s a sulfate-free shampoo that conditions while it cleanses. What We Don’t Love: It has a very strong scent. Vernon François is the king of curls. After years of experience styling natural-haired celebs, he created his own product line in 2016, and it’s grown to become a mainstay in many curl routines. We’re especially fond of his Curl Shampoo for the way it moisturizes while it cleanses. Most shampoos contain sulfates that remove grime and create the sudsy lather we’ve come to rely on to feel our scalps getting clean, but sulfates also strip necessary natural oils from hair. Sulfate-free shampoos tend to be gentler, albeit more expensive. Not only is the price right with this Vernon François formula, it's also packed full of nourishing ingredients like tea tree oil, seaweed extract, olive oil, and shea butter that work double time to clarify and hydrate. Price at time of publish: $14 Size: 8.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, Olive oil, Jojoba seed oil | Best For: Wash days, a cleanser that won’t strip moisture

Best Conditioner: Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner 5 View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What We Love: Olaplex has patented ingredient technology that works to repair your hair bonds. What We Don’t Love: “A little goes a long way” is not my experience here — I use handfuls every time I shower — so I find myself having to repurchase often Aah, Olaplex — a fan-favorite of the curly universe with major internet hype. We’re here to let you know that, well, it lives up to that reputation. With restorative ingredients like biotin, avocado oil, and sunflower seed oil, plus the Olaplex-patented bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate that is scientifically-proven to repair broken hair bonds, this conditioner is the real deal. I’ve been using it for about a year and have noticed a meaningful difference in the softness of my curls, less frizz, and easier detangling (I loosen my curls with my fingers and then run a wide-tooth comb through my strands before washing the conditioner out). And, an extra plus, it’s even recommended for color treated hair. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 8.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (patented bond-repair technology) | Best For: Conditioning dry hair, repairing breakage, taming frizz

Best Hair Mask: SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hair Masque Ulta View On Target View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: It will transform the shine and vitality of your curls after a single use. What We Don’t Love: I don’t love having to open a jar with slippery fingers in the shower, but alas, most hair masks come in these types of containers. Everyone needs a reliable hair mask in their wash day rotation. If I were more diligent, I’d use this once a week (do it — it’ll pay off!). But, when I have extra time on a Sunday or feel my hair looking a little worse for wear, this SheaMoisture mask is my go-to. The deeply moisturizing formula utilizes shea butter, coconut oil, and hibiscus flower extract to smooth out each hair cuticle and protect against breakage; not to mention it smells incredible. Immediately after one use, you’ll notice less dullness and more shine (hello, fast results!). The key with a hair mask is to leave it on for some time — no less than five minutes. Usually, I’ll apply the mask with my fingers (making sure to hit everywhere from my roots to my ends) and throw it up with a plastic claw clip while I shave or exfoliate, before rinsing it out. When I’m feeling particularly ambitious, I’ll wash my hair, apply the mask, and then exit the shower, getting into my robe to pad around the house for thirty minutes or so, letting it really sink in before hopping back in to rinse — trust me, it’ll work miracles. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 12 oz. | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, Coconut oil, Hibiscus flower extract | Best For: Restoring hydration and shine to frizzy, damaged curls The 10 Best Brushes for Curly Hair, According to Hairstylists

Best for Scalp Care: Act + Acre Cold Processed® Scalp Detox Act + Acre View On Actandacre.com What We Love: It soothes the scalp while simultaneously stimulating hair growth. What We Don’t Love: You won’t want to use this if you’re in a rush — it needs to sit for twenty minutes to activate. Unfortunately, the creams and gels used to de-frizz curly hair can cause massive product build-up on the scalp. For years, I struggled with flaking dandruff and itchiness before realizing the life-changing wonders of scalp detoxing. This Act + Acre product is my current fave — its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients cleanse the scalp of excess oil residue without over-stripping necessary moisture. Use it weekly on dry hair before shampoo and let it sit for no less than twenty minutes (though, it’s totally safe to leave it in for longer, even overnight) before moving on to your regular wash routine. For bonus points, massage the product into your scalp with a scalp massager. Price at time of publish: $36 (originally $48) Size: 3 oz. | Key Ingredients: Baobab and basil leaf, Moringa extract, Aloe | Best For: Irritated scalp, product build-up

Best Hair Oil: Aquage SeaExtend Silkening Oil Treatment Ulta View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Beautycarechoices.com What We Love: Your curls will soak this silkening oil right up for added moisture and shine. What We Don’t Love: The bottle isn’t large and I go through this product quickly. I never used to be a fan of hair oils — I thought they were just an extra step that made your hands hard to wash and turned the sink into a pile of grease — until I found Aquage Silkening Oil. This product is light and feels silky smooth on your fingers (and more importantly, hair). With nourishing ingredients like argan oil and almond oil, it restores brilliance and shine to dehydrated curls. After washing and air-drying my hair, I like to use this as step one in my styling routine. Since it’s an oil, my hair will soak it right up, and it works as a nice hydrating primer to be followed by your curl cream or defining gel. That said, if you have drier hair (like I do) you’ll probably blow through a bottle pretty quickly. So expect to restock often (I promise it’s worth it). Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 4.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Argan oil, Almond oil | Best For: Dryness, dullness

Best Styling Gel: Briogeo Curl Charisma Frizz Control Gel Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: On top of defining your curls, this cream does double duty to strengthen your strands and protect against damage. What We Don’t Love: This gel offers “light to medium hold,” which is great because it doesn’t leave your curls sticky or weighed down, but it may not keep you completely frizz-free in more humid climates. All curly hair routines need a trusty styling gel and trust me, I’ve tried plenty over the years. Recently, Briogeo Frizz Control Gel has been my product of choice — its clean ingredients like rice amino acids and quinoa extract work to lock out frizz, enhance moisture, and seal the hair cuticles for future protection, all while providing flexible curl definition that doesn’t leave you with a dreaded sticky feel or that early-2000’s wet look. I like to apply this from my roots to my ends, while scrunching the hair throughout to create extra definition and volume around the crown. After applying, go ahead and diffuse if you’re looking for a quick dry and extra hold, but in my experience, air-drying works just fine for everyday outings. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 5.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Rice amino acids, Quinoa extract | Best For: Creating definition and minimizing frizz

Best Curl Creme: Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sephora What We Love: No matter your hair texture, this cream will leave your strands feeling silky soft and bouncy. What We Don’t Love: If you’re sensitive to scent, this one is a bit strong. I love defining creams because they give you the styling benefits of gel, but with a softer hold for more organic looking curls. This one from Amika is a fan-favorite, earning placements among many a beauty editor’s top-shelf recommendations. Formulated with sea buckthorn berry, a highly-researched ingredient that contains over 190 biologically-active compounds (including Vitamins A, C, and E), it distributes deep moisture and nourishing protection. Applied alone, it’ll give your curls a loose, natural bounce, but it can also be coupled with a gel for added definition and longer-lasting frizz-control. This product has a thick consistency, so a little goes a long way. Plus, who doesn’t find joy in Amika’s signature printed packaging? It instantly brightens up your bathroom counter. Just be wary if you’re sensitive to scent because this one is pretty strong. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 6.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Sea buckthorn berry, Oat peptide | Best For: Dryness and defining curls with a looser, softer hold

Best Hair Ties: L. Erickson Grab & Go Hair Tie Tube Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: These are hefty enough to accommodate the thickest of hair and come in a rainbow of fun colors. What We Don’t Love: They can stretch out over time. The L. Erickson Hair Ties are my absolute favorite; I’ve been using them for years and never leave the house without one around my wrist. They come in an array of bright colors, metallics, and neutrals for all your style needs, and they even blend right into the bracelet stack I wear daily, disguising themselves as just another cute accessory. Because they’re extra thick, stretchy, and comfy I never experience headaches, hair dents, or tangling. I even recently gifted them to a few friends on a bachelorette trip and everyone was so obsessed they wore them for the rest of the weekend. Price at time of publish: $22 for 15 Size: One size | Material: Elastic | Best For: Hair ties for thick hair