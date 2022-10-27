Read on for our favorites, which run the gamut in terms of design, color, budget, and how many cards they hold, but all would be a seriously stylish purchase.

Along with the help of a few stylists and designers, we narrowed down the best credit card holders. Any and all would be a welcome addition to your purse or pocket, but Tory Burch’s Kira Quilted Flap Card Case takes our top spot since it seamlessly combines high fashion with high function.

A credit card holder, which forces you (in the nicest of ways!) to keep just what you need on you, is the minimalist’s version of an overstuffed wallet. We’re slowly becoming a cashless society where you can pay for more and more purchases on your smartphone, so consider a slim credit card case to be one step towards the future. Whether you choose one in a lush leather, cool pattern, or bright hue that you could spot from any corner of your purse doesn’t matter. As long as it securely holds your essentials in a style that you adore and a price point you’re comfortable with, it’s a winner.

Your credit card, driver’s license, phone, and keys — most times you venture outside of the house, that’s likely all you need. Are you also carrying your library card, gym membership card, insurance card, a business card of someone you met at happy hour months ago, a punch card for that smoothie place from your old neighborhood, and who knows how many receipts in your wallet too? It’s time to pare it down.

Best Overall: Tory Burch Kira Quilted Flap Card Case Tory Burch View On Toryburch.com View On Zappos What We Love: This Tory Burch card case is the best of the best, with an enduring design, smart interior, and an exterior card pocket. What We Don’t Love: It’s bulkier than the rest on this list. Whether you pull this quilted leather card case out of your purse tomorrow or 10 years from now, it’s bound to look just as beautiful. Its timeless design earns it the top place on our list, though its card slots, both on the interior and one on the exterior, ensure it’s perfectly modern, working how the everyday woman needs her card case to. The pin-snap closure ensures your cards aren’t going anywhere, and the exterior pocket oh-so brilliantly holds your most used credit card. While it’s on the thick side when it comes to credit card holders, that allows it to perform more like a mini wallet, housing cash, coat check numbers, and other little pieces of paper you come across while out and about. It’s thin enough though to keep your purse lightweight while encouraging you to unpack those aforementioned pieces of paper at the end of the day to keep your card case tidy. Price at time of publish: $148

Size: 3 inches high x 4.6 inches wide | Card Slots: 10+ | Material: Leather



Best Budget: Latico Compact Card Holder Latico View On Laticoleathers.com What We Love: Its versatility, secure snap closures, and price point combine to make it a no-brainer. What We Don’t Love: This one is particularly slim — be sure to have a safe spot in your purse for it so you don’t have to dig around for it. “It is so nice,” says stylist Liv Schreiber of Latico’s versatile card holder. “I love how simple and cute this mini snap case is. It holds my ID, cards, and cash because, really, what else do we need?” For some, nothing else. In that case, you can stuff it full of your cards and keep the ones you reach for most often in the slit pocket on the interior. Others may need this to double as an Airpod case or become a spot to house ear plugs when heading to a concert. Schreiber has her eye on the poppy or cognac versions for fall, but any of the five color options are all-year-long appropriate. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 3.75 inches high x 2.75 inches wide | Card Slots: 10+ | Material: Leather

Best Splurge: Bottega Veneta Credit Card Case Bottega Veneta View On Nordstrom View On Bottegaveneta.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: It's available in an array of exciting colors, all in one sleek, standout design. What We Don't Love: This price point makes this small item a serious investment. If you're looking to throw down serious cash on a credit card case you'll use next week, next year, and next decade, this Bottega Veneta design gets our vote. It balances fun and functional, with a classic design that will both keep your cards safe and will make you smile every time you reach into your purse. We're suckers for their colorful hues, like the lavender and grass green tones (called wisteria and parakeet), but the brand offers this design in a collection of always-in-style neutrals too. Its price is nothing to sniff at, but if you commit to loving and using it, well, forever — since it will last that long, promise! — spending more may be worth it. Price at time of publish: $350 Size: 3 inches high x 4.5 inches wide x .2 inches deep | Card Slots: Three, plus a pocket | Material: Leather

Best Colors: Acne Studios Folded Leather Card Holder Acne Studios View On Acnestudios.com View On Ssense.com What We Love: This card holder is available in nine colors, including several unexpected hues. What We Don’t Love: Since it folds in half, it’s thicker than others on this list. No more digging in your purse wondering where your credit card holder is. With this Acne Studios design, you’ll always find it, especially if you choose one of the eye-catching colors, like apple green, powder pink, or pumpkin orange. Rather stick to the neutral side of things? Acne has you covered, with options in black, dark blue, and dark brown too. This card holder folds in half, so it’s slightly more substantial than other card holders on this list, but you can feel comfortable knowing your VIP cards won’t slip out. Price at time of publish: $210 Size: 5.3 inches high x 4.3 inches wide x 0.6 inches deep | Card Slots: Four | Material: Leather



Best Monogrammable: The Daily Edited Pebbled Leather Double Cardholder The Daily Edited View On Thedailyedited.com What We Love: Go ahead, spend the extra couple dollars to monogram this card holder.

What We Don’t Love: It ships from Australia, so be patient in case of shipping delays. "If you're looking for an affordable, but sleek card holder, I love The Daily Edited one,” says lifestyle blogger and author Kat Jamieson. “It’s monogrammable too!” Not only does it have slots for four cards, but there’s also a small fabric-lined pocket in the middle for receipts, love notes, a photo of your dog – you name it. As much as Jamieson loves their credit card holder, she raves about all of their leather products. “My phone case is from there, as well,” she says. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 3.1 inches high x 3.9 inches wide | Card Slots: Two, for four cards | Material: Leather

Best Coin Purse: Le Pom Pom Beige & Purple Eye Coin Purse Le Pom Pom View On Lepompomshop.com What We Love: It’s a catchall for cards, cash, and the occasional quarter — all while warding off bad juju. What We Don’t Love: It’s not as organized as a proper card holder. Does your purse look like a tiny tornado spun through it? Maybe five-dollar bills float around, with a smattering of pennies stuck to the bottom. You swear your driver’s license is in here somewhere too. Consider containing the chaos with a catchall coin purse. “For my credit card holder, I use this really cool coin purse that is handmade in Colombia,” says Clara Lago, founder and CEO of resort wear brand pitusa. “I love the evil eye because it protects you from any of the bad vibes while you are shopping, and it's super unique. It's lightweight and I can mix in both cash, coins, and cards.” “The only downside is it's not as organized as a proper wallet, but it works for my lifestyle,” says Lago. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 3 inches high x 4 inches wide | Card Slots: Varies | Material: Polyester



Best Carabiner: Madewell The Leather Carabiner Mini Pouch Madewell View On Bloomingdales View On Madewell.com View On Zappos What We Love: Clip it onto your belt loop or another bag for easy access to your cards. What We Don’t Love: There’s a tag sewn on the inside, which shows holes and thread on the exterior. We’ve all been there, trying to jam yet another thing into our teeny tiny crossbody. This mini pouch, perfect for holding all of your cards, solves that problem. Simply clip it onto another bag, like that teeny tiny crossbody, or your belt loop. Don’t worry — the zipper closure and secure clip makes sure your important cards aren’t going anywhere. The roomy pouch can hold all of your cards, cash, and maybe a spare key too. Another idea: use this pouch solely to hold all of your miscellaneous cards, like your library card and that gift card your aunt gave you for Christmas that you keep forgetting at home. Then you won’t have to shuffle through all of them while searching for your driver’s license. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 2.75 inches high x 4.24 inches wide | Card Slots: 10+ | Material: Leather



Best Bold Pattern: Stine Goya Ofelia Card Holder Stine Goya View On Stinegoya.com What We Love: Its punchy designs would brighten the inside of any purse. What We Don't Love: It’s on the expensive side. Sleek and simple – that’s how Stine Goya designed their Ofelia Card Holder, which has four slots to slip your most important cards into. The patterns are equally as sleek but less simple, with the Ofelia offered in three standout patterns guaranteed to garner oohs and ahhs from your friends as you pull it out to slip the server your card. Now comes the hard part: deciding between the moody floral design, the dreamy watercolor palette, or the graphic abstract zebra version. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: 4 inches high x 3 inches wide | Card Slots: Four | Material: PU leather

Best Personalized: Clare V. Adam's Card Case Clare V. View On Clarev.com What We Love: The option to add a gold point or hand-painted monogram makes it truly one-of-a-kind. What We Don't Love: Monogramming it isn’t cheap. “This card case is great because it fits in so many varieties of purse sizes and keeps all your cards organized,” says designer Alyson Eastman. “I personally love the cuoio with the stripes.” The case as is, with the lush leather and stripes, is great. The case with the addition of monogramming, which can either be done in gold foil or hand-painted, is even better. You’ll pay a pretty penny – upwards of $75 additional – for its uniqueness, but knowing you’ll have it forever makes every extra dollar worth it. Price at time of publish: $85 Size: 2.5 inches high x 4 inches wide | Card Slots: Three | Material: Leather

