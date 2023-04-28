The 11 Best Creams for Eczema of 2023 to Treat Dry, Flaky Skin

But when the skin barrier is sufficiently moisturized, those irritants won’t be able to penetrate the skin. The most reliable, tried-and-true solution to heal eczema and prevent it from recurring is eczema cream.

“Those with eczema do not have the ability to sufficiently produce or retain a good barrier on their skin,” explains Dr. Jeremy Fenton, a board certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. “When that barrier is deficient, it is easier for allergens or irritants to penetrate deeper, and that penetration, along with a strong immune response, leads to inflammation.”

Eczema is a broad term that encompasses a variety of conditions that cause itchy, irritated, or inflamed skin. And while there are certain subtypes of eczema, the word is typically used to describe atopic dermatitis. At the heart of the problem, and its treatment, is moisture.

Eczema is one of the most common skin conditions in the world. In fact, one out of every 10 people will experience a bout of dry, itchy, and inflamed skin from eczema at some point in their life.

Best Overall La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: Not only is this rich cream immensely hydrating, but it also helps even skin tone. What We Don’t Love: This is a very thick cream, so it’s sometimes difficult to get it out of the pump bottle. This multitasking cream from La Roche-Posay is jam packed with skin-soothing ingredients, including colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and niacinamide. It also harnesses the anti-inflammatory mineral properties of the brand’s thermal spring water, so it will prevent your eczema from worsening while healing current flare-ups. The cream is incredibly rich and works for all skin types and ages, and it won’t leave a greasy film. Plus, you can use it from head to toe. Price at time of publish: $20 Active Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, niacinamide｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 13.5 oz

Best Budget Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream Full Body Lotion for Eczema-Prone Skin Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: One little dollop of this cream will go a long way — meaning you won’t go through it too quickly, even with your peskiest eczema flare-up. What We Don’t Love: It can be challenging to squeeze the dense cream out of the bottle. Eucerin’s signature eczema cream offers a very effective treatment at a seriously low price. With colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, and glycerin, it’s hydrating and will relieve itching for up to 24 hours. It’s also free of any fragrance, dye, or steroid, which Dr. Fenton says is one of the cardinal rules when considering creams for eczema. “I recommend products that have the fewest number of ingredients and no added fragrance, in order to avoid allergic reactions or irritation,” he says. Price at time of publish: $12 Active Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, glycerin｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 8 oz

Best Splurge Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Kiehls.com What We Love: Despite its thick texture, this cream absorbs in no time and doesn’t leave any sticky or greasy feeling. What We Don’t Love: You may spend a bit of time rubbing this cream into your skin. This newly launched intensive cream from Kiehl’s is all about repairing the skin’s moisture barrier. With beta glucan complex, colloidal oatmeal, and a variety of phenolic compounds, this facial cream provides a long-lasting solution to eczema. It offers instant relief for dry skin and, according to the brand, starts working to improve barrier function in just one hour. The balm-to-cream consistency starts rich, but absorbs quickly, leaving a breathable, but protective layer of hydration. Even better, this cream has received the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Price at time of publish: $48 Active Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, phenolic compounds, beta glucan complex｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 1.7 oz

Best for Itchy Skin Sarna Original Anti-Itch Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond What We Love: Sarna is free of steroids, parabens, fragrances, and other harsh chemicals, so it’s gentle on irritated skin. What We Don’t Love: Those with very cracked or fissured skin may find the camphor and menthol has a burning effect. “Those with very itchy skin sometimes find relief in ingredients such as camphor or menthol,” explains Dr. Fenton. “One product with these ingredients is Sarna lotion.” As the strongest anti-itch medication you can get without a prescription, Sarna provides intensive relief, but is formulated with sensitive skin in mind. It can be used for targeted relief or as a daily moisturizer. “Patients can store their Sarna lotion in the refrigerator, so it is cooling when they place it on the skin,” suggests Dr. Fenton. Price at time of publish: $11 Active Ingredients: Camphor, menthol｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 7.5 oz

Best for Face Vanicream Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin 4.9 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: This lightweight lotion has relatively few ingredients, so it’s safe to use on the most sensitive of skin. What We Don’t Love: Some may find it too heavy for daytime. Although most people have only experienced eczema on their bodies, the face is far from exempt — and when that does happen, you want to reach for a simple, fragrance-free lotion, like this one from Vanicream. It’s lightweight and absorbs fast, but the formula’s petroleum is what really sets it apart. Not only will this deeply condition skin, but the petroleum will also lock in that hydration for hours to come. This dermatologist-tested formula is also non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores, and it’s even earned approval from the National Eczema Association. Price at time of publish: $14 Active Ingredients: Petroleum, sorbic acid｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 16 oz

Best Hydrocortisone Cortizone-10 Maximum Strength Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: Cortizone 10 means business and gets to work immediately, but added aloe vera will ensure continued skin soothing. What We Don’t Love: This cream contains both parabens and sulfates, so it should be avoided for long-term use and instead used only for severe cases. If and when your eczema gets to the point of serious discomfort — and you’ve already ruled out an alternative infection — you need something powerful, fast, and effective to get relief. “An over-the-counter (or prescription) cortisone cream can always be helpful to not only relieve symptoms, but also reduce inflammation and treat the part of the root cause,” says Dr. Fenton. Cortizone 10 will instantly help treat dryness and itchiness, and you can use it up to three times a day until your eczema has improved or healed. Formulated with one percent hydrocortisone — the highest concentration you can get without a prescription — your skin will be soothed and itch-free in no time. Price at time of publish: $8 Active Ingredients: Hydrocortisone, aloe vera｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 2 oz

Best for Hands Skinfix Eczema Hand Repair Cream 5 Skinfix View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Skinfix.com What We Love: This hand cream is seriously hydrating and can be applied as often as needed. What We Don’t Love: It can leave a greasy feeling until it dries into skin. It should come as no surprise that eczema breakouts on hands have become increasingly prevalent since the start of the pandemic, thanks to our constant handwashing and use of hand sanitizer. With that in mind, it’s important to reach for an eczema cream that is specifically designed to treat the hands, like this one from Skinfix. Colloidal oatmeal calms itchy, distressed skin, while allantoin moisturizes skin and speeds up cell turnover, so you’ll shed the scales and flakes faster. Sweet almond oil provides a lightweight hydration that won’t feel too sticky. In a seven-day clinical trial, participants showed a 111 percent improvement in skin hydration, and 91 percent said their hands felt relieved and protected after applying the hand cream. Price at time of publish: $20 Active Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, allantoin, sweet almond oil｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 3 oz

Best Drugstore CeraVe Eczema Relief Creamy Oil 5 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: Colloidal oatmeal and hyaluronic acid join forces to bring amazingly lightweight hydration. What We Don’t Love: Because of the lighter consistency, this option does not offer the same effectiveness that a rich cream would. While no eczema cream should be truly lightweight, not every occasion calls for the thick texture of most eczema treatments. In fact, there’s nothing worse than the thought of sweating through an occlusive cream in the heat of summer or during a grueling workout. Enter: CeraVe's Eczema Relief Creamy Body Oil. By combining the efficacy of a traditional cream with the silky feel of an oil, this product delivers occlusive hydration and protection, but is still absorbed quickly. Powered by three essential ceramides that work to seal in moisture and keep impurities out, it will not only calm the irritation found on the surface of your skin, but it also supports the skin barrier underneath to prevent future outbreaks. Price at time of publish: $16 Active Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, safflower oil｜Skin Type: Normal to dry｜Size: 8 oz

Best for Very Dry Skin Aveeno Eczema Therapy Nighttime Itch Relief Balm 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS What We Love: It’s approved by the National Eczema Association and helps relieve itching almost immediately after applying. What We Don’t Love: This balm is very dense, and during the warmer months, it can feel like you have a thin film on top of skin. This popular balm from Aveeno offers the ultimate hydration to keep skin soft and the moisture barrier strong for hours and hours. The body goes into repair-mode while you’re asleep, and by slathering this ultra thick nighttime treatment on right before you lay down, you’ll reap serious, long-lasting benefits and wake up feeling relieved. Aveeno has conducted more than 30 clinical trials to study the effects of colloidal oatmeal — and in this formula, you’ll find three different types of the ingredient to provide one of the most effective treatments available. By combining oat kernel oil, oat kernel flour and oat kernel extract, along with ceramides and glycerin, this heavy cream will intensely moisturize skin like no other. Price at time of publish: $20 Active Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, glycerin｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 11 oz

Best Ointment Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: Vaseline was awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, and it is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and won’t clog pores. What We Don’t Love: Petroleum jelly tends to be quite thick and sticky, so it’s not ideal for daytime use. For those with especially sensitive skin that can’t tolerate lotions or creams, Dr. Fenton recommends using Vaseline to treat their eczema. “This is because even the most sensitive brands often contain some type of preservative,” he explains. “For these patients, I do recommend trying plain petroleum jelly.” Vaseline will provide both instant relief and long-lasting protection by locking in moisture for dry or cracked skin. Price at time of publish: $15 Active Ingredients: White petrolatum｜Skin Type: Dry｜Size: 13 oz