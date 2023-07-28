The 12 Best Cowboy Boots of 2023 for Embracing Western Style

Because we love a beautiful and/or very fun cowboy boot, we researched the best ones on the market right now, from high-end designer picks from Isabel Marant or Paris Texas, to heritage boots that will last a lifetime from Lucchese or Frye, to affordable alternatives from Amazon or Madden Girl. To help us on our way, we spoke to fashion stylists and experts, who kindly shared their recommendations and best styling tips.

Cowboy boots used to be reserved for, well, cowboys, as well as festivals and parties, but these days they’re so much more than that. Western-style boots have been taking over the runways of late, and they’re the latest “it” item for fashion girls in the know (although we’re still partial to wearing a pair to Coachella, of course!). Also, you may be picturing a classic, mid-calf brown leather boot — and there are certainly some beautiful ones of these out there — but cowboy boots now also come in all shapes and sizes, with tall and short options, and boots in bright colors or metallic finishes as well.

Best Overall Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Freepeople.com What We Love: They’re cute, comfy, and versatile. What We Don’t Love: The metallic options tend to scuff easily. These boots are definitely a crowd-pleaser. “My absolute favorites are the Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boots,” says Gabriela Rosales, a fashion stylist and founder of The Stylist Witch. “They are uncannily comfortable and can be styled so many ways! Plus the glamour of the metallic finish is so iconic.” Stylist and Fashivly cofounder Ashlyn Greer totally agrees, telling us, “This metallic cowboy boot is two trends in one and sure to be the wow moment to any look. They can go with anything from casual jeans and a tee to a dressed-up mini for a night out.” (They are also really lovely in plain black or white, though, we might add.) Rosales also explains that she lives part-time in the desert and that these are super practical for weathering that terrain all while looking stunning. Not just a pretty face, then! Fans of these boots concur that the Dagget is incredibly comfy and versatile, just as great for pairing with a sundress as they are with the traditional country blue jeans. While they’re overall a high-quality pair of boots, unfortunately, the metallic colorways have a tendency to scuff easily, which is a shame. Stick with the matte colors if you’re concerned about this. Price at time of publish: $270 Colors: 8 | Sizes: 6-11 | Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3in

Best Budget Ouepiano Women's Western Cowboy Embroidered Mid Calf Boots Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They’re an amazing Jeffrey Campbell dupe. What We Don’t Love: They won’t last as long as a real leather pair. If you love the look of Jeffrey Campbell’s Dagget but have a smaller budget to invest in cowboy boots, Amazon carries this amazing dupe for a fraction of the price. They’re made from faux leather, which is how they’re able to keep the price down, so just be aware that they’re likely not to last as long as a real leather pair. Despite this, though, happy customers say they’re actually incredibly comfortable and are totally suitable for dancing at Stagecoach for hours on end if that’s on your agenda. That’s partly because they feature a non-slip outsole and cushioned insole for added comfort, which we love. Overall, these boots are so much fun and make the perfect finishing touch to any party or concert outfit you’re planning, whether you’re feeling a loud green metallic option or a pair embellished with adorable butterfly motifs. The 2-inch heel is also perfect for lending you a little extra height but without hurting your feet if you’re standing for a long time. Such a good design. Price at time of publish: $51 Colors: 9 | Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Faux leather | Heel Height: 2in

Best Splurge Isabel Marant 40mm Two-Tone Leather Western Boots Farfetch View On Farfetch.com View On Isabelmarant.com What We Love: They’re very well made and thoughtfully designed. What We Don’t Love: They’re not concert-appropriate. There are two main reasons to buy cowboy boots: to wear to country concerts, bars, and themed parties, or to style as a fashion statement. Well, these by Isabel Marant weren’t exactly made for having beer poured on them during an overly enthusiastic honky tonk session, since they’re — first of all — a splurgy designer item, as well as made from delicate calf leather and calf suede. “My favorite is an Isabel Marant boot, which has a higher price point and is definitely more fashionable than functional,” says personal stylist and fashion blogger Tara West. “It looks great styled with a dress, skirt, shorts, and jeans.” Anyway, despite being delicate, these are incredibly well-made and a really sound investment. The two-toned finish, western-style stitching, pointed toe, and slanted block heel are so thoughtfully designed, and are sure to make you look both right on trend and super sleek — whether you’re off to work or to dinner on the town. Price at time of publish: $1,150 Colors: 1 | Sizes: EU 35-41 | Material: Calf leather, calf suede | Heel Height: 1.6in

Best Designer Paris Texas Dakota Suede Boots Farfetch View On Farfetch.com View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: They’re perfect for everyday wear and styling. What We Don’t Love: We’re not sure about the heel color contrast on some of the shades. These are another clear-cut fashion boot, and they’re so easy to style for pretty much any regular occasion (though, again, we would advise against taking calf suede boots to a particularly rowdy bar). They’re “the ultimate neutral boot: stylish, simple, and will work with so many outfits,” says Lightbown. “Style with denim cut-offs for that festival vibe or pair with a midi dress for a feminine feel.” The stylist loves these in the sandy off-white color, but you can also grab them in black, two shades of chocolate brown, or caramel. Meanwhile, West suggests going for a bright metallic version “if you’re looking to make a statement.” Hitting at mid-calf and featuring a medium-height slanted block heel, these boots are particularly easy to wear, and can totally work as a basic in your wardrobe, since they’ll be comfortable to walk in on your commute or while meeting friends, and aren’t too loud to wear to work for example. The pointed toe also gives them a little extra flair. We’re not sure about the heel color contrast on the two chocolate shades, but if that doesn’t bother you, then these are a pretty perfect boot! Price at time of publish: $293 Colors: 5 | Sizes: IT 35-42 | Material: Calf suede | Heel Height: 2.5in

Best Comfortable Tecovas The Annie Tecovas View On Tecovas.com What We Love: They have little to no break-in period. What We Don’t Love: Most people need to size down. “This is a classic cowboy boot from an authentic Texas brand,” says Greer. “Tecovas are hand-made from high-quality leather and are sure to stand the test of time. The mid-calf length and scalloped shape make this a super flattering style with any look.” We agree: These embroidered boots look just as cool and classic with daisy dukes, mini-skirts, and feminine dresses as they do over a good ol’ pair of jeans. We also appreciate that these come in a great range of neutrals or neutral-adjacent tones as well as different finishes, so you can get exactly the boot you’re looking for. Plus, they’re really on the lower end of the price scale when it comes to authentic and high-quality cowboy boots. Speaking of quality, these boots garner absolute rave reviews. They’re incredibly comfortable, with little to no break-in period, and are so versatile you can totally live in them. Just note that you’ll likely need to size down. Price at time of publish: $295 Colors: 7 | Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Goat, bovine or suede | Heel Height: 2in

Best Tall Lucchese Laurelie Lucchese View On Lucchese.com What We Love: It’s a traditional style made to high standards. What We Don’t Love: Some people need to size up. Lucchese is a legacy bootmaker founded by an Italian immigrant to San Antonio, Texas in 1883. Ever since then, Lucchese boots have remained a firm favorite among cowboys and fashion mavens alike, only growing in prestige over the intervening decades — and even debuting collabs with the likes of Chris Stapleton and Stephanie Quayle. The Laurelie is a pretty traditional cowboy boot, which comes in either black cowhide leather or tan floral nubuck, both with beautiful hand-stitched patterns along the quarter. While their shape is largely quite classic, they feature a 13-inch shaft for those who prefer a taller boot style, as well as a three-inch heel to lend you a little height and elongate your silhouette. Since these boots don’t come cheap, you’ll be expecting high quality from these — and high quality is what you’ll get: Lucchese die-hards say they’re insanely comfortable, even on first wear. Lastly, most people find the fit on these is perfect, though some had to size up. Price at time of publish: $475 Colors: 2 | Sizes: 6-11 | Material: Cowhide leather or nubuck | Heel Height: 3in

Best Short FP Collection New Frontier Western Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com View On Freepeople.com What We Love: They go with pretty much any outfit. What We Don’t Love: You should probably size up. “Free People is my go-to recommendation for cowboy boots,” says stylist and creative consultant Lauren Glazer. “I have had these white Free People cowboy boots since 2021 and they were comfy from the get-go. I’m a sucker for a white boot as I think a pop of white is really giving to most outfits.” In fact, Glazer loved the New Frontiers so much that she also got herself a pair in brown leather. These short cowboy boots come in many other cute colors, including patent orchid pink or egg yolk yellow, and dusty blue or camel suede. So many options! These boots aren’t just adorable; they’re also practical. “I’ve walked around town on my day-to-day appointments as a stylist in these cowboy boots,” says Glazer. “They are a very comfy boot option and I can really confirm ‘these boots are made for walking.’ With that in mind, the expert cautions you’re best off ordering these one size up, since they run small. As for how to style them, it couldn’t be simpler: They go great with cropped pants and any length of skirt, so don’t be afraid to get creative here! Price at time of publish: $158 Colors: 10 | Sizes: 6-11 | Material: Washed leather | Heel Height: 2in

Best Metallic Madden Girl Arizona Tall Western Boots Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Macy's What We Love: They’re a statement-making staple for concerts and themed parties. What We Don’t Love: They won’t be as high quality as a more carefully crafted pair. We love a bright metallic boot, like this one, in pink or blue to wear to a country concert or themed party. With a pointy toe, a heel just high enough, and a higher shaft with a sweet stitched design, these are just so much fun and are guaranteed to make a splash. “Bringing all the Barbie vibes — these boots are ticking off all the trends!” comments Lightbown. Since if you go for these in one of the metallic shades you’re unlikely to get a ton of wear out of them (they’re not exactly suitable for work), we also really appreciate the under $100 price tag here, which comes courtesy of the faux leather. Just note that this may mean the quality isn’t as high as some of the more carefully crafted items on this list. Metallics aside, these are actually also super cute in black or white, and easier to style for a nice dinner or chill night out. Bonus points for the matching white heel on the white colorway. Price at time of publish: $67 Colors: 5 | Sizes: 5-11 | Material: Faux leather | Heel Height: 3in

Best Fringed Lane Women’s Fringe Star Western Boots Boot Barn View On Bootbarn.com View On Countryoutfitter.com What We Love: They’re guaranteed to make you the life of the party. What We Don’t Love: We wish they came in more colors. Of course, no list of the best cowboy boots would be complete without a pick from the iconic Boot Barn multi-brand retailer, but these boots from Lane are truly something. White and adorned with both silver metallic stars in the front and silver metallic fringe that looks like it’s coming down from a rainbow on the side, these are not for the faint of heart — and will absolutely make you the life of the party without even trying. Created from genuine leather and designed with a classic snip toe and western heel, these have country music star written all over them. Plus, with the interior zip, you won’t need to pull these on and off forcefully, which is always helpful. Our only complaint is that these don’t come in more colors! Price at time of publish: $295 Colors: 1 | Sizes: 6.5-11 | Material: Leather | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Classic Frye Billy Pull On Boot Frye View On Amazon View On Thefryecompany.com What We Love: They’re made from soft, flexible, high-quality leather. What We Don’t Love: They take quite a bit of breaking in. “Another well-known brand that has the chicest cowboy boots is Frye,” says West. “When you buy a Frye boot, you know it will be comfortable, sleek, and last a lifetime.” This particular style is as classic as they come, with a shaft that comes up to mid-calf, a pointed toe, and a thick sole with hardly any heel. Available in black or cognac brown, these cowboy boots are made from soft, flexible, high-quality leather from top to toe (literally), including a sole that moves with you as you make your way to where you’re going. That also means they’re just as good for walking around the countryside as they are for a spot of line dancing. And if you’re on the market for something a little extra, you can grab a sparkly silver version from Amazon! Unfortunately, these do take a while to break in, so maybe don’t buy them the day before a big event. Price at time of publish: $378 Colors: 10 | Sizes: 6-11 | Material: Washed leather | Heel Height: 2in

Best for Wide Calves Ariat Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot Ariat View On Amazon View On Ariat.com What We Love: They come in “medium” and “wide” widths and stretch to fit your calf. What We Don’t Love: They can feel a bit tight around the foot. Ariat is also a much-loved classic brand, but this time with more approachable price tags. “Another authentic craftsmanship brand, this red boot from Ariat is our top pick [at Fashivly],” says Greer. “The hue can read as a more interesting neutral and work with almost any look, and it's the perfect pairing for the cowboy boot's best friend this summer: a white maxi skirt.” If you prefer a more low-key look, these do also come in more traditional dark tan, distressed brown, or black deertan. Not only do these full-grain leather boots come in “medium” or “wide” widths, but they’re also made from StretchFit material, which means they’re a breeze to put on and they fit wider calves and move with you as your body changes — although unfortunately they can feel a bit tight around the foot. They also feature a cushioned insole for comfort and a more durable sole that can weather many figurative storms. These fit true to size and take very little breaking in. Price at time of publish: $170 Colors: 4 | Sizes: 5.5-12 | Material: Full-grain leather | Heel Height: Not listed