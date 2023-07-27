The 15 Best Cotton Underwear of 2023 for Breathable Comfort

That’s good news because cotton has a bunch of properties that make it the perfect fabric for underwear. “Because cotton is a natural fiber, it lets the skin breathe, and has absorbent and wicking properties,” says Dora Lau, founder of lingerie solutions company Dora L. International. “It reduces odors and the risk of skin rashes and discomfort. Cotton is also biodegradable and durable.” If that’s enough to convince you, keep reading for a look at the very best cotton underwear out there right now.

Cotton underwear is amazing for breathability, but too often, the idea of frumpy, unstylish cotton panties comes to mind first. But that’s actually far from the truth: These days, cotton underwear exists in all shapes and sizes — from teeny-tiny thongs to full-coverage boxers — so you can get the comfort of the fabric without having to forgo your favorite styles.

Best Overall SKIMS Cotton Logo High Leg Bikini SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: It’s incredibly comfortable and long-lasting, too. What We Don’t Love: The tag is scratchy. We have to hand it to co-founder Kim Kardashian — SKIMS has only existed for a handful of years, but it’s already a definite go-to for shapewear, loungewear, and underwear alike. Stylist and creative director Lauren Coppen is a huge fan of their cotton panties in particular, which she says offer a perfect fit and are made from long-lasting fabric. And as with all SKIMS products, this one comes in sizes up to 4X, which is more inclusive than a majority of brands out there. This bikini is similar to a classic Calvin Klein pair but with a cheekier style for those who prefer less coverage. It’s incredibly comfortable thanks to soft cotton and stretchy spandex, but there’s just one snag: The tag is scratchy, even if you try to cut it off as closely as possible. If the brand were to make a tagless version, this would be the absolute perfect panty, but as it stands, it’s pretty damn close. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: XXS-4X | Colors: 10 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with spandex | Style: Bikini | Organic: No

Best Budget Fruit of the Loom Women's Boyshort Panty Amazon View On Amazon View On Fruit.com What We Love: They’re comfy enough for daily wear. What We Don’t Love: The elastic band loses its stretch easily. For a budget-friendly brand, Fruit of the Loom has super cute branding that makes it a lot more fun than other affordable brands — and which is part of why Marian Kwei, a celebrity stylist and creative consultant, thinks these boy shorts are a great buy. Coming in at under $2 a pair, these underwear don’t compromise on quality. They’re made from extra soft cotton and designed not to pinch or tug in unfortunate ways, making them ideal for daily wear. Reviewers love how they fit, and they’re also moisture-wicking and tag-free to avoid any uncomfortable itching. Make sure to wash them on a low setting, though, because the elastic band is quite delicate and will lose its stretch quickly otherwise. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 2 | 100 Percent Cotton: Yes | Style: Briefs | Organic: Yes

Best Splurge Coucou The High Rise White Pointelle Coucou View On Coucouintimates.com What We Love: They’re retro but never frumpy. What We Don’t Love: You have to wash them on a gentle cycle. We’re obsessed with the retro vibes of this pointelle panty, which is designed with a slight high-rise fit to avoid looking frumpy. Coppen says these “have the best, most flattering shape” and are well worth the investment. They’re made from 100 percent organic cotton, with a classic striped, patterned pointelle main, French lace detailing, and an adorably tiny ribbon bow at the top. Unfortunately, these are as delicate as they look and will need washing on a gentle cycle and laying flat to dry — no tumble-dryer, please! While this extra care means they’re not necessarily the best pick for every day, they are comfortable enough to take you through a busy day’s schedule. Pair them with a matching cami for the complete effect. BTW, did we mention these are fully compostable at the end of their life cycle? Price at time of publish: $31 Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: White, black | 100 Percent Cotton: Yes | Style: Briefs | Organic: Yes

Best Plus-Size Skims Cotton Rib Boxer Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: The ultimate boyfriend boxer, no boyfriend required. What We Don’t Love: You may need to size up. We really do have a soft spot for SKIMS at InStyle, but we promise we’re not biased: Reviewers and industry insiders are equally obsessed. “If you are just casually chilling at home, this is my go-to,” says model and fashion influencer Nastya Swan of these boxers. “I used to always steal my boyfriend's boxers before I found these female boxers — literally the best lounge panties-slash-shorts. I could live in them and suggest you do also!” Just like our best overall pair, available in lovely neutral tones in sizes XXS to 4X, this SKIMS underwear is made from breathable cotton with a little spandex thrown in for extra comfort and features a contrasting waistband for extra cuteness. Like Swan, reviewers can’t get over how comfy these are, and they love how they look, too: They hug your natural shape beautifully and are perfect for lounging. Most people say these are true to size, but others recommend sizing up for a better fit around the thighs. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: XXS-4X | Colors: 12 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with spandex | Style: Boxer | Organic: No 10 InStyle Writers Try the Skims Cotton Jersey Collection — Here's What's Worth the Hype

Best Nude Nubian Skin Cotton Thong Nubian View On Nubianskin.com What We Love: Zero VPL guaranteed. What We Don’t Love: More sizes would be great. It’s incredibly frustrating when brands claim to make their products in a “nude” color, but it’s actually only suitable for pale skin tones. Nubian Skin has the answer: nude basics are made exclusively for darker skin tones. “Everyday underwear are more practical when they come in a matching skin tone shade: UK brand Nubian Skin offers a range of brown nude cotton underwear in several shapes,” says Wencillia Querbel of @cosmicgirlsneedbras. “For those who want nothing to do with visible panty lines, I recommend their cotton thongs which come in four shades of brown.” These feature discreet edges to help guarantee an invisible look. These thongs are super breathable as well as eco-friendly thanks to their Better Cotton Initiative cotton, while elastane ensures they stretch to fit your curves. They’re also super comfy and ideal for everyday wear. We’d just love to see more sizes. Price at time of publish: $56 Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 4 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with elastane | Style: Thong | Organic: No



Best Thong Victoria’s Secret Logo Cotton Thong Panty Victoriaâs Secret View On Victoriassecret.com What We Love: They’ll make you feel super cute. What We Don’t Love: The size range is lacking. These thong panties are one of Swan’s all-time favorites. “These are perfect for everyday life — super comfy and make your waist look so sophisticated and beautiful,” she says. “Every time I look in the mirror after a shower and I just wear these panties I feel myself a little more.” Feeling cute and/or sexy in underwear can be such a mood-booster, so these deserve a spot on this list for that aspect alone, but they also come with many more perks. They’re made from a cotton, modal, and elastane blend, which helps avoid VPL, and feature a fun stretchy waistband. If you’ve ever shopped from Victoria’s Secret, you’ll know that every style is constantly being re-edited in all kinds of different solid colors and prints — from cheetah to polka dots and everything in between. That’s the case with these, too, meaning there’s sure to be a style (or many) for everyone, plus you can often get a discount when you bundle them. It’s just a shame the size range is lacking. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 30 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with modal and elastane | Style: Thong | Organic: No

Best Bikini Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton 3-Pack Bikini Amazon View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com View On Freshpair.com What We Love: There are so many prints to choose from. What We Don’t Love: We’d love if Calvin Klein also made cheekies. When it comes to cotton panties, it doesn’t get more iconic than a pair of Calvin Kleins. Coppen has a bone to pick with the brand, but she still recommends these ones as a great quality basic. “They haven’t mastered the demi bottom; they either make full coverage or thong,” the expert says. “However they are good for sports and every day and last a very long time.” Basically, if you happen to prefer a full-coverage bikini, you’re in luck. The cotton is lovely and soft, and the logo waistband keeps everything in place without tugging or folding over. Like Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein sticks to a few basic styles, and re-edits them in a variety of simple colors and fun prints, so you can build a serious collection — starting with one of these three-packs. We love a basic black pair, but we’re equally enthralled by the red and white horizontal stripe print. Whatever your preferences, you’ll definitely find a pair (or three) that’s calling your name here. Price at time of publish: $24-$79 Size: XS-XL | Colors: Multi | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with elastane | Style: Bikini | Organic: No

Natori Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom What We Love: The lace is cute and VPL-free. What We Don’t Love: They can sometimes ride up. How cute are these? We can just imagine building a collection of Natori’s French cut style in all the colors of the rainbow — from pastels to extra-bright brights. By the sounds of it, that’s exactly what lovers of this style do and with good reason. They’re made from high-quality Pima cotton and spandex for stretch, and feature sweet lace borders that don’t cut into the skin, meaning that they’re both comfortable and VPL-free. Unfortunately, some people find that these briefs ride up a little. Still, they have legions of fans that keep coming back for more. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 74 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with spandex | Style: French Cut | Organic: No

Best Unlined Intimissimi Seamless Supima Cotton Panties Intimissimi View On Intimissimi.com What We Love: They’re made from US-farmed Supima cotton. What We Don’t Love: The size range is tiny. If this style came in a less exclusive size range, we’d have to give it a perfect score. It was recommended by two of the experts we spoke to because it’s just such a great panty. “Absolutely love Intimissimi Seamless Panties,” says Swan. “They are so simple and the quality of the Italian fabric is always noticeable. You almost don’t feel them on your body. This is perfect for wearing underneath a going-out dress or a bodycon dress.” UK-based stylist Emma Lightbown agrees: If you want to switch to cotton underwear but are concerned about them showing through your clothes, these unlined panties have got you. “If you wish to avoid the dreaded VPL, try these from Intimissimi,” Lightbown says. “The raw cut cotton minimizes the chance of VPL, plus you get the benefits of breathable, seam-free, stretch fabric.” Honestly, it’s almost hard to believe these are made of cotton since they’re such an easy, smooth style. Believe the hype: They’re made from Supima cotton, which is farmed in the US for better traceability. We’re also loving the colors these come in — especially Apple Mint and Flame Scarlet. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: S-L | Colors: 15 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with elastane | Style: Cheeky | Organic: No

Best Organic Fleur du Mal Organic Cotton Thong Fleur du Mal View On Farfetch.com View On Fleurdumal.com What We Love: They’re an eco-friendly luxury. What We Don’t Love: We seriously need more sizes. For something a little luxurious, Fleur du Mal — a brand beloved by the likes of Rihanna and Margot Robbie — has just the thing. “I call these date underwear,” says Swan. “I would go for Fleur du Mal for a very special occasion (if you know what I mean). They’re not just comfortable but also very sexy and feminine.” These are definite proof that you don’t need a nylon thong to feel at your hottest, giving you the breathability of cotton with the sexiness of a lace detail and a keyhole cutout in the back. You can match these with Fleur du Mal’s lace-detail bra as well if you’re looking to go all out. Also, they’re made from organic cotton, meaning they’re extra planet-friendly. Once again, though, this is one more brand that doesn’t consider a wide range of body types with its sizing. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: XS-L | Colors: 2 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with elastane | Style: Thong | Organic: Yes

Best Cheeky H&M 5-Pack Brazilian Briefs H&M View On Hm.com What We Love: They’re great value. What We Don’t Love: Only some colorways are made from organic cotton.

For something on the more affordable side, Swan is a big proponent of a good old H&M multi-pack. While we haven’t tried this exact style IRL, we can attest that the brand knows how to make underwear that holds up to scrutiny. These Brazilian briefs are halfway between a cheeky and a thong, perfect for those looking for just that little bit of back coverage from their cotton panties. They’re low-waisted but come up higher at the back, as well as delicately lace-trimmed and topped off with a little ribbon bow. They’re also really comfortable and soft, fit true to size, and won’t give you a wedgie. If you can, we’d recommend opting for one of the multi-packs made up of organic cotton underwear, since not all colorways use that more eco-friendly material. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 4 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with spandex | Style: Briefs | Organic: Style-dependent

Best Briefs Gooseberry Les Girls Rib Briefs Gooseberry View On Gooseberryintimates.com What We Love: They were made for embracing the soft girl aesthetic. What We Don’t Love: The waistband can tug a little. For those of you embracing the soft girl aesthetic (or for whom cottagecore is not a phase, but a lifestyle), here’s the 100 percent cotton, delicately ribbed high-rise brief of your dreams. This is “high-waisted underwear that holds everything in place, enhances each feminine curve, and provides full coverage without riding up,” says fashion writer Emerald Elitou. “I promise you, you're gonna love them!” While on some people, the waistband tugs a little, most find these panties extremely comfortable and keep coming back for more. They’re made from ridiculously soft cotton jersey and will move with you throughout your day without the need for spandex, thanks to the pretty and clever ribbing. Last but not least, they come in a little bag that brings them firmly into “treat yo self” territory — and makes them a thoughtful gift for a partner or friend. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 2 | 100 Percent Cotton: Yes | Style: Briefs | Organic: No

Best Boy Short Negative Cotton Mini Boy Short 3-Pack Negative Cotton View On Negativeunderwear.com What We Love: They’re as good under your clothes as they are for lounging or sleeping. What We Don’t Love: Some people find the fabric too lightweight. Boy shorts are such a great invention. These ones won’t give you a VPL, so you can wear them under your jeans all day. Then, when you tear off your pants in disgust the second you walk through your front door, you can comfortably walk around in a little shorty made of deliciously soft cotton. Magic! With their flattering fit, stretchy feel, and lightweight fabric (which, granted is a little thin in some people’s eyes), they are just as comfy for a Netflix marathon as they are for traipsing around town running errands. Many people also use them to sleep in, because they look cute, feel great, and are very breathable — amply reducing the chances of night sweats. Price at time of publish: $75 Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 2 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with elastane | Style: Boy short | Organic: No

Best High-Waisted Tommy John Women's Cool Cotton High Rise Brief, Lace Waist Tommy John View On Tommyjohn.com What We Love: They’re both supportive and cute. What We Don’t Love: The quality of the lace can be hit or miss. For those of us who like to feel a little more hugged under the belly button, a high-waisted panty is a move. The lace on these Tommy Johns puts a little pretty in these briefs’ functionality, making them the perfect blend of comfy and sexy. They’re made from breathable, sweat-wicking Pima cotton, so they’re an ideal pick for those busy days spent running around, or for wearing under pajamas while you’re on your period. Happy customers love how these briefs fit on them, with no riding up and no bunching, and say the lace band feels supportive as well as being a welcome style detail. The quality of the lace can be hit or miss, though: On some pairs, it’s more prone to folding over your belly, while on others it won’t. That aside, these fit true to size, so you can order away without fear. Tommy John is so confident you’ll love these that they offer a full refund on the first pair you buy from them if you don’t like them. We hate to say it, but money talks, people. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 6 | 100 Percent Cotton: Mixed with spandex | Style: Brief | Organic: No