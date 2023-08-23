The 10 Best Cooling Pajamas You Need for Better Sleep

These Are The 11 Best Loungewear Brands You Should Be Shopping

If you naturally run warm, your sleepwear and linens can make or break a good night’s sleep. Pajamas that are specifically designed for cooling can help with thermoregulation — the process by which your body stays at a consistent body temperature, despite changes to your environment. To help you get your full eight hours, we’re rounding up the best cooling pajamas that provide comfort, relief, and style. Read on for our favorite expert-approved pairs to shop, and learn what fabrics can give you a better night’s sleep.

Hot sleepers, unite! As summer comes to a close, we’re all in the thick of sweaty, sleepless nights. But for some of us, feeling a little too toasty under the covers isn’t just a seasonal thing. Feeling too hot at night can cause long-term sleep issues and seriously impact your quality of life.

Best Overall SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: This set is incredibly size inclusive. What We Don’t Love: The pieces do run oversized. Say goodbye to your night sweats. By now, Skims is known for its incredibly soft fabrics and flattering silhouettes. These pajamas are no exception — they’re inspired by classic menswear-style PJs and feature an incredibly cooling blend of modal and spandex. This set is our absolute favorite because it keeps you cool thanks to the ventilated design, and the fabric ensures moisture will just wick away. The one downside is that pieces may fit too oversized, depending on your height (petites, beware). But with sizes from XXS to 4X, this is the most size-inclusive set on our list (we love to see it). Kim K nailed it with this one. Price at time of publish: $118 Size: XXS-4X | Material: Modal, spandex | Colors: 3 Classic, 4 Limited Edition | Set: Yes Shop our Favorite 13 Skims Products Before They Sell Out

Best Budget Parade Dream Wide Leg Pants Parade View On Yourparade.com What We Love: Parade is committed to sustainability and giving back. What We Don’t Love: The pants are a little long for shorter women. Silky sleepwear doesn’t have to come at such a high cost. We love Parade’s wide-leg pair that is made of recycled fabrics. “Parade’s sets are the best value for the money. It’s machine washable, durable, almost wrinkle-free, and fast-drying,” says luxury fashion buyer Ana Foley. We love that Parade is committed to giving a percentage of each sale to organizations like Planned Parenthood, Loveland, and Lost-N-Found Youth. We recommend making it a set by adding the matching sleep cami, though we wish they were sold as a set. The pants do drag on the floor a bit for people above five-foot-two. But we love that the satin is cool to the touch without breaking the bank. Price at time of publish: $56 Size: XS-2XL | Material: Polyester, elastane | Colors: 6 | Set: No

Best Splurge Lunya Washable Silk Tee Pant Set Lunya View On Lunya.co What We Love: Despite being silk, these pajamas are ridiculously easy to care for. What We Don’t Love: The pieces are only sold as a set which makes sizing tricky. Lunya’s washable silk pajamas are the epitome of luxury. Not only are they streamlined enough to step out in for running errands, but they’re also incredibly cooling. The set can be machine-washed on the delicate cycle with cold water, and Lunya offers a handy guide to care for silk pieces. “I’ve washed my Lunya sets in a washer at least 50 times and they still look brand new,” Foley. She adds, “The flared wide-leg pants look chic and sophisticated.” While the price tag is high, we think the feel of the fabric plus the cooling qualities make these well worth the splurge. And yes, you’d definitely catch us wearing this set to grab drinks, too! We love that Lunya’s pajamas come in up to a size 2X, though we wish you could buy different sizes for the top and bottom as we know not everyone wears the same size on top and bottom. Even so, we’re obsessed with how effortless these pajamas look and feel. Price at time of publish: $278 Size: XS-2X | Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: 4 | Set: Yes

Best Plus-Size Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set 4.8 Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Cozy Earth What We Love: Sizing goes up to 3XL to accommodate a wider range of bodies. What We Don’t Love: These pajamas are a better fit for taller customers. InStyle editors love Cozy Earth (and so does Oprah, for what it's worth). We appreciate that the pajama set is sold as a set, but items can also be purchased separately to accommodate different sizes on the top and bottom. You can also purchase a long-sleeved top instead of a short-sleeved one and pants instead of shorts to fully customize your set. The bamboo viscose material helps quell night sweats, while a touch of spandex adds the right amount of stretch. Cozy Earth also has generous policies to ensure you absolutely love your pajamas — for instance, a 100-night sleep trial, extended return/exchange window, and a 10-year warranty against defects. If you’re five-foot-two and under, you may find these pajamas to run a bit long or large, but the comfort factor and size inclusivity of this set make it a winner in our book. Price at time of publish: $175 Size: XS-3XL | Material: Bamboo viscose, spandex | Colors: 12 | Set: Yes and no The 8 Best Plus-Size Pajamas for Cozy Nights

Best Petite Tommy John Women’s Second Skin Sleep Tee & Shorts Set Tommy John View On Tommyjohn.com What We Love: The set really does feel like a second skin. What We Don’t Love: The thin material can be a bit delicate. This set is specifically great for petites because the semi-fitted tee is cut just right, and the shorts eliminate the worry of pants dragging on the ground. “The name really says it all — it feels like a second skin,” says writer Lindsay Silberman. “I've had many of my sets for years, and they still look brand new.” We love that you can purchase different sizes on the top and bottom to customize the fit of your set. The thin material provides the optimal comfort level, but it can snag easily. However, these sets have a quality that can last for years and keep you cool through many otherwise sleepless nights. Price at time of publish: $106 Size: XS-XXL | Material: Modal, spandex | Colors: 7 | Set: Yes

Best Tall Soma Cool Nights Pajama Pants Soma View On Soma.com What We Love: These come in a tall length for those extra-long legs. What We Don’t Love: The color options are very limited. Tall shoppers will love this pair from Soma. You no longer have to walk around with ankle pants on thanks to Soma’s sleep pants, which come in a tall length (in addition to short and regular). At InStyle, we love the brand’s Cool Nights line, which is specifically designed to regulate your body temperature at night. These pants feature a comfortable elastic waistband for extra stretch, as well as side pockets. The brand offers several options to customize your set with a sleep tee or cami, though we wish there were more color options than just black and navy. Price at time of publish: $49 (pants), $40 (top) Size: XS-XXL | Material: Rayon, spandex | Colors: 2 | Set: No

Best Shorts Set J.Crew Long-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Boxer Short Set J.Crew View On Jcrew.com What We Love: The oversized cut and size inclusivity make this set work for a range of bodies. What We Don’t Love: These aren’t the most sweat-wicking pair of pajamas. We can’t get enough of this set — and neither can Silberman. “J.Crew might not be the first place you think to go for PJs, but I've been buying mine there for years and they're not only cute — they're also great for hot sleepers,” she says. You may have even seen influencers wearing these menswear-inspired boxers out in public for coffee runs, errands, and more (we fully support you doing the same!). While this set may not be sweat-wicking, this cotton is incredibly breathable and will help keep you from overheating in the first place. The oversized cut of this set seriously ups the comfort factor, and we’re always fans of less fabric touching our skin when we sleep. This style is currently very on-trend, but it’s also classic and timeless, and we can see you getting mileage (and a comfortable night’s sleep) out of this pair for a long time. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: XXS-3X | Material: Cotton | Colors: 3 | Set: Yes

Best Pants Set Lake Pajamas DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set LAKE Pajamas View On Lakepajamas.com What We Love: The set is silky, luxurious, and cooling. What We Don’t Love: This set only comes in patterned styles. Hot sleepers shouldn’t have to sacrifice style. This pajama set hits the mark with luxurious draping — we can’t get enough of the wrap-style top, and it has an interior drawstring to keep the neckline secure. While these pajamas aren’t exclusively for mamas, the neckline is nursing-friendly, which is an added bonus. Carly Hill, a style influencer, pretty much only shops this brand. She notes, “Lake pajamas have extra-soft fabric. I’m a notorious hot sleeper and these keep me comfortable all night long.” This set is elegant, but it only comes in three striped prints, so fans of neutrals may not love the available colors. Price at time of publish: $138 Size: XXS-XXL | Material: Modal, spandex| Colors: 3 | Set: Yes

Best Nightgown Chill Angel Sleepover Nightshirt Chill Angel View On Chillangel.com What We Love: Merino wool provides endless comfort for hot sleepers. What We Don’t Love: These pajamas are more function than style.

When you hear “wool,” you probably picture a hot, itchy sweater. But merino wool is actually known for its temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking properties, and it’s a staple in sportswear and outdoor gear for those very reasons. This nightshirt is perfectly oversized and offers ample comfort thanks to its smooth, soft fabric. The thumb holes at the sleeve are extra-cozy for cold weather days. Reviewers who experience chronic night sweats have found this nightshirt to be the antidote — and we all know the effects of a great night of sleep can be truly life-changing. The nightshirt is long and boxy, so it’s not the world’s sexiest design, but we think comfort wins over style in this case. Price at time of publish: $139 Size: XS-XXL | Material: Merino wool | Colors: 3 | Set: No