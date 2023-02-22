The 10 Best Contour Sticks of 2023

Since contouring has become so popular, many brands have rushed to create their own contour sticks, making the market oversaturated and leaving everyone wondering what products are actually worth the money. Luckily, we weeded out the less than stellar options by testing out top picks and asking makeup artists for their favorite options. Ultimately, 10 contour sticks stood out. Find the best contour sticks that seamlessly create natural definition, below.

Contour sticks give everyone — from makeup novices to pros — the control and ability to expertly diffuse facial shadows and create model-esque definition. Plus, they’re creamy, portable, and buildable, and require less tools than a powder.

It may seem like everyone on social media naturally has the most defined cheekbones imaginable, but I’ve uncovered their secret — contouring. For years I thought contouring was a makeup technique best left to the pros, but really all it takes is a good contour stick to achieve the sculpted cheekbones and sharp jawline of my dreams.

Best Overall Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick Sephora View on Ulta View On Sephora View On Ulta What we love: The cream-to-powder formula blends beautifully for a natural looking sculpt. What we don’t love: The matte finish can feel drying after a long day. Beloved by makeup professionals and consumers alike, Fenty Beauty continuously makes headlines for its innovative products — but our tried-and-true favorite has to be the Match Stix Contour Skinstick. The weightless, longwear formula creates the perfect sculpt every time, but the smart design goes beyond the easy to blend formula. New York-based makeup artist Toni Greenwood explains that the geometric packaging makes the stick easier to grip and allows anyone to seamlessly glide the product across the hollows of their cheekbones, along the jawline, and down the sides of the nose without issues. According to Los Angeles-based makeup artist Rachel OCool, the rich cool-tones and matte finish of all nine shades also make these fantastic for creating the most natural shadows on your face. If you’re looking for a more dramatic sculpt, you can build up the intensity with a few more swipes, but know that building the product can sometimes result in a drying effect as the day wears on. To avoid this, stick with two to three swipes for a dramatic, comfortable contour. Price at time of publish: $28 Formula: Cream-to-powder | Size: 0.25 oz | Shades: 9 | Finish: Matte

Best Budget wet n wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick - Contour Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Wetnwildbeauty.com What we love: The affordable contour stick is very pigmented, but still easy to blend. What we don’t love: We wish the three shades were more cool-toned. You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get a chiseled jawline or sculpted cheekbones — in fact, it can cost you less than $5 when you use the wet n wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick. We love how easy the chubby stick is to use: Simply swipe and blend with a beauty sponge, contour brush, or your fingers, and you’re all set. The initial swipe of the highly-pigmented formula can be a bit jarring, but OCool assures us that the formula blends beautifully, leaving skin bronzed and streak-free. And though you probably won’t need to touch up (the cream-to-powder contour is extremely longwearing), we appreciate that the stick is small enough to toss in your purse just in case. One thing to improve: We’d love to see the color range expanded to include some cooler-toned hues because all three of the current shades lean warm. Price at time of publish: $5 Formula: Cream-to-powder | Size: 0.21 oz | Shades: 3 | Finish: Matte

Best Splurge Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick 4.3 Sephora View On Sephora View On Meritbeauty.com What we love: Because it comes in 20 shades, you can use it as contour, foundation, or even highlighter. What we don’t love: The formula tends to settle into fine lines. “This is a beautiful, clean complexion stick that comes in 20 shades," says Greenwood of the multitasking stick that can conceal, contour, and highlight. The creamy complexion stick includes skin-loving ingredients, like hydrating glycerin and brightening sea daffodil extract, which help decrease spots and pigmentation. With a few stealthy swipes, the product leaves your skin with a healthy sheen, and when used to contour, it creates the most natural looking shadows. Be sure to properly moisturize before applying this, though, otherwise the formula can settle into fine lines. Price at time of publish: $38 Formula: Cream | Size: 0.23 oz | Shades: 20 | Finish: Natural

Best Drugstore NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Cream Highlight and Contour Stick Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Nyxcosmetics.com What we love: The slim stick design makes for easy, targeted placement (i.e. fewer mishaps!).

What we don’t love: The highlighter side isn’t very pigmented. If you’re a complete newbie to contouring, you probably won’t want to spend a fortune on a contour stick. Luckily, the NYX Wonder Stick isn’t just affordable, it’s also a great beginner product to learn contouring basics. The dual-ended stick features a creamy contour on one end to add dimension, and a complementary shimmer highlighter on the other to add a glow to the high points of your face. Both formulas are extremely creamy, and blend with just a few taps. Plus, the slim stick makes swiping and placing product an easy task, so you’re less likely to experience any mishaps — an added bonus for contouring beginners. While many contour sticks are better blended with a tool, we recommend using your fingers (especially when blending the highlighter side since it isn’t very pigmented) for a more refined finish. Price at time of publish: $14 Formula: Cream | Size: 0.28 oz | Shades: 8 | Finish: Satin The 12 Best Face Palettes to Help Streamline Your Makeup Routine

Best For Dark Skin Tones BLK/OPL Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta What we love: The shade range is catered to those with darker skin tones.

What we don’t love: It doesn’t have much staying power unless set with a powder. Similar to the MERIT stick, BLK/OPL True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation comes in 23 shades, but the spectrum runs much deeper because it specifically caters to darker skin tones. Functioning as a contour and foundation stick, the full coverage formula easily masks uneven skin and acne scars — but Greenwood urges that a little goes a long way (you really only need a quick swipe to get the ideal coverage and color payoff). As an added bonus, the formula includes SPF 15 sun protection. Compared to other contour sticks on our list, this one has a velvety finish (making it look a bit-more skin like). While we love the overall softer finish, it also lessens the staying power of the product, so be sure to top it off with some setting powder to ensure your contour lasts all day. Price at time of publish: $15 Formula: Cream | Size: 0.5 oz | Shades: 23 | Finish: Velvet

Best For Light Skin Tones Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Rarebeauty.com What we love: The unique formula glides onto skin like a cream and blends as seamlessly as a liquid. What we don’t love: The shade range is very limited. Though the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush gets a ton of recognition for its highly-pigmented blendable formula, the brand’s Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick is quite similar yet flies relatively under the radar. OCool says that the stick deserves just as much (if not more) attention for how the unique cream formula melts into the complexion, blends like a dream, and sculpts features in the most natural way possible. Part of the reason why this stick makes contour look so natural is its satin finish, which gives skin a filtered effect. We do wish the shade range was more expansive so more people could experience the stick for themselves, but we’re hopeful that Rare Beauty will add more soon. Price at time of publish: $26 Formula: Cream | Size: 0.25 oz | Shades: 5 | Finish: Satin

Best For Dry Skin Em Cosmetics So Soft Multi Faceplay Bronze + Sculpt Em Cosmetics View On Emcosmetics.com What we love: Infused with squalane and vitamin E, this contour keeps skin moisturized throughout the day What we don’t love: It’s only available on the official brand site. Michelle Phan, one of the original YouTube beauty vloggers, started Em Cosmetics in 2015 to create quality makeup for beauty novices and professionals alike. Though the line features over a dozen products, the So Soft Multi Faceplay Sticks are a serious standout. “This contour stick is super creamy and universal,” OCool says. The airy and whipped formula comes in four hues and is enhanced with emollients like squalene and vitamin E to strengthen and hydrate the skin. These hydrating ingredients don’t just make skin feel great, they also prevent the contour from becoming patchy throughout the day. Honestly, it was difficult to find a downside for this product because it performs beautifully, but we do wish it was more widely available — it’s currently only sold on the brand’s website. Price at time of publish: $30 Formula: Cream | Size: 0.28 oz | Shades: 4 | Finish: Satin

Best For All Skin Types Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Milkmakeup.com What we love: This chubby stick will last you a long time — up to 1000 swipes.

What we don’t love: It has a strong coconut scent. If you’re yearning for a sun-kissed, chiseled complexion, simply swipe the Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick along the contours of your face. Don’t be fooled by the bronzer name — the product contours and sculpts even though its undertones lean warm. Made with mango butter and apricot oil, the creamy matte stick glides onto skin and actually hydrates with wear. Plus, it provides natural definition wherever you swipe it. Don’t be detered by the mini si — this stick can be used up to 1000 times, so it will last a very long time. If you aren’t a fan of tropical scents you may want to skip this, though, because it does have a strong coconut scent. Price at time of publish: $24 Formula: Cream | Size: 0.19 oz | Shades: 2 | Finish: Matte

Best Dual-Ended Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Shaping Stick 4.7 Kohl's View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupbymario.com What we love: You get a two-in-one purchase: There’s creamy formula on one end and a removable buffer brush on the other.

What we don’t love: Though it blends like a dream when using a brush, it doesn’t blend as seamlessly when using your fingers Although celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic obviously didn’t invent contouring, he’s been dubbed the ‘contour king.’ (He’s the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian’s signature sculpted look.) So it came as no surprise that when he launched his eponymous makeup line a contour stick was included — and frankly, it's incredible. Though the formula blends like a dream, we especially love that the product is essentially a two in one: You’ll find a gorgeous matte cream on one end, and a built-in buffer brush on the other. When used together, the contour and brush beautifully sculpt your features. If you’re one of those people who likes to bypass makeup tools to use your hands, you may want to skip this product — surprisingly, the formula doesn’t melt into skin as nicely when using your fingers. Price at time of publish: $30 Formula: Vegan, Cream | Size: 0.37 oz | Shades: 6 | Finish: Matte