The 15 Best Concealers for Mature Skin That Won't Settle Into Fine Lines

Instead of creasing, fading, or exacerbating dryness and rough texture, these concealers allow you to even out skin tone and brighten eyes with ease. The trick? Creamy formulas that are packed with full-coverage pigments and hydrating ingredients for a radiant, natural-looking finish.

Concealers are one of the few beauty staples that you likely started using as a teen to cover up blemishes, and has remained in your makeup bag ever since. However, as we age, what we need from our concealers has also changed. In fact, concealers for mature skin need to check a lot of boxes: Not only does it have to adequately conceal everything from dark circles to sun spots, but it should also do so without creasing or settling into fine lines and wrinkles. And that can be tough to pull off, since the more coverage you get, the more likely it is to get cakey — although that’s not always the case. These picks are proof of that.

It's also proven to be crease-proof for up to 12 hours, which is essential for mature skin, and features proprietary technology that helps blur and smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The payoff: your smoothest complexion yet.

This full-coverage formula blends like a dream and leaves behind a matte finish, making it especially helpful for hiding redness and dark spots. But what sets it apart from the competition is that it's also dermatologist-tested, vegan and cruelty-free, and formulated sans parabens, phthalates, or other common irritants, making it a great option for sensitive skin types. Just as notable is what is inside; shea and mango butters, for instance, help moisturize skin and fortify the skin's protective barrier.

What We Don’t Love: It can feel heavy on skin, depending on how much you apply.

What We Love: No matter how you do (or don't) prep the eye area, it won't settle into lines or creases.

However, since the coverage is fairly sheer, it may not be your best bet if you’re looking to cover darker spots — and it doesn’t seem to last as long on oily skin types. The upside, though, is that you get a no-makeup makeup look, making it ideal if you’re in the market for something more low-key.

If you don't need much coverage, consider Saie's clean concealer. It’s “a great option for mature clients who are looking for light to medium coverage that adds some brightness to the under-eye area without looking heavy,” says Razzano. “The formula also boasts some wonderful skincare ingredients to help keep this area hydrated, so you look fresh and well-rested throughout the day.”

What We Don’t Love: The formula can have too much slip for oily skin types.

And although long-lasting formulas can often feel drying, this is the exception, providing 24 hours of hydration while you wear it, courtesy of the iris extract ingredient, which works to maintain the skin’s hydration levels.

It’s also transfer-proof, giving yet another advantage to makeup artists.“I love that it’s long-wearing, so it stays and won’t crease,” he says. “And it sets to a nice, soft matte finish so you won’t need powder.”

“It’s really rich so you won’t really need much; I sometimes even mix it with foundation to thin it out,” says Barose. “It's great if you also have discoloration under the eyes, which needs more coverage.”

While it's buildable, part of the magic of this concealer is that it offers full coverage with a single application. For the same reason, a little goes a long way — and is clinically proven to last for 24 hours without fading.

What We Love: It blends evenly to give you the most natural finish possible.

It leaves skin with a dewy finish, which is especially helpful if you’re tackling dark circles. Plus, “the coverage is versatile and can go from a light-medium to full,” says Razzano, adding that the inclusion of skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C, sets the stage for smoother, plumper skin over time.

With her A-list clientele, “Charlotte Tilbury is known for creating amazing beauty products, and I love that she always has all ages in mind when developing these iconic formulas,” says Sephora beauty director David Razzano. “This concealer is a perfect example of that depth of vision — while it can be great for a younger client, it is also perfectly suited for mature skin.”

What We Don’t Love: It can look shimmery, depending on the light.

That said, it's more than just an under eye concealer. Although it doesn't offer enough pigment to tackle dark spots, it can still make quick work of blemishes and redness elsewhere on the face. And the click-to-dispense format makes it a dream for both packing and taking on the go for touch-ups.

This handy pen is a staple in makeup-artist kits — mostly because there's nothing better for brightening the eyes. Instead of shimmer, the sheer formula deploys light-reflecting pigments to add radiance while smoothing the look of dark under eye circles.

What We Don’t Love: The pen contains a lot less formula than other options.

It offers benefits on a long-term basis, too; the formula is brewed with peptides to reduce the look of wrinkles, along with hydrolyzed collagen to support skin elasticity and hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin on the spot. Consider it an upgrade to your usual eye cream.

If you're in the market for something that won't budge, consider your search over: Not only is this formula waterproof, but it also offers up to 24 hours of wear — taking you from day to night and then some. It's packed with pigment, offering a full coverage in a single swipe, and won't crack or cake throughout the day. In fact, the brand calls it “expression-proof,” meaning it won’t settle into laugh lines no matter how much you, well, laugh throughout the day.

Now, for the concealing part: The lightweight formula contains mineral-based pigments, which the brand claims will adjust to your own skin tone. So while it’s available in six shades, this advantage will help you find a match. The concealer’s creamy consistency glides right onto skin, and thanks to the formula’s army of hydrating ingredients, it won’t dry out the delicate skin under the eyes.

No eye cream? No problem. The ingredient list for this silky concealer reads like a who's who of skincare ingredients, including peptides and hyaluronic acid. (The peptides work long-term, while hyaluronic acid can plump skin more quickly.) It also actively brightens skin with amino acids and arginine, and defends skin against environmental stressors, courtesy of a combo of antioxidants and titanium dioxide.

Along with the skincare perks, it's also infused with a powder that deploys light-diffusing spheres, which give it some brightness (but not shine — it has a matte finish). And since the cream offers full coverage, a little can cover a lot.

A concealer that actually supports the skin barrier? This is it. Another makeup artist-favorite, this matte concealer takes skincare into account, too — which explains why it's packed with a blend of peptides (which actually target wrinkles), hyaluronic acid, and a defensive lineup of antioxidants. However, since it's oil-free, it won't feel heavy on skin, and it imparts a soft-focus finish that looks like your own skin, but with a filter.

Plus, the cream formula contains blurring powders, which diffuse light and, in doing so, help brighten skin overall. They also offer a soft-focus effect that minimizes the appearance of crows' feet. The only thing it’s missing are hydrating ingredients, so you won’t want to skip the eye cream before applying this.

The eponymous Laura Mercier might be best known for her tinted moisturizer (which effectively founded the category), but her concealers are worth a look, too. Case in point? This under-eye concealer, which is designed to stay put for up to 12 hours through sweat, humidity, and water — tears included. Its technology is rooted in polymers, which cling to and move with skin for a natural finish.

What We Don’t Love: It works best when prepped with a separate eye cream for hydration.

What We Love: It's designed to last, and can even hold up through tears.

While the creamy formula goes on sheer, it’s very buildable, so you can layer more onto skin in order to adequately conceal dark circles and hyperpigmentation. While you can use your (clean) fingers for touch-ups, you'll get the most natural effect with a brush, which can buff it into skin for a realistic finish. Also, a little goes a long way — so a single jar will last you even with daily use.

Rosacea can manifest as a patch or on the whole face, which is why it calls for a versatile concealer. To that end, “this all-in-one product can be used as a concealer, foundation, contour, or highlighter,” says celebrity makeup artist Courtney Hart. “It has a natural, skin-like finish and contains skin loving ingredients like arnica and edelweiss.”

What We Don’t Love: The jar format isn’t the most hygienic and can be tough to clean.

You can slather it on to get your desired level of coverage without it ever getting cakey, and it also resists settling or creasing within fine lines and wrinkles. With a long, flexible applicator, it’s easy to dot on and blend for a quick touch up.

What sets this clean, medium-coverage formula apart is the inclusion of vitamin C. Not only does the antioxidant repair and defend against sun damage — helping reduce future dark spots — but it can also even out skin tone over time. In other words, this concealer delivers both instant coverage and long-term improvement.

Another bonus: It's infused with glycerin, vitamin E, and caffeine, the latter being able to boost microcirculation and help de-puff and brighten the eye area. The applicator deserves some recognition, too; instead of the usual rounded doe-foot found on many wands, it has a pointed tip for extra precision, making it ideal for nooks and crannies. It's pretty much perfect, as far as concealers go.

Fans love the brand's Luminous Silk Foundation for its buildable coverage and barely-there feel — and the same can be expected of this formula, which offers up to 24 hours of hydration and leaves skin looking radiant. Its rich, creamy texture delivers an airbrushed appearance, allowing it to camouflage everything from discoloration to wrinkles.

What We Don’t Love: You might need to set it with powder for more staying power.

The serum format also lends itself to the silky, light texture, which is easy to buff and is especially comforting if you're dealing with dryness and redness. It also won't exacerbate dehydrated skin, which can be a bigger concern with age. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free, making it a tough one to beat in the makeup aisle.

Part skincare treatment, part makeup product, this hybrid offers the best of both worlds. It hydrates skin for up to 24 hours, thanks to a combination of soothing cica, plumping tremella mushroom and antioxidant-packed green tea. The concealer’s medium coverage erases dark circles and zits alike, leaving skin looking natural with a finish that is neither too dewy, nor too matte.

What We Don’t Love: The pump can make it tough to dispense the right amount of product.

It also offers a weightless finish with lasting oil control, making it especially helpful for those prone to shine throughout the day. Although the formula locks in place quickly, it’s easy to blend the lightweight cream into skin without creasing or flaking. You can also use it in a number of ways in addition to concealer — to highlight, to contour, or even as a base for your eyeshadow.

While long-wear concealers can end up looking cakey, that's not the case with this formula, which provides up to 16 hours of coverage. A single swipe of this liquid concealer offers medium coverage and imparts a matte finish, ensuring it won't inadvertently bring attention to discoloration or dark spots.

To that end, it has a creamy texture that blends like a dream without highlighting uneven or rough texture, and the formula — which is infused with hyaluronic acid and argan oil — actually hydrates skin as it corrects. (An extra bonus is the SPF 27, which offers daily sun protection, although it shouldn’t be the only sunscreen on your face.) Plus, says Barose, it “now comes in darker shades.”

It’s an investment, yes, but this stick concealer has been a makeup artist-favorite for ages. “There’s a reason why it’s so coveted among makeup artists,” says makeup artist Nick Barose, who works with Kim Cattrall, Heather Graham, and Angela Bassett. “The state of the art formula is very versatile, so you can use it under the eyes as well as over pimples.”

What We Love: It can conceal any and every concern, from dark circles to breakouts.

What to Keep in Mind

Shade

Where you’re going to use your concealer will often determine the right shade. While matching your skin tone is a good place to start, it doesn’t stop there. Trying to brighten your under-eye area, for instance, requires some swatching — since the area often calls for a slightly lighter shade. “While it’s true in theory, if it’s too light, it draws attention to the area,” explains Barose. “It’s all about finding the right shade that brightens while blending into the cheek areas so it looks seamless.”

For everything else, match your foundation. “If you’re looking to cover a blemish or other skin concerns, you want to match it as close to your skin tone as possible,” says Razzano. “If you choose a brighter shade for this purpose, you will actually bring the area ‘forward’ and into attention, rather than ‘concealing’ it.”

Your Skin Type

Your skin type and concerns can ultimately determine the right formula. For instance, “a client with very oily skin should steer away from slippery, emollient formulas and lean towards lightweight, matte finishes — even for their under-eye,” Razzano says. The exception is if your under-eye area is very dry, in which case you might need two different formulas.

Meanwhile, “if a client has very dry skin, I would suggest those creamy, hydrating formulas for both face and under-eye,” he says. “Dry skin can absorb all the moisture of a product, and this allows it to crack and eventually flake off the skin.” So your concealer should be able to withstand that process.

Coverage

What you’re trying to cover will ultimately determine your level of coverage. For instance, if you just want to lightly even out your skin tone or conceal redness, light to medium coverage may do the trick. But “for dark spots, a more full-coverage, yet blendable formula would be ideal,” says Hart. “Look for something creamy and with a natural finish to not emphasize texture.” The same goes for breakouts, which can be more apparent no matter how much concealer you apply.

The good news is that many concealer formulas these days are buildable, meaning you can increase the coverage with additional layers. And, since they’re designed not to get cake-y, you can take a medium-coverage concealer to full coverage with a few dabs.

Finish

The finish describes the sheen — or lack thereof — of the concealer once it’s on your skin. “Most people find that as their skin matures, it becomes drier,” says Razzano. “Because of that, I find most mature clients benefit from a hydrating natural or radiant finish in concealer for both face and under-eye.”

However, there are exceptions to this: Namely, if your skin tends to remain oily, then a matte finish is ideal. “If your under-eye is also oily, then stick to natural over matte or radiant finish products, which will add a touch of brightness and hydration but won’t look too oily,” he says.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you keep concealer from creasing on older skin?

If you’re still trying to crack the code for how to keep concealer from settling into wrinkles, good news: “It’s all in the prepping,” says Barose, who recommends using an eye treatment that’s hydrating but not greasy. (He’s a fan of the La Mer The Eye Concentrate Cream, as well as the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector, which he uses on his celebrity clients. “Makeup can’t do everything, so when it comes to the under-eyes, the right tools to help depuff will also help the makeup,” he says.

Once you dab on your concealer, follow up with a dusting of loose, translucent powder. “Apply your under-eye powder with a fluffy eyeshadow brush, like Sephora Collection PRO Crease Brush #24,” Razzano says. “It will allow you to strategically apply the right amount of powder only where needed without using too much.”

Should you put concealer on before or after foundation for mature skin?

While there’s no wrong way to do it, “I prefer to apply foundation — usually liquid — first, and go all the way up to the under-eyes,” says Barose. “This way, it helps diffuse the areas a bit, so you won’t need as much concealer as you thought.”

Plus, he says, it prevents you from going overboard with your concealer and minimizes the risk of caking. “When you wake up looking tired and attack the under-eyes first with concealer, that’s when most people overdo it — and it will look cakey,” he says.

Why does my concealer make my under eyes look wrinkly?

It’s not you — it’s your concealer. For starters (and to Barose’s earlier point) less is more. “The less product used means the less chance for it to move around and crease — so if you need a lot of coverage under the eye, then use a smaller amount of a higher-coverage concealer rather than trying to build up the coverage with more product,” says Razanno.

Also, reconsider your eye cream. “If you like thick, emollient eye creams but find your concealer creasing, you may want to use a lightweight product during the day when wearing concealer,” he says. “This will drastically reduce creasing.”

Deanna Pai is a freelance writer and editor who has been covering beauty, health, and wellness for more than a decade. She has extensive experience testing and using concealer to disguise dark circles, breakouts, and dark spots on a regular basis. For this story, she interviewed four pro makeup artists, including makeup artists Nick Barose, Courtney Hart, and David Razzano.

