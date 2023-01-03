Complete with beauty editors’ favorites, makeup artists' picks, and top-rated options, we found the best concealers for skin types ranging from dry to oily as well as aging and blemish prone.

Whether you want to brighten the skin under your eyes, add coverage to a pesky breakout, or define your favorite facial features, there’s a concealer that will make your beauty woes all but disappear. To find the best concealers on the market, we searched high and low, uncovering the top-rated options across all brands. We also tapped notable makeup artists to share their product picks and expert recommendations for concealers that address a range of concerns. Ultimately, Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer won our vote for the best concealer overall because of its ability to provide smooth, even coverage, correct discoloration, and cover blemishes for long periods of time. Not to mention, it also leaves behind a gorgeous natural-looking finish that makes skin glow.

If you were to flip through a yearbook that had Senior Superlatives for the best beauty products of all time, there’s no doubt that concealer would win ‘Most Likely to Succeed.’ The reason? Concealer is one of the most versatile makeup items you can have in your collection. It addresses a handful of different beauty concerns, including disguising dark under-eye circles, hiding blemishes, camouflaging redness, evening out skin tone, and blurring imperfections. It can also be used to highlight, contour, and enhance bone structure to add more depth to the face.

Ultimately, this concealer’s fragrance- and oil-free formula is the star of the show. It’s made to stay on skin for up to 24 hours, which means you won't need to reapply it. On top of that, it can withstand just about anything since it’s water-, sweat-, and humidity-proof. (You can wear this concealer to the gym, beach, and anywhere in between.) This is also a great concealer for those who want to add more coverage to their look because it can be built on top of without becoming cakey. As a bonus, it’s also ideal for aging skin since it doesn’t settle into fine lines. While there’s so much to love about it, we wish we could change the pump, because it dispenses entirely too much product at once.

“MAC Pro Longwear Concealer is an excellent long-wear concealer,” explains Flowers. “It’s not only brightening, but it’s also waterproof, has very buildable coverage, and its matte texture is excellent for oily skin.” Aside from being able to brighten skin, this full-coverage concealer also camouflages zits, covers up dark spots, and evens out texture.

Aside from making skin look airbrushed, this concealer also stays put for hours since it’s made without oil. As for what it’s made with, that’s what has turned this concealer into a bestseller. Infused with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins A, C, and E, this product will actually make skin appear smoother, softer, and plumper over time. Now if that’s not a skincare win, we don’t know what is. Keep in mind though, that because it has a more matte finish it can feel slightly drying — so if you have dry skin you may want to go with something else.

“NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer really describes itself in the title,” says New York City-based makeup artist Elisa Flowers . “It’s a soft, creamy concealer that blurs imperfections, blemishes, and dark circles, yet has a delicate, matte appearance and gives excellent coverage.” This product’s full-coverage capabilities are due to the unique formula that contains what NARS refers to as ‘Optimal Diffusion Powder,’ a lightweight powder that actually transforms the look of skin by blurring imperfections with the help of light-diffusing spheres that are designed to absorb and refract light for a soft-focus finish.

Complete with 50 shades – ranging from very fair to very deep – Fenty’s long-wear concealer has a hue that will match anyone’s skin tone. On top of having colors that pair well with a diverse range of skin tones, each concealer in the line features different undertones (a couple being neutral, neutral warm, cool, warm yellow, and warm olive), which means you can find the absolute perfect shade to address your skincare concerns, whether you want to cover dark circles, red blemishes, age spots, or something in between. Plus, the creamy formula is lightweight and breathable, and provides skin with medium-to-full coverage. It also offers a soft matte finish that brightens skin, especially the under-eye area. Keep in mind that a little goes a long way — just a dab should be enough to cover any concerns (and layering too much can cause it to crease).

In terms of dark skin tones, this product offers a handful of shades that seamlessly blend into darker complexions. “There are a variety of shades in this line, from olive to deep, beautiful ebony,” says Velázquez. “The undertones of this formula also offer a warm finish without looking too red, orange, gray, or ashy.”

“Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer is my fave,” says celebrity makeup artist Andrew Velázquez . “The skincare ingredients infused in this formula are very helpful for balancing out discoloration, without getting cakey throughout the day.” (You can thank sunflower seed oil and vegetable glycerin for this since they keep skin hydrated.) Plus, this concealer is 100 percent vegan and made without alcohol and parabens.

Created by physician Dr. Craig Roberts and his makeup artist wife, Flori Roberts, Dermablend is the ideal brand for anyone who is looking for a hybrid between makeup and skincare. The products in the line have the perfect combination of good-for-your-skin formulas and high-powered makeup ingredients, which are safe for all skin types, tones, and conditions. One product in particular that delivers both skincare benefits and makeup capabilities is the brand’s top-rated full-coverage concealer.

What really makes this concealer stand out is that it’s very buildable, which means it offers a range of different coverages (from light wear to full coverage). We will note that the formula dries fast and has a thicker consistency than most concealers, so just be sure that if you want to build on top of it, you apply each layer quickly. As for the cherry on top: It’s made with a vegan formula that’s non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores or cause breakouts – a huge win for oily skin!

If you have oily skin, finding a concealer that stays put is no easy feat. Luckily, Smashbox Studio Skin Concealer is made with a creamy, oil-free formula that is ideal for greasier complexions. Because it’s not made with oil, it won’t slip into fine lines and cause creases. It also won’t melt off the skin if it comes in contact with oil because it has long-lasting capabilities that are made to withstand damp, greasy skin. On top of that, this concealer hides dark circles and hyperpigmentation as well as redness and age spots to boot.

What We Don’t Love: It dries fast, which means you need to blend it quickly when you apply it.

And if you had any doubt about this concealer, celebrity makeup artists love it, too. “Kosas Revealer Concealer is my number one pick for any skin type and any age,” says Riner. “The formula is creamy and never creases which makes it foolproof, and they offer a wide range of shades.”

On top of being supreme at covering dark circles and blemishes, this concealer also has an all-star formula that’s ideal for dry skin. It’s made with hyaluronic acid and peptides, which work to hydrate skin and make it more supple, as well as caffeine , which fights dark circles, puffiness, and dullness.

As a beauty editor, I’ve had the ability to try countless (and I mean countless) different makeup products. While I love testing new formulas and experimenting with all kinds of items, I’ve noticed more often than not, I tend to go back to my tried-and-true products. But, after learning that Hailey Bieber uses the Kosas Revealer Concealer , I knew I had to try it. From the first swipe, I was a convert. This incredibly creamy concealer glides over my skin effortlessly, covering my dark circles and pesky acne scars in no time. I love how blendable the formula is and how I can build on top of it if I want more coverage (which I usually don’t need since this concealer is so good).

What We Don’t Love: It can crease if it is not blended out well enough.

What we like about this product is that it’s suitable for all skin types, and it is offered in seven different shades, which means you can find the ideal hue for your skin. Here’s the lowdown: Those with light to medium skin tones should opt for the Green shade to minimize redness, the Yellow hue to cover dark circles and hyperpigmentation, and the Lavender color to address sallowness. Those with medium skin tones should grab the peach hue to minimize dark spots, dark circles, and acne scars. As for those with deeper skin tones, try the Orange/Red shade or the Brick Red color to cover dark spots, dark circles, and acne scars.

According to celebrity makeup artist Tonya Riner , Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Color Corrector works well to cover red blemishes on both light and dark skin tones. (If you have a fair complexion, use the Green shade and if you have a darker complexion, use the Brick Red hue.) Because this formula has a thicker consistency than other concealers, it’s important that you apply it correctly so it goes on smoothly. “Use a tiny brush for pinpoint concealing so the color corrector is only on the discoloration,” says Riner. “Then press (so you don’t disturb the coverage you just created) a foundation that matches your skin tone on top to blend.” This will ensure that the color corrector is hiding the discoloration while also blending in with the rest of your makeup.

What We Love: This concealer is offered in seven bold hues (including green, red, and purple), which are made to address discoloration for different skin tones.

As for the concealer itself, it offers a full coverage finish that effectively conceals the look of blemishes, acne, redness, and discoloration without creasing or cracking. Plus, when you wash it off, you’ll notice that your blemishes are smaller and more dried out, meaning skin clarity will improve with each wear. We will note that since this is essentially a drying formula, only use it on zits and not on the delicate skin around the eyes.

If you have acne-prone skin, you might have noticed there are a limited amount of concealers that cater to inflamed blemishes. While, yes, there are countless concealers that work to hide pimples, there are very few that work to heal pimples while they hide them. Instead of just covering up the problem, why not address it? Luckily, IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Concealer does just that. Made with a blend of powerhouse ingredients including zinc oxide, kaolin clay, witch hazel, tea tree, sulfur, and a gentle AHA/BHA complex, this formula works to taper down zits by absorbing excess oil. Plus, it’s infused with anti-aging peptides and hydrolyzed collagen, both of which help to soothe and smooth out skin.

“I am extremely picky when it comes to concealer because my under eyes get dried out so quickly. I need something that will (most importantly) mask my dark circles, but also keep the area hydrated and plump throughout the day.” says InStyle Commerce Editor Mary Honkus . “Let me tell you, I'm not easily impressed by concealers, but from the first blend, I was immediately blown away. Two small dabs make me look so well rested, even when I'm most certainly not, and my under-eyes stay comfortable even through a full day’s wear. If you have fair skin like me, you'll want to snatch this up quickly as the lighter shades tend to sell out fast.”

It’s a fact: Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty products have taken the world by storm. While the brand has been around for years, it recently made a huge splash after TikToker users couldn’t stop raving about the Flawless Filter primer . And, while we ourselves love the Flawless Filter with everything in us, there’s one product that deserves just as much attention: The Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer. This concealer offers medium-to-full coverage (depending on how much you use) and can stay on skin for up to 16 hours. Plus, it comes in 30 shades, which means you can find the perfect fit for your complexion.

Since this product is a bit of a splurge, it’s worth pointing out that the formula is unlike most concealers. This is because it is made with a special combination of ingredients, including iris extract (which hydrates skin and locks in moisture), wild pansy extract (which soothes skin and reduces redness), and nasturtium extract (which can revitalize skin and make it luminous). Oh, and did we mention this concealer can stay on skin – and look good – for up to 24 hours? Yeah, that’s something to boast about. Because the formula is a bit thicker, it requires a bit more blending — but we promise the end result is totally worth it.

If there’s one brand we’re bound to splurge on, it’s Dior. The beloved label has created a handful of our favorite beauty products, including the Backstage Face & Body Foundation , the Diorshow Lash-Extension Effect Volume Mascara , and, most notably, the Forever Skin Correct Concealer. This creamy concealer provides full coverage for all skin types without the need to apply multiple coats. It’s able to hide redness, pimples, dark spots, and dark circles, all with just one swoop. Plus, it can blur pores, which can make skin appear practically airbrushed.

While this concealer costs $31, we named it the Best Value because one tiny dab can be blended out to conceal your whole under-eye area. Plus, each tube holds 0.33 fluid ounces, which means you’ll have it for months to come. As an avid concealer-wearer, I can attest to this. I’ve had my tube of Shape Tape for over six months, and I’m not even halfway through it yet – even though I use it every day. To make the most of this product, I like to apply a dot of it to the back of my hand and then use my fingers to apply it under my eyes or to spot-treat blemishes. It blends out really well and gives my skin a natural-looking matte finish.

Named InStyle’s best concealer for under eyes , it only makes sense that Tarte Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer would score a spot on this list. For starters, this concealer provides full coverage with a matte finish, meaning it has the ability to mask dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and acne with just one application. On top of that, the formula is made with good-for-your-skin ingredients like shea butter (which soothes skin), mango butter (which adds hydration), and licorice root (which brightens from the inside out). Plus, these ingredients work overtime to keep the product from creasing and settling into fine lines. As for the standout feature: This concealer has incredible staying power, which means you won’t need to reapply throughout the day.

What We Love: A little goes a long way, which means this concealer will last you months on end.

If you’re looking for an affordable, long-lasting concealer, we have just the thing for you. At less than $15 a pop, Maybelline Super Stay Concealer is a drugstore favorite. We love that it’s made with a lightweight formula that provides full coverage. (Normally, full-coverage concealers have thicker consistencies since they have to mask red blemishes and dark circles, but this airy formula can do that without being too heavy.) It feels light on the skin and effortlessly covers up imperfections, plus, it has a 30-hour staying power, which is more than two times what some other concealers offer thanks to its waterproof formula (but it does tend to crease slightly if worn for extra long hours). What separates this product from other drugstore picks – aside from being lightweight and having insane staying power – is that it has a flexible wand that allows users to easily apply the product to the hard-to-reach corners of their eyes. On top of that, the pliable wand seamlessly glides across skin, which means you won’t tug or pull on delicate areas.

In addition to camouflaging blemishes and dark spots, this concealer can also be used to contour and highlight certain facial features. (We especially like using it to brighten up our cheekbones since it has a radiant finish.) “Once you blend the product into your skin, you will automatically appear fresh,” says Faith. For best results, apply a small amount to the areas of your face that you want to cover, and blend out lightly — with a brush, sponge, or your fingers — until you get the coverage you want. Since this concealer offers buildable coverage, start small and work your way up if you want a fuller finish. If you have oily skin or are worried about creasing, you can set this concealer with a translucent powder for longer wear.

“Nars is very well known for its full coverage foundation, so you can only imagine how amazing their concealer is, too,” says beauty and fashion educator Tracy Faith . “The Radiant Creamy Concealer is designed to provide all-day crease-free coverage.” On top of lasting for over 16 hours (yes, an InStyle editor put it to the test ), this top-rated product can effortlessly cover everything from acne breakouts to dark circles with nothing more than a tiny drop. (It’s worth noting that a little goes a long way, so be sure to only apply a small amount at a time.)

What to Keep in Mind

Shade



Finding the right shade for your skin is undoubtedly the most important step when it comes to purchasing a concealer. As a general rule of thumb, you should aim for a concealer that’s about one to two shades lighter than your foundation if you want to camouflage dark circles, age spots, and hyperpigmentation. On the other hand, if you’re looking to hide blemishes like acne or red spots, you should opt for a concealer that’s the same shade as your foundation so you can seamlessly blend the two together. Luckily, most concealers (including a variety on this list) offer a wide range of shades that are sure to provide you with the color match you’re looking for.

Coverage + Finish



Concealers come in a wide range of coverages and finishes, both of which will give you different looks. In terms of coverage, concealers are offered in sheer, medium, and full levels (just like foundations). Based on your needs, you can find the right coverage level for you. Plus, if you need more coverage to hide a zit or soften dark circles, most concealers are easy to build on, so you can add as much as you please. (Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream, Smashbox Studio Skin Flawless Oil-Free 24-Hour Concealer, and MAC Pro Longwear Concealer are all very buildable.)

In addition to coverage, you can find concealers with different finishes. The main finishes that are offered are matte, radiant, and natural. Matte finishes offer no shine and can oftentimes absorb oil (like IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Full-Coverage Concealer, NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, and the MAC Pro Longwear Concealer). On the flip side, radiant finishes work to brighten and highlight areas while simultaneously covering them. (Radiant finishes are great when it comes to concealing dark under-eye circles. We recommend Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid.) As for formulas with natural finishes (including the Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer and the Smashbox Studio Skin Flawless Oil-Free 24-Hour Concealer), these products look like a second skin.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you apply concealer?



There are three main ways to apply concealer to your face. You can use a brush, blend it with a sponge, or tap it in with your fingers. All three means will give you different levels of coverage.

“I enjoy applying concealer with a fluffy brush like the MAC #224 because it feathers it on with an airbrush quality,” says Velázquez. “However, if a fuller coverage is desired for sun spots, hyperpigmentation, or even blocking out tattoos or eyebrows, then a paint-like dense brush is my preference to stipple the cream and completely cover the area.” Using a brush allows you to have more control over the area you’re covering, which means you can conceal your blemish more effectively.

If you choose to use a sponge, simply apply a small amount of concealer to the area you want to cover. Then, lightly wet the sponge and gently tap the concealer into your skin. Just note that some of the product is likely to get absorbed into the sponge, so if you want full coverage, you might need to add another layer. Using a sponge will help your makeup sink into your skin, which will provide you with a more natural finish.

Finally, you can use your fingers if you don’t want to use a brush or sponge. Using your fingers is best for applying concealer to places on your face where the product can easily crease (like under your eyes or around your mouth) since you can really get in there and blend it out. In terms of applying concealer to your under-eye area, Riner says making sure the skin around your eyes is hydrated is the key to success. “Begin your concealer application immediately after your eye cream,” she explains. “Using your ring finger, press the concealer in, only where you see darkness. Light layers are best. The warmth of your finger combined with the patting motion will blend it seamlessly.”

Where do you apply concealer?



You can apply concealer to any part of your face that you want to camouflage. Although, where you apply it can produce different outcomes. “If I am going for a light look for work, I would apply the concealer on the inner corner and outer corner of my under eyes as it creates a natural effect,” says Faith. Because the concealer is targeted at a small area as opposed to a large area, this can make it look more natural. “For a bright under-eye look, I would draw two upside-down triangles beneath my eyes. Then, I would blend gently and dab the concealer using a brush.” By applying it in different areas, you can brighten up different parts of your face.

Alternatively, if you want to cover up a blemish, simply apply a small dot of concealer to the blemish and tap it into the skin. As mentioned previously, if you want to use concealer to disguise a blemish, look for a shade that is closest to your foundation so you don’t draw more attention to the area. (For example, if you have a zit, try not to cover it up with a light, radiant-finish concealer. This might make the area more noticeable. Instead, opt for a matte concealer that’s the same shade as your foundation so the two can blend in with each other.) IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Full-Coverage Concealer is our favorite for covering blemishes.

What is concealer used for?



“Concealer is a thicker form of foundation that is used for covering up dark circles, blemishes, age spots, rosacea, and discoloration,” states Flowers. Aside from just covering up skin, concealers can also brighten and highlight certain areas. “They can be used on the high points of the face to lift your features, and they’re perfect for lifting and brightening without the shimmer and shine of traditional highlighters,” says Riner. They can also help define and contour certain facial features like the nose and cheekbones, too.

Additionally, concealers can be used to color-correct skin (most notably the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra-Wear Camouflage Color Corrector). “Color correction can be achieved underneath the eyes where the skin is a lot thinner and can have an undertone of blue or purple due to veins being more visible, especially if someone is dehydrated,” explains Velázquez. “Using a yellow and orange corrective concealer will help cancel out the blue and purple undertones and neutralize it as they are the opposite of orange and yellow in the color wheel. One final example is when someone has rosacea or a really red blemish, you can use a more olive green concealer to neutralize the redness.”

Does concealer go on before foundation?



One of the main questions everyone has about concealer is when you should apply it in your makeup routine. And, as it turns out, most makeup artists agree it should go on after foundation. “By applying your concealer after your foundation, it’s easier to see where you need additional coverage and you’ll use less product overall, which is always the most flattering,” says Riner. Additionally, Flowers agrees, adding, “Concealer should go on after foundations or tinted moisturizers. It’s the final touch after applying an even foundation to conceal or brighten any area that needs extra attention.”

How do I know my concealer shade?



Generally, under-eye concealer should be one to two shades lighter than your skin tone. This is because a lighter concealer will help to brighten the area and thus get rid of dark circles. On the other hand, if you are looking to spot correct an area (like a pimple or dark spot), your concealer should be the same shade as your skin or foundation (if you’re wearing any) so it blends in and doesn’t draw attention to the area.

So, how do you find the perfect shades for your skin? “A good understanding of your skin tone will help you check your concealer shade,” says Flowers. “Are you warm or cool, or is your skin tone neutral? A good test is to put a bright piece of magenta-pink fabric by your face and look in the mirror. Does the pink make you look bright and healthy or tired and blotchy? If magenta looks flattering, you have cool-toned skin. Pink, blue, and red-based concealers will suit you. Try the same test with a bright orange fabric. If the orange fabric suits you, you have warm-toned skin. Yellow, peachy, and orange tones will complement you. If orange and pink work well on you, chances are you have neutral-colored skin, so your concealer shade shouldn’t be too pink or yellow. It should be right in the middle of skin tones. If you have olive skin, look at your undertones, because you can be warm or cool. Take the test and see what works best.”

Why Shop With Us

Lauren Harano has over six years of experience in the beauty industry, previously holding editorial positions at Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, POPSUGAR, and NBCUniversal; and writing beauty pieces for InStyle since August 2022. She is knowledgeable in skincare, makeup, and hair care, and has tested hundreds of products during her career. For this article, Lauren interviewed four beauty experts: celebrity makeup artist, author, and educator Andrew Velázquez; celebrity makeup artist Tonya Riner; New-York-City-based makeup artist Elisa Flowers; and Beauty and Fashion educator Tracy Faith. Each expert lent their expertise and shared their favorite concealers for different skin types and concerns. Additionally, Lauren researched top-rated products to find the best ones that can effectively hide blemishes, brighten skin, and last for hours. Before making her final selections, Lauren looked at the reviews, key specs, and ingredient lists to narrow down which concealers were worthy of praise.