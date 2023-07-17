The 12 Best Compression Socks of 2023

Ok, we’ll level with you — compression socks aren’t known to be super stylish. But they can be very important in aiding the reduction of swelling caused by a variety of lifestyle activities and health issues, like travel, pregnancy, or workdays spent majoritively on your feet. The gentle compression improves blood flow throughout your legs and prevents any aching, too. However, it can be tough to see beyond the unflattering ideal you probably have implanted in your head. To help you move past that, with the help of some podiatrists, we rounded up some actually stylish pairs (yes, they exist!) that work just as hard soothing swollen ankles and fatigued feet.

Best Overall Comrad CloudCotton Compression Socks Comrad View On Comradsocks.com What We Love: A lot of compression socks aren’t made in the nicest fabrics, but these are buttery soft. What We Don’t Love: While we love the feel of this fabric, we wish they came in cuter designs like some other Comrad styles. Perhaps the most well-known of actually nice-looking compression socks (everyone from Karlie Kloss to InStyle editors are fans), Comrad offers a variety of colors and designs. And while this specific pair isn’t offered in some of the more fun prints you’ll find elsewhere on their site, we had to select the CloudCotton line for its luxurious material that feels both cozy and lightweight at the same time. At 15-20 mmHg, they socks, which also come in wide foot sizes, are an excellent entry-level sock to boost energy and quell swelling, without sacrificing style. The medium level of compression works for all scenarios — travel, pregnancy, circulation issues, and minor health concerns — allowing you to get through the day with ample amounts of comfort. You can even buy them in multi-packs, if you’re particularly committed to this pair, or a punchy stripe colorway for something a bit zippier. Price at time of publish: $32 Compression Level: 15-20 mmHg | Material: Nylon, cotton, elastane | Sizes: S-XL | Colorways: 2

Best Budget Dr. Scholl's Graduated Compression Knee High Socks 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beltoutlet.com What We Love: The subtle floral prints and small polka-dot designs are quite chic. What We Don’t Love: They might be too tall on shorter women. Dr. Scholl’s may not be the sexiest name in the fashion world, but the brand has been saving our feet forever (seriously, they were founded in 1906). Backed by expert medical knowledge, Dr. Scholl’s creates products we can trust — and their compression socks are no different. The affordable pair holds a candle to many DTC brands, which charge over $20 per pair, with the added bonus that they are widely available, doctor-recommended, and offered in a variety of colors and prints (we’re partial to the blue floral, black paisley, and denim heather options). Designed for a mild level of compression at 8-15 mmHg, these socks may not address more advanced health concerns, but they’ll surely soothe swelling for those on their feet all day. Senior commerce editor Chloe Anello recently wore these socks in black on her flights to and from France and appreciated the lightweight feel with gentle compression that didn’t feel at all suffocating during her long trip. They don’t look strikingly like compression socks, so they blended in with her outfit and she didn’t mind wearing them as she walked through Paris immediately after her flight. But at five-foot-nine with long legs, the socks reached perfectly to her knee — a plus for her — so shorter women might find them to be too long. Price at time of publish: $8 Compression Level: 8-15 mmHg | Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizes: 4-10, 8-12 | Colorways: 13

Best Splurge Wellow Galaxy Far Away 5-Pack Wellow View On Wearwellow.com What We Love: There are so many charming patterns and colors to choose from. What We Don’t Love: The length may reach higher than below the knee for those with shorter calves. Can you have a crush on a compression sock? Because these look just as nice as they are effective — a rare find in this category, rendering them absolutely splurge-worthy, especially if you go for the five-pack, which, if you ask us, is an excellent deal. At 18-25 mmHg, Wellow’s socks provide medium level compression support that feels like a gentle hug without being too tight or irritating. They are a touch tall, which might be a bit too much fabric for shorter folks, but regardless, we appreciate that the designs also feature antimicrobial and moisture-wicking properties for extra sanitation and health benefits in addition to improving circulation for a variety of lifestyle needs. Available in packs of five that include an on-trend array of colors (plus, an elevated polka-dot print), they’re comfortable for all-day wear and will actually add to your OOTD looks. Despite their higher price point, we’ll be ordering these in bulk. Price at time of publish: $130 Compression Level: 18-25 mmHg | Material: Bamboo Viscose, Polyester, Spandex | Sizes: S-XL | Colorways: 9

Best Designs FIGS Compression Socks FIGS View On Wearfigs.com What We Love: The brand offers over 40 fun designs, plus neutral-colored solid options too. What We Don't Love: The fit runs big. FIGS began as a scrubs brand for medical professionals, introducing compression socks a bit later on as soon as the brand realized doctors and nurses needed a stylish solution to prevent swollen ankles from being on their feet all day. But, their socks can be worn by anyone, and we love the vast array of vibrant designs. While some of their prints feature medical imagery like stethoscopes and pill capsules, you can still find unique patterns, like stripes in funky colors, smiley faces, and sunset graphics. They may not be high-fashion, but they do have a fun look that can easily be styled alongside athleisure and streetwear. Dr. Anne Sharkey, podiatrist for the Pedestrian Project, wears this pair to work all day and highly recommends them for how effective they are. The soft fabric won't roll down, unlike many similar products, and the higher level of compression (20-30 mmHg) works wonders to keep circulation in play and swelling at bay. We found that the fit runs slightly big though, so if you're in between sizes, we recommend sizing down. Price at time of publish: $28 Compression Level: 20-30 mmHg | Material: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: S-L | Colorways: 40

Best Ankle Length SockWell Women’s Pulse Micro Firm Compression Socks SockWell View On Sockwellusa.com What We Love: Made with USA-grown merino wool, these socks can handle outdoor wear and athletic activity without fear of sweat or odor. What We Don’t Love: The IRL colors may differ a bit from the online images. An ankle-length compression sock can provide more circulatory support than you might think. At 20-30 mmHg, this SockWell design manages to offer firm pressure with an ultra-light cushion sole and arch support, while being the perfect length for athletic shoes and stealth all-day wear. Inspired by athletic taping, the sock’s seams help to stabilize the foot muscles and tendons, minimizing fatigue. And fabricated with 31 percent USA-grown merino wool, they’ll keep your feet warm without sweat due to the moisture and odor-wicking capabilities. They come in four neutral shades and one vibrant red (though we think the colors look a little different online than in person) that allow them to discreetly work their magic. So, whether you’re exercising, traveling, or working on your feet all day, their snug fit will keep blood flow in check and wellness a priority. Price at time of publish: $20 Compression Level: 20-30 mmHg | Material: Merino wool, bamboo rayan, nylon | Sizes: S/M, M/L | Colorways: 5

Best for Wide Calves Pro Compression Marathon Wide Calf Socks Pro Compression View On Procompression.com What We Love: These are a comfy option for those with wider calves, available in tons of fun colors. What We Don’t Love: Though we love the color choices, the design is more function than form. Pro Compression’s Marathon socks are specifically designed with wider calves in mind for a comfortable level of support without too tight a squeeze. This pair features graduated compression, where the firmest pressure is at the ankles and it gradually loosens (while still remaining snug) towards the knee, encouraging blood flow throughout the foot and calf. Whether you’re sitting or standing for long periods of time, graduated compression is the expert recommendation. Soft, moisture-wicking fabric and a large array of both bright colors and neutral hues make these socks a great pick for daily wear, despite lacking a fashion-forward look. Price at time of publish: $30 Compression Level: 15-25 mmHg | Material: Polyester, nylon, spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Colorways: 20

Best for Swelling CharmKing Compression Socks for Swelling CharmKing View On Charmkingus.com What We Love: Did someone say a 6-pack of effective compression socks for under $20? What We Don’t Love: They’re only available in 2 standard sizes. A sock that reduces swelling without looking medical-grade? Count us in. This CharmKing set includes 6 pairs of socks in an elevated array of neutral tones. Honestly, we think their simple design can pass for sleek trouser-style knee-highs that’ll look chic under pants. Though it comes in limited sizing, we love the soft feel of the lightweight nylon blend fabric, while the no-slip cuff, moisture-wicking capabilities, and reinforced heels are all nice added details. No matter the reason for your swollen feet, ankles, and calves, CharmKing has crafted the perfect socks to improve blood flow and keep the puffiness in check. Price at time of publish: $17 Compression Level: 15-20 mmHg | Material: Nylon | Sizes: S/M-L/XL | Colorways: 1 (a single pack includes 6 pairs in different colors)

Best for Travel Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Socks Bombas View On Bombas.com What We Love: Bombas donates one pair of socks for every pair sold — a double win! What We Don't Love: We wish there was a better color offering. Dr. Sharkey specifically recommends Bombas for travel. Made with premium arch support and a medium level of compression, the Bombas Everyday Compression Socks keep your feet comfortable no matter how far you're flying. The thick cotton and elastic fabric feels surprisingly high-quality, while the seamless toe design ensures there's no irritation from seams. Though we wish they offered more colors because they only come in white, gray, and black, we're into the sporty look of the stripe detail and the knit ribbing throughout the calf. Just tight enough to give our feet a mid-pressure hug, these socks are super comfy for long hauls, and the durable construction will definitely go the distance. Price at time of publish: $28 Compression Level: 15-20 in mmHg | Material: Cotton, Polyester, Elastane | Sizes: S-L | Colorways: 3

Best for Pregnancy Hatch The Compression Sock Bundle Hatch View On Hatchcollection.com What We Love: This adorable pack offers moderate compression for pregnant Mamas and includes two pairs — one ivory and one black. What We Don’t Love: We noticed a review that mentioned slow shipping time with these. We weren’t surprised to find that luxe maternity Hatch, which makes fashionable essentials for new moms, created the perfect compression socks for pregnant women. They offer a moderate level of support (15-20 mmHg) recommended for pregnancy, and they actually happen to be really cute — that’s a double win in our book. Right now, you can only buy the bundle, which comes with two pairs of socks in different colorways — ivory with a pink stripe and black with a pink heel. They feel vaguely sporty, but mostly just stylish. The nylon and elastane-heavy blend render the socks super soft and easy to wear for all-day comfort. For busy Moms-to-be who want to stay on their feet, these will help soothe the pregnancy swelling and allow you to stay active without succumbing to puffy ankles… or bad style. Price at time of publish: $44 Compression Level: 15-20 mmHg | Material: Nylon, elastane, polyester, spandex | Sizes: S/M-M/L | Colorways: 2

Best for Running Lululemon MicroPillow Compression Knee High Running Sock 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: The brand actually mapped runners’ foot movements to create the perfect performance compression sock. What We Don’t Love: Be warned: if you wear colorful running sneakers, it’s possible the dye will transfer to these white socks. These Lululemon knee highs are made from ultra-breathable nylon mesh that hugs a runner’s foot, ankle, and calf for peak performance. The premier activewear brand designed these socks based off maps of runners’ movements and impacts to create the ultimate support for athletes. The graduated level of compression throughout the sock delivers comfort to overworked muscles, while the 3D knitting technology used on the toe creates a fit that shapes precisely to the foot without bunching or blisters. Plus, there’s ultra-light cushioning on the foot-beds and the yarn material is treated with Zinc that fights odor-causing bacteria — so, say goodbye to sore and stinky runners’ feet! Although, we did see some reviews that noted color transfer of bright sneakers onto the white version of these socks. We recommend opting for the black color if you wear colorful running shoes. Price at time of publish: $38 Compression Level: Not listed | Material: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: S-L | Colorways: 2

Best for Varicose Veins 2XU Recovery Compression Socks Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The higher level of compression (30 mmHg) targets medical conditions like severe varicose veins. What We Don’t Love: These socks leave a bit to be desired on the fashion front. Highly recommended by Arizona-based podiatrist specializing in functional and regenerative medicine Dr. Emily Splichal, these 2XU Recovery Compression Socks feature a higher level of compression than any others on this list (30 mmHg), making them more effective for actual medical conditions like varicose veins, severe swelling, and blood clots. Though they may not be as fashion-forward as other pairs on this list, when you need the real deal compression that’s going to work effectively, these are the socks you want. Graduated compression, padded zones along the heels and balls of the feet, and a seamless toe all contribute to the high-performance element of these socks. They will promote circulation through the calves and improve recovery time — no matter your athletic injury or medical condition. Price at time of publish: $50 Compression Level: 30 mmHg | Material: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: S-XL | Colorways: 1